Ron Paul: Why Can't The United States Just Leave Syria Alone?

Authored by Ron Paul via The Ron Paul Institute for Peace & Prosperity,
Assad was supposed to be gone already. President Obama thought it would be just another “regime change” operation and perhaps Assad would end up like Saddam Hussein or Yanukovych. Or maybe even Gaddafi. But he was supposed to be gone. The US spent billions to get rid of him and even provided weapons and training to the kinds of radicals that attacked the United States on 9/11.
But with the help of his allies, Assad has nearly defeated this foreign-sponsored insurgency.
The US fought him every step of the way. Each time the Syrian military approached another occupied city or province, Washington and its obedient allies issued the usual warnings that Assad was not liberating territory but was actually seeking to kill more of his own people.
Remember Aleppo, where the US claimed Assad was planning mass slaughter once he regained control? As usual the neocons and the media were completely wrong. Even the UN has admitted that with Aleppo back in the hands of the Syrian government hundreds of thousands of Syrians have actually moved back. We are supposed to believe they willingly returned so that Assad could kill them?
The truth is Aleppo is being rebuilt. Christians celebrated Easter there this spring for the first time in years. There has been no slaughter once al-Qaeda and ISIS’ hold was broken. Believe me, if there was a slaughter we would have heard about it in the media!
So now, with the Syrian military and its allies prepare to liberate the final Syrian province of Idlib, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo again warns the Syrian government against re-taking its own territory. He Tweeted on Friday that:
“The three million Syrians, who have already been forced out of their homes and are now in Idlib, will suffer from this aggression. Not good. The world is watching.”
President Trump’s National Security Advisor, John Bolton, has also warned the Syrian government that the US will attack if it uses gas in Idlib. Of course, that warning serves as an open invitation to rebels currently holding Idlib to set off another false flag and enjoy US air support.
Bolton and Pompeo are painting Idlib as a peaceful province resisting the violence of an Assad who they claim just enjoys killing his own people. But who controls Idlib province? President Trump’s own Special Envoy for the Global Coalition to Counter ISIS, Brett McGurk, said in Washington just last year that, “Idlib province is the largest al-Qaeda safe-haven since 9/11, tied to directly to Ayman al Zawahiri, this is a huge problem.”
Could someone please remind Pompeo and Bolton that al-Qaeda are the bad guys?
After six years of a foreign-backed regime-change operation in Syria, where hundreds of thousands have been killed and the country nearly fell into the hands of ISIS and al-Qaeda, the Syrian government is on the verge of victory. Assad is hardly a saint, but does anyone really think al-Qaeda and ISIS are preferable? After all, how many Syrians fled the country when Assad was in charge versus when the US-backed “rebels” started taking over?
Americans should be outraged that Pompeo and Bolton are defending al-Qaeda in Idlib. It’s time for the neocons to admit they lost. It is time to give Syria back to the Syrians. It is time to pull the US troops from Syria. It is time to just leave Syria alone!
Why can't we leave everyone alone?
America Has a Deep Culture of Violence
Extreme violence against domestic groups,
and extreme violence against the foreign enemy of the week.
Violence, hate, guns, threats:
anxiety, dissatisfaction and self-failure.
In reply to Why can't we leave everyone… by algol_dog
Ron - Because oil/gas pipelines. . and more national debt is needed.
In reply to America Has a Deep Culture… by Prehuman Insight
The pipeline meme is SIMPLY misdirection.
“It does not take a genius to figure out that the United States...
has no vital interests at stake in places like Syria, Libya and Iraq.
Who is driving the process and benefiting? Israel is clearly the intended
beneficiary..." – Philip Giraldi, Former CIA officer.
It's ALL for Apartheid Israhell.
In reply to Ron - Because oil/gas… by GlassHouse101
f*ck israhell
f*ck those who support it
f*ck those who support those who support it
happy will be the world when that sh*tty country is gone
In reply to “It does not take a genius… by ardent
doc is slick - the grandmaster of meme
he knows exactly why
In reply to f*ck israhell f*ck those who… by bobcatz
because pipeline
lmao
In reply to doc is slick by cheka
Just Say It Ron.... JEWS!!!
Remove all jew supremacists from all positions of power, both private & public-NOW!
In reply to because pipleine lmao by cheka
The history of the US in the 19th century is the history of foreign capital gradually gobbling up American independence which was the main resistance fought by true Americans like Jackson and until the assassination of Lincoln. The pressures for foreign funding of the Civil War were right in Lincoln's own cabinet. After that war the Rothschild money through agents like Jacob Schiff started taking huge bites of the US economy until the setting up of the Federal Reserve in 1913, which event was nothing more at that time than a polite little belch from Nathan Rothschild sitting at his dinning room table in London with the king of England.
