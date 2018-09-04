"'Never Forget': Gov't Said The Air Was Safe, Now Thousands Of 9/11 First Responders Have Cancer"

Authored by Derrick Broze via The Free Thought Project,
As Americans prepare for the 17th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, nearly 10,000 first responders and New York City residents have reported 9/11-related cancers.
In early August the New York Post reported on newly released numbers of reported 9/11 related illnesses, including 9,795 total case of 9/11-related cancer. The numbers were released by the federally funded World Trade Center Health Program.
According to the program there have been more than 400 documented cases of death from 9/11-related cancers. However, unfortunately, the plight of the men and women who rushed into “Ground Zero” on September 11, 2001 and the following months is often forgotten in the public conversation. Seventeen years after the attacks the first responders are still fighting for their lives.
On Thursday the Los Angeles Times reported 15 FBI agents have died from cancers linked to exposure to various toxins during investigation and cleanup of the wreckage. The Times notes that three FBI agents have died since March. In addition, News 12 in Westchester reports that Kathleen O’Connor, a 20-year veteran with the New Rochelle Police Department, recently died from a 9/11-related illness.
WECT News reports that retired NYPD detective Chuck McLiverty lives with skins allergies and a crushed hand due to his role as a first responder. The former detective spent nearly every day for six months working 12-hour shifts, often without breathing protection.
“We may make light of it, joke about it, but you’re always just wondering, am I next? Or is the guy or girl sitting next to, are they a walking time bomb that’s going to explode? You get tired of going to funerals,” McLiverty told WECT.
“All you could see for miles and miles was big plumes of black, billowing smoke. All you could see was stuff falling down, out of the air. The air was so thick, it’s like you could wave your hand, like being in a snow storm.”
The New York Daily News also recently announced the death of retired firefighter Michael McDonald who died from lung and brain cancer from 9/11 cleanup efforts. McDonald’s entire career was spent at Ladder 128 in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. With his death he comes the 181st member of the FDNY to die from 9/11-related illnesses. The NY Daily notes that this is more than half of the 343 FDNY members killed during the collapse of the twin towers on September 11, 2001. An NYPD spokesman told the Daily that 185 city cops have died of illnesses connected to their time as first responders.
Each of these stories offer a small glimpse into the everyday reality of these first responders. They are literally watching their friends and associates die around them while the American people pay little attention. How did this happen? How did we get to the point where nearly 10,000 people who risked their lives to help others are now waiting to die from cancer?
FLASHBACK: U.S. Government Lies About Air Quality & Safety
One week after the 9/11 attacks the Environmental Protection Agency’s Administrator Christine Todd Whitman released a statement declaring the air and water surrounding Ground Zero to be safe to breathe and drink.
“Given the scope of the tragedy from last week, I am glad to reassure the people of New York and Washington, D.C. that their air is safe to breath and their water is safe to drink.”
Since that time firefighters, EMT’s, police officers, and volunteers who remained at Ground Zero looking for survivors and bodies have found themselves falling victim to breathing illnesses, cancer, and other sicknesses likely related to inhaling dust consisting of building materials, computers, and human bodies.
Truthstream Media reported on the situation:
“Back in May 2007, a Congressional investigation was launched into the EPA’s role in properly responding to the environmental crisis and air quality emergency in the immediate wake of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center. Former EPA commissioner Christine Todd Whitman refused to testify – despite the fact that her statements on air quality after 9/11 had immediately affected hundreds of thousands of rescue workers and New York residents, and more broadly millions – until she was pressured under threat of subpoena by Congressman Jerrold Nadler(D-NY) whose district includes lower Manhattan. However, she was officially cleared of any wrongdoing, and defeated multiple lawsuits.”
Congress for its part, did pass the James Zadroga 9/11 Health and Compensation Act, which is designed to provide medical services and compensation for first responders. However, critics say the government is not doing enough to help those who volunteered their livelihood in the wake of the largest terror attack on American soil. If these brave men and women chose to put themselves in harms way based on a lie, that needs to be investigated and those responsible held accountable.
