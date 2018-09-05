"Absolutely Killed": Trump Throws Flag At NFL And Nike For Lack Of Patriotism, Supporting Kaepernick

President Trump has weighed in for a second time on the NFL's decision to support Nike's endorsement of Colin Kaepernick, tweeting on Wednesday: "Just like the NFL, whose ratings have gone WAY DOWN, Nike is getting absolutely killed with anger and boycotts. I wonder if they had any idea that it would be this way? As far as the NFL is concerned, I just find it hard to watch, and always will, until they stand for the FLAG!"
The NFL has released a statement on social justice, saying the issues that Colin Kaepernick and others have raised deserve attention and action. pic.twitter.com/QfmEUkXdjT— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 4, 2018
On Tuesday, Trump broke his silence on the Nike-Kaepernick controversy after the NFL released a statement in support of Kaepernick, telling The Daily Caller that Nike is sending a "terrible message" by featuring the has-been quarterback.
“I think it’s a terrible message that they’re sending and the purpose of them doing it, maybe there’s a reason for them doing it."
"But I think as far as sending a message, I think it’s a terrible message and a message that shouldn’t be sent. There’s no reason for it.”
However, President Trump also acknowledged that Nike has the right to feature whoever they want in the ad campaign.
“As much as I disagree with the Colin Kaepernick endorsement, in another way — I mean, I wouldn’t have done it,” he said.
“In another way, it is what this country is all about, that you have certain freedoms to do things that other people think you shouldn’t do, but I personally am on a different side of it.”
Trump also said in the interview that “Nike is a tenant of mine,” referencing Nike’s five-floor Niketown store at Trump’s property on 57th Street in New York City.
Supporting Nike's ad campaign are former CIA Director John Brennan, who joined former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad in praise of Kaepernick, drawing ridicule all over the internet:
Colin Kaepernick drew our collective attention to the problem of continued racial injustice in America. He did so not to disrespect our flag but to give meaning to the words of the preamble of our Constitution—“in order to form a more perfect union.” Well done, Colin, well done. https://t.co/4ALyUxLjM5— John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) September 4, 2018
The #NFL season will start this week, unfortunately once again @Kaepernick7 is not on a NFL roster. Even though he is one of the best Quarterbacks in the league.#ColinKaepernick #NFL— Mahmoud Ahmadinejad (@Ahmadinejad1956) September 3, 2018
I bet you can relate to this guy. pic.twitter.com/nbTAE0OT97— GayRussianBot™️ (@GayPatriot) September 4, 2018
September 5, 2018
"Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything." #REALHERO pic.twitter.com/PkGFLEeAD6— Catherine McGeary (@CathyWench) September 4, 2018
All the NFL had to do was stand up for America. They failed.
Don't hold your breath. This is the same bunch of useless billionaires (redundant?) that supports BLM.
The reason the shitlibs all suddenly support corporatism is that the commies have laregely completed The Long March Through the Institutions. The corporations are on their side, which is the ONLY thing shitlibs ever care anything about.
In reply to All the NFL had to do was… by vortmax
Nike will make a killing if they include black protest masks with each pair they sell
In reply to Don't hold your breath. by HopefulCynical
They'll make more if they include tendies...
In reply to Nike will make a killing if… by Shitonya Serfs
John Brennan talking about "forming a more perfect union". .... LOL
Oh, and speaking of LOL'ing, how about Mohammed Akh-whatever calling Kaperdik "one of the best NFL quarterbacks".... i very violently spit out my Cheerios when i read that gem !! Apparently Mohammed is about as in-touch with sports as Gartman is with the markets.
#BoycottNike #TurnOffNFL
DRAIN. THE. SWAMP.
MAGA.
In reply to They'll make more if they… by HopefulCynical
Beware: the political class often wraps itself in the flag and draws on the emotional strings to manipulate the masses...while they empty your bank account and place chains around your ankles.
https://olduvai.ca
In reply to Brennan by InjectTheVenom
what a silly wedge issue
how about a tweet about a real issue like TSA pedo molesters or the rigging the precious metal markets?
In reply to Beware: the political class… by skbull44
Odd that Nike and BLM didn't protest Hussein bin Obama's cold-blooded murder of over 1 million black and brown people in the middle east and africa. I guess Nike does not feel that mass bombing of these "people of color" is unjust enough for them.
In reply to what a silly wedge issue how… by DingleBarryObummer
Kaepernick goes down on both knees for Nike.
In reply to Odd that Nike and BLM didn't… by CheapBastard
NFL - League biting the hand that feeds it.
You can raise awareness of an issue all you want but don't think you can get away unscathed when trying to tell people what to think. Shut your mouth and entertain like you get paid to do or you may not have a league to do it.