The history of the 20th century for the US apart from all of the resulting deceptions and violence, is mainly about a transition from a nation where the people were essentially ruled by the morality and laws of the Judeo-Christian God, to one where they were ruled by the amorality, pragmatism and worship of money as dictated by the international banksters. As long as the people refrain from putting God and his laws first and continue to bow and scrape to the pecking order established by these banksters, they will continue to be ruled by the alien beast.
In reply to Just Say It Ron.... JEWS!!! … by MoreSun
Well said. America either returns to God, and quickly, or we are doomed. The pessimist in me says we're doomed. Half the population (Trump supporters) can't even see how their man is a puppet of the Deep State with Mnuchin and Bolton and Pompeo in charge of the stuff that matters. And Gina Haspel running the CIA...are you kidding me? We're toast.
In reply to The history of the US in the… by FBaggins
Your timing is way off.Great Britain provided the capital all through the 19th century that developed the USA.
By the time of WWI,GB basically owned the USA lock ,stock, and barrel.
Even today you'd be surprised at how much of 'American" industry and commerce it owns.
So you could say the FedRes was a jewish takeover from the Brits.
In reply to The history of the US in the… by FBaggins
There is a lot of truth to what you say. You don't need religion to see that monopolies and rents are the problem. The history of Capitalism is the history of the transition from feudal monopolies and rents to legal and corporate monopolies and rents. The last 250+ years of technological progress has just increased the depth and scope of the crime.
In reply to The history of the US in the… by FBaggins
Saying Judeo-Christian is quite idiotic.
Jews don't believe in the same God as Christians.
Just say Christian.
In reply to The history of the US in the… by FBaggins
Bolton's not Jewish, neither is Pompeo, neither is Trump for that matter. The whole "it's da joos" mantra just sounds like you can't admit you got dupped again.
In reply to Just Say It Ron.... JEWS!!! … by MoreSun
You don't have to be a Jew , to be a Zionist . Joe Pedo Biden
In reply to Bolton's not Jewish, neither… by SHsparx
The world would be a paradise without those evil hideous beasts from israHell.
In reply to f*ck israhell f*ck those who… by bobcatz
Ron Paul excluded from Republican Jewish Coalition forum - https://www.theguardian.com/world/2011/dec/05/republican-jewish-coaliti… - USA has a private Presidential Debate for Jews only - Ron Paul was not invited
"Forum for Republican candidates bars Ron Paul, currently polling second in Iowa, for his 'extreme' views on Israel...The Republican Jewish Coalition has barred Ron Paul, one of the party's leading presidential contenders, from its forum for the candidates on Wednesday because of his "misguided and extreme views" on Israel.
Paul, who consistently ranks among the favourites in polls of Republican primary voters despite strong libertarian views that have alienated many in his own party, has rankled Israel's supporters by advocating an end to US aid to the Jewish state. He is also strongly opposed to military action against Iran's nuclear programme and has drawn attention to Israel's own atomic weapons which it does not officially acknowledge.
The RJC director, Matt Brooks, said Paul was excluded for those and other views.
"He's just so far outside of the mainstream of the Republican party and this organisation," he told CBS."
In reply to “It does not take a genius… by ardent
Gotta get Iran to the table.
Simple as that.
Cucks hate talking though.
In reply to Ron - Because oil/gas… by GlassHouse101
Just Say It Ron, come on, just say what we all already know.... JEWS!!!
In reply to Gotta get Iran to the table… by tmosley
"Could someone please remind Pompeo and Bolton that al-Qaeda are the bad guys?"
Dr. Paul, they know they are the 'bad guys' and that's why they are helping them...
I know it's hard to accept - but we are not the the 'good guys' anymore...
In reply to Just Say It Ron.... JEWS!!! by MoreSun
Yes, and it's hard to also accept that we have become "jewmerica"
Will all REAL Americans stand up, and.....
Remove all jew supremacists from all positions of power, both private & public-Now!
In reply to "Could someone please remind… by Yellow_Snow
Dr. Paul is being more than a little bit disingenuous here. If he hasn't read Zbigniew Brzezinski's "The Grand Chessboard," then he's ignoring the foundational document of the past 30 years (and more) of US Foreign Policy and is not worth listening to.
Seriously, it's a short (100 pages) easy read. It's pure madness of course, but not difficult to comprehend. And it really does explain US Foreign Policy down to the last detail.
It's not The Jews, except to the extent they serve as a useful cat's paw. It's not about the pipelines, except to the extent they serve the ultimate goal. The ultimate goal is US Global Empire, beginning by domination of Eurasia. The US can't just occupy Eurasia, so it has to break up its rivals in the region; Russia, China, and the E.U. The starting point is to control the supply of energy to China and the E.U., and to destabilize Eurasia by igniting dumpster fires over the deposits of energy and other resources, and at key points on the trade routes such materials have to travel to get to market.
