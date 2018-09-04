Italy's Stagnant Economy The Most Likely Trigger To Europe's Existential Crisis

Authored by Christopher Wood via Grizzle.com,
With the focus on Turkey and the potential related fallout in other emerging markets in recent weeks, it is easy to forget about the Eurozone. Yet the current Italian government is likely to trigger a renewed existential crisis in the Eurozone once the Europeans return from the beach and the Italian Government comes up with a budget for 2019 which is likely to put it in direct conflict with the Maastricht Treaty.
BROKEN BRIDGES UNDER THE EURO
The collapse of a motorway bridge in Genoa last month resulting in 43 deaths, and Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini’s exploitation of that event by blaming Brussels-imposed austerity, is a reminder of what is coming.
Having driven over that particularly rickety bridge on more than one occasion, this writer is not surprised to hear about what happened. Similarly, driving through Italy in recent years always serves as a reminder just how poor Italy has become under the euro. Remember, Italy has recorded almost no growth since the formation of the euro at the beginning of 1999, nearly 20 years ago. Italian real GDP has risen by only an annualized 0.4% since 1Q99 and is up only an annualized 0.1% in real GDP per capita terms over the same period (see following chart).
ITALY REAL GDP AND REAL GDP PER CAPITA
Source: CLSA, Datastream
The Italian issue is raised again in part because it is timely with the end of the summer holiday season. The view here remains that a systemic event in financial markets is more likely to be triggered by Italy and the Eurozone than other candidates currently discussed by pundits, be it a Donald Trump-triggered trade war, a much anticipated (by talking heads) Chinese currency collapse or overvalued Wall Street FANG stocks.
Still, they are all interconnected phenomena since, for example, a renewed focus on the existential risks in the Eurozone is likely to put renewed downward pressure on the euro which, if what happened in the second quarter is any guide, will then lead to broader US dollar strength against emerging market currencies. This will in turn make it more challenging for China to manage the capital outflow issue.
BURNING THE BRIDGE TO EUROPE, BUILDING A BRIDGE TO THE US
Returning to the Eurozone issue it is also important to remember what is easily forgotten in the financial markets. That is that the anti-euro, anti-immigration populists in Europe now have a supporter in the White House who is openly encouraging them to pursue their agendas. This is, of course, the exact opposite of what was the case under Barack Obama who, unfortunately, intervened in the Brexit debate in Britain with negative consequences for the ‘Remain’ cause he was supporting.
Donald Trump could not have made it clearer that he supports the cause of those in Italy wanting to leave the euro – just as he could not have made it clearer that he supports Brexit. This is not unimportant since a potential future decision by, say, Italy to walk out of the euro looks a lot less risky politically and economically if it has the support of the American president. This will be particularly the case if that particular American president’s political position has been strengthened by the outcome of the November mid-term elections. This is one reason, among many others, why those elections are becoming rather important. The base case here remains that the Republicans will maintain control of the Congress. But, clearly, that is not consensus.
It is also important to remember that Europe has its own upcoming election cycle. Grizzle refers again to the potentially hugely important May 2019 European parliamentary elections. While the focus of financial markets in the coming quarter will likely be on the Italian Government’s budget, and how Brussels and Berlin will respond, next May’s parliamentary elections are likely to be by far the most significant ever.
This is because the anti-euro populist parties are likely to run a far more coordinated campaign. The result could be the emergence of a populist alliance in the European parliament determined to attack from within many of the foundations of the Eurozone, be it the Maastricht Treaty in the economic sphere or ‘free movement’ in terms of the politically charged issue of immigration.
A reminder of this comes from reading a recent article on the growing activities in Europe of Steve Bannon, Trump’s former political strategist (see International New York Times article: “In Europe, a best friend for Bannon”, August 21, 2018 by Ivan Krastev). This article reported how Bannon announced in late July that he plans to establish in Europe a foundation, called The Movement, to create a formal alliance of populist right-wing parties ahead of next May’s European elections.
The mooted foundation will aim to provide polling and policy support. His main ally in Europe in this venture is, according to the same article, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban who was re-elected in April for his third consecutive four-year term.
