Trump Says Nike Sent "Terrible Message" As NFL Backs Kaepernick

President Trump has finally broken the day's silence on the Nike-Kaepernick debacle, telling The Daily Caller that Nike is sending a "terrible message" by featuring the has-been quarterback.

“I think it’s a terrible message that they’re sending and the purpose of them doing it, maybe there’s a reason for them doing it." "But I think as far as sending a message, I think it’s a terrible message and a message that shouldn’t be sent. There’s no reason for it.”

However, President Trump also acknowledged that Nike has the right to feature whoever they want in the ad campaign.

“As much as I disagree with the Colin Kaepernick endorsement, in another way — I mean, I wouldn’t have done it,” he said. “In another way, it is what this country is all about, that you have certain freedoms to do things that other people think you shouldn’t do, but I personally am on a different side of it.”

Trump also said in the interview that “Nike is a tenant of mine,” referencing Nike’s five-floor Niketown store at Trump’s property on 57th Street in New York City.

However, while Trump rejects the message (but understands it) and outraged conservatives burn their Nikes in disgust over the shoemaker's "Just Do It" ad campaign featuring Colin Kaepernick, the NFL has released a statement backing the former QB who hasn't played in two years (and is suing the league):

"The National Football League believes in dialogue, understanding and unity. We embrace the role and responsibility of everyone involved with this game to promote meaningful, positive change in our communities,” Jocelyn Moore, the NFL’s executive vice president of Communications and Public Affairs, said in a statement on Tuesday. “The social justice issues that Colin and other professional athletes have raised deserve our attention and action."

Since the virtue-signaling sweat-shop operating shoe company rolled out their Kaepernick ad, they've shaved off nearly $4 billion in value since Friday, after shares fell over 3% in trade on Wednesday.

Kaepernick, who achieved peak greatness in the 2013 Super Bowl, sued the NFL for colluding to keep him from being signed by any other NFL team. Last week he was granted a preliminary win, after a court granted him a full hearing on the dispute, according to the New York Times.

A hearing could begin by the end of the year, though the two sides could settle the case before then. Kaepernick is seeking damages equal to what he would have earned if he were still playing in the league. The case has attracted so much attention, experts said, that it would have been difficult for Burbank to dismiss it. “Politically, if you’re the arbitrator, in a case as big as this is, there’s no way to throw it out,” said Charles Grantham, a former executive with the National Basketball Players Association who is now the director of the Center for Sport Management at Seton Hall University. “We knew that, as soon as Donald Trump put his fingerprints on the issue.” -New York Times

Meanwhile, former CIA Director John Brennan joined former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad have praised the former NFL star.

Colin Kaepernick drew our collective attention to the problem of continued racial injustice in America. He did so not to disrespect our flag but to give meaning to the words of the preamble of our Constitution—“in order to form a more perfect union.” Well done, Colin, well done. https://t.co/4ALyUxLjM5 — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) September 4, 2018