Mueller Will Accept Written Answers From Trump On Russian Collusion

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 09/04/2018 - 18:30

Special counsel Robert Mueller will accept written answers from President Trump on questions about whether his campaign conspired with Russia’s election interference, Mueller’s office told Trump’s lawyers in a letter, the NYT reports.

But on another significant aspect of the investigation, whether the president tried to obstruct the inquiry itself, Mueller and his investigators understood that issues of executive privilege could complicate their pursuit of a presidential interview and did not ask for written responses on that matter, according to the letter, which was sent on Friday.

While Mueller did not say if he was giving up on an interview altogether, including on questions of obstruction of justice, but the tone of the letter and the fact that the special counsel did not ask for written responses on obstruction has prompted some Trump allies to conclude that if an interview takes place, its scope will be more limited than Mr. Trump’s legal team initially believed, the NYT reported.

The letter was the latest in lengthy negotiations that the two sides have engaged in about whether Mr. Trump will be formally interviewed in the investigation. “We continue to maintain an ongoing dialogue with the office of the special counsel,” Mr. Trump’s lawyer Jay Sekulow said, adding that it was the legal team’s policy to not discuss its communications with the special counsel’s office.

As reported previously, Trump’s lawyers have been eager to avoid a formal interview, saying repeatedly that to determine whether the Trump campaign conspired with Russia’s election interference and whether Mr. Trump tried to obstruct the inquiry, Mueller can find the answers in the interviews that his investigators have conducted with witnesses, including senior White House aides and administration officials, and more than 1.4 million documents turned over by the White House.

They did, however, offer written answers as a possibility, and the Mueller team appears receptive to it as an interim measure.

Politics

1982xls Tue, 09/04/2018 - 18:30 Permalink

Fuck you, you're fired, should be the only message written to that treasonous piece of shit.

Take Sessions and Kikestein with you too.

Prehuman Insight 1982xls Tue, 09/04/2018 - 18:31 Permalink

Trump Transcends

the boundaries of ethics and sanity,

appearing daily in the recurring crime scene known as the presidency.

Flailing in the sand trap of elderly dementia, surrounded by low IQ ghouls,

he propels the middle class into extinction and corporations into excess.

The nation awaits its divine political-economic punishment.

Freeze These Luc X. Ifer Tue, 09/04/2018 - 18:45 Permalink

Hey Bob,

 

Conny. First I want to congratulate you. Some of your work, is that, of which, this world, has never seen. 

 

Collusion a definite no for me, as I’ve said, no collusion, no collusion, except by the dems, no collusion.

 

Respectfully,

DJT

 

ps. No collusion 

DocMims Freeze These Tue, 09/04/2018 - 18:53 Permalink

Sample Questions:

What is the best treatment for VD caught from the worlds hottest chicks?

How long did you wash your hands after grabbing Hillary by the pu--y and beating her senseless? Follow up to that: Did Hillary actually have a pu--y?

 

 

RAT005 Freeze These Tue, 09/04/2018 - 18:57 Permalink

I'm a little slow at all of this.  I need to go back to defining what is collusion?  If some Russians request a meeting to tell me how many children have been killed by the Clinton Crime Network, is it collusion for me to take the meeting to see if I think they have something to offer?  I feel like libtards are keeping the word "collusion" in the news 24/7 trying to rebrand the word as doing something evil against someone else.  Then there will be a great big umbrella that anyone who ever probed into the evil of the Clintons, DNC, or Libtards in general will be guilty of collusion, as if you can look up the definition of collusion and a get a straight forward criminal description.

It's a crime for me to steal from you, but why is it a crime for me to collude against you?  Every sport team colludes against the opponent to out maneuver them.

The whole thing is a MSM/Leftwing tail chasing bullshit contest to victimize themselves in the name of excusing their real crimes.

vato poco wee-weed up Tue, 09/04/2018 - 18:46 Permalink

it's probably just me, but I envision Trump's written response to work out about like the old fart on breaking bad. letter written in prisoner code - 5 x 5 square - that mueller & the boys have to translate laboriously. 

"we GOT him now, boss! let's see ...  ok, here's an 'F', .... then 'U' .... 'C' .......

ah, shit. he made us his laughable pussymen bitches *again*, boss"

I Am Jack's Ma… jin187 Tue, 09/04/2018 - 18:49 Permalink

Trump should direct Rip van Sessions to appoint a Special Counsel (with unlimited jurisdiction like Mueller seems to have) to investigate Uranium 1, the Clinton Foundation, and FBI/DOJ efforts to prevent prosecution of hillary for same.

 

And another one to investigate how fbi/doj, clinton, brennan, clapper, mccabe and pals conspired to create false probable cause to spy on trump and to further the lies of russiagate... to include claiming Russia hacked the dnc while never interviewing assange, and never examining the server and relying only on the image/analysis provided by the ukraine and clinton-linked CrowdStrike.

Lumberjack 1982xls Tue, 09/04/2018 - 18:47 Permalink

Who gives a flyin fuck about non exixtant Russian collusion. It’s clearly obvious that is not the case.

HOWEVER...

THE ISRAELI COLLUSION IS THE PROBLEM.

Call me what you want, down vote the fuck out of me for being brutally and scientifically honest.

Lj

Lumberjack Lumberjack Tue, 09/04/2018 - 18:52 Permalink

Pennsylvania, home of global warming hockey sticks, perverted college sports coaches, professors and Benjamin Netanyahu too.

(lest we forget NUMEC)....

The Apollo Affair was a 1965 incident in which a US company, Nuclear Materials and Equipment Corporation (NUMEC), in the Pittsburgh suburbs of Apollo and Parks Township, Pennsylvania was investigated for losing 200–600 pounds (91–272 kg) of highly enriched uranium, with suspicions that it had gone to Israel's nuclear weapons program.

 