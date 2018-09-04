Mueller Will Accept Written Answers From Trump On Russian Collusion

Special counsel Robert Mueller will accept written answers from President Trump on questions about whether his campaign conspired with Russia’s election interference, Mueller’s office told Trump’s lawyers in a letter, the NYT reports.
But on another significant aspect of the investigation, whether the president tried to obstruct the inquiry itself, Mueller and his investigators understood that issues of executive privilege could complicate their pursuit of a presidential interview and did not ask for written responses on that matter, according to the letter, which was sent on Friday.
While Mueller did not say if he was giving up on an interview altogether, including on questions of obstruction of justice, but the tone of the letter and the fact that the special counsel did not ask for written responses on obstruction has prompted some Trump allies to conclude that if an interview takes place, its scope will be more limited than Mr. Trump’s legal team initially believed, the NYT reported.
The letter was the latest in lengthy negotiations that the two sides have engaged in about whether Mr. Trump will be formally interviewed in the investigation. “We continue to maintain an ongoing dialogue with the office of the special counsel,” Mr. Trump’s lawyer Jay Sekulow said, adding that it was the legal team’s policy to not discuss its communications with the special counsel’s office.
As reported previously, Trump’s lawyers have been eager to avoid a formal interview, saying repeatedly that to determine whether the Trump campaign conspired with Russia’s election interference and whether Mr. Trump tried to obstruct the inquiry, Mueller can find the answers in the interviews that his investigators have conducted with witnesses, including senior White House aides and administration officials, and more than 1.4 million documents turned over by the White House.
They did, however, offer written answers as a possibility, and the Mueller team appears receptive to it as an interim measure.
Comments
Fuck you, you're fired, should be the only message written to that treasonous piece of shit.
Take Sessions and Kikestein with you too.
Trump Transcends
the boundaries of ethics and sanity,
appearing daily in the recurring crime scene known as the presidency.
Flailing in the sand trap of elderly dementia, surrounded by low IQ ghouls,
he propels the middle class into extinction and corporations into excess.
The nation awaits its divine political-economic punishment.
In reply to Fuck you by 1982xls
The joke is on Mueller- the Orange Dotard cannot write - he can only Tweet. Not Good!
In reply to Trump Transcends by Prehuman Insight
Answer #1: Shut it the fuck down.
ROBERT S. MUELLER III
Office of Special Counsel
395 E Street, S.W.
Washington, D.C. 20024
In reply to The joke is on Mueller- the… by Juggernaut x2
The Dishonorable, ROBERT S. MUELLER III
Office of Special Counsel
395 E Street, S.W.
Washington, D.C. 20024
There, fixed it for ya.
In reply to Tell Mueller to shut it down… by ???ö?
Goddamned right you’ll accept it....ya fucking 9/11 lying cunt. Should be fired or worse. Whole thing is a waste of time cuz the cuntocrats can’t create a platform that real non crazy Americans want.
....dafuq outta here!
In reply to The Dishonorable, ROBERT S… by 1982xls
whats the total cost of this shit show?
In reply to G by IridiumRebel
Admiral Ackbar, "It's a trap!"
In reply to whats the total cost of… by Life of Illusion
Implicit acknowledgement of the nothingburger - M mesage is 'just put something in written for fuck sake so that I can close the shitshow, retire and go fishing'
In reply to Admiral Ackbar, "It's a trap… by wee-weed up
Hey Bob,
Conny. First I want to congratulate you. Some of your work, is that, of which, this world, has never seen.
Collusion a definite no for me, as I’ve said, no collusion, no collusion, except by the dems, no collusion.
Respectfully,
DJT
ps. No collusion
In reply to q by Luc X. Ifer
Sample Questions:
What is the best treatment for VD caught from the worlds hottest chicks?
How long did you wash your hands after grabbing Hillary by the pu--y and beating her senseless? Follow up to that: Did Hillary actually have a pu--y?
In reply to Hi. Bob by Freeze These
Go stuff your last abortion down your throat you shareblue sack of vermin.
