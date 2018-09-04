"It's All Gone" - New Jersey Couple Spent Homeless Vet's $400k GoFundMe Cash

Just days after a judge ordered a Jersey couple's assets frozen after they raised over $400,000 for a homeless veteran (who had shown them considerable kindness) to get his life back together and failed to give him the money, the case took the worst possible turn.
Last October, Bobbitt came across Kate McClure after she had become stranded on the side of I-95 in a bad section of Philadelphia. Even though he was living on the streets, he used his last 20 dollars to buy her some gasoline so that she could get home.
To thank him, McClure and her boyfriend Mark D’Amico created a GoFundMe campaign to raise money to help Bobbitt get off the streets. The original goal was to raise $10,000, but the story went mega-viral and the campaign ultimately raised a total of $403,000.
But McClure and D’Amico never gave Bobbitt the money. Instead, they took charge of it and bought him the things that they thought he “needed”.
Bobbitt accused the couple of fraud, alleging that the two committed fraud and conspiracy by taking large amounts of the donations to "enjoy a lifestyle they could not afford" and using the account as "their personal piggy bank," and asked a judge to appoint a supervisor to manage the money in the fundraising account.
And last Thursday a judge gave the South Jersey couple less than a day to hand over what's left of the $400,000 they raised through a GoFundMe campaign for Johnny Bobbitt Jr.
Today, as The Inquirer reports, Bobbitt’s attorney Chris Fallon said he was told the money is all gone.
Fallon said he learned of the missing money in a conference call Tuesday morning with lawyers for Kate McClure and Mark D’Amico, the Burlington County couple accused of mismanaging the money raised for Bobbitt.
“It completely shocked me when I heard,” said Fallon. “It came as a complete surprise to me.”
Word of the missing money came on the same day Bobbitt’s lawyers asked a judge to impose sanctions on the couple after the pair missed a court-ordered deadline to hand over the remaining GoFundMe money.
The couple told the Inquirer and Daily News last month that about $200,000 of the money remained.
The balance, they said, had been spent to help Bobbitt.
Bobbitt's attorneys say he has received closer to $75,000, including the cost of the camper and an SUV, both since sold.
D'Amico admitted spending $500 of the GoFundMe money to gamble at SugarHouse Casino, but he said he paid it back with his winnings.
Jacqueline Promislo, one of Bobbitt's three pro bono lawyers, said in a phone interview as they mulled further legal action: "We're really concerned about the flight risk." The lawyers asked the judge to issue sanctions requiring D'Amico and McClure to remain in New Jersey, surrender their passports, post a bond, and be barred from spending any money in their bank accounts.
According to the application for sanctions, D'Amico and McClure failed to comply with the court's 24-hour deadline "without explanation or request for extension."
GoFundMe spokesman Bobby Withorne said Tuesday that the company had deposited $20,000 into the escrow account created by Bobbitt's attorneys to provide assistance for him while an investigation into the case proceeds. The Inquirer reports that Fallon said the $20,000 will be used for six months of housing and food for Bobbitt.
"We are working with law enforcement officials to ensure Johnny receives all of the funds raised on his behalf," Withorne said.
"While we assist law enforcement with their ongoing investigation, GoFundMe is also working with Johnny's legal team to ensure he's receiving support while the remaining funds are being recovered."
As for donors, if GoFundMe determines that donations were misused, the company says it refunds individual contributions of up to $1,000.
Finally, some potentially good news is that Bobbitt’s legal team says that they were able to enroll their client in a 28-day residential detox program on Monday.
End the SJW's.
Why am I not surprised by this?
Aaaand... it's gone.
This is when virtue signaling bites you in the ass.
This case is too high profile, and an example will be made of this couple.
They are well and truly fucked.
Yep, send the POS leftards to bubbas' happy place where its guranfuckinteed that they won't get a reach around or lube either...
"Bobbitt's attorneys say he has received closer to $75,000, including the cost of the camper and an SUV, both since sold."
So the vet didn't get off the shit either... This episode will probably send him further down the shitter instead of helping him.
Well, not for 28 days, according to this: "Bobbitt’s legal team says that they were able to enroll their client in a 28-day residential detox program on Monday."
@glenlloyd
Because you can't be...you just can't...nobody can be at this point in time...you just can't be...none of us are surprised...it's so like people these days to do this kind of shit that it's just not even surprising even though it still kinda is deep down, ya know? But then you just think...yeah...people are assholes, so it's just not really all that surprising.
Sad and disappointed is more like it.
No Doubt this was a staged planned event. But $400K is a lot of fiats. And 3s a crowd.
I have wondered about it being staged but would they do it risking jail? It does make the SJW crowd look super shady.
"But judge, we're entitled to it!"
