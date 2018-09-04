Stunning Footage Inside Brazil's Fire-Gutted National Museum

It contained centuries-old priceless artifacts charting the history of an entire country and people. The National Museum of Brazil was established in 1818 under King John VI of Portugal and contained over 20 million exhibits and artifacts, but was consumed completely by a devastating fire on Sunday night after it closed for the day.
Now Brazilians are raging at their government's failure to take simple preventative measures that could have saved the museum after its central building caught fire, quickly engulfing side buildings, which firefighters were helpless to do much about. There wasn't even so much as a working fire suppression system, considered standard for most any national antiquities museum across the globe, according to local reports.
Witnesses say that though security and other staff were evacuated in time, nothing of the museum's priceless collection could be saved.
incredibly sad video from inside Brazil's gutted National Museum — only the meteorites withstood the fire pic.twitter.com/6BoTJqanSd— Matthew Champion (@matthewchampion) September 4, 2018
"This is a tragic day for Brazil," Brazilian President Michel Temer said in a statement the following day. "Two hundred years of work and research and knowledge are lost."
And the director National History Museum told Globo TV that "this is a cultural tragedy."
Meanwhile Reuters reported that the institution had suffered from years of neglect under numerous governments: "We never got anything from the federal government… We recently finalized an agreement with (state-run development bank) BNDES for a massive investment, so that we could finally restore the palace and, ironically, we had planned on a new fire prevention system," said museum vice director Luiz Duarte.
Today Brazil is mourning the fire of the National Museum. Part of our culture died in this incident due to lack of investment, because the most important is carnival and parties.— Isabella, or Shira. #Olheiras a mil (@IsabellaShira) September 3, 2018
This is the real Brazil. pic.twitter.com/4MSKbFLs3A
Others also lashed out at the pattern of neglect which they say led to the fire. Luiz Fernando Dias Duarte, a deputy director, vexpressed “profound discouragement and immense anger” according to local reports, and accused Brazilian authorities of a “lack of attention”.
“We fought years ago, in different governments, to obtain resources to adequately preserve everything that was destroyed today,” Dias Duerte told journalists.
In recent years the museum had reportedly suffered from severe funding cuts. Many Brazilians took to social media in the immediate aftermath, calling out the hypocrisy of floating massive funds toward hosting the Rio 2016 Summer Olympics or building towering soccer stadiums, but all the while starving the national museum for funds.
"It's a loss for Brazil, our history was stored there" - A fire has gutted the National Museum of Brazil in Rio de Janeirohttps://t.co/uggZmJcdHL pic.twitter.com/k6bieX7dr7— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) September 3, 2018
The main building of the museum, now utterly destroyed after in took firefighters some five hours to snuff out the fire, was once the residence of the Portuguese royal family.
Per Axios, among the priceless items destroyed include the following:
- One of the Americas' oldest human fossils — the skull and bones of a 25-year-old "Luzia" who died around 11,500 years ago, according to National Geographic.
- It also held the largest meteorite ever found in Brazil, bones of Brazilian dinosaurs as well as Latin America's oldest collection of ancient Egyptian mummies and artifacts.
- The museum housed one of the best collections of indigenous literature, Guardian journalist Jonathan Watts wrote on Twitter. Urutau Guajajara, a leader and researcher of indigenous right, told Watts, “This is the greatest loss of indigenous writing in Latin America... Our memory has been erased."
- There were also pre-Colombian, Incan treasures, according to the museum's website, and extensive collections of ancient Greek and Roman artifacts.
- Some items were brought to Brazil by the country's founder and first ruler Dom Pedro I, according to the Guardian.
There's yet to be an official reason given for the cause of the fire, but multiple reports suggest the museum's structure and wiring had suffered from years of neglect and was in dire need of repairs.
"Very little will be left," preservation director Joao Carlos Nara told Agencia Brasil,according to CNN.