In reply to Hi. Bob by Freeze These
I'm a little slow at all of this. I need to go back to defining what is collusion? If some Russians request a meeting to tell me how many children have been killed by the Clinton Crime Network, is it collusion for me to take the meeting to see if I think they have something to offer? I feel like libtards are keeping the word "collusion" in the news 24/7 trying to rebrand the word as doing something evil against someone else. Then there will be a great big umbrella that anyone who ever probed into the evil of the Clintons, DNC, or Libtards in general will be guilty of collusion, as if you can look up the definition of collusion and a get a straight forward criminal description.
It's a crime for me to steal from you, but why is it a crime for me to collude against you? Every sport team colludes against the opponent to out maneuver them.
The whole thing is a MSM/Leftwing tail chasing bullshit contest to victimize themselves in the name of excusing their real crimes.
In reply to Hi. Bob by Freeze These
“Some of your work, is that, of which, this world, has never seen.”
And never will see, either.
I hope you get the world you are fighting for. I can’t think of one soul who deserves it more.
In reply to Hi. Bob by Freeze These
So basically he knows he's got dick.
In reply to Hi. Bob by Freeze These
I'm sure that Trump would also accept Meuller's written resignation too, but adults understand that they don't always get what they want...
Hmmmmmm bummer.
In reply to So basically he knows he's… by GIG61
And so he can rap it up and write some type of insinuating hit piece to put out a week before midterms. So the MSM can go full tilt batshit conspiracy crazy for a good week to lather up the sheep.
In reply to q by Luc X. Ifer
it's probably just me, but I envision Trump's written response to work out about like the old fart on breaking bad. letter written in prisoner code - 5 x 5 square - that mueller & the boys have to translate laboriously.
"we GOT him now, boss! let's see ... ok, here's an 'F', .... then 'U' .... 'C' .......
ah, shit. he made us his laughable pussymen bitches *again*, boss"
In reply to Admiral Ackbar, "It's a trap… by wee-weed up
I'd respond by saying, "Turn yourself in now Meuller and we'll go easy on you."
In reply to it's probably just me, but I… by vato poco
Wake me up when the narrative turns to Israeli interference in our elections, federal state and local.Fuck this russia soap opera.
Wake me up when electronic voter fraud is the subject , fuck illegals and dead people - fraud yes , but small scale stuff by comparison.
How do the 800 pound gorillas keep escaping notice ???
In reply to I'd respond by saying, "Turn… by CheapBastard
What interference? I am aware of a publicly sourced, US Taxpayer funded grant via the US Department of State, to an Israeli "NGO" seeking to unseat Netanyahu back in his last election. Is that to what you refer?
In reply to Wake me up when the… by Tiwin
about 1/4 of Barry and Wookie's Hawaiian vacations.
In reply to whats the total cost of… by Life of Illusion
You definitely sound "real" and "non crazy"
yep
In reply to G by IridiumRebel
III = The Turd
In reply to The Dishonorable, ROBERT S… by 1982xls
Results of probe to be released Nov 5th. Is that OK?
In reply to Tell Mueller to shut it down… by ???ö?
Yeah and you’re a bitch that fucks your right hand for fun.
Call us when you have done one one-hundredth Trump has done.
dumbass
In reply to The joke is on Mueller- the… by Juggernaut x2
That's why he a billionaire and the head of the western world, and you are a miserable pussy who has to resort to beating off about Trump all day, every day.
In reply to The joke is on Mueller- the… by Juggernaut x2
Go fuck yourself, you shit stinking fucktard leftist shiteater.
In reply to The joke is on Mueller- the… by Juggernaut x2
Does he fudgepack first, or does is go right for the sloppy rimjob?
In reply to Go fuck yourself, you shit… by BabaLooey
Maya Spamgelou
Pathetically trolls Trump threads every minute of the day like a butthurt, sycophantic whore.
Upset that his fagmaster Mueller can't do jack shit as predicted.
Waits for his new shilling orders from the SorosTrannyProgBrigade like a good paid lapdog.
In reply to Trump Transcends by Prehuman Insight
Hitlary supporter talking ethics that’s Rich
Seth Rich !!!
In reply to Trump Transcends by Prehuman Insight
Don't answer shit!!