In less than two weeks the corporate media and conniving politicians will put on their “Never Forget” pins and release the obligatory condolences to the family members of the 9/11 victims. There will be TV specials and special edition magazines and newspapers to commemorate the terror attack.
But will these displays pay tribute or raise awareness about the plight of the first responders? Will these photo ops actually question the official story of 9/11? If the answer is no, if the American public is still not ready to challenge the establishment lies surrounding September 11, 2001, then we have moved no closer to truth and these men and women are dying in vain. On the 17th anniversary of 9/11 remember to question the official story.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/20368128
Silverstein's (or whatever his name was) asbestos towers turned to aerosol.
I have to wonder if Christine Todd Whitman is related to the Todd family (1 of the supposed 13 Illuminati bloodlines, of which Thelma Todd, aka "Hot Toddy" was related to)?
So more will die insidiously from cancer than when they deliberately brought down the towers to jumpstart the ME on fire.
I see hands dripping with blood from the towers to the military boys and now this. Disgusting
Wait until we find out what happens with Roundup Ready GMO food...
Israhell did 9/11, in cahoots with Israhell-first American and JEWISH neocons.
“I want Netanyahu to begin telling the truth, what the involvement of Israel was in 9/11. Over 134 Mossad operatives were picked up on 9/11. The FBI picked them up [and] debriefed them.” -- Dr. Steve Pieczenik, Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of State.
Then, they blamed it all on Muslims and Saudi Arabia.
Israhell is the Problem.
"FLASHBACK: U.S. Government Lies About Air Quality & Safety"
Tragic. If they sue the gubbermint and win, the taxpayers would lose. There's just no winning with these lying bastards. Either way, they are not personally held responsible.
I'm from the..cough. government and I'm here to..Aughhh ..gets mucous out of throat..ptooey Help!
The site was declared safe so that cleanup could proceed quickly to prevent people from discovering the truth.
Even a broken clock is right twice a day
For about 6 months all of lower Manhattan smelled like a burned out clutch.
In reply to Silverstein's (or whatever… by RAT005
Yes, the old clutch plates and brake shoes had a considerable amount of asbestos.
It was going to cost $1,500,000,000.00 for Asbestos abatement for both towers.
Asbestos was sprayed UP TO the 64th floor, from there on up it was "other fire retardant material". The ummm, "holographic passenger jets" went in between the 87th-93rd of Two & 96th to 103rd of One.
I lived in Lower Manhattan in 1971 when they were building the 2nd Tower. That was back in the day Before asbestos was declared carcinogenic. The steel structures of both towers were spray coated with asbestos for fireproofing. They could only spray on calm days, but you could still see the billowing spray drifting in the air around the steel frame. (Think shipyard workers --- Asbestosis)
When those towers blew it put untold TONS of asbestos into the air. Under current air quality standards most of lower Manhattan, Brooklyn and any other area that the dust landed would have been OFF Limits and probably declared un-inhabitable. But the Markets Had to Open...so they lied.
...high levels of airborne pollutants? Was that the nanothermite mixed in with the mini-nuclear bombs that went off in the subfloors. Let us never forget the day The Laws of Physics were suspended.
"'Never Forget': Gov't Said The Air Was Safe, Now Thousands Of 9/11 First Responders Have Cancer"
Yeah... a nanothermite/asbestos cocktail will do that to you. Those poor first-responder saps* who ventured into the crime scene had no idea what toxins and explosives were employed by the (((planners))) of 9/11. And they - like the sailors assigned to the Bikini Atoll nuclear tests in the late 1940s - must suffer the consequences of our having such benevolent rulers lording over us.