To do that, specific nation-states are selected, which have internal divisions which can be made worse and leveraged to fracture the state's social structures and institutions. This is done by finding the most irredeemable violent extremists and funding, training, supporting and arming them. They can't surrender as nobody would take them alive. Once they have destroyed civil society, nobody can do anything without a heavy military presence. Only one nation in the world can project heavy military forces anywhere on the planet at a moment's notice.
It all proceeds from there. If Dr. Paul pretends he doesn't know how this works, he's not worth paying attention to.
In reply to "Could someone please remind… by Yellow_Snow
And by you purposefully seguing the responsibility away from the jews, you have placed your self in the category of one whom is not to be listened to.
It's rather funny that you choose a zog tool like Brzezinski to tell us it's not the jews,-typical deceit from a jew shill.
From an interview with Zbigniew Brzezinski :
CG: "When you were at Columbia, you told me that most of your friends were Jewish. Is that still true?"
ZB (Zbigniew Brzezinski): "It is,”
The neo-con warmongering jews/Zog has total control of jewmerica and you know it- you jew shill.
"It's the jews Stupid" by Vincent Bert
"The Bad War" M.S. King (banned by jewmazon)
"MegaCaust" Michael Walsh (be prepared)
In reply to Dr. Paul is being more than… by swmnguy
The Great Game as Kipling called it, has been played since long before zionism even had its first conference
in 1897.In fact zionism and its creation was the result of the Great Game.
You are mixing up chicken and egg.TPTB plan in centuries,not mere decades.Plans get modified as events
demand, but the strategy remains the same.The zionists, although evil repulsive thugs,are being used.
They're expendable whenever, they just don't know it,at the time of the real owners choosing.
In reply to And by you purposefully… by MoreSun
And the jews were at it world wide, long before jew Theodor Herzl created the official zionism you speak of.
"It's The Jews Stupid" by Vincent Bert
"The Jewish Revolutionary Spirit-and it's Impact on World History" by E, Michael Jones
" The Bad War" by M.s. King
"MegaCaust" by Michael Walsh
Make no mistake it's ZOG-Fact
Remove all jew supremacists from all positions of power, both public & private-NOW!
And just especially for you winston the jew shill "The British Maddog" by M.S. King
In reply to The Great Game as Kipling… by Winston Churchill
"Ron - Because oil/gas pipelines. . "
Every time, every time...the (((TALKING POINTS)))
Iraq war: NOT OIL BUT ISRAEL by Stephen J. Sniegoski PhD
In reply to Ron - Because oil/gas… by GlassHouse101
As long as Assad doesn't buy from Lookheed Martin, Boeing, Raytheon and the likes.
In reply to Ron - Because oil/gas… by GlassHouse101
Israel (Zionism) Has a Deep Culture of Violence, dickhead.
In reply to America Has a Deep Culture… by Prehuman Insight
You are right, but Americans killed almost 100 millions of native inhabitants of America. Federal government paid .5 USD for Indian scalp. And after that Americans killed tens of millions around the world while spreading "democracy".
In reply to Israel (Zionism) has Has a… by sister tika
Honey, it's same old crowd. MAGA? Are you kidding? Who does MAGA have in office? Who has he appointed to commerce positions? Look at his personnel running foreign policy=Bush era people. (Wow. That's a change!) Why isn't Hillary's under indictment? Russia blocked US/MAGA/MIC ventures in Syria. The only reason Assad remains, thankfully, in power is because of Russian muscle. MAGA will always protect his family's interests=Globalist. How's that swamp draining going? Hillary sure looks pretty in jail rags. Oh? She's not in jail? (Psssst. Maybe Q can continue sharing deep-dark secrets excusing MAGA here.)
In reply to You are right, but Americans… by hestroy
hestroy, you stupid deceitful jew shill. You jews invented the democracy canard, just another form of of your jewish type of marxism.
We were established as a Constitutional Republic- not a jew invented democracy!
Your jew god edward the jew bernays whom you worship was one the biggest so-called democracy agitators.
You sick jews infiltrated France and brought about the marxist/bolshevik type blood shed you latter inflicted on millions of White Christians in Russia & Ukrain.
You jews created jew warI & jew warII which resulted in Goy vs Goy bloodshed, while you sick jews that started it and fanned the flames of it sat back and said "we had a good day".
The natives would have made out just fine in America if they had not been so unmercifully brutal in their attacks on women and children. The reprisals came of course but only when provoked. They were constantly warring against each other long before any one else arrived on the scene in the Americas.
NO White Guilt Here!
