Obamacare Requirement Blamed For Doctor Burnout

A government requirement in the massive Obamacare law is being blamed for the burnout of doctors across the United States. A new report found that over just three years as Obamacare was being implemented, “physician burnout increased significantly, from 45.5 percent to 54.4 percent.”

The report published in the American Journal of Medicine found that the electronic health records (EHR) is destroying the relationship between doctors and patients. The Citizens’ Council for Health Freedom charges the Obamacare requirement that doctors use electronic health records has caused a surge of burnout in the medical profession, explains Joseph Farah’s G2 Bulletin. “The EHR is causing doctors to leave their patients,” said Twila Brase, the president of CCHF and the author of “Big Brother in the Exam Room: The Dangerous Truth About Electronic Health Records.”

“Congress forced doctors to buy and use computerized record systems to collect and report patient data to the government. And it’s wreaking havoc on their practices and their patients,” said Brase according to WND.

Brase’s book is opening eyes to the problems of government interference in markets – especially the healthcare market.

There are serious dangers lurking behind the government’s $30 billion electronic health record (EHR) experiment. This omnipresent technology turns doctors into data clerks and shifts attention from patients to paperwork–while health plans, government agencies, and the health data industry profit. Patients who think the HIPAA ”privacy” rule protects the confidentiality of their medical information will be shocked to discover it makes their medical records an open book. –“Big Brother in the Exam Room: The Dangerous Truth About Electronic Health Records,” desription.

“Parallel studies of all U.S. workers during the same period showed no changes,” the report found. It also said studies “show the doctors spend more face time on their EHRs than with their patients.” It added,

“The hours spent cloning notes in a mandated doctor computer relationship leaves the physician unable to experience the best part of being a doctor.”

The increase in doctor burnout was not seen in any other profession. Doctors now spend two hours doing the paperwork required to comply with Big Brother for every hour they spend with a patient. If we thought Obamacare was done destroying what little medical freedom we had left, we were all very wrong.