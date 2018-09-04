September Starts With A Swoon After Quietest August In Over 50 Years

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 09/04/2018 - 16:01

What the markets increasingly feel like...

China rebounded overnight with a miraculous liftathon as the afternoon session started...

European stocks were mixed with Italy stronger and Germany, France weaker...

After the quietest August in 50 years, US equities started September weak...

As Bloomberg notes, despite the negative headlines, from an escalation in trade tensions to emerging-market turmoil, peace prevailed, with the S&P 500 Index never swinging more than 0.8 percent on any given day, marking the calmest August by this measure since 1967.

US equities opened weak, ramped as always into the European close, faded again to the lows of the day before - for no news-driven reason at all - ramped back higher so that The Dow erased its losses... Despite desperate machines buying the close, by the bell Trannies were the only ones who managed to hold gains as Small Caps underperformed...

Futures show the difference between a day when the algos are playing and not playing...

Nike was the Dow's worst-performer after its Kaepernick decision...

 

Amazon joined Apple in the trillion-dollar-market-cap club...

 

While stocks were down, bonds were also sold with Treasury yields 3-5bps higher...

 

30Y Yield extended its rise above 3.00% - back to unch from the start of August...

 

The Dollar was flat yesterday but rallied overnight, sliding lower through the US day session...

 

Offshore Yuan leaked lower...

 

Emerging Market currencies tumbled once again, extending yesterday's losses...

September so far...

 

The South African Rand suffered its biggest drop since Nov 2016 (US election) after GDP disappointed, signaling the nation is back in recession...

 

Cryptos are notably higher since Friday's close with Bitcoin Cash soaring over 17% (only Ripple is down among the majors)...

 

Bitcoin is holding gains back above $7000

 

Dollar gains sent Copper and Silver lower but WTI ignored it until comments from Iran's Rouhani sparked a selloff...

 

Gold futures limped back below $1200...

 

WTI tagged $71 then began to slide, not helped by Iran's production proclamations...

 

Finally, we note that Long/Short funds have never been more levered long to the S&P 500 than now...

And it's all about fun-durr-mentals... hard data continues to slump as 'soft' survey data (today's ISM completely opposite to today's PMI) rises...

Tags
Business Finance

Comments

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 11
jomama Tue, 09/04/2018 - 16:10 Permalink

Good on Nike for taking a stand on very real social issues.

Of course that's lost on the Trump worshiping twats that own these threads here now.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Panic Mode jomama Tue, 09/04/2018 - 16:15 Permalink

I will respect him if he goes on the street like every citizen to protest. Hijacking media to show your personal political agenda is simply un-fucking-professional. 

If I pull up a political banner on the stage at my company annual product show, guess what will happen to me. He deserves what he gets. He is a fucking adult, accepts the consequence.

 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
jmc8888 jomama Tue, 09/04/2018 - 16:30 Permalink

Trump isn't a part of this.

He started his kneeling during Barrack Obama's presidency.

 

You know the guy who murdered American children with drone strikes specifically targeted to them.

The guy who massively increased spying and threw whistleblowers in jail.

The guy that gave banks the ability to bail-in your deposits.

The guy who funded, armed, and trained terrorists, including Al-Qeada (but I thought they were the excuse for the spying?)

The guy who supported Nazi collaborators in Ukraine.

The guy who fought on behalf of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia so the families victims couldn't sue them (and lost).

The guy who helped in militarizing the police and overall creating the police state.

The list goes on and on and on. 

 

But yeah, make it about Trump because he criticizes kneeling by know-nothings in the NFL whose rationale for why keeps changing and all of it is based off of idiocy and needless divisiveness.  Just because he started tweeting about it AFTER the fact.  LONG AFTER.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
jmc8888 Tue, 09/04/2018 - 16:25 Permalink

Kaepernick is concerned about the oppression of the people of color

Takes millions and is the face of the advertising campaign of a shoe company who makes its money off the backs of slave like wages, bad working conditions, where people of color work.

 

I guess Kaepernick means it when it's not about HIS money.  Or is it that they are a different color of people?

 

Meanwhile Nike steps into a minefield reminding people that their shoes are Not-Made-In-America, and they benefit from said slave wages and working conditions (that they promised to fix 20 years ago and haven't) and insane trade deals.

 

Once again confirming that Nike is run by idiots and Kaepernick is a hypocritical idiot whose plans are to continue to pull the wool over the eyes of as many greater fools as they can.

 

 

 

 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Pindown Tue, 09/04/2018 - 16:40 Permalink

I don´t think about stocks anymore. Just wait until this whole thing collapses. Like my grandma said, don´t buy what you don´t understand.