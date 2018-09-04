US Manufacturing Survey Slumps To 9-Mo Lows Or Explodes To 14-Yr Highs

Following July's drop in US manufacturing surveys, expectations remained lower for August as 'hard' data slumps to 11-month lows - but - as has become so ubiquitous in recent months - the surveys vehemently disagreed with each other.

Markit's Manufacturing PMI survey fell from 55.3 to 54.7 (the lowest since Nov 2017), but was very modestly better than the 54.5 flash print earlier in the month. Under the hood, Markit showed Output slowed to weakest since Sept 2017 and New Orders slipped to the weakest growth since Nov 2017.

ISM's Manufacturing soared from 58.1 to 61.3 (smashing expectations of a modest drop to 57.6) - The highest since May 2004's all-time record high.

Which as the chart below shows, is utterly idiotic!!!

Under the hood in ISM, New Orders and Production surged (channel-stuffing ahead of tariffs?) as Prices Paid dropped and Export Orders contracted...

New Orders rebounded notably...

However, Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit said something very different from ISM:

"Manufacturers reported the smallest output rise for almost a year in August, suggesting production growth could be as weak as 0.2% in the third quarter.

Williamson continues: