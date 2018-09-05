Cryptocurrencies Flash Crash; Bitcoin, Ethereum Plummet

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 09/05/2018 - 07:34

Just before 6am ET, cryptocurrencies suddenly flash crashed, tumbling on no news with some plunging as much as 12%, after a largely unchanged overnight session.

Bitcoin, the world's biggest digital asset, erased gains and fell more than 3% in about minutes, tumbling back under $7000 after trading in the mid-$7300 range earlier.  Litecoin, Ethereum and Ripple followed, with Ethereum crashing by as much as 12%, while litecoin and ripple sank over 8%. There was no catalyst or news behind the selloff, although as Bloomberg's Andrew Cinko notes, "perhaps its just part of the risk-off mentality gripping all markets amid the latest round of weakness in emerging markets."

The selloff appears to have stabilized, but so far there is little buying impetus as traders scramble to find what the cause of the selling was.

wmbz Wed, 09/05/2018 - 07:51 Permalink

Two commercials that I have heard currently running on the AM band, for BTC by "experts" in their field.

One says BTC $40,000.00 by Christmas the other says $60,000.00.

So, no worries for bitcoiners according to these ads.

P.S. If you will pay a small fee they will show you how to get really rich.

Idiocracy's Not Sure Wed, 09/05/2018 - 07:57 Permalink

the thing is when gold starts to get high I see stores pop up on every corner but when bitcoin hit a market cap the same size as the DJIA I still have not seen one location that had anything to do with cryptos ….

