Kelly Says He Didn't Call Trump "Idiot", As White House Slams Woodward's "Fabricated Stories"

Tue, 09/04/2018 - 15:29

One of the most provocative leaked passages in Bob Woordward's new book "Fear", was a quote allegedly from Trump's Chief of Staff John Kelly, who reportedly called Trump an "idiot" adding that he had gone "off the rails" and that "I don't know why any of us are here."

White House Chief of Staff John F. Kelly frequently lost his temper and told colleagues that he thought the president was "unhinged," Woodward writes. In one small group meeting, Kelly said of Trump: "He’s an idiot. It’s pointless to try to convince him of anything. He’s gone off the rails. We’re in Crazytown. I don’t even know why any of us are here. This is the worst job I’ve ever had."

It didn't take long for Kelly to deny any of this happened: “The idea I ever called the President an idiot is not true,” Kelly said in a statement distributed by the White House. “He always knows where I stand, and he and I both know this story is total BS.”

John Kelly's full statement below:

"The idea I ever called the President an idiot is not true. As I stated back in May and still firmly stand behind: "I spend more time with the President than anyone else, and we have an incredibly candid and strong relationship. He always knows where I stand, and he and I both know this story is total BS. I'm committed to the President, his agenda, and our country. This is another pathetic attempt to smear people close to President Trump and distract from the administration's many successes."

Meanwhile, the White House also blasted Bob Woodward new book, calling it "nothing more than fabricated stories."

The full White House statement:

"This book is nothing more than fabricated stories, many by former disgruntled employees, told to make the President look bad. While it is not always pretty, and rare that the press actually covers it, President Trump has broken through the bureaucratic process to deliver unprecedented successes for the American people."

"Sometimes it is unconventional, but he always gets results. Democrats and their allies in the media understand the President's policies are working and with success like this, no one can beat him in 2020 – not even close."

Pandelis Tue, 09/04/2018 - 15:30 Permalink

btw, did kushner ever received the security clearance ... not that it matters anyway ...

have not heard much of kelly since he raised that issue last time ... it seems (((the media))) has blocked him out.

IridiumRebel Pandelis Tue, 09/04/2018 - 15:30 Permalink

Now the admin folks will come out and debunk this utter bullshit in what is the Wolff book Part Three. Dems have no platform. Dems have....

Impeach Trump! 

Open Borders!

Abolish ICE!

Abolish Prisons!

Free Public Schools and Universities(free!)

Cancel All Student Loan Debt(free!)

Sanctuary Cities for MS-13 and illegal immigrant felons(crime much?)

$15/Hr. Minimum Wage(jobs lost)

Free Housing (as it is a human right!)

Universal Government Job Guaranteed(how does that work?)

End War on Drugs(sure)

End Cash Bail (allow people to simply "promise to appear")

Clear Path To Citizenship for all Illegal Immigrants (Now and in the future)

No Deportation for Illegal Immigrants(come on in!)

New Green Deal (100% carbon free, renewable energy by 2035, even though the technology doesn't exist)

Social Control of the Means of Production

Get Rid of Capitalism
Governmental Support for Labor Unions

Guaranteeing LGBTQ Rights (but nothing about heterosexual rights)

Fight for the People of Puerto Rico (WTF does that even mean??)

Honoring People of the Territories (WTF does that even mean??)

Guaranteeing Women Human Rights (they don't have them now?)

All directly from the websites of the Democrat Party, Ocasio-Cortez, Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders, The Socialist Party of America, Nancy Pelosi and other Socialist morons.

They've got a GRAND Platform to sell to the American People. 

 

JungleCat IridiumRebel Tue, 09/04/2018 - 15:37 Permalink

Search for "Dowd" in the WaPo article and you will see that John Dowd is the source for this story.

Democrats had Woodward's book to talk about in this news cycle....and then overshadowed it with their antics at the Kavanaugh hearing. Dumbasses!

JimmyJones JungleCat Tue, 09/04/2018 - 15:41 Permalink

Anyone with functioning brain cells knows the WAPO or people employed by them are a mouth piece for deep state CIA.  Operation Mocking Bird.  The Day Trump took the Presidency was the day the CIA lost that office that they have held since Bush Sr.

dirty fingernails Playtime's Over Tue, 09/04/2018 - 16:25 Permalink

So a bunch of whiney ass boomers denying anything but that their orange asshole leader is a stable genius, the swamp is being drained, hillary and Obama are in Gitmo, 275 gajillion sealed indictments, Magaitis, etc is the tits, right? Who is the moron, the one who rightly calls out the shit show or the ones who refuse to admit the situation has gone sideways?

Kneejerk support for psychopaths is how we got here. Maybe we should try something different.

