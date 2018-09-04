Twitter: Trump Not Immune From Getting Banned, Kicked Off Platform

Twitter said on Tuesday that President Trump is not immune from being kicked off the platform if his tweets "cross a line" with abusive behavior, reports Politico.
The social media giant has previously said that vitriolic tweets from world leaders with newsworthy statements would be allowed some leeway, however it's "not a blanket exception for the president or anyone else," according to comments made to Politico by legal and policy chief Vijaya Gadde, alongside CEO Jack Dorsey.
Trump tweets almost daily to his 54.2 million followers - heaping abuse on his foes at times, including threats - such as that to North Korea prior to a June summit in Singapore, in which he said that if North Korean leaders continue with their dangerous rhetoric, "they won't be around much longer!"
Just heard Foreign Minister of North Korea speak at U.N. If he echoes thoughts of Little Rocket Man, they won't be around much longer!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017
Dorsey, who is set to testify before two congressional committees Wednesday about censorship and other corporate policies, says he receives notifications to his phone when Trump tweets - however he declined to get into specifics when asked if he would weigh in personally to remove Trump from the platform.
"We have to balance it with the context that it’s in," he said. "So my role is to ask questions and make sure we’re being impartial, and we’re upholding consistently our terms of service, including public interest.".
Trump's Twitter threats and taunts have repeatedly prompted calls for his removal from the platform, such as when he tweeted about Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani in July, "NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE.” In August, Trump, in tweets, called former White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman “wacky,” “deranged” and a “dog.“
Amid controversy over Trump's tweeting back in January, Twitter posted to its corporate blog an unsigned explanation of its thinking around "world leaders" — without calling out Trump by name. It said blocking such leaders or removing their tweets "would hide important information people should be able to see and debate." Dorsey tweeted the policy, saying "we want to share our stance." -Politico
Twitter and Facebook have both been under intense pressure from legislators over how the companies decide to censor content, as well as which advertisements they allow to run on their platforms. Dorsey is testifying on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, first before the Senate Intelligence Committee - where he will discuss foreign use of social media for election meddling, and later to the House regarding allegations of bias against conservatives.
Comments
Do it, before the midterms preferably.
anti trust time. spank them with the big government they claim to love so much
In reply to Do it, before the midterms… by z0na8an0z
I hope they do. Masks off.
Theyre fucking idiots and they thinks that (because they use darpa technology and make money setting up a police state) that they’re geniuses when they’re really a bunch of low-iq fucking idiots.
Ban trump. You’re going to win bigly.
These douschebags don’t understand that what darpa gives, darpa can take away.
Ban him! Are you a coward?????
In reply to anti trust time by ted41776
Twitter will never do this, they would lose 35-40% of their userbase nearly overnight. Trump should literally troll on Twitter forever until they ban him.
In reply to I hope they do. Masks off… by A Sentinel
Twatter just grabbed trump by the pussy.......
In reply to Twitter will never do this,… by nuubee
now he can go complain about it on ________.
haha!
:^D
In reply to Twatter just grabbed trump… by gatorengineer
fuck Twitter.
Try Patreon or gab.ai instead !!!
In reply to now he can go complain about… by DingleBarryObummer
Course he's immune.
In reply to fuck Twitter by InjectTheVenom
Jack is Evil, but he's not Stupid.
Ban Trump and he will go right to GAB.AI
GAB will get MILLIONS of Followers overnight; and within a few days the Hedge Funds that own Twitter will be circling the wagons to remove Jack as CEO.
In reply to Course he's immune. by css1971
Go ahead, Jack!
Make Trump's Day.
In reply to Jack's Evil, but he's not… by The First Rule
Send Jack to Gitmo University for a real life experience.
In reply to Make. Trump's. Day. by JungleCat
But jack knows who he works for, and it ain't trump... nor any of the other puppets in DC
https://techcrunch.com/2018/09/03/five-eyes-governments-call-on-tech-giants-to-build-encryption-backdoors-or-else/
In reply to Send Jack to Gitmo… by 847328_3527
Trump has twitter by the twat.
In reply to Twatter just grabbed trump… by gatorengineer
I think you're confused. It's now called a front hole. You can remember it by thinking it's the opposite of what you take it in, the back hole. May want to change your name to Gayturdengineer
In reply to Twatter just grabbed trump… by gatorengineer
Klink is RIGHT!
Ze latest Order fum General Kamala Harris is Dat from now on "Ze 'Pussy' ON Women, & Ze 'Pussy' like appendage possessed by Trans Peoples", vill now ONLY be officially addressed as: "THE FRONT HOLE."
In reply to I think you're confused. It… by Colonel Klinks Ghost
twitter and trump are both cancer,
put em together and you get nuclear uber cancer
:^D
In reply to Twitter will never do this,… by nuubee
So hold on... Trump can not block users because his twitter account is a 1st Amendment ‘public forum.’
I’ve not personally seen much about that and I’m not a lawyer let alone Constitutional scholar... but if he cant block leftist psychos (I guess he can still mute them?)... how can Twitter delete his account... a public forum?
In reply to Twitter will never do this,… by nuubee
lefties use the logic of a 4 year old child. Whaterver gets them the cookie is fair.
In reply to So hold on... Trump can not… by I Am Jack's Ma…
Is there a poll of something that suggests that, or did you just make a guess? I seriously doubt that.
