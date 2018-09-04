Stunning Footage Inside Brazil's Fire-Gutted National Museum

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 09/04/2018 - 15:45

It contained centuries-old priceless artifacts charting the history of an entire country and people. The National Museum of Brazil was established in 1818 under King John VI of Portugal and contained over 20 million exhibits and artifacts, but was consumed completely by a devastating fire on Sunday night after it closed for the day.

Now Brazilians are raging at their government's failure to take simple preventative measures that could have saved the museum after its central building caught fire, quickly engulfing side buildings, which firefighters were helpless to do much about. There wasn't even so much as a working fire suppression system, considered standard for most any national antiquities museum across the globe, according to local reports. 

Witnesses say that though security and other staff were evacuated in time, nothing of the museum's priceless collection could be saved. 

"This is a tragic day for Brazil," Brazilian President Michel Temer said in a statement the following day. "Two hundred years of work and research and knowledge are lost."

And the director National History Museum told Globo TV that "this is a cultural tragedy."

Meanwhile Reuters reported that the institution had suffered from years of neglect under numerous governments: "We never got anything from the federal government… We recently finalized an agreement with (state-run development bank) BNDES for a massive investment, so that we could finally restore the palace and, ironically, we had planned on a new fire prevention system," said museum vice director Luiz Duarte.

Others also lashed out at the pattern of neglect which they say led to the fire. Luiz Fernando Dias Duarte, a deputy director, vexpressed “profound discouragement and immense anger” according to local reports, and accused Brazilian authorities of a “lack of attention”.

“We fought years ago, in different governments, to obtain resources to adequately preserve everything that was destroyed today,” Dias Duerte told journalists.

In recent years the museum had reportedly suffered from severe funding cuts. Many Brazilians took to social media in the immediate aftermath, calling out the hypocrisy of floating massive funds toward hosting the Rio 2016 Summer Olympics or building towering soccer stadiums, but all the while starving the national museum for funds

The main building of the museum, now utterly destroyed after in took firefighters some five hours to snuff out the fire, was once the residence of the Portuguese royal family. 

Per Axios, among the priceless items destroyed include the following:

  • One of the Americas' oldest human fossils — the skull and bones of a 25-year-old "Luzia" who died around 11,500 years ago, according to National Geographic.
  • It also held the largest meteorite ever found in Brazil, bones of Brazilian dinosaurs as well as Latin America's oldest collection of ancient Egyptian mummies and artifacts.
  • The museum housed one of the best collections of indigenous literature, Guardian journalist Jonathan Watts wrote on Twitter. Urutau Guajajara, a leader and researcher of indigenous right, told Watts, “This is the greatest loss of indigenous writing in Latin America... Our memory has been erased."
  • There were also pre-Colombian, Incan treasuresaccording to the museum's website, and extensive collections of ancient Greek and Roman artifacts.
  • Some items were brought to Brazil by the country's founder and first ruler Dom Pedro I, according to the Guardian.

There's yet to be an official reason given for the cause of the fire, but multiple reports suggest the museum's structure and wiring had suffered from years of neglect and was in dire need of repairs. 

"Very little will be left," preservation director Joao Carlos Nara told Agencia Brasil,according to CNN.

Judging from the new to emerge footage inside the museum showing the aftermath, it appears that all is indeed lost. 

Comments

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Endgame Napoleon Stuck on Zero Tue, 09/04/2018 - 16:38 Permalink

UGH! This is horrible, just horrible!!!!! Where was the Brazilian elite? If .Gov Brazil could not afford to maintain this priceless museum, why didn’t Brazilian millionaires— living within walled estates—contribute enough money to safeguard the irreplaceable treasures? They are so worried about catering to their tourist industry, and the loss of this museum will hurt it. No doubt, every tourist guide, in every fine hotel in that city, lists that museum as a big attraction. Like a human life, this is one of those things that cannot be brought back. 

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Tarzan Four chan Tue, 09/04/2018 - 16:16 Permalink

Today Brazil is mourning the fire of the National Museum. Part of our culture died in this incident due to lack of investment, because the most important is carnival and parties.

So, instead of a sprinkler system, they opted for another party....

bread and circuses the world over sedates The People

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
PrivetHedge Mementoil Tue, 09/04/2018 - 16:03 Permalink

I'm not convinced taking stuff and whacking it together in a museum is a good idea, best to leave it where it was and allow people to travel and visit places that have their original artifacts.

There's also a danger in putting all the nice stuff in one place as this fire demonstrates, best to leave it where it was - spread out and in it's original context.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Panic Mode Dougs Decks Tue, 09/04/2018 - 15:55 Permalink

Socialist & government corruption drain the country economy bone dry. The burn down of the national museum is a sign of the country on the path of collapse.

Brazilian, Argentina & Venezuela suffer from the currency collapse which will bankrupt the country and people will have to flee to America. Looks like Trump's wall may be just in time needed.

Vote up!
 10
Vote down!
 0
Trogdor Tue, 09/04/2018 - 15:51 Permalink

Looks like a cover-up for some massive theft by bureaucrats. 

Expect priceless Brazilian artifacts to show up on the black market in the near future ....

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 1
cougar_w Tue, 09/04/2018 - 15:52 Permalink

This is how we will forget.

For lack of concern, memories of everything we once were are lost in the pursuit of novelty in the now. It's like returning to a stone age existence; escapist VR and AR, social networks, always-on media, all leading to a moment-by-moment life chasing fast food, rest, and entertainment in an endless loop.

The museums will all burn, and nobody will notice.

Maybe this is how all prior civilizations ended everywhere in the universe.

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 0
dickcheney Tue, 09/04/2018 - 15:58 Permalink

Please make cheque payable to Silverstein Historic Properties International...thank you

 

Please note, a private auction will be held at Silverstein Antiquties LLC 1 world trade center... invitation only

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
mark3383 Tue, 09/04/2018 - 16:07 Permalink

Incidents like this are just indicators of the huge degree of corruption and dysfunction there. Catholics seem extra susceptible to marxist philosophies that tend to destroy countries. Venezuela Brazil and Argentina are in for a rough ride.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Loki The Trickster mark3383 Tue, 09/04/2018 - 16:30 Permalink

It's not Catholicism. It's average IQ: https://www.photius.com/rankings/national_iq_scores_country_ranks.html

 

Simply put: not enough high IQ individuals to run a country smoothly. Venezuela has an average of 84. The US army doesn't take anyone with an IQ below 83 because they cannot do anything useful in the military. Now imagine a country where half the population is that obtuse... but votes. Any wonder Venezuela is run by a truck driver?

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
mrtoad Tue, 09/04/2018 - 16:10 Permalink

History seems to be getting wiped out across the globe. Look at what isis (cia) did in palmyra/syria. The US statues etc. its the jooo's

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Loki The Trickster Tue, 09/04/2018 - 16:21 Permalink

"Now Brazilians are raging at their government's failure to take simple preventative measures that could have saved the museum"

 

Brazil has an average IQ of 87.  Sorry to tell you this folks, but this is what an average IQ of 87 gives you: not nearly enough high IQ individuals to run a country smoothly. Yes, like Venezuela and Mexico, Brazil is resource rich and has not seen foreign invasions for more than two centuries and yet... it's still a shithole. Can you imagine how Brazil would have looked like if it was populated by Japanese?