Remove all jew supremacists from all positions of Power, both private & public-NOW!
Read:
"The Jewish Revolutionary Spirit- and It's impact on world history" by E. Michael Jones
"Synagogue Rising" by Hugh Akins
In reply to You are right, but Americans… by hestroy
Warmerica support the pedo-zionist plan of the greater Shitsrael...
And Ron Paul asking why is the exact proof that Ron Paul is a joke...
In reply to America Has a Deep Culture… by Prehuman Insight
Ron Paul KNOWS just as Osama bin Laden knew, (((WHO))) runs America. Dr Paul is on OUR side, it is just that he isn't quite ready, if he ever will be, what with his son's political career at stake, to TELL THE TRUTH ALL THE WAY.
He has been very bold in his criticisms when he was a congressman, which is more than any other of the SCUM in the House.
So give him the credit he deserves and realize he has done more than any other elected person. Seriously.
When the elected SWINE were clamoring for more of our taxpayer dollars for Israel, Paul spoke up. He was AMAZING that day. God bless him.
As Saga sang, and as JewTUBE deleted:
"THE HEROES OF OUR RACE HAVE ALREADY DIED"
Maybe...
The website is run and owned by former State Department employees:
The cost of Israel to the American taxpayer in 2003 $3 TRILLION!
In reply to Warmerica support the pedo… by dufferin
AMERICA HAS A ZOG
In reply to America Has a Deep Culture… by Prehuman Insight
I think that the American people don't have a culture of violence, but rather one of self defence. Perhaps some subcultures are more violent, but that is fostered by leftists, by design, to destabilize. The government, however, is another matter. It is permeated by a fairly vetted political, military, branch and agency culture that is quite imperialist and accustomed to a role as globalist stormtrooper. Therein lies the great internal battle of our time. Will the people regain control of their "public servants" and politicians (that is why Trump was elected in the first place) by the ballot box, or will it become evident that the electoral process is completely compromised and incapable of restoring peace and prosperity, the people are merely cannon fodder and cash cows and we have become a corrupt police state owned by globalists of the NWO. Much needs to be declassified to open more eyes.
In reply to America Has a Deep Culture… by Prehuman Insight
The elites are so full of themselves and still believe they’re beyond reach and the law. It will prove to be their end.
Pride is before a crash. They believe they’re still going to accomplish whatever they desire whether through the USA or another host
In reply to Why can't we leave everyone… by algol_dog
This is all you need to know
Any more questions??
Didn't think so.
In reply to Why can't we leave everyone… by algol_dog
Another jew canard coming from a jewey jew mark levine a rabbid zionist jew!
It's for and always has been for the Greater Israel Project. The oil & gas is just icing on the cake.
In reply to This is all you need to know… by Pinot-Noir
Because we love our troops, our beloved troops, who do what they're told to do, aka kill the citizens of foreign lands, doing God's work on behalf of Jesus and The Constitution and the glorious American flag, long may she wave.
In reply to Why can't we leave everyone… by algol_dog
Leave Syria and Afghan alone and put those resources towards upgrading our military for our own defense. Or just print money.
In reply to Why can't we leave everyone… by algol_dog
Because Neocon Jews and Israel won't let us, that's why.
In reply to Why can't we leave everyone… by algol_dog
#1 Pipelines
#2 Russian warm water port / sub base
#3 Puppet State to build MOAR Bases in to Control MENA and Club_Med
#4 Safety Zone for or Land Sale to ISR - explains the emphasis on breaking SYR into Faction Strongholds in the Hegemon Propaganda.
In reply to #1 Pipelines #2 Russian warm… by mrvco
Wait a minute, not true, remember Al Qaeda was also the good guys when the Soviets were in Afghanistan...
The truth is that war is a VERY profitable racket for some people/corporations...
Here, here is another "vexing" question ripped from ZH headlines ..
"Over the past decade, an unprecedented stock market boom has created thousands upon thousands of new millionaires, and yet the middle class in America has continued to shrink... How is that even possible?"
All these riddles this morning .. what is it, riddle me Tuesday ?
In reply to Wait a minute, not true,… by LawsofPhysics
The Big TV Middle Class
In reply to Here, here is another … by Giant Meteor
God damn it man! Warn me the next time, you scared the shit out of me!
In reply to The Big TV Middle Class… by Prehuman Insight
In reply to God damn it man! Warn me the… by Giant Meteor
The story we're supposed to believe is that Trump doesn't mean most of the things he says and doesn't like any of his own rotten appointees. The theory behind that is he's always playing 3D chess and it's all a clever rouse to trick the "deep state". Keeping his enemies close and all that. And it continues to work a little bit because he's "better than Hill'rey".
In reply to Here, here is another … by Giant Meteor