Obviously, turning such an alliance into an effective political force is easier said than done, most particularly as there will be different views on specific policies. Still, there will be an easily achieved consensus among the populists on the related issues of immigration and Islam. On this point, the same article reports that Orban intends to make next May’s elections “a referendum on migration and Islam”.
THE SHIFTING TIDE OF IMMIGRATION
This is where the renewed crisis in Turkey, with its focus on a collapsing currency and macro imbalances, meets the issue of European politics. This is, of course, because the main reason the flow of migrants into Europe, and in particular Germany, has declined significantly since late 2016 due to the EU-Turkey migration deal Angela Merkel negotiated with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in March 2016.
Under the deal, the EU agreed to pay Turkey €6 billion to halt the human flow with some 3.5 million Syrian refugees remaining in Turkey. As a result, the number of asylum applications lodged in Europe declined by 44% YoY to 728,470 people in 2017 and were down 15% YoY to 301,390 in 1H18, according to the European Asylum Support Office (see following chart). As for Germany, total asylum applications declined by 70% from a peak of 745,545 people in 2016 to 222,683 in 2017 and were down 15% YoY to 110,324 in the first seven months of 2018, according to the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (see following chart).
ASYLUM APPLICATIONS LODGED IN EUROPE
Source: European Asylum Support Office (EASO)
GERMANY – TOTAL NUMBER OF ASYLUM APPLICANTS
Note: Data up to July 2018. Source: Federal Office for Migration and Refugees
The above creates obvious leverage for Erdogan to apply against Merkel and the Eurozone. This explains why Merkel in her public comments has taken a conciliatory tone in response to recent developments in Turkey in stark contrast to the provocative posture adopted by the Donald Trump.
Comments
Italian accounting? OK...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VC1_tdnZq1A
Exit euro asap and begin Italexit from EU!!
In reply to Italian books? OK. by monad
Italy has been the 5th slowest growing economy in the entire world since the Euro was adopted:
http://thesoundingline.com/ranking-worlds-economic-growth-21st-century-…
In reply to Exit euro asap and begin… by TheSilentMajority
Been to Italy last month and I can tell the economy is slow on the street. People aren't as well off as I expected.
In reply to Italy has been the 5th… by Front Store
True. Not only since last month - talking to my Italian friends, they have been suffering for quite some time under the stagnation of Italy.
But to assume it is all caused by the Euro is an error:
1) Other European countries cope well with the Euro, even poorer ones than Italy, like the Baltics.
2) The Euro, seen from Italian perspective, is an equivalent to a Gold based currency. At least on ZH most people seem to believe a Gold based currency would be a panacea... The Euro is at least better than a high inflation Lira, they just need to look at Turkey, incidentially the Turkish currency is called Lira!
In my opinion, it is a combination of an inefficient and often inept central state, shared between the Left and the "Berlusconi Right" equally, and the Italians themselves, cheating on taxes, distrusting the state even on a local basis, and polluting and destroying their own country, too many cars everywhere, waste thrown into the landscape, uncontrolled buildings, both private and industrial.
To suggest the Italians should skip the EU and trust the US under Trump to help them out is a bad joke. Who would trust somebody like Trump, with an attention span of a rabbit, forgetting his promises, which are anyway only assumed he would make them? Why should he support Italy on any reasonable level?
Luckily, the Italians are not that stupid. Stupid enough to vote in a chaotic populist pair of parties which will lead to even more chaos, but not so stupid as to trust in Trump.
In reply to Been to Italy and I can tell… by Panic Mode
Trump to break up EU/EMU/Europe defending the dollar.....right wing movement just a tool wich is strange considering Russian financial support of French right wing party Front National.
European Right wing competition Russia - USA control of vassal Europe.
We hoped Greece would have started the 'existential crisis' - then the PIIGS, - then Brexit - then the immigration crisis - then the Euro - the Swedish immigrants - Hungary........
I've never seen so much 'hope' with so little result....
Please, anyone, with ANYTHING to bring the whole edifice down, please step forward.
