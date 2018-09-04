US Manufacturing Survey Slumps To 9-Mo Lows Or Explodes To 14-Yr Highs

Following July's drop in US manufacturing surveys, expectations remained lower for August as 'hard' data slumps to 11-month lows - but - as has become so ubiquitous in recent months - the surveys vehemently disagreed with each other.
Markit's Manufacturing PMI survey fell from 55.3 to 54.7 (the lowest since Nov 2017), but was very modestly better than the 54.5 flash print earlier in the month. Under the hood, Markit showed Output slowed to weakest since Sept 2017 and New Orders slipped to the weakest growth since Nov 2017.
ISM's Manufacturing soared from 58.1 to 61.3 (smashing expectations of a modest drop to 57.6) - The highest since May 2004's all-time record high.
Which as the chart below shows, is utterly idiotic!!!
Under the hood in ISM, New Orders and Production surged (channel-stuffing ahead of tariffs?) as Prices Paid dropped and Export Orders contracted...
New Orders rebounded notably...
However, Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit said something very different from ISM:
"Manufacturers reported the smallest output rise for almost a year in August, suggesting production growth could be as weak as 0.2% in the third quarter.
Williamson continues:
"Exports remain the key source of weakness for producers, with foreign orders barely rising in August after two months of modest declines. The strongest growth is being seen in consumer-facing companies, reflecting robust domestic demand, in turn linked to the strong labour market and buoyant consumer confidence, though even here growth has slowed.
"However, at least some of the slowdown compared to earlier in the year reflects production being curbed by widespread shortages of inputs, hauliers and labour, leading to a further build-up of backlogs of work. For producers of investment goods such as plant and machinery, order books are backing-up at a rate not exceeded in over ten years.
"Tariffs and trade wars were also commonly cited as factors behind companies building safety stocks of inputs to ensure supply or lock-in lower prices, exacerbating supply shortages and also driving prices even higher.
"Looking at the survey responses, almost two-thirds (64%) of companies reporting higher input prices explicitly blamed tariffs as the cause of increased costs. Almost one-in-three went on to cite tariffs as the cause of having to hike prices to customers. Overall price pressures eased somewhat, however, which if sustained could take some heat off consumer price inflation in coming months."
Comments
Goodbye Gold nice knowing you..Silver looks like a $13 handle as well.
Why do you care? You supposedly sold a few weeks ago.
In reply to Goodbye Gold nice knowing… by Bill of Rights
He bought 2,000 shares of NUGT
For the record I own NUGT myself from about 200% above where it is right now
Silver will not stop falling until some of the primary producers fail and all of the juniors are destroyed
Who knows what the price point is, could be 12 dollars or 12 cents
The illusion has become reality
In reply to Why do you care? You… by boostedhorse
I don't know why anybody would play in PM's market, with anything other than physical, in your hand, shit??
In reply to He bought 2,000 shares of… by Clock Crasher
Because if you get it right, at least partially, you can get a portion of +1,400% gains having used fundamental analysis rather than technical analysis.
Calculate the H1 2016 JNUG trough - peak preformance
And Or
People are desperate and are looking for that lottery ticket that will provide the necessary fake fiat credits to offer their fellow slaves who are extremely more asleep than themselves in a pathetic attempt to escape poverty, rise to the next level in the hierarchy which offers slightly less misery than their current rung. I am speaking for myself here. Also.. others live by the words "don't believe the hype". To believe that all trading accounts are going to be wiped cleaned is some what un realistic. The next paradigm will probably be 100% online and derived in a ledger system of quantity of shares and credits and debits like shares of Amazon and mining stocks n xyz, this is the emerging currency.
Physical will only be used as the global one world bank reserves from which to expand the new mark of the beast currency in perpetuity. You will likely get a favorable price for your phyzz.
In reply to I don't know why anybody… by TGF Texas
whats the difference between people buying Lottery ticket and you buying Gold...??? how much gain you said you will gain??.
Aren't you also dreaming about making money when this Yellow Magic Stone of yours spike up?. so that you can brag to your systemic slave friends?. If you had Gold like worth $100 billion, then I will say you are awesome, but I highly doubt you don't...
