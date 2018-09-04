Peso, Rand Plummet As Emerging Market Crisis Deepens

The EM contagion is slamming currencies around the globe, and while the Turkish Lira remains relatively immune for the time being, traders are now focusing their attention on the South African rand and the Argentine peso, both of which are in freefall this morning.
The ZAR has plunged 3.2%, the most since Nov. 10, 2016 on a closing basis, after the country reported that it had unexpected slumped into recession, which in turn is reigniting concerns about a rating agency downgrade. At the same time, the yield on rand-denominated government bonds has jumped 24bps to 9.24%, the highest since Dec. 1.
The Argentine peso is the other EM currency in freefall this morning, dropping 5.5% to 39 per dollar (vs the Friday close dueo the Monday US holiday) when the market opened in Buenos Aires Tuesday following a new series of measures announced by the government on Monday, including new export tariffs to help close fiscal gap by 2019, a move which the market clearly finds insufficient.
As Bloomberg notes, NY-traded shares of Argentine companies opened down, with the Bank of New York Mellon Argentina ADR Index dropping 4.4 percent at the open. Bank stocks led declines with drops of as much as 13 percent.
Comments
nyc.dc celebrates as price of children plummets
the world is begging for QE4 . . not gonna happen any time soon, so buckle up.
In reply to nyc.dc celebrates as price… by cheka
Rand shorters, are popping corks this morning. It was such an easy play, even a cave man could do it!!
In reply to the world is begging for QE4… by GlassHouse101
I think Rand Shorters are going to making it rain for sometime to come.
“South Africans are continuing to be poor when we can print more money to ensure that everybody has it. Our people are poor because there is a shortage of money in the country. It’s not the shortage of jobs that makes people poor, it is the shortage of money. We have paper and ink, so we will print more money and give it to the poor, and make all of them billionaires if that is possible.” Nhlanhla Nene, South African Finance Minister, anno 2018.
In reply to Rand shorters, are popping… by TGF Texas
And.... It's time for me to get in on shorting the Rand. Does anybody have a book I can read, about how to do this?
In reply to I think Rand Shorters are… by Haus-Targaryen
I need video to believe that lol
In reply to I think Rand Shorters are… by Haus-Targaryen
BRICS returned to their CRIBS
Place your bets!
In reply to the world is begging for QE4… by GlassHouse101
Silver is absolutely getting the shit kicked out of it right now. What a fire sale! Definitely adding some more to the stack.
In reply to BRICS returned to their… by B-Bond
CRIBS...perfect!
In reply to BRICS returned to their… by B-Bond
Get ready for redollarization to start happening before any so-called dedollarization starts in any meaningful way.
The dedollarization crowd has no clue about the current capital flight away from weaker economies and currencies towards the safety and return in the US markets.
The thought of a strong, safe dollar makes them nauseous to the point they can't or won't recognize that obvious trend.
In reply to nyc.dc celebrates as price… by cheka
safety of the strong us economy
In reply to Get ready for… by DarkPurpleHaze
Forgot the other two 3rd world currencies, XAG and XAU.
Buy America!
Long Trump!
Those who financed all that debt will get creamed. Hail to Trump for burying US financial industry. They will never pay it back.
SHTF globally. All the weakest links are getting hit first. The next domino to watch is when European banks starts getting whacked due to exposure and internal weakness (see Italy's bond market).