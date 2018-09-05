"Absolutely Killed": Trump Throws Flag At NFL And Nike For Lack Of Patriotism, Supporting Kaepernick

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 09/05/2018 - 11:40

President Trump has weighed in for a second time on the NFL's decision to support Nike's endorsement of Colin Kaepernick, tweeting on Wednesday: "Just like the NFL, whose ratings have gone WAY DOWN, Nike is getting absolutely killed with anger and boycotts. I wonder if they had any idea that it would be this way? As far as the NFL is concerned, I just find it hard to watch, and always will, until they stand for the FLAG!"

On Tuesday, Trump broke his silence on the Nike-Kaepernick controversy after the NFL released a statement in support of Kaepernick, telling The Daily Caller that Nike is sending a "terrible message" by featuring the has-been quarterback.

“I think it’s a terrible message that they’re sending and the purpose of them doing it, maybe there’s a reason for them doing it."

"But I think as far as sending a message, I think it’s a terrible message and a message that shouldn’t be sent. There’s no reason for it.”

However, President Trump also acknowledged that Nike has the right to feature whoever they want in the ad campaign.

“As much as I disagree with the Colin Kaepernick endorsement, in another way — I mean, I wouldn’t have done it,” he said.

“In another way, it is what this country is all about, that you have certain freedoms to do things that other people think you shouldn’t do, but I personally am on a different side of it.”

Trump also said in the interview that “Nike is a tenant of mine,” referencing Nike’s five-floor Niketown store at Trump’s property on 57th Street in New York City.

Supporting Nike's ad campaign are former CIA Director John Brennan, who joined former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad in praise of Kaepernick, drawing ridicule all over the internet: 

Comments

HopefulCynical vortmax Wed, 09/05/2018 - 11:44 Permalink

Don't hold your breath. This is the same bunch of useless billionaires (redundant?) that supports BLM.

The reason the shitlibs all suddenly support corporatism is that the commies have laregely completed The Long March Through the Institutions. The corporations are on their side, which is the ONLY thing shitlibs ever care anything about.

InjectTheVenom HopefulCynical Wed, 09/05/2018 - 12:00 Permalink

John Brennan talking about "forming a more perfect union". .... LOL

Oh, and speaking of LOL'ing,  how about Mohammed Akh-whatever calling Kaperdik "one of the best NFL quarterbacks".... i very violently spit out my Cheerios when i read that gem !!  Apparently Mohammed is about as in-touch with sports as Gartman is with the markets.

#BoycottNike   #TurnOffNFL

DRAIN. THE. SWAMP. 

MAGA.

cheka mtl4 Wed, 09/05/2018 - 12:57 Permalink

the summer of 2017 it was reported that kap spent it in nyc (but no reason was given)

he had also turned down a contract with the broncos prior to that

it is blatantly obvious that he joined the nyc get-whiteys in 2016-2017 time frame

nyc wrote a book and put his name on it, now its being used to push the hate through the ghetto shoe culture, more..

divingengineer DingleBarryObummer Wed, 09/05/2018 - 12:53 Permalink

I thought the NFL was supposed to be managing a football league? WTF is all this social justice bullshit pouring out of that organization all of a sudden?

Why don't they worry about their JOB, paying mindless apes to pummel each other for our amusement. Stay out of politics, all of em. Actors, athletes, journalists, commentators, talking heads of all sorts, nobody cares what you think!

jin187 InjectTheVenom Wed, 09/05/2018 - 12:56 Permalink

Kaperprick is physically gifted, but he stares down his receivers, usually doesn't make it past his 1st or 2nd pre-snap read, and isn't accurate enough to force the ball into tight enough spaces to overcome these weaknesses.  Hence the reason he did so great in his first season or so, and then his production dropped.  He's a poor man's Michael Vick.  Once teams have film on 1-trick ponies like Kaperprick, they get eaten for breakfast.  He's reached his ceiling, and been exposed as backup material, pure and simple.

That's why no team will sign him.  While he certainly is a top 64 QB, anything short of top 20 isn't worth any extra baggage, let alone the hefty bullshit Kaperprick brings with him.  No owner wants to sit there all day, everyday, answering annoying SJW questions about their backup QB, especially one that they probably don't agree with politically.

chunga DingleBarryObummer Wed, 09/05/2018 - 12:19 Permalink

This is the bone we'll chew on to placate ourselves in patriotic nirvana. Prepare yourselves for sinister and malicious actions in Syria. 