Judging from the new to emerge footage inside the museum showing the aftermath, it appears that all is indeed lost.
Comments
social media rage .... heh heh
This is just awful, a tragic loss for all of humanity.
In reply to social media rage .... heh… by DinduNuffin
And that, is how you erase history,,,
In reply to This is just awful by bismillah
Brazilian lightning?
In reply to And that, is how you erase… by Dougs Decks
Some fkn lightning....what's the most precious things they had on there, who smuggled what out, etc, etc...
In reply to Brazilian lightning? by NoDebt
Trump did it! With the help of the Russians.
Reeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee
In reply to Some fkn lightning....what's… by detached.amusement
what did this museum know about the clinton crime syndicate?
In reply to Trump did it! With the help… by JungleCat
If nobody rages on facebook did it really burn?
In reply to what did this museum know… by Four chan
Extremely saddening...especially at first glance of the photo, I thought it was the White House.
In reply to If nobody rages on facebook… by QueeroHedge
Symptomatic of the decay of Western Civilization.
In reply to what did this museum know… by Four chan
UGH! This is horrible, just horrible!!!!! Where was the Brazilian elite? If .Gov Brazil could not afford to maintain this priceless museum, why didn’t Brazilian millionaires— living within walled estates—contribute enough money to safeguard the irreplaceable treasures? They are so worried about catering to their tourist industry, and the loss of this museum will hurt it. No doubt, every tourist guide, in every fine hotel in that city, lists that museum as a big attraction. Like a human life, this is one of those things that cannot be brought back.
In reply to Symptomatic of the decay of… by Stuck on Zero
So, instead of a sprinkler system, they opted for another party....
bread and circuses the world over sedates The People
In reply to what did this museum know… by Four chan
We had WTC 7.....
In reply to Today Brazil is mourning the… by Tarzan
A few years ago hundreds of years of art in windsor castle was also completely burned up in a fire. A cultural loss. Hopefully copies were made for later historians.
In reply to what did this museum know… by Four chan
I guess the next Brazilian National Museum will have sprinklers?
In reply to Brazilian lightning? by NoDebt
I'm not convinced taking stuff and whacking it together in a museum is a good idea, best to leave it where it was and allow people to travel and visit places that have their original artifacts.
There's also a danger in putting all the nice stuff in one place as this fire demonstrates, best to leave it where it was - spread out and in it's original context.
In reply to I guess the next Brazilian… by Mementoil
Why would the government take ownership of public property just to leave it there for the public to enjoy? Away with you pleb!
In reply to I'm not convinced taking… by PrivetHedge
Think of the poor egyptian mummy minding his own mummy business for thousands of years and then he was mummy-naped to brazil as an amusement, and then accidentally cremated. Other mummies are angry everywhere.
In reply to Why would the government… by QueeroHedge
To get the equivalent, they will have to wait 11,500 years.
In reply to I guess the next Brazilian… by Mementoil
Socialist & government corruption drain the country economy bone dry. The burn down of the national museum is a sign of the country on the path of collapse.
Brazilian, Argentina & Venezuela suffer from the currency collapse which will bankrupt the country and people will have to flee to America. Looks like Trump's wall may be just in time needed.
In reply to And that, is how you erase… by Dougs Decks
As Orwell would say, "Down the memory hole."
In reply to Socialist & government… by Panic Mode
Where are the pools of water, charred remains, burnt walls?
In reply to And that, is how you erase… by Dougs Decks
I still wanna know how that meteorite was destroyed...didn't it pass thru the atmosphere at some ridiculous speed heating up to thousands of degrees?
In reply to This is just awful by bismillah
The meteorite actually survived, per other stories.
In reply to I still wanna know how that… by ShorTed
Brazil is America but without the cute butts in bikinis
Down And Out In Rio: What To Expect At The World Cup | Zero Hedge
In reply to This is just awful by bismillah
When culture is erased, there's always a jew behind it.