Going back to Gold standard doesn't solve anything.. and in fact the countries with less Gold reserve will suffer from deflation and countries with high gold reserve will suffer from inflation. So what do you choose?? Fiat currency or Gold? With Gold poor people stay poor forever.
In reply to Because if you get it right,… by Clock Crasher
The prior long term cycle low was 13.66 in silver. So if that goes you can expect Gold's cycle low in the 1040's to get breached as well. I'm expecting gold to at least trade down below $1120, so proportional trading puts silver down in the mid-$11's... So Yikes!
In reply to He bought 2,000 shares of… by Clock Crasher
Certainly did and made a SWEET profit on it as well, you NEVER EVER hold 3x ETF...EVER
In reply to He bought 2,000 shares of… by Clock Crasher
Few weeks ago? Try more like a year, keep holding to zero tho, its obvious your slow.
In reply to Why do you care? You… by boostedhorse
I like to pet my Gold, like a dog! Just like a dog, it may have negative value, but gives me comfort!
It's just the price of Admission!
In reply to Goodbye Gold nice knowing… by Bill of Rights
Hey TGF Tejas, y'all get your gold back from NY yet? It's been a while since I've heard anything about the repatriating UT's 650+thousand oz's from the hollows between JPM and the fed.
In reply to I like to pet my Gold, like… by TGF Texas
Time to take advantage is near. Averaging-in with silver in the $13 range will prove to have been a value investment. Mine, of course, was all bought pre-2007 and mostly in the single digits. I am thinking about adding to my stack again soon. Long-term savings is the goal. Don't look a gift horse in the mouth:)
In reply to Goodbye Gold nice knowing… by Bill of Rights
The Worker in America is doing better than ever before. Celebrate Labor Day!
DJT
Must have been a Freudian slip when he said Worker. That and pure delusion.
Zerohedge… its time to admit... the world is shit, especially European dream, but the US is great under Trump administration.... Lets not follow mainstream media saying the US is not good only because of Trump..
We ordered as soon as the Tariffs started, also increased prices with all other mfg. We want what we can get from the EM's ASAP before Tariffs, and at cheaper prices to last thru the beginning of recession which every MFG. I know is doing in the MARINE industry. Preparing for the worse can only soften the blow. Everyone has increased prices with the Tariff Metal, thus, people won't buy and we know it...
We know this is a trigger and most likely intentional by those in charge. We also know there is nothing we can do. ANd that 4 or 5 stocks are propping up the market. Turmoil everywhere because of Trump and we will ride it out.
So what? China says screw you. I'm sure Mueller has assured China business as usual will start back up any day now. China should just make sure they are fully paid up at the Clinton Foundation. By December everyone will figure out that the old system isn't coming back for another eighty years. WW3 is an economic war and it is in full swing. If the world would just trust one another and start swapping oil and food without US involvement... (I lost you at "trust one another" ?).
Fuck you !! I don't trust Chinese
In reply to So what? China says screw… by Money_for_Nothing
Trumptards need to leave ZH. This is not a pro-politician platform. Trump is failing miserably. Today's Soy report says the market for US soy is gone through 2019 and further out. Soy farmers are on Trump Welfare now and probably forever. Brazil has agreed to double their production. China bought Dupont oilseed company and is now fully established in Brazil. YOU LOSE TRUMP!
When the dollar rises, exports go to nil. Look at John Deere Earnings you dopes! 60% of S&P companies reported negative earnings impacts from Trump's moronic trade war.
Trump's conduct with Canada is insane. Autos in trouble. Steel fabrication in trouble. It is going down the tubes. Just as it did when Bush II put up Tariffs to "Fix" all the ills of the domestic steel producers. When done, Bush II had lost 200,000 jobs and 40% of the domestic steel production in bankruptcy.
If the U.S. Dollar keeps rising look for emerging market economies to go all to shit and commodities to fall. Of course the oil price could rise dramatically if a new MiddleEast war breaks out. A really high oil price would really squeeze Americans.