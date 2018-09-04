Trump Says Nike Sent "Terrible Message" As NFL Backs Kaepernick

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 09/04/2018 - 17:51

President Trump has finally broken the day's silence on the Nike-Kaepernick debacle, telling The Daily Caller that Nike is sending a "terrible message" by featuring the has-been quarterback.

“I think it’s a terrible message that they’re sending and the purpose of them doing it, maybe there’s a reason for them doing it."

"But I think as far as sending a message, I think it’s a terrible message and a message that shouldn’t be sent. There’s no reason for it.”

However, President Trump also acknowledged that Nike has the right to feature whoever they want in the ad campaign.

“As much as I disagree with the Colin Kaepernick endorsement, in another way — I mean, I wouldn’t have done it,” he said.

“In another way, it is what this country is all about, that you have certain freedoms to do things that other people think you shouldn’t do, but I personally am on a different side of it.”

Trump also said in the interview that “Nike is a tenant of mine,” referencing Nike’s five-floor Niketown store at Trump’s property on 57th Street in New York City.

However, while Trump rejects the message (but understands it) and outraged conservatives burn their Nikes in disgust over the shoemaker's "Just Do It" ad campaign featuring Colin Kaepernick, the NFL has released a statement backing the former QB who hasn't played in two years (and is suing the league): 

"The National Football League believes in dialogue, understanding and unity. We embrace the role and responsibility of everyone involved with this game to promote meaningful, positive change in our communities,” Jocelyn Moore, the NFL’s executive vice president of Communications and Public Affairs, said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The social justice issues that Colin and other professional athletes have raised deserve our attention and action."

Since the virtue-signaling sweat-shop operating shoe company rolled out their Kaepernick ad, they've shaved off nearly $4 billion in value since Friday, after shares fell over 3% in trade on Wednesday. 

Kaepernick, who achieved peak greatness in the 2013 Super Bowl, sued the NFL for colluding to keep him from being signed by any other NFL team. Last week he was granted a preliminary win, after a court granted him a full hearing on the dispute, according to the New York Times

A hearing could begin by the end of the year, though the two sides could settle the case before then. Kaepernick is seeking damages equal to what he would have earned if he were still playing in the league.

The case has attracted so much attention, experts said, that it would have been difficult for Burbank to dismiss it.

“Politically, if you’re the arbitrator, in a case as big as this is, there’s no way to throw it out,” said Charles Grantham, a former executive with the National Basketball Players Association who is now the director of the Center for Sport Management at Seton Hall University. “We knew that, as soon as Donald Trump put his fingerprints on the issue.” -New York Times

Meanwhile, former CIA Director John Brennan joined former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad have praised the former NFL star. 

Last of the Mi… Kafir Goyim Tue, 09/04/2018 - 17:50 Permalink

Who in the hell would make such a horrible decision with company money as a officer of said company? The disconnect from reality is just breathtaking. It just makes you wonder if these companies are somehow guaranteed money on the back end through the Fed as there is no way middle America is going to go for this nonsense. 

 

dirty fingernails Kafir Goyim Tue, 09/04/2018 - 17:53 Permalink

Why are you hung up on their tights?

And who gives a fuck if they kneel? Who here thinks the police DON'T need to be reined in? Who here thinks the US gov shouldn't be boycotted? FFS, the flag stands for jack fucking shit as it's waving over illegal bases in Syria where we train, arm, and coordinate with ISIS. It means jack shit when you get black bagged and disappeared because its legal per the NDAA. It means jack shit when you can be shot in the street for not being able to correctly follow 3 conflicting orders fast enough and the shooters get a paid vactation and no charges. It means jack shit when you can be stopped and have your property taken away because the police decide it was obtained illegally or used for something illegal.

Wake the fuck up. Either make the flag a worthy symbol or shut the fuck up about it. You faggots wouldn't be nearly as mad, if at all, if a white guy was kneeling. Morons laugh at you.

NoDebt Kafir Goyim Tue, 09/04/2018 - 17:48 Permalink

For any entrepreneurs, captains of industry or presidents of companies that may be reading this, you can NOT control the leftists once they get into your company and start running an agenda.  They will consume your organization and ultimately destroy it as they are now destroying the NFL.  You can not appease them.  You can not placate them.  You can not negotiate with them because they will take a mile for every inch you concede.  In short, they are not good for business.

If you value your business, you should see this as an object lesson.  

You should also see companies like Chick-fil-a and In-N-Out Burger as an object lesson in how to not survive this kind of onslaught but thrive in the process.

 

Blankenstein Idiocracy's Not Sure Tue, 09/04/2018 - 18:08 Permalink

Nike was one of the first and largest companies to outsource manufacturing jobs.

 

"When Nike was founded in 1964, just 4% of U.S. footwear was imported. 

Five decades later, that figure has skyrocketed to 98%, and Nike has likely played a role in driving it up."

"The company's founder, Phil Knight, came up with the idea of outsourcing manufacturing jobs to cut costs while attending Stanford Business School in the early 1960s"

 

https://www.businessinsider.com/how-nike-changed-the-shoe-industry-2014…

Dilluminati Tue, 09/04/2018 - 17:41 Permalink

I'll look through my stuff, not do anything ridiculous like burn the stuff, but throw it all out.  And if anyone wears it around me I'll be like: "You know only cunts and losers wears that stuff, and I bet you bought it at Dicks sporting."  Just bottom line.. I'll make em remove the clothing or leave the lawn.

But I'll not wear the logo ever again.. Budweiser, Kellogs, Yeti, Dicks, Starbucks, all of the globalist brands I do not wear or allow in my house or on my property.

IDrankWhat Tue, 09/04/2018 - 17:44 Permalink

For Nike, it's all about money. 

Tiffanys is taking over the former Nike store downtown NY while Tiffany's remodels their flagship store. Nike's stock has been looking a bit anemic.  This puts them in the news.