In reply to Fuck you by 1982xls
Maybe Mueller could answer some questions? What was the genesis of your investigation and if that was a fraud, isn't your investigation also a fraud?
In reply to Fuck you by 1982xls
This is a significant development.
In reply to Fuck you by 1982xls
Beat me to it.
Q1) Fuck you.
Q2) Fuck you.
Q3) Fuck you.
Q4) Fuck you.
etc...
In reply to Fuck you by 1982xls
Trump should direct Rip van Sessions to appoint a Special Counsel (with unlimited jurisdiction like Mueller seems to have) to investigate Uranium 1, the Clinton Foundation, and FBI/DOJ efforts to prevent prosecution of hillary for same.
And another one to investigate how fbi/doj, clinton, brennan, clapper, mccabe and pals conspired to create false probable cause to spy on trump and to further the lies of russiagate... to include claiming Russia hacked the dnc while never interviewing assange, and never examining the server and relying only on the image/analysis provided by the ukraine and clinton-linked CrowdStrike.
In reply to Beat me to it. Q1) Fuck you… by jin187
Who gives a flyin fuck about non exixtant Russian collusion. It’s clearly obvious that is not the case.
HOWEVER...
THE ISRAELI COLLUSION IS THE PROBLEM.
Call me what you want, down vote the fuck out of me for being brutally and scientifically honest.
Lj
In reply to Fuck you by 1982xls
Pennsylvania, home of global warming hockey sticks, perverted college sports coaches, professors and Benjamin Netanyahu too.
(lest we forget NUMEC)....
The Apollo Affair was a 1965 incident in which a US company, Nuclear Materials and Equipment Corporation (NUMEC), in the Pittsburgh suburbs of Apollo and Parks Township, Pennsylvania was investigated for losing 200–600 pounds (91–272 kg) of highly enriched uranium, with suspicions that it had gone to Israel's nuclear weapons program.
In reply to Who gives a flyin fuck anout… by Lumberjack
Big all caps...but please provide a scintilla of evidence of this COLLUSION. Especially since you are "scientifically honest."
In reply to Who gives a flyin fuck anout… by Lumberjack
The long con is over
now the firings begin
we give democrats the worst loss in history in November
In reply to Fuck you by 1982xls
Every answer should be..."I cannot recall...... but Hillary paid $1million through her law firm for a Russian based doc and it wasn't reported as a campaign finance cost". Next question......
In reply to Fuck you by 1982xls
But will Mueller ask any questions of HRC/Podesta/U1/ClintonGlobal/Russia/Steele....etc....
answer: no.
This is all theater to make Trumptards think that Trump is not a Swamp Creature when he is actually a 20ft gator. Not Good!
In reply to But will Mueller ask any… by onewayticket2
Libs never learn to lose with dignity.
In reply to This is all theater to make… by Juggernaut x2
Typical Trumptard- if you don't like Trump the statist, Big Govt RINO that still has us in Syria and Afghanistan you must be a flaming liberal. Not Good!
In reply to Libs never learn to lose… by ???ö?
Still asleep? Libs vs Conservatives are only labels to divide the people. All those leaders are fucking Deep State assets! Dotard will never jail Hilltard.
In reply to Libs never learn to lose… by ???ö?
Hahaha, fucking idiot, being a Trump supporter actually makes you a Hillary supporter.
Picture taken after the third debate. The joke is on you trumptard.
https://www.google.co.uk/search?q=trump+hillary+images&tbm=isch&tbo=u&s…:
In reply to Libs never learn to lose… by ???ö?
Agreed 1000%. All you need to look at is the fat ugly bubble. The stock market loves Chump, therefore the swamp loves Chump. The only thing that makes me doubt that Chump is one of them is that Hillary is rotting in jail... oh wait!!!
In reply to This is all theater to make… by Juggernaut x2
If Trump is a 20 foot gator, then you are what the gator dumps in the bayou.
In reply to This is all theater to make… by Juggernaut x2
Take the orange dick out of your eyes son...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YW4CvC5IaFI&t=16s
In reply to If Trump is a 20 foot gator,… by HK VP9