In reply to social media rage .... heh… by DinduNuffin
Jews actually give their share to maintain museums. Maybe, that is their problem. They might not have enough of them, contributing to the museum maintenance funds.
In reply to When culture is erased,… by Adolfsteinbergovitch
I imagine the museums in Brazil 2.0 aka America will suffer a similiar fate under the stewardship of our new 3rd world "friends" in the coming years.
In reply to social media rage .... heh… by DinduNuffin
Where is Harley shirt man when the Brazilian Media needs him desperately?
9/11 Eyewitness - "Harley Guy"
In reply to social media rage .... heh… by DinduNuffin
Wonder if there are any fried flamingo in the ruins like there is in Venezuela?
Smartest greaser thug I ever saw in my life...once
In reply to Wonder if there are any… by JackMeOff
Yes, socialist.... destroy history...
Looks like a cover-up for some massive theft by bureaucrats.
Expect priceless Brazilian artifacts to show up on the black market in the near future ....
Unfortunately the largest and most interesting priceless Brazilian artifact was the museum itself.
In reply to Looks like a cover-up for… by Trogdor
But fortunately an all new National Brazilian Museum has already opened, one that really shows the diversity of Brazil, and not one that is old, dusty, and white.
Friday on TODAY, NBC News' Keir Simmons took viewers inside the gas station bathroom allegedly vandalized by Ryan Lochte and three other American swimmers last weekend in Rio.
In reply to Unfortunately the largest… by PrivetHedge
This is how we will forget.
For lack of concern, memories of everything we once were are lost in the pursuit of novelty in the now. It's like returning to a stone age existence; escapist VR and AR, social networks, always-on media, all leading to a moment-by-moment life chasing fast food, rest, and entertainment in an endless loop.
The museums will all burn, and nobody will notice.
Maybe this is how all prior civilizations ended everywhere in the universe.
And you're slipping Tyler, 2 articles on Brazil and not 1 good titty pic.,,,
The most valuable artwork will start appearing in the homes of the "elite" soon enough.
Let's hope that's the case.
In reply to The most valuable artwork… by LawsofPhysics
this is way worse than widespread gut wrenching poverty.
Please make cheque payable to Silverstein Historic Properties International...thank you
Please note, a private auction will be held at Silverstein Antiquties LLC 1 world trade center... invitation only
Incidents like this are just indicators of the huge degree of corruption and dysfunction there. Catholics seem extra susceptible to marxist philosophies that tend to destroy countries. Venezuela Brazil and Argentina are in for a rough ride.
It's not Catholicism. It's average IQ: https://www.photius.com/rankings/national_iq_scores_country_ranks.html
Simply put: not enough high IQ individuals to run a country smoothly. Venezuela has an average of 84. The US army doesn't take anyone with an IQ below 83 because they cannot do anything useful in the military. Now imagine a country where half the population is that obtuse... but votes. Any wonder Venezuela is run by a truck driver?
In reply to Incidents like this are just… by mark3383
On a Sunday night? How many valuables were stolen? A fire started all by itself? This stink to high heaven.
History seems to be getting wiped out across the globe. Look at what isis (cia) did in palmyra/syria. The US statues etc. its the jooo's
Remember Reichstag
"Now Brazilians are raging at their government's failure to take simple preventative measures that could have saved the museum"
Brazil has an average IQ of 87. Sorry to tell you this folks, but this is what an average IQ of 87 gives you: not nearly enough high IQ individuals to run a country smoothly. Yes, like Venezuela and Mexico, Brazil is resource rich and has not seen foreign invasions for more than two centuries and yet... it's still a shithole. Can you imagine how Brazil would have looked like if it was populated by Japanese?
false flag, probably Mossad . . . (well somebody had to say it.)
Cabal punishes country not bending to its financial will. They cannot leave soon enough.
The people have been robbed for sports facilities and the Olympics. Just like the NFL robbing our towns for new stadiums on the taxpayers backs.