In reply to Kaepernick goes down on both… by King of Ruperts Land
the summer of 2017 it was reported that kap spent it in nyc (but no reason was given)
he had also turned down a contract with the broncos prior to that
it is blatantly obvious that he joined the nyc get-whiteys in 2016-2017 time frame
nyc wrote a book and put his name on it, now its being used to push the hate through the ghetto shoe culture, more..
In reply to NFL - biting the hand that… by mtl4
I thought the NFL was supposed to be managing a football league? WTF is all this social justice bullshit pouring out of that organization all of a sudden?
Why don't they worry about their JOB, paying mindless apes to pummel each other for our amusement. Stay out of politics, all of em. Actors, athletes, journalists, commentators, talking heads of all sorts, nobody cares what you think!
In reply to what a silly wedge issue how… by DingleBarryObummer
Divide and conquer at home with empty rhetoric about symbols that to the rest of the world mean the exact opposite of the domestic propaganda.
In reply to Brennan by InjectTheVenom
Kaperprick is physically gifted, but he stares down his receivers, usually doesn't make it past his 1st or 2nd pre-snap read, and isn't accurate enough to force the ball into tight enough spaces to overcome these weaknesses. Hence the reason he did so great in his first season or so, and then his production dropped. He's a poor man's Michael Vick. Once teams have film on 1-trick ponies like Kaperprick, they get eaten for breakfast. He's reached his ceiling, and been exposed as backup material, pure and simple.
That's why no team will sign him. While he certainly is a top 64 QB, anything short of top 20 isn't worth any extra baggage, let alone the hefty bullshit Kaperprick brings with him. No owner wants to sit there all day, everyday, answering annoying SJW questions about their backup QB, especially one that they probably don't agree with politically.
In reply to Brennan by InjectTheVenom
Notice they didnt use the more traditional phrase "Stand for something"
In reply to Nike will make a killing if… by Shitonya Serfs
Once the maverick shoots some more rockets at fake chemical factories I will signal my patriotic virtues by standing on my head.
@purefluff
In reply to Notice they didnt use the… by overbet
i like fluff sammiches on toasted dumpernickel bread
In reply to Once the maverick shoots… by chunga
What, exactly, is "THE FLAG"?
Your version of it?
My version?
Or some idiot on the other side of the country?
It's a fucking Rorshach test where everyone fails everybody else's idea of "THE FLAG".
In reply to i like fluff sammiches on… by DingleBarryObummer
Wut? Sounds like you hate Murica too! I'mma make a country song about how I'm gonna kick yer ass for bad mouthing Murica!
In reply to What, exactly, is "THE… by BennyBoy
This is the bone we'll chew on to placate ourselves in patriotic nirvana. Prepare yourselves for sinister and malicious actions in Syria.
Syria Sitrep - U.S. To Stay To "Create Quagmires"
http://www.moonofalabama.org/2018/09/syria-sitrep-us-to-stay-to-create-…
In reply to i like fluff sammiches on… by DingleBarryObummer
Take a stand for kneeling.
In reply to Notice they didnt use the… by overbet
$10 says college graduate Kapernick couldn't recite the first line of the preamble, or a single amendment.
In reply to Notice they didnt use the… by overbet
I see I'm taking (((flak))), I must be over the (((target))).
In reply to handpuppet: … by Free-This
That Bin Laden one doe...
In reply to Don't hold your breath. by HopefulCynical
Pseudo-Patriot Trump
Who has never performed an unselfish act in his life,
our Captain Bone-Spurs, a phony-Christian,
leads America into historical disgrace.
In reply to That Bin Laden one doe... by FullHedge1
Pseudo-human you
Full of blather and spew.
Our resident troglodyte troll
Spewing stupid from his front hole.
In reply to Pseudo-Patriot Trump by Prehuman Insight
Go suck Soetero's dick, you tard.
In reply to Pseudo-Patriot Trump by Prehuman Insight
Selfishness is American Exceptionalism.
You don't like it, go to Europe.
In reply to Pseudo-Patriot Trump by Prehuman Insight
Go Tru🇺🇸P™️
In reply to All the NFL had to do was… by vortmax
but but diversity is our strength. That's what the libtards and the media say...
In reply to All the NFL had to do was… by vortmax
pist............
.....a li'l secret they don't want you to know. Breaking down borders and destroying nationalism require peeps like the fuzzy headed boy to play his part....and the fella is being well compensated for his menial effort.
Many of those around here would never guess who else is on the border destroying team.
In reply to but but diversity is our… by shankster
"We'll know our disinformation program is complete when everything the American public believes is false"?
