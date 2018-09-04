Trump Threatens NBC's Broadcast License After Network Killed Weinstein Story

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 09/04/2018 - 11:58

President Trump renewed his attack on "Fake News" coming from the mainstream media, suggesting that NBC's license to broadcast should be challenged due to their "fumbling around" and "making excuses" for killing the Harvey Weinstein story, which Trump called "probably highly unethical," adding "Look at their license?"

And while there wasn't a specific reference to the FCC, Trump seemed to be suggesting that federal regulators review the network's license after trading barbs with former correspondent Ronan Farrow - who said Monday night: "The story was twice cleared and deemed ‘reportable’ by legal and standards only to be blocked by executives who refused to allow us to seek comment from Harvey Weinstein"  

Weinstein notably hired a private firm run by former Israeli Mossad agents in a failed attempt to silence his accusers and prevent The New York Times and The New Yorker from publishing allegations of sexual harassment, assault and rape – according to an explosive New Yorker article by Farrow. The firm, US-based Black Cube, was referred to Weinstein by former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barack, and promotes itself as “a select group of veterans from the Israeli elite intelligence units." 

Meanwhile, former NBC News producer Rich McHugh took a swipe at the network, advocating for an independent investigation of what happened. 

Following his remarks to the New York Times last week that NBC News committed a “massive breach of journalistic integrity” in not running Farrow’s Weinstein reporting, ex-NBC Investigative Unit producer Rich McHugh took another strong swing at his old employer late Monday. In a tweet, McHugh advocated an “independent investigation” of what happened,  saying that “the release of an internally drafted report without a complete investigation and transparency for participants only raises more questions than answers.” -Deadline

What's more, one of Weinstein's accusers, Emily Nestor, backed Farrow - saying late Monday that she was "immensely disappointed in, but not surprised to read NBC's recent comments." 

This isn't the first time Trump has suggested NBC's broadcast license should be called into question. Last October, Trump lashed out after the network "made up a story" that he wanted a "tenfold" increase in the US nuclear arsenal, which he called "pure fiction." 

"That was just fake news by NBC, which gives a lot of fake news lately," Trump said Wednesday during a brief interaction with the White House press pool ahead of a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. "It's frankly disgusting the way the press is able to write whatever they want to write. And people should look into it." -Politico 

And while last October's outburst was in response to unfavorable coverage, Trump's Tuesday tweet takes aim at the network shutting down an unfavorable report on Weinstein, who posted $1 million bail after his arrest in late May

Comments

macholatte This is it Tue, 09/04/2018 - 12:00 Permalink

 

Trump has learned his lessons well. The Progs are on thin ice and desperate to steal this election. At risk is their near monopoly of the MSM as well as social media. It would not be difficult to have the MSM broken up, including the radio stations, so that the corpratocracy loses it's grip. McCain is gone and several other RINOs have quit. Ryan will be replaced by a real conservative should the Red Team keep the House. Judas Sessions will be gone to be replaced by a real AG junk yard dog. Then look out!

ALL Progs must hang.

Sessions must hang first.

 

inosent Free-This Tue, 09/04/2018 - 13:14 Permalink

Ha! I have been talking about revoking these (((licenses))) for a long time. Interesting to hear the President at least mention it. We have nothing at this point to lose to tell these POS 'juden' azhlz to eat their licenses and foreit whatever value they might have. This has NOTHING to do with freedom of speech! The 'juden' media wants to make sure there IS NOT freedom of speech, so they MONOPOLIZE the licenses to make sure EVERYTHING you hear and see is what THEY WANT YOU TO.

f them all to hell!

If we REVOKE the licenses and re-issue to keep them out of the hands of the anti-free speech (((cult))), MAYBE we might actually get a FREE PRESS again, and who knows, even learn a few FACTS that have been purposely hidden from view for DECADES.

Jesus made this expression famous, and no matter what you think of that character, literary only or a real person, or if he actually said it and somebody wrote it down, or the author of the fictional tale starring Jesus put these words in his mouth, it is still TRUE!

What is it?