~ D'Amico
We're going to start a GoFundMe page where the proceeds are run through our offshore accounts and used to buy securities in emerging markets. Dividends will be reinvested in short-term commercial paper..... AND IT'S GONE!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TGwZVGKG30s
The couple should start another Gofundme to help pay for their legal expenses and to make whole the $400,000. After all, they were the victims of too much generosity
Yup. The homeless guy was in on it and they promised him a set dollar amount. But then he saw how much they made on the GoFundMe and he got greedy and wanted a bigger cut. Only a moron contributes blindly to a GoFundMe plea for money.
Well, at least they didn't cut his dick off...
Am I the only one who got this reference?
I was wondering when someone was going to say something to that effect
They can cut his dick off, dry it out, grind it up and sell it to the Chinese as herbal medicine or some sort.
Tough name to have.
Low life comment.
Dont give money as charity, it rarely works out
I think it was some Consumer group that investigated these "charities" and discovered something like 80-90% of the donations go to 'administrative expenses." like 1st class air flights, 4-5 star hotels, etc.
It's a sad fact that many of these cancer charities and other disease research projects are somewhat a scam. One thing my friend told me is never ever donate to anyone over the phone no matter what "charity" they say they are from.
Maybe it's best to find the cause you want to give to and specifically hand money to them or their research chief. Or give directly to a person's college fund. never ever donate to a college because they may spend it on things like moving a statue off the campus because it offends some snowflakes (like they did on the UT Austin campus which is now run by far left people).
Never thought I'd say it, but even the Clinton Foundation spent a percent of two talking about diarrhea in Africa.
I think most charities have a 8% administrative fee roughly. Their "CEOs" all have a minimum salary of about $250,000-$500,000 - you'd think $120,000 would be enough but no.
You must mean more like 70-80% goes to admin expenses:
The 50 Worst Charities in America- How to Keep from Being Scammed
This list was put together by the Tampa Bay Times and The Center for Investigative Reporting based on federal tax filings for the last 10 years. Charities are broken up into five main categories: children, cancer, police/law enforcement, veterans, fire and other. These fifty charities account for more than $1.35 Billion in donations. Of that, $970 million went not to victims, but to the people who collected the money.
https://smartasset.com/mortgage/the-50-worst-charities-in-america-how-t…
those pesky profitable non-profits
Dont give money as charity, it rarely works out
I usually only donate to the "Help Handful of Dust Pension Fund." Then I know where the money is going.
Charities have been rip offs since the dawn of time. Go Fund Me is just an updated modern version. If someone feels the need to do charity, help your neighbors out or help out at a local animal shelter.
This isn't SJW's. They appealed to private charity. This is theft and fraud, not the imposition of a radical political agenda.
Wow, I really feel stupid, I gave $1,000 to this junkie, the New Jersey DMV clerk and her part time Union carpenter boyfriend with a gambling problem.
I'm thinking it might not be a good idea to send $1,000 to the Michael Cohen Go Fund Me account?
Love your work bro!
Better give it to a more reputable charity. Maybe the Clinton Foundation.
Pretty clear case of charity fraud... At least Bobbit got $75k of the $400k in proceeds... That's a better payout percentage than the Red Cross or the Clinton Foundation...
I wouldn't give a fucking dime to the Red Cross. Fucking leeches.
They are classless scumbags. Give him their house. Seems just to me.
Are they not a lovely couple...
Not. Not lovely. Not good people. Virtue signalling scumbags is more like it.
Skin them alive, slowly.
Then salt them.
Skin them alive, then salt them and hang them out to dry like they do fish.
After fully dried out, grind them up and package into small vials.
Then sell the powder to the Chinese as herbal medicine.
red flag #1, if a bitch that has to borrow money from a homeless guy to put fuel in her tank, raises money for you, get it as quick as possible, she aint got a fucking clue how to handle money.
Red Flag #2, If a "couple" do not share the same last name, they aint a couple.
this whole article makes me want to go out and scam these bullshit fund raising sites. It is obvious that all you have to do is put up some form of emotional manipulation and then get rich, Jim Baker would have a hell of time with this bullshit.
This is why Universal Basic Income will never work. anyone dumb enough to be on the dole, will eventually get sucked into one of these scams, because they will aggressively(you could even say entreprenurially) seek them out, and present them with x,y,and z emontiona manipulation, and pocket their money.
They're more ruinous than any WMD.
Prison time and IRS liens will deal these Jersey swine what they deserve.
That's why this bum is a fucking loser- he's not smart enough to know when he is getting fucked- Darwinism at work.
New Jersey? Where’s their FAT governor?
Get up to speed. We are now on our 2nd Goldman Sachs scumbag.
Living off the fat of government largesse no doubt, and other frauds nailed down previous. Makes these petty grifters look like fucking saints ..'Although, string them up anyway
Where's John Corzine ?..
The IRS is going to get in on this.
So much for SJW FB GoFundMe charity. But is it fraud?
Show up with a court order and sheriffs deputies, and take every possesion they have.......Cars, furniture, even clothes, and also a lien on their earnings, because the scoundrels will probably write a book.....
Ehhh sorry to break the news, they have nothing to take.