CIA Director William Casey at an early February 1981 meeting of the newly elected President Reagan
https://www.quora.com/Did-CIA-Director-William-Casey-really-say-Well-kn…
"I did not have sexual relations with that woman." The rapist
"They hate us for our freedom." George Bush aka Temporary
“I don’t want to pit Red America against Blue America. I want to be the president of the United States of America.” The First Homosexual President of the United States.
"We're going to build a wall"
"Audacity, always audacity."
hahahahahahahahahahahah
...don't let the joke be on you.
In reply to pist............ .....a li… by Ophiuchus
Sooo, that sound-bite about our troops ""defending our freedoms" was just an empty P.R. meme, huh? I mean, DO YOU support a person's right to express him/her self? "Cause if you want to sanction, fire, stigmatize people based on their beliefs then you simply have no interest in a free country. It's that simple.
In reply to All the NFL had to do was… by vortmax
Suffering through Vietnam in New York City's dance clubs with ephemeral bone spurs are the height of patrotism and sacrifice, yanno.
In reply to Sooo, that sound-bite about… by rudyspeaks
He can do whatever the fuck he wants, ON HIS TIME and his dime. I don't want to watch any overpaid athlete protesting the American flag when they have done fuck all to defend it or strengthen it. Freedom of Speech doesn't apply to the work place, the union work rules apply in this case.
In reply to Sooo, that sound-bite about… by rudyspeaks
Freedom of Speech very much does apply at work if the employer says it does.
Why are you so opposed to someone starting the conversation about lawless police? It may not be the perfect or 100% accurate starting point but if you insist on shutting down every discussion because you want to argue about how it should be introduced the problems just get worse while the horizontal hate increases and the upper castes rob us blind.
In reply to He can do whatever the fuck… by chubbar
"Freedom of Speech doesn't apply to the work place, the union work rules apply in this case."
I sure hope you remember this.... It will bite you and yours in the ass someday in the near future.
In reply to He can do whatever the fuck… by chubbar
Then the NFL should make faux patriotism part of the game.
In reply to He can do whatever the fuck… by chubbar
This is what occurs in real life. If you think Kapernick has a right to protest on national TV on the NFL's time, and the fans time, then why don't you try that at your job? Every time a customer walks into the McDonald's, or wherever it is you work, take a knee, and/or give them a short statement regarding your political beliefs. Then enjoy your new job the next day.
In reply to Sooo, that sound-bite about… by rudyspeaks
Stand the fuck up for the flag and THEN we'll talk about what the fuck is bothering you. In addition, please be sure to bring along the facts to the conversation, not some bullshit, there appears to be plenty of both.
In reply to All the NFL had to do was… by vortmax
Okay,,, What does the 'flag' stand for these days?
I think the truth, justice and American way have long since departed.
So,,, what say you?
In reply to Stand the fuck up for the… by chubbar
Nice jewfro Kraperdick
In reply to All the NFL had to do was… by vortmax
The military were caught playing a game that conflated pro ball with Army of One or suit up and serve sort of eh wot. When what the military was doing -- making it appear the two are somehow one in the same, inseparable, that NFL is as patriotic as enlisting or visa versa waving that big red, white and blue dildo across one's 60" China made HDTV, you don't see Army ads too much I don't think. I don't watch these things to know. I do know the Church of Scientology ran a huge ad during this last Super Bowl and no one's going to put two and two together on that one whatsoever. Unless one watched this last Mission Impossible movie which is all about CIA and militarism and they being the "good guys." Same old, same old.
In reply to All the NFL had to do was… by vortmax
Nike loses 4 BILLION dollars in 2 days over this. If they wanted to help black people they could have spent that money in every major city of America to help with legal costs of poor blacks. Buys a lot of goodwill instead of hate, probably tax deductible. Doesn't seem very smart business-wise.
In reply to All the NFL had to do was… by vortmax
The once white NFL has become the (((NFL))). That explains everything. The monkoid players are merely the jews' pawns to further the jews' anti-white/Christian/Gentile agenda. Unfortunately for the jews, who love money above all things, they miscalculated and turned off many of the white cucks who followed monkey-ball. Whitey is starting to get wise to the kikes and their nigger foot-soldiers' efforts to undermine what whitey created.
In reply to All the NFL had to do was… by vortmax
Never ever consider an adult who plays childrens games for money as a role model for anything.
In reply to All the NFL had to do was… by vortmax
In reply to All the NFL had to do was… by vortmax
So, Nike saw all the fun the NFL was having with a giant PR problem and permanent branding damage and wanted to get involved? Have they been consulting Elon Musk for PR advice?
In reply to All the NFL had to do was… by vortmax
God rest the soul of Pat Tillman.
A rare and heroic man that was brave enough to understand that what he is doing is wrong, say something, and pay for it with his life.
Get us out of Afghanistan, the longest war in American history.