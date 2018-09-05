Capex & Taxes; What The Corporate Sector Is Saying About The Economy (Spoiler Alert: Nothing Good)

Authored by Jeffrey Snider via Alhambra Investment Partners,
Private US businesses are not building new facilities, or renovating old ones, at a rate that suggests the economy is doing well. Let alone booming. For more than two years now, the aggregate level of Private Non-residential Construction Spending has been flat.
According to the Census Bureau in figures released today, construction capex in July 2018 (seasonally adjusted) was less than 2% above what took place in July 2016. Compared to November 2016, there was less spending in the latest month than during the height of Reflation #3.
In between, it does seem as if the US economy was “rescued” to a substantial degree by Keynesian economics. The destruction of so much capital material by the storms Harvey and Irma appears to have triggered a temporary reprieve. In terms of construction spending, things were headed the wrong way in the middle of last year until Mother Nature took over.
Now without the “benefit” of mindless devastation the sector is turned lower again. This despite what is supposedly a robust economy not just here but in many other places around the world (globally synchronized growth). If that is so, why aren’t businesses behaving like it and preparing for these better days, meaning higher volumes, that are supposedly here already?
In terms of public construction, there is also a little bit of both; meaning clear effects of tropical storms that only leave us with questions about everything else. Public construction spending jumped in October and November 2017, as you would expect. The splurge continued on all the way until May 2018.
Public construction has been slightly lower since, though in the short run there isn’t much confidence in the data (revisions in this series tend to be severe at times; construction spending for May 2018 was revised sharply lower, so it may be over the coming months the data could be significantly revised in either direction). Is this a temporary pause as local governments digest the last few months? Or are recently raised tax issues putting the brakes on current plans?
There had been an increase in tax collections at the state and local level throughout last year. That might have been the incentive for those governments to carry out or restart projects delayed by several years of interrupted taxation (so much for the 2014 predictions, as municipal tax collectors spent all of 2015 and 2016 wondering why additional receipts had just disappeared).
But already in 2018, beginning really in Q4 2017, taxation has slowed. On a rolling 4-quarter basis, total local and state collections through Q1 2018 were only 1.5% more than in the four quarters up to Q4 2017. That’s down from a peak rate of 2.2% at the end of last year. That’s substantially less than the peak during the 2013-14 upturn which reached nearly 3% at its top.
In other words, tax collections have rebounded but not by nearly as much as perhaps local governments may have been expecting as derived from mainstream economic forecasts (relying mostly on the unemployment rate). Now in 2018, at least through Q1, growth of receipts may have already turned the other way.
And in one particular tax category collections fell: corporate income taxes. Year-on-year, local and state taxes on corporate business declined by 4% after rising only 12% in Q4. More importantly, on a rolling 4-quarter basis corporate taxes were off by 0.7% in the latest estimates.
This particular data might provide us with two answers in one, explaining in one sense the potential reluctance on the part of local governments to maintain building and construction at the same pace. If taxes are volatile in corporate income, it might also propose why corporate businesses aren’t enthusiastic about their own capex, outside of necessary rebuilding in Texas and Florida.
As you can see above and below, the behavior of corporate tax payments tends to mirror the overall economy. When collections are weak and even contracting, those have been the times the economic condition is in doubt or worse: 1997-98 Asian flu; 2001-02 dot-com recession; 2007-09 Great ‘Recession’; 2012 slowdown/downturn; 2015-16 “rising dollar” downturn; 2018, too?
Corporate taxes are not a big part of the state and local tax base. They amounted to only about $45 billion out of a total $1 trillion collected during the last four quarters (through Q1 2018). But that’s immaterial to the macro signal we are attempting to parse. In other words, it’s not how much in total companies are paying in local taxes and fees, it is whether that small tax bill is rising or falling telling us perhaps something more about the true state of the economy.
You can, after all, “manage” corporate earnings but unlike for stock investors there is every incentive to present the true state of economic profits to state and local “revenue” departments if it results in a lower tax liability (including avoiding fees). Corporate taxes are up since 2016, but like commodity prices they aren’t really up.
