Kelly Says He Didn't Call Trump "Idiot", As White House Slams Woodward's "Fabricated Stories"

One of the most provocative leaked passages in Bob Woordward's new book "Fear", was a quote allegedly from Trump's Chief of Staff John Kelly, who reportedly called Trump an "idiot" adding that he had gone "off the rails" and that "I don't know why any of us are here."

White House Chief of Staff John F. Kelly frequently lost his temper and told colleagues that he thought the president was "unhinged," Woodward writes. In one small group meeting, Kelly said of Trump: "He’s an idiot. It’s pointless to try to convince him of anything. He’s gone off the rails. We’re in Crazytown. I don’t even know why any of us are here. This is the worst job I’ve ever had."

It didn't take long for Kelly to deny any of this happened: “The idea I ever called the President an idiot is not true,” Kelly said in a statement distributed by the White House. “He always knows where I stand, and he and I both know this story is total BS.”

John Kelly's full statement below:

"The idea I ever called the President an idiot is not true. As I stated back in May and still firmly stand behind: "I spend more time with the President than anyone else, and we have an incredibly candid and strong relationship. He always knows where I stand, and he and I both know this story is total BS. I'm committed to the President, his agenda, and our country. This is another pathetic attempt to smear people close to President Trump and distract from the administration's many successes."

Meanwhile, the White House also blasted Bob Woodward new book, calling it "nothing more than fabricated stories."

The full White House statement: