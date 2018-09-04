South Africa Unexpectedly Slides Into Recession For The First Time Since 2009

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 09/04/2018 - 06:13

With South Africa reeling amid concerns of land expropriation, the rand tumbling amid broad emerging market fears and the local economy pressured by collapsing consumer spending, moments ago the Pretoria-based Statistics South Africa announced that Q2 GDP contracted at a 0.7% annualized rate, missing expectations of a 0.6% increase, and together with the sharp drop in Q1 GDP, South Africa has now officially entered its first recession since 2009.

There is a certain "rhyming" to this event because as Bloomberg notes, South Africa's new President Cyril Ramaphosa suffered the same false start as his predecessor nine years ago: a recession in his first six months in office.

The decline was largely due to a collapse in agriculture and the farming sector - to be expected at a time when white farmers don't know if they will be allowed to keep their land or have it be forcibly expropriated - and a parallel drop in consumer spending. Some more details from the report:

  • Agriculture declined the most, recording an annualized 29.2% contraction
  • Manufacturing shrank 0.3%
  • Trade contracted 1.9%

The one positive was the mining sector where production expanded 4.9% Q/Q.

The rand fell 2.5% to 15.24 per dollar in Johannesburg on Tuesday. The currency has tumbled 18.8% YTD, with sentiment in the rand initially boosted after Ramaphosa came to power in December, ending Jacob Zuma’s corruption-plagued tenure of almost nine years, but that optimism quickly faded as structural reforms were not implemented fast enough while global trade wars emerging market turmoil has further sour sentiment, Bloomberg notes.

Business Finance

Al Gophilia HopefulCynical Tue, 09/04/2018 - 06:39 Permalink

Would any white farmer be spending money on planting or harvesting at this point?

Would any white manufacturer be willing to expand at this point, thinking that it might be their industry next?

Would any foreign banker be willing to expose their money to higher risk, without due compensation? 

Nongs will be nongs.

DaveTraDamus Guentzburgh Tue, 09/04/2018 - 06:33 Permalink

It is. Luckly the 1st ammendment grants us the right to be racist.  Who really cares about the racism anyway.. Mainstream media, Facebook, Twitter, Teachers, Politicians, aka enemies of THE people. 

Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging(shortening/limiting) the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.

Elentari Tue, 09/04/2018 - 06:58 Permalink

I am afraid that they are intending to sell all that great farming land, made productive by the Boers - great farmers - to Monsanto.     That is how stupid they are.

And, why did the awful T.May go out there to hand over millions to Ramaphosa, which will come out of the Brit's pockets, no matter that the country is deep in debt?

Strange and sinister things going on.

Britain has betrayed and abandoned the Boers over and over again.     Five or six times they have had to struggle to survive after having everything they worked for, taken from them by Britain!     

Who is behind spiteful, envious Malema?    Someone in London.     Ramaphosa and Malema are working together to do the bidding of The Crown.

SA is a member of the British Common Wealth and that means that the Government there instructs them who to vote for at the UN - which is why Zuma voted for NATO to bomb Libya.

There is a wonderful book "The Ama Bhulu" by Harry Booyens, exhaustive documented, which tell the real history of South Africa.   It is very sad.