Syria Sitrep - U.S. To Stay To "Create Quagmires"

http://www.moonofalabama.org/2018/09/syria-sitrep-us-to-stay-to-create-…

The claim that the U.S. is there to fight ISIS is a lie. ISIS is still active in two places in Syria. Both are under U.S. control.

jin187 overbet Wed, 09/05/2018 - 13:02 Permalink

Colin Kaepernick drew our collective attention to the problem of continued racial injustice in America. He did so not to disrespect our flag but to give meaning to the words of the preamble of our Constitution—“in order to form a more perfect union.” Well done, Colin, well done. https://t.co/4ALyUxLjM5
— John O. Brennan

  “I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color.”

— Colin Kapernick

$10 says college graduate Kapernick couldn't recite the first line of the preamble, or a single amendment.

Free-This HopefulCynical Wed, 09/05/2018 - 11:46 Permalink

Ophiuchus shankster Wed, 09/05/2018 - 11:48 Permalink

pist............

.....a li'l secret they don't want you to know. Breaking down borders and destroying nationalism require peeps like the fuzzy headed boy to play his part....and the fella is being well compensated for his menial effort. 

 

Many of those around here would never guess who else is on the border destroying team.

 

Ophiuchus Ophiuchus Wed, 09/05/2018 - 12:19 Permalink

"We'll know our disinformation program is complete when everything the American public believes is false"?

CIA Director William Casey at an early February 1981 meeting of the newly elected President Reagan 

 

https://www.quora.com/Did-CIA-Director-William-Casey-really-say-Well-kn…

 

 

"I did not have sexual relations with that woman." The rapist

"They hate us for our freedom."  George Bush aka Temporary

“I don’t want to pit Red America against Blue America. I want to be the president  of the United States of America.” The First Homosexual President of the United States.

"We're going to build a wall"

 

"Audacity, always audacity."

 

hahahahahahahahahahahah

...don't let the joke be on you. 

rudyspeaks vortmax Wed, 09/05/2018 - 11:51 Permalink

Sooo, that sound-bite about our troops ""defending our freedoms" was just an empty P.R. meme, huh? I mean, DO YOU support a person's right to express him/her self? "Cause if you want to sanction, fire, stigmatize people based on their beliefs then you simply have no interest in a free country. It's that simple.

dirty fingernails chubbar Wed, 09/05/2018 - 12:15 Permalink

Freedom of Speech very much does apply at work if the employer says it does.

Why are you so opposed to someone starting the conversation about lawless police? It may not be the perfect or 100% accurate starting point but if you insist on shutting down every discussion because you want to argue about how it should be introduced the problems just get worse while the horizontal hate increases and the upper castes rob us blind.

jin187 rudyspeaks Wed, 09/05/2018 - 13:13 Permalink

This is what occurs in real life.  If you think Kapernick has a right to protest on national TV on the NFL's time, and the fans time, then why don't you try that at your job?  Every time a customer walks into the McDonald's, or wherever it is you work, take a knee, and/or give them a short statement regarding your political beliefs.  Then enjoy your new job the next day.

Karl Marxist vortmax Wed, 09/05/2018 - 12:20 Permalink

The military were caught playing a game that conflated pro ball with Army of One or suit up and serve sort of eh wot. When what the military was doing -- making it appear the two are somehow one in the same, inseparable, that NFL is as patriotic as enlisting or visa versa waving that big red, white and blue dildo across one's 60" China made HDTV, you don't see Army ads too much I don't think. I don't watch these things to know. I do know the Church of Scientology ran a huge ad during this last Super Bowl and no one's going to put two and two together on that one whatsoever. Unless one watched this last Mission Impossible movie which is all about CIA and militarism and they being the "good guys." Same old, same old.

mumcard vortmax Wed, 09/05/2018 - 12:30 Permalink

Nike loses 4 BILLION dollars in 2 days over this.  If they wanted to help black people they could have spent that money in every major city of America to help with legal costs of poor blacks.    Buys a lot of goodwill instead of hate, probably tax deductible.  Doesn't seem very smart business-wise.

Drop-Hammer vortmax Wed, 09/05/2018 - 12:35 Permalink

The once white NFL has become the (((NFL))).  That explains everything.  The monkoid players are merely the jews' pawns to further the jews' anti-white/Christian/Gentile agenda.  Unfortunately for the jews, who love money above all things, they miscalculated and turned off many of the white cucks who followed monkey-ball.  Whitey is starting to get wise to the kikes and their nigger foot-soldiers' efforts to undermine what whitey created.

hedgeless_horseman Wed, 09/05/2018 - 11:42 Permalink

 

God rest the soul of Pat Tillman.

A rare and heroic man that was brave enough to understand that what he is doing is wrong, say something, and pay for it with his life.

Get us out of Afghanistan, the longest war in American history.