* - Do not take that word in the wrong context. They truly WERE and ARE heroes... but naive to the ilk of those who gave them their orders.
denominator? you can't assess anything without the number of exposed, and the cancer rate before the explosion. Also any first responder who gets a diagnosis of cancer gets a check. I'm sure none of these guys was referred to a specialist by a lawyer. That being said. I'm sure there were carcinogens in the smoke. There are carcinogens in almost all forms of smoke. I'm sure the authorities should have warned all New Yorkers to stop breathing......the contaminated air.
all those idiots on youtube building blacksmith forges for steel work. just pour some fucking jet fuel on it, don't need anything else to make pools of molten steel. yeah, jet fuel, the shit that barely burns in the atmosphere without being sprayed into a highly pressurized air chamber. the energy stored in X gallons of jet fuel can be easily calculated. the energy needed to melt tons of steel into flowing pools without forced air can also be easily calculated. i don't know shit about nano-thermite, but i know enough about molten metal and energy stored in diesel (and/or jet fuel) to call bullshit on that one. remember back when candidate trump swore to shed some light on it if he gets in? still waiting
It's not only first responders...what about the thousands of people who lived in the area, especially downwind?
Ted41776 above, you are very wrong about jet fuel burning on steel. Combustion is a very exact science with the precision of accounting. It is 3rd semester engineering to calculate flame temperature in different combustion environments. No steel building prior to or after 9/11 will ever collapse due to a fire.
Yeah, apparently there was NO COMBUSTIBLE MATERIAL involved at all, thats why they burned for an hour and a half before collapsing ;-)
Jet fuel cannot melt steel beams. I know this because I use an oxy-acetalyne torch, MIG, TIG, and stick welders almost daily.
Tall skyscrapers also don't fall neatly inside their own footprint unless they are demolished with precision-timed explosives by demolition experts. If those planes had somehow taken down those towers, they would have toppled sideways at the very least.
I attended a " mental yoga " gathering on Sunday , and learned of the death of a woman / mother of 3 small kids , that I would see there . She was a nurse at Ground Zero at a triage unit set up for the First Responders . She had been fighting stomach cancer , and was very active in a group fighting to get medical care for others that had been exposed as well .Sad. Sweet and funny woman .
MMmm... nothing sounds as healthy as breathing in aerosolized, particulate nano-thermite! Almost as deadly as those box-cutter wielding terr'ists who managed to take down building 7 without a plane!
Or like the poor sailors on the uss Ronald Reagan for Fukushima.
yeah nano-termites that fart mushroom clouds...sounds like a job for mulder and scully.
https://www.villagevoice.com/2006/11/21/death-by-dust/
..."parallels between the aftermath of 9-11 and that of another massive exposure: the atomic-bombs dropped on Japan. Bomb survivors experienced excessive spikes in leukemia rates within the first five years, a surprising discovery for epidemiologists in the mid 20th century. While this outbreak resulted from radiation, both it and 9-11 involved a sudden and intense blast of carcinogens."...
Yes, the village voice had the balls to report this strange uptick in leukemia over 10 years ago. Corporate news wouldn't touch it.
veteranstoday.com presented the most plausible explanation to date but they're anti-semites.
1) The airplanes that hit the WTC Towers were NOT Commercial Airline Planes, PERIOD! Just look at the videos!
2) The Controlled Demolition of the WTC Towers were an amazing feat, great job!
3) Even if you don't believe the first two statements, you HAVE TO BELIEVE that building #7 was ABSOLUTELY A CONTROLLED DEMOLITION! MY GOD, simple look at the pictures!!!!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kqG6v7KZ_s8
Since building #7 was a Controlled Demolition, then the first two statements have to be valid!!!
THEN what about the "new owner" of the WTC about 6 months prior to the demolition. A "new owner" that insured the WTC for 200% of value and got paid 150% of value!!!!!!! Well, gee, they had to get a new owner in there to set up the DEMOLITION and they had to make it worth his time and money!!! WHAT AN AMAZING SCAM and the American people bought it, hook line and sinker!!! It would be funny if it wasn't MY COUNTRY, THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA that we are talking about!!!!!!!!!
Wake up AMERICA!!!!!!!!!!!
SETH RICH???
TRIUMPH with TRUMP!!!!!