THE TRUTH SHALL MAKE YOU FREE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

swmnguy eatthebanksters Tue, 09/04/2018 - 13:00 Permalink

It's astonishing to see how the Right is warming up to the idea of nationalizing the internet and telecommunications.

When the GW Bush Administration was building up the Imperial Presidency, I warned my friends on the Right that a President Hillary Clinton would love the "Unitary Executive" concept and they laughed in my face.  Obama certainly enjoyed it.  And now if Trump had the capacity, and could get competent people to work for him, he'd take it to its ultimate expression, if he had the mental discipline to do it.

nope-1004 Adolfsteinbergovitch Tue, 09/04/2018 - 12:20 Permalink

Oh man.... these libs in the media not covering the truth and perhaps being the ones behind the fake protests and the like are going to get a MASSIVE awakening when the people of this country finally rise up and demand to take it back.

The MSM is straight-up poison.  It needs to be eradicated.  Since it exists solely on LIES, it needs to be quashed.

 

t0mmyBerg Bay of Pigs Tue, 09/04/2018 - 12:26 Permalink

Covering for Weinstein is a new low for NBC and the MSM.

I suspect they werent just covering but were afraid they would not get some future access.  this is the usual leverage used in press relationships.  Report badly and I will never speak to you again.

And while I think NBC and the rest of the MSM are reprehensible scum, were Trump ever to ACTUALLY look into terminating their license, that would be a step too far, a step clearly over the line and On eto which I personally would be opposed.

For again, the problem with the MSM isnt that they are hard on Trump, it is that they are hard on Trump (or any person on the right) and never question their favored liars from the left.  Obama got a free pass on multiple scandals, several of which I think rose to the level of high crimes and misdemeanors.  Nary a peep from his adoring press, especially NBC and CNN, but they are all bad.

Nevertheless, had Obama called for Fox news license to be pulled, I would have been outraged.  I would be similarly outraged if Trump did it to one of the MSM scum channels.  Shutting down voices you do not like is a tactic of the fascist left (like Antifa and their campus supporters) not a tactic of libertarians or one acceptable in a free society.  It would just feed right into the narratives of his opponents.  Hopefully he is doing this tongue in cheek

RafterManFMJ tmosley Tue, 09/04/2018 - 13:15 Permalink

If you haven't figured it out by now, you will in time: Trump is all talk. He could fire Sessions, investigate Hillary, send the Army Corp of Engineers to build the wall, pull out of Syria, Afghanistan, hell, Germany even, break up Alphabet, FB, Amazon, end the Heath care Monopoly and fraud, etc etc etc by a few orders or a few strokes of the pen

He doesn't 

He won't if he hasn't by now 

Y'all keep giving him excuses, believing that shits gonna get real just after mid-terms, after Q primes the masses of the stupid cow like American public, after ... Well you're waiting for Godot

You're like the abused spouse that always believes the next excuse and waits for shit to get better but it never does, and it won't 

Get angry and rail away but in time the scales will fall from your eyes ... and "get woke" will have a new meaning for you 

 

LaugherNYC macholatte Tue, 09/04/2018 - 12:53 Permalink

I assume you mean “hang” metaphorically. Here in the US, we don’t execute people for their beliefs or even breaking the law, short of outright treason or murder. As much as I detest the extreme left and their many transgressions against what I believe are the interests of the nation, I would never suggest or support hanging any of them. Dial back the rhetoric lest one come to the conclusion you are an Ivanobot seeking to stir the pot. L’il Vova can excite his opposition. We don’t play that here in da USA 

Chipped ham Tue, 09/04/2018 - 12:03 Permalink

But, but, but Chuck Todd says it's all Fox's fault.  He says it's time for 'real journalists' to defend their work.  

Ahem, Farrow did.  NBC did too.

Chuck you Mr. Todd.

Sizzurp Tue, 09/04/2018 - 12:05 Permalink

NBC,CBS, and ABC are all leftist propaganda networks. They have lost the trust of the public.  Their news programs seem much more like subversive commie infomercials rather than journalism.