Everyone found out facebook was illegally abusing their privacy and nothing happened. Everyone is a addicted and sucked in.
It's like a personis trying to quit smoking, but they get stressed and the cigerette is in their mouth and lit before they even are consciouss of what they are doing. It's become a reflex, like removing your hand if you touch a hot stove burner.
In reply to Twitter will never do this,… by nuubee
"everyone"?
Facebook claims xx billion user accounts, which is bollocks. half (at least) are inactive, another 1/4 are bots.
The "everyone" in this equation is the vast majority who don't use Shitbook.
In reply to Twitter will never do this,… by DingleBarryObummer
As a show of support for banned conservatives Trump should announce he will be using a new platform. It's not like Twitter is complicated. I am sure there are products on the market today that would serve his "tweets" nicely. Send out a link to all his followers and have a 7 day cutover period. All of the Resistance on Twitter would also have to use the new software to track the President. TWTR stock drops 50% overnight and is soon in the dustbin of Internet history like My Space and Lycos. This Dorsey really has some balls saying Trump "could be banned". Trump could literally put them out of business by disappearing from their Book Burning platform.
In reply to Twitter will never do this,… by nuubee
masks off
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bfP0QV2xlr8
In reply to I hope they do. Masks off… by A Sentinel
Not many people know that all these 'social media' so-called platforms are using DARPA tech/inventions.. people who know this also understand the incestuous relationship between big tech and 'intelligence' agencies. The DARPA brain bug originally came up with the idea of "Total Surveillance" -- basically ubiquitous spying on everyone and everything at all times...
In reply to I hope they do. Masks off… by A Sentinel
Trump can change the game by announcing he’ll only use Gab.
In reply to anti trust time by ted41776
gab is a jewish platform. its a trick, which stupid goyim often fall for.
Look up gabai. its something to do with rabbis. Don't be so stupid
In reply to Trump can change the game by… by I Am Jack's Ma…
Regulate those puppets like ma bell and break those latte drinking bitches up.
In reply to anti trust time by ted41776
...
In reply to Do it, before the midterms… by z0na8an0z
Jack's in the proverbial rock/hard place.
Trump is the Jackhammer.
Jack is a fag and a commie.
In reply to . by DarkPurpleHaze
Everyone can clearly see how much Trump has done to prevent the banning of conservative voice now can't we. You must have thought the acting was wonderful in The Meg, if you are being fooled by this sham shitshow.
In reply to . by DarkPurpleHaze
Please Please Please dump Twitter and move to Gab....it would be incredible !
Gab. Cab. Cabal?
In reply to Please Please Please dump… by JoeTurner
--> Kabbalah?
In reply to Gab. Cab. Cabal? by swamp
Hey, that was actually funny. Here's a +1 for shits and giggles.
In reply to Gab. Cab. Cabal? by swamp
Combover Caligula
sporadic explosions of Trumpian high schoolishness
frantically defensive yet golfing 25% of the time
he set the lowest moral standard for a gangster
his naked id frightens the perceptive
a mind that is a relic of ancient America
Look at me, look at me! My name is Prehuman Insight,
Masturbate furiously in my mommy’s basement, I just might,
With my thesaurus & diary clutched tightly to my chest
Deep snorkeled thoughts to share, I’ll try my best
My family all knows I’m a self-destructive loser,
It’s true - but sad, I’m an angry & lonely moocher,
Oh well, it’s ok…..Soros pays me $6/hour
If I could only score a girl, I might just take a shower.
In reply to Combover Caligula by Prehuman Insight
I agree and don't be worry. Trump is hanging himself, one tweet at a time. #NoMoreBullshit
In reply to Combover Caligula by Prehuman Insight
I hope you're not a Canadian. Your grammar is atrocious.
In reply to I agree and don't be worry… by canadian shenanigans
This is a bot, fellows. The sentiment analysis guys have gotten this good.
Here’s one of the leaders in semantic analytics. There’s a link to his paper on “continuous learning chatbots”.
I’m not making this up.
https://www.cs.uic.edu/~liub/
In reply to Combover Caligula by Prehuman Insight
Your head tattoo does not resemble a brain.
In reply to This is a bot, fellows. The… by A Sentinel
Your avatar thirsts for brains.
In reply to Your head tattoo does not… by Prehuman Insight
When i see 'guys' like him i start feeling bad for having a beard
In California, every narcissistic faggot traitor has a beard (that’s a girl who pretends to be a romantic involvement— like Michael was/is to Hussein.)
This guy thought you had to have the facial hair too.
Fucking idiots.
In reply to When i see guys like him i… by swissthinker
Well i'll thank god i'm no commieformian then
In reply to In California, every… by A Sentinel
Somebody patriotic give this co. some competition
It already exists. https://gab.ai/
Several slots have already been reserved for DJT and his name. All he needs to do is join Gab and Twitter is done.
In reply to Somebody patriotic give this… by swamp
"So my role is to ask questions and make sure we’re being impartial"
Is that really the new role of a CEO in this millenial economy?
Gee, as a public company, I would have thought turning a profit and growing the business would be top priority.
But they decided they only want to deal with half the consumers.
So now they make excuses
In reply to "So my role is to ask… by alangreedspank
I hope he takes out nailgun insurance. His heirs may need it.
But they're making too much money from his account to ban him just yet.