Why bother? I mean, what's the point of blowing up the entire edifice of European Union when you can have its decomposing corpse serve as a monument to its own stupidity, corruption, nepotism, sycophancy and neoliberalism? It would be a pure waste of time, energy and effort. After all, the whole building is already rotting from within, the foundations have been laid bare by the landslides, the erosion is chipping away at the concrete and plaster, the roof is leaking, the windows are disjointed, cracked and pilfered, the ceiling has collapsed, the basement is flooded, the tiles are falling off, the squatters are moving in in droves, the living room serves as a public pissoir and, on top of it, the whole thing has been repossessed by the mortgage lender.
No, the collapse of the EU will not be a sudden, dramatic bang. It will be a slow, painful descent into nothingness, the meltdown of the civilization and culture and the gradual overgrowth with weed, moss and toxic ivy. "United" Europe, which is neither truly united, nor truly Europe, will die of the death of million small cuts and bruises, like Ancient Rome did. And just like Old Rome, it will perish because her citizens lost their interest in keeping it alive, became disillusioned in her rulers and their motives and decided to move on and let barbarians take over.
In reply to We hoped Greece would have… by kellys_eye
>>>
No, the collapse of the EU will not be a sudden, dramatic bang.
<<<
I do not agree.
Merkel's belief in the United States of Europe, and her implied power to spend German taxpayer resources on keeping that dream alive, are about the only things now keeping the EU afloat.
Once she is gone, the implied German guarantees disappear.
And the EU implodes...probably through Italy giving up on the EUR (because Italy entirely viable outside EUR).
Two-three years maybe, sooner if there is further blowback on refugees/migrants.
Watson
In reply to Why bother? I mean, what's… by DEDA CVETKO
Maybe you are right, but if the EU implodes, a new core EU will be formed, skipping Eastern and some Southern European countries and closing the door to them for quite some time.
Germany and France at the core, both know they need to keep a core Europe together, otherwise Europe will become an area over which outside forces fight for influence, Russia, China, the US (as soon as they wake up).
You overestimate the migrant issue, it is mainly an East German thing in Germany, and East Germany is culturally different, having dominated Germany during Prussian times. East Germany has an agressive settler culture based on German settlers suppressing Slavic locals, in a way similar to Northern Ireland between Protestants and Irish Catholics, less obvious because more mixed. Still there though, they are "super nationalist" because the slavic component has lost its root and the german component is used to dominance.
Be assured, West Germany will not accept any East German cultural dominance any more. West Germany is much more aligned to France, which will create a strong core Europe.
Both the British and the US always pushed for Europe to extend itself, to dilute it and make it weak. With Brexit, that influence is quite reduced, thanks for that! Brexit will make Europe stronger, not weaker. Strategic error, I would say...
In reply to >>> No, the collapse of the… by Watson
While Rome is burning, Angela is combing her her, Emmanuel is fiddling about, Claude is binge-drinking himself to death and Theresa is jerking off and having multiple orgasms.
Momma Mia! Bunga, Bunga party time is well and truly over.....
Italians can do nothing. Neither Trump nor Merkel will help them out of their misery.The focus on migration just distracts from the real problems, corruption, organized crime, tax evasion and low productivity. In or outside the Eurozone, the problems will stay. Once Merkel must step down from power things in Europe will improve. xxxexits won´t help. Europeans must regain common ground. It doesn´t matter whether right or left wing governments. There is no way that the small and weak countries of Europe can survive on their own. That´s the reality, not the stupid propaganda of those insane nationalist Exiteers.
I know, if we ship over millions of immigrants, that should create some solid economic growth in Italy. Demographics innit.
t. George Soros.
Won´t take long until Satan and Jews are superseded by migrants as the root of all evil in the universe. That´s an illusion, not reality. It´s simply gossip.
In reply to I know, if we ship over… by debtserf
More Zero Hedge EU porn of today:
The Most Likely Trigger To Europe's Existential Crisis
EU Is About To Take A Nosedive
ZH looks more and more like RussiaToday and Sputnik. Fake News and Propaganda
So the PIGS never escaped the big bad wolf?