It corroborates other indications which suggest tremendous uncertainty. The three biggest inputs into any private business are labor (slowdown), capex (slowdown), and working capital, especially inventory (slowdown). Outside of financial “investment” in share repurchases (and most of those are clustered at the very top of the size scale), businesses don’t appear to be buying this boom.
They certainly aren’t building for one, nor are they paying municipal taxes like it is.
Comments
If most things are being built in Asia why would one expect major CAPEX here? How much more corporate waste is needed....new palaces like Apple's.
Even if/when amazon builds their other headquarters, what they've extracted from the local economies in the form of tax breaks will more than offset any potential gains.
In reply to If most things are being… by rtalcott
Businesses are finding that capital expenditures go mostly to bureaucracy rather than anything useful. Ever try to get a permit to expand a business or build a factory?
In reply to Even if/when amazon builds… by Joe Davola
VERY true....would be fun to look at the cash flow and see how much that CAPEX really cost CrApple.
In reply to Even if/when amazon builds… by Joe Davola
But the sheeple living paycheck to paycheck believe when the media tells them that the economy is Great! Isn't that all that really matters...
But...but...where has all that money the Corporation borrowed gone?
BUYBACKS BABY!!!
Businesses are eeking out an existence, just like the rest of us.
Watch what happens when HY breaks. CAPEX = Plant & Equipment = Residual Value = A Lot LESS THAN 2009
HY has a story to tell, if you are listening. The story they tell me is that spreads are so tight they will explode at the slightest hiccup.
In reply to Watch what happens when HY… by taketheredpill
lol, that's how it's supposed to work. But don't we all know after 2008 that default is just sooo much easier. Those old white bondholders had it coming. Probably voted for Trump.
In reply to HY has a story to tell, if… by divingengineer
All you really need to know is that of the top Three Drivers of the US GDP... Obamacare premiums up 35% is the biggest consistent driver. Explain how this tax, increases GDP and you will suddenly realize the US Economy under Trump is a fraud.
interesting - so it looks like the ability for companies to fully expense capital investment has been met with a refusal by companies in america to upgrade and modernize (so much for robotics, AI and blockchain).
perhaps it's because american companies are buying cheap second hand machinery?
from here:
https://www.accountingtoday.com/articles/tax-bonanza-for-old-equipment-…
" It’s still too early to tell if the $1.5 trillion tax cut is doing what Republicans said it would — but early indicators show it hasn’t really changed corporate behavior so far. That puts even more pressure on the expensing provision, which is supposed to be one of the most stimulative pieces of the tax bill. "
Why don't you answer you own question? The RINOTAX was $1.4 TRillion in borrowed funds then distributed to billionaires and bankers. The corporate tax never contributed more than 11% of the total IRS collections. The RINO tax basically pushed the top rate of 35% down but it raised the base rate to 20%. Most corporations never paid 20% in corp tax let alone 35%. Many deductions for businesses expenses were lost. This was a scam that favored old slow growing companies NOT the companies spending on expansion and R&D.
Then you ask yourself what happened to all the repatriated foreign income? It just vanished in CEO pay and bonuses and buybacks. Trump claimed that would bring companies back to the USA to spend. Not one company has shown any inclination to move foreign facilities back to the USA. Would you? Would you want to pay for Obamacare for employees, the largest tax in US history, aka ROMNEYCARE! How about the Roundup case for a sham? Would you want to be subjected to the most litigious country on earth? How about your US employees... leading the world in disability claims, absenteeism, business theft. Then you have the gender mess and the gayblade mess and the Transgender mess. There is not even a consensus on how many bathrooms your company will need. Nobody is coming to the USA to put up with this garbage.
