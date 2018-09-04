South Africa Unexpectedly Slides Into Recession For The First Time Since 2009

With South Africa reeling amid concerns of land expropriation, the rand tumbling amid broad emerging market fears and the local economy pressured by collapsing consumer spending, moments ago the Pretoria-based Statistics South Africa announced that Q2 GDP contracted at a 0.7% annualized rate, missing expectations of a 0.6% increase, and together with the sharp drop in Q1 GDP, South Africa has now officially entered its first recession since 2009.
There is a certain "rhyming" to this event because as Bloomberg notes, South Africa's new President Cyril Ramaphosa suffered the same false start as his predecessor nine years ago: a recession in his first six months in office.
The decline was largely due to a collapse in agriculture and the farming sector - to be expected at a time when white farmers don't know if they will be allowed to keep their land or have it be forcibly expropriated - and a parallel drop in consumer spending. Some more details from the report:
- Agriculture declined the most, recording an annualized 29.2% contraction
- Manufacturing shrank 0.3%
- Trade contracted 1.9%
The one positive was the mining sector where production expanded 4.9% Q/Q.
The rand fell 2.5% to 15.24 per dollar in Johannesburg on Tuesday. The currency has tumbled 18.8% YTD, with sentiment in the rand initially boosted after Ramaphosa came to power in December, ending Jacob Zuma’s corruption-plagued tenure of almost nine years, but that optimism quickly faded as structural reforms were not implemented fast enough while global trade wars emerging market turmoil has further sour sentiment, Bloomberg notes.
Comments
That's what happens when the highest IQ citizens leave.
That's what happens when the most productive citizens are mugged, raped, robbed, murdered, burned down and run out.
FIFY.
Whocouldanode?
Unexpectedly.
Riiiight...
Would any white farmer be spending money on planting or harvesting at this point?
Would any white manufacturer be willing to expand at this point, thinking that it might be their industry next?
Would any foreign banker be willing to expose their money to higher risk, without due compensation?
Nongs will be nongs.
Shocked!!
The law of unintended consequences strikes the leftist YET AGAIN!
This is nothing, wait until Bono performs for Live Aid III because of famine
You have a problem with the word "recklessly" or DJT's concern for the non-combatants?
I note that he said it would be a grave humanitarian mistake rather than a military one. Don't let that happen! Who's going to stop them? I for one applaud them. Sic 'em, boy.
The law of INtended consequences strikes the leftist YET AGAIN!
fify
South Africa is gona be Zimbabwe in the near future, every people have a destiny based on their characteristics
Kind of like what happens 100 out of 100 times when "minorities" "assimilate" into Caucasian communities or countries. I think its just a coincidence tho.
Being right is racist
It is. Luckly the 1st ammendment grants us the right to be racist. Who really cares about the racism anyway.. Mainstream media, Facebook, Twitter, Teachers, Politicians, aka enemies of THE people.
Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging(shortening/limiting) the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.
Eric Holder disagrees.
Eric Holder is busy holding Hillary's dick for Comey to suck.
And it's a strap on.
OMG!!!! A recession means the end of the world is coming!!!!
I've been buying a lot of 2018 silver Krugerrands lately.
First year production. Maybe the last, once those #%&@ overun that place and start counterfeiting fake Mandelas.
Niggas gonna keep on Niggin.
This sucker is going down!
Looks that way ..
SA going dark.
As goes the agrarian part of society goes the entire society.
You just can't fix stupid.
Yeah you can. Nature does it all the time.
It's just really really nasty.
They will end up eating the dirt that was used to grow crops before this is all over.
Bleed out it must.
So sad.
Fake numbers pushed out by rapaphosa so he can save face when he cancels the land reform.
Also WTF happened to my avatar.
Just one of many countries heading into a recession as 2019 looms.
If inflation was calculated correctly, USA would have never gotten out of the 2008 recession!!
keep it up, Cyril, this is gonna get me a lot more Rand for my next visit to Cape Town.
"Whiteys" fault. (sarc)
Unexpected...unexpected??
Unexpected is a slam-dunk frame of mind.
I am afraid that they are intending to sell all that great farming land, made productive by the Boers - great farmers - to Monsanto. That is how stupid they are.
And, why did the awful T.May go out there to hand over millions to Ramaphosa, which will come out of the Brit's pockets, no matter that the country is deep in debt?
Strange and sinister things going on.
Britain has betrayed and abandoned the Boers over and over again. Five or six times they have had to struggle to survive after having everything they worked for, taken from them by Britain!
Who is behind spiteful, envious Malema? Someone in London. Ramaphosa and Malema are working together to do the bidding of The Crown.
SA is a member of the British Common Wealth and that means that the Government there instructs them who to vote for at the UN - which is why Zuma voted for NATO to bomb Libya.
There is a wonderful book "The Ama Bhulu" by Harry Booyens, exhaustive documented, which tell the real history of South Africa. It is very sad.