Giant Meteor dirty fingernails Tue, 09/04/2018 - 16:28 Permalink

I would think it only natural to call Trump an idiot. But that is beside the point. Who gives a shit. Tell me which of these fuckers in the last, oh I dunno, 40-50 years haven't been idiots .. Idiots is what we do! It's the American way ~ Woodward? Yep, he's an idiot too. Hell, even I am an idiot. Make no mistake, we're a nation  of idiots ..

Stronger together, I'm with HER!? Yep, you guessed it, idiot material ..

Make America great again? uh huh .. idiots ...

I mean, the shadow selectors put up Jeb, Hillary, Bernie, Cruz and Hump .. and called it a contest. Anyone watch those "debates"?

Fucking idiots ..

And just to be clear on this, Chuck Todd? Really big idiot ..

Abraxas Scuba Steve Tue, 09/04/2018 - 16:16 Permalink

In 1930s, another world leader went around and threatened everyone and promised to put Deutschland first, and lots of good did that bring the German people who adored Him, and smiled, and waved the little flags. Aaah, the middle class, like a doggy licking his master’s hand after being kicked and cursed at. Later, they will be wondering what they were thinking, and how could it be, and denying that they loved him, and that it was all the fault of a few evil ones. What could had they done? ask they. “Yes, we voted for him, and defended Him when someone tries to criticize Him, and we supported Him when He unleashed the hell on the weakest and most defenseless in the society” they will say, “But look, we didn’t know what He was up to, honest”.  Aaah, the middle class!

vato poco Abraxas Tue, 09/04/2018 - 16:20 Permalink

wait .... what .... wait a MOment!! my GOD man, you're equating Trump with hitler!! that's just freakin' brilliant, old chap! SO daring! So edgy! and best of all, no one on earth has ever thought to do this wildly clever thing before!!!!! Trump = hitler! Trump supporters = nazis!! GENIUS, I tell you!!!

well done old boy. you must be so proud

Dickweed Wang Prehuman Insight Tue, 09/04/2018 - 16:28 Permalink

A Flesh Eating Genital Infection . . .

 

Ah, another post by a TrollBot, this time going by the handle "Prehuman Insight".  You can tell that's what it is by their fixation on genitalia . . . which comes from the fat zit faced programmer that wrote the code for the program. You know, the guy that can't get a date and beats off in the men's room on his breaks. Here's a tip - NEVER shake hands with one of those guys.

Giant Meteor eatthebanksters Tue, 09/04/2018 - 16:09 Permalink

These CIA assets are getting long in the tooth ..

Bet they are all shitting in depends and eating Gerber ..

Buttt, with the aging population and all, the fucker will hit the NYT's best seller list, which of course, is another major tell of all out dysfunction .. Shades of Grey my ass ..

How the mighty have fallen (and can't get up.)

Get the man a hoveround .. and some teeth ..

 

natxlaw New_Meat Tue, 09/04/2018 - 16:14 Permalink

Good point, a warrior (a good one) May display frustration or even displeasure but would show himself the door long long before he ever let peon subordinates see him lose his cool. He would never question the fitness of a commanding officer unless the officer was there and no one else was.

Calvertsbio Pandelis Tue, 09/04/2018 - 15:53 Permalink

He is an Idiot too... Everyone in the White Zionist House is a whineeeeer... Just like all the right fascist here... Wah... Wahhh... Get rid of all the black guys, they play football better than me.. .wah !!!! Trump- what a putz

Miss Expectations Tue, 09/04/2018 - 15:34 Permalink

Kelly should call Woodward a known life-long pedophile.

This is one of the oldest and most effective tricks in politics. Every hack in the business has used it in times of trouble, and it has even been elevated to the level of political mythology in a story about one of Lyndon Johnson’s early campaigns in Texas. The race was close and Johnson was getting worried. Finally he told his campaign manager to start a massive rumor campaign about his opponent’s life-long habit of enjoying carnal knowledge of his own barnyard sows.

“Christ, we can’t get a way calling him a pig-fucker,” the campaign manager protested. “Nobody’s going to believe a thing like that.”

“I know,” Johnson replied. “But let’s make the sonofabitch deny it.”
https://masscommons.wordpress.com/2012/03/15/fear-loathing-on-the-campa…

Chupacabra-322 Tue, 09/04/2018 - 15:37 Permalink

“Unhinged”, “Off the rails.”

These are the new Gas Lighting Marketing Terms you’re going to be hearing in their Echo Chamber of Deceit, Deception & Lies. Ad Nauseam till the Mid-Terms at their last feeble attempt to Propagandize the American People.

 

Their Terrified, as well they should be.