In reply to interesting - so it looks… by hooligan2009
robots, AI and blockchain require less people, not more.
that is not the point.
the HUGE screaming logisitical point you are missing is that US infrastructure, from roads to offices to factories are in massive need for an upgrade.
research facilties that advance technologies from, for example, nano-bots to hyperloop trains to "people-carrier" drones, eliminating 1/2 the admin waste in health care, to start-up drug companies producing generics for 3/4 the cost of current ones, etc, are crying out for investment.
had you argued that one year of capex expensing was insufficient, i would concede the validity of the negative arguments you put forward- despite Trumps one rule for five policies moving ahead of schedule.
https://cei.org/blog/trump-maintains-one-five-out-pace-rules-and-regula…
" This leaves the 45th president, according to my most recent calculations, with a better-than-promised rate of five deregulatory actions for every new regulation implemented. "
US corporates lack leadership and vision if they are unable to act on the windfalls being handed to them.
as you say, who runs corporates? seasoned H1B veterans or american entrepreneurs and leaders?
In reply to Why don't you answer you own… by CashMcCall
You are a good commenter and no really top level policy on tax rates or interest rates can specify decisions at far lower levels. Taxpayers retain more of their money and what they do with it is considered 'good' by most brainless academic economists addicted to empty formulas.
So, what would make a difference? The USA gradually withdraws from this degree of globalization.... not entirely or into isolationism as such charges are simply globalist propaganda but to a lower level.
All autos will be built in North America with and increasing % of domestic meaning Canada/US/Mexico while increasing tariffs are directed against Asia and all Euro auto imports are refused- one simple measure.
If particular results are expected then direct measures must be supported over decades as we see from the EU and the East Asia Communist Bloc.
Political human weeds like Bush Sr. and Jr. are not in a position to cancel industrial policies because they are brainless trash from a dying North East Coast Elite- the actual *privileged whites* from whom the term 'White Privilege' was actually derived. As England died after 1914 they had their 'sunset effect' and quickly began to perish as well
In reply to interesting - so it looks… by hooligan2009
Another FOS post from the economic illiterate. More factless crap. Typical trumptard.
In reply to You are a good commenter and… by Balance-Sheet
Its all a giant Kite. It's all just the same money being moved around to fill this hole then the other hole. Its like borrowing that sleeping bag from the Supply Sargent to pass that sudden quarters inspection because your bag is in the pawn shop.
https://youtu.be/xtAlzo_pqys
When Reagan left office the US rapidly deteriorated on the policy side. The US actually left any sort of policy coherence of any sort. There is NO effective industrial policy. Trade policy has been to give the US economy away to foreign interests.
The Bushes, Clintons, Obamas have been REAL TRASH. It is not that they are crooked meaning on the take and perverted but they were no good at anything other than wandering ever deeper into political quagmires and the endless destruction of resources of all types. Alert observers can see that the USA may indeed follow the path of the corrupt kleptocracies which we do not lead to list not because of fiat currency but because the political elites are simply looting the country.
It is not that they are completely corrupt but there is no positive side to the ledger and since the USA has BEEN so large and powerful it can simply sustain more looting by the politicians, the secret police, the judges, etc. than a country like Turkey, Venezuela, or Iran which the cancer takes more swiftly.
Clinton benefited from Gridlock and no long protracted Foreign wars, the economy was left in decent shape undoing most of the BUSH I damage due to the Gulf War.
The Debt mongers were BUSH II, OBAMA, and then TRUMP is the worst of them all, raising debt faster than a combination of BUSH II and OBAMA!
The rest of your post is crap. The US isn't powerful, it is the world's largest debtor nation. That is cancer on the future. While Democrats spend like drunken sailors, Trump [The bush II rino warmonger] spends to the point of alcoholic toxicity. You are a stinking trumptard. Trump is even damaging the US ability to stick the world with its debt. In the last auctions, a "Surprise buyer" moved in to buy leftover treasuries that failed to auction. Guess who? The Federal Reserve Bank! Then the Treasury Department proclaimed the auction a big success.
In reply to When Reagan left office the… by Balance-Sheet
You are correct in that this mess started with President Regan . Paul Volker fixed it & Regan trashed it with the arms race that busted the Soviet Union and set the USA on a slow economic spiral of doom !
The descent has been slowed by bubbles but NOTHING can prevent it !
In reply to When Reagan left office the… by Balance-Sheet
Corporations have been suppressing wages for the last 30 years. Employees despise them. Dinosaurs. Lots of fake GDP and funny money is going to evaporate. People will be selling all the stuff in their storage units as soon as the Chinese dumping is stopped. At least Chinese will have plenty of Nike footwear to buy.
