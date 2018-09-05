"Absolutely Killed": Trump Throws Flag At NFL And Nike For Lack Of Patriotism, Supporting Kaepernick

President Trump has weighed in for a second time on the NFL's decision to support Nike's endorsement of Colin Kaepernick, tweeting on Wednesday: "Just like the NFL, whose ratings have gone WAY DOWN, Nike is getting absolutely killed with anger and boycotts. I wonder if they had any idea that it would be this way? As far as the NFL is concerned, I just find it hard to watch, and always will, until they stand for the FLAG!"

The NFL has released a statement on social justice, saying the issues that Colin Kaepernick and others have raised deserve attention and action. pic.twitter.com/QfmEUkXdjT — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 4, 2018

On Tuesday, Trump broke his silence on the Nike-Kaepernick controversy after the NFL released a statement in support of Kaepernick, telling The Daily Caller that Nike is sending a "terrible message" by featuring the has-been quarterback.

“I think it’s a terrible message that they’re sending and the purpose of them doing it, maybe there’s a reason for them doing it." "But I think as far as sending a message, I think it’s a terrible message and a message that shouldn’t be sent. There’s no reason for it.”

However, President Trump also acknowledged that Nike has the right to feature whoever they want in the ad campaign.

“As much as I disagree with the Colin Kaepernick endorsement, in another way — I mean, I wouldn’t have done it,” he said. “In another way, it is what this country is all about, that you have certain freedoms to do things that other people think you shouldn’t do, but I personally am on a different side of it.”

Trump also said in the interview that “Nike is a tenant of mine,” referencing Nike’s five-floor Niketown store at Trump’s property on 57th Street in New York City.

Supporting Nike's ad campaign are former CIA Director John Brennan, who joined former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad in praise of Kaepernick, drawing ridicule all over the internet:

Colin Kaepernick drew our collective attention to the problem of continued racial injustice in America. He did so not to disrespect our flag but to give meaning to the words of the preamble of our Constitution—“in order to form a more perfect union.” Well done, Colin, well done. https://t.co/4ALyUxLjM5 — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) September 4, 2018

The #NFL season will start this week, unfortunately once again @Kaepernick7 is not on a NFL roster. Even though he is one of the best Quarterbacks in the league.#ColinKaepernick #NFL — Mahmoud Ahmadinejad (@Ahmadinejad1956) September 3, 2018

