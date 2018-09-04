Twitter: Trump Not Immune From Getting Banned, Kicked Off Platform

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 09/04/2018 - 13:58

Twitter said on Tuesday that President Trump is not immune from being kicked off the platform if his tweets "cross a line" with abusive behavior, reports Politico

The social media giant has previously said that vitriolic tweets from world leaders with newsworthy statements would be allowed some leeway, however it's "not a blanket exception for the president or anyone else," according to comments made to Politico by legal and policy chief Vijaya Gadde, alongside CEO Jack Dorsey. 

Trump tweets almost daily to his 54.2 million followers - heaping abuse on his foes at times, including threats - such as that to North Korea prior to a June summit in Singapore, in which he said that if North Korean leaders continue with their dangerous rhetoric, "they won't be around much longer!" 

Dorsey, who is set to testify before two congressional committees Wednesday about censorship and other corporate policies, says he receives notifications to his phone when Trump tweets - however he declined to get into specifics when asked if he would weigh in personally to remove Trump from the platform. 

"We have to balance it with the context that it’s in," he said. "So my role is to ask questions and make sure we’re being impartial, and we’re upholding consistently our terms of service, including public interest.".

Trump's Twitter threats and taunts have repeatedly prompted calls for his removal from the platform, such as when he tweeted about Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani in July, "NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE.” In August, Trump, in tweets, called former White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman “wacky,” “deranged” and a “dog.“

Amid controversy over Trump's tweeting back in January, Twitter posted to its corporate blog an unsigned explanation of its thinking around "world leaders" — without calling out Trump by name. It said blocking such leaders or removing their tweets "would hide important information people should be able to see and debate." Dorsey tweeted the policy, saying "we want to share our stance." -Politico

Twitter and Facebook have both been under intense pressure from legislators over how the companies decide to censor content, as well as which advertisements they allow to run on their platforms. Dorsey is testifying on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, first before the Senate Intelligence Committee - where he will discuss foreign use of social media for election meddling, and later to the House regarding allegations of bias against conservatives. 

Comments

Vote up!
 30
Vote down!
 0
A Sentinel ted41776 Tue, 09/04/2018 - 14:06 Permalink

I hope they do. Masks off.

Theyre fucking idiots and they thinks that (because they use darpa technology and make money setting up a police state) that they’re geniuses when they’re really a bunch of low-iq fucking idiots.

Ban trump. You’re going to win bigly. 

These douschebags don’t understand that what darpa gives, darpa can take away.

Ban him! Are you a coward?????

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
gdpetti 847328_3527 Tue, 09/04/2018 - 15:18 Permalink

But jack knows who he works for, and it ain't trump... nor any of the other puppets in DC

https://techcrunch.com/2018/09/03/five-eyes-governments-call-on-tech-giants-to-build-encryption-backdoors-or-else/

A pact of five nation states dedicated to a global “collect it all” surveillance mission has issued a memo calling on their governments to demand tech companies build backdoor access to their users’ encrypted data — or face measures to force companies to comply.

The international pact — the US, UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, known as the so-called “Five Eyes” group of nations — quietly issued the memo last week demanding that providers “create customized solutions, tailored to their individual system architectures that are capable of meeting lawful access requirements.”

[...]

Vote up!
 9
Vote down!
 0
I Am Jack's Ma… nuubee Tue, 09/04/2018 - 14:17 Permalink

So hold on... Trump can not block users because his twitter account is a 1st Amendment ‘public forum.’   

I’ve not personally seen much about that and I’m not a lawyer let alone Constitutional scholar...  but if he cant block leftist psychos (I guess he can still mute them?)... how can Twitter delete his account... a public forum?

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 4
DingleBarryObummer nuubee Tue, 09/04/2018 - 14:18 Permalink

Twitter will never do this, they would lose 35-40% of their userbase nearly overnight.

Is there a poll of something that suggests that, or did you just make a guess?  I seriously doubt that. 

Everyone found out facebook was illegally abusing their privacy and nothing happened.  Everyone is a addicted and sucked in. 

It's like a personis trying to quit smoking, but they get stressed and the cigerette is in their mouth and lit before they even are consciouss of what they are doing.  It's become a reflex, like removing your hand if you touch a hot stove burner.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
kapella nuubee Tue, 09/04/2018 - 14:36 Permalink

As a show of support for banned conservatives Trump should announce he will be using a new platform. It's not like Twitter is complicated. I am sure there are products on the market today that would serve his "tweets" nicely. Send out a link to all his followers and have a 7 day cutover period. All of the Resistance on Twitter would also have to use the new software to track the President. TWTR stock drops 50% overnight and is soon in the dustbin of Internet history like My Space and Lycos. This Dorsey really has some balls saying Trump "could be banned". Trump could literally put them out of business by disappearing from their Book Burning platform. 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
iinthesky A Sentinel Tue, 09/04/2018 - 15:01 Permalink

Not many people know that all these 'social media' so-called platforms are using DARPA tech/inventions.. people who know this also understand the incestuous relationship between big tech and 'intelligence' agencies. The DARPA brain bug originally came up with the idea of "Total Surveillance" -- basically ubiquitous spying on everyone and everything at all times...

 

 

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 26
Prehuman Insight Tue, 09/04/2018 - 14:00 Permalink

Combover Caligula

sporadic explosions of Trumpian high schoolishness

frantically defensive yet golfing 25% of the time

he set the lowest moral standard for a gangster

his naked id frightens the perceptive

a mind that is a relic of ancient America

Vote up!
 24
Vote down!
 3
z0na8an0z Prehuman Insight Tue, 09/04/2018 - 14:02 Permalink

Look at me, look at me! My name is Prehuman Insight,

Masturbate furiously in my mommy’s basement, I just might,

With my thesaurus & diary clutched tightly to my chest

Deep snorkeled thoughts to share, I’ll try my best

My family all knows I’m a self-destructive loser,

It’s true  - but sad, I’m an angry & lonely moocher,

Oh well, it’s ok…..Soros pays me $6/hour

If I could only score a girl, I might just take a shower.