"Employees despise them [corporations]."
You make a great case as to why all US businesses should leave the USA if they can. Who wants a stinking bellyaching workforce that doesn't show up on time, that leads the world in employee theft and disability claims? And you can attest to the low educational attainment of the Merican workforce. I wouldn't hire you to shovel dirt out of a donkey's barn.
You and that nitwit balance sheet write the most unschooled posts I have ever seen on ZH. ZH has never been a platform for politician love so you Trumptards should leave. Secondly other than Trumptards, there are a number of ZH posters that have a sophisticated grasp of economics. You trumptards post rafts of unschooled posts with ZERO support for any of your stinking fallacy anger arguments.
In reply to Corporations have been… by Money_for_Nothing
Labor price is determined by employable skills of course but primarily by supply and demand. US population increases by 2.5-3M per year. Most college degrees are of negative value as the victim loses 4 years of earning, earns a huge debt, and is likely to be a spoiled bastard with a confused set of perverse social attitudes qualified for PT minimum income.
ANY employee at any level of income must produce more value than the costs of their comp package and all attached liabilities and if they do not do this for any reason they will not be paid anything. If you are paid $1./hr you must generate $1.50 in gross value. Now your life is sacred of course so don't feel bad only understand that you are economically redundant and qualify for redundancy benefits in the post 1945 Euro/USA type welfare states.
Hate filled employees can look forward to being unemployed sooner than later.
In reply to Corporations have been… by Money_for_Nothing
The growth is fake along with earnings. Soon the truth will prevail...……..
Does anyone have any data on how much of this "boom" is attributable to government spending? To me that is the $64 question. We have 100s of medium sized business as customers across the country and other than the folks who do roads, military and really large construction projects, I just don't see any kind of activity consistent with an across the board upswing. I feel like what is going on here is the corporation owners/stockholders, of which I am one, are keeping more money because of lower taxes; the old people are happy because they see 401Ks going up (though they can go down even faster), and everyone tied to the government is happy because the government is borrowing massive amounts of money and spending like a drunken sailor. Ironically, the taxes which will ultimately be used to pay for all that debt will come from the cities who Trump seems to hate. So all this means there are a bunch of people hoping and praying that they're next in the gravy train, which explains all the idiots buying $70K trucks on a $40,000 income with zero down and 7 year loans, but other than the government and cheap money there is no real innovation driving long term growth.
Few will accept the costs of R&D which do not always repay the investments if the technology created will be transferred to Asia for duplication, manufacturing, and export to the USA.
Over extended periods initiative must be grounded in sound overall policy.
The Fed does not make industrial policy or determine what people who borrow money do with the money. The only macro goal from the Fed point of view is that the sum total of all lending across the system is adequate to support expected growth levels.
Taxes are used to police the status of the legal tender primarily not to pay off the debt. All USD and all tax revenues are created by the banking system not by city people as such. As all primary industries starting with Agriculture are automated and restructured to ever higher orders of organization the population is pushed off the land and into huge urban concentrations to get them out of the way. Most live their lives pointlessly though to the degree some might create new knowledge that is real and further boosts productivity there is a benefit.
Cities are nearly paralyzed by economic parasitism and the election of things like Rahm in Chicago or DeBlasio in NYC who serve as "Top Maggot" on a dead elephant once known as Chicago or NYC.
In reply to Does anyone have any data on… by ChecksandBalances
LOL. Corporations took their tax cuts and bought back shares to make the CEO even richer! Rich people used their tax cuts to buy a third yacht.
And you fuckers? No tax cuts for you. But yet you still lick the peanuts out of Donald's ass and claim that one day you will be rich and smart and handsome and not living in a trailer park banging your little sister and cooking meth and picking our mom out of the gutter when she goes on a bender (every two days) and praying you don't get sick cuz you can't afford a doctor.
MAGA!
LOL... very funny indeed! LOL.
In reply to LOL. Corporations took their… by Expat
they're building plenty of stuff around where I live. Mostly seems to be retail/fast food and mixed office/apt/condo.