Cryptocurrencies Flash Crash; Bitcoin, Ethereum Plummet

Just before 6am ET, cryptocurrencies suddenly flash crashed, tumbling on no news with some plunging as much as 12%, after a largely unchanged overnight session.
Bitcoin, the world's biggest digital asset, erased gains and fell more than 3% in about minutes, tumbling back under $7000 after trading in the mid-$7300 range earlier. Litecoin, Ethereum and Ripple followed, with Ethereum crashing by as much as 12%, while litecoin and ripple sank over 8%. There was no catalyst or news behind the selloff, although as Bloomberg's Andrew Cinko notes, "perhaps its just part of the risk-off mentality gripping all markets amid the latest round of weakness in emerging markets."
The selloff appears to have stabilized, but so far there is little buying impetus as traders scramble to find what the cause of the selling was.
Comments
I think the new trend is leftist demagogues making promises that they cannot keep, it is as if the globalists went too far and made ridiculous promises and created expectations and the leftist then said, I'll see your bet (promise) and raise you one further..
Funny how all the cunts are going to pay for stuff with cryptocurrency or some "imaginary" money because the whole concept of their "imaginary" NWO ideas are a fraud. The whole imaginary concept of the EU, or imaginary concept of open borders, etc.. The imaginary concept that EVERYBODY including non-citizens can come to America and abolish ICE, vote for more free shit, and pay with that with cryptocurrency.
I'll see your bet (false promise) and raise you one further.. (crazy)
During the middle ages people would just start wandering and following cult leaders.. it is the same in the age of media except the like of the FANG stocks don't create a single fucking grain of rice. The cunts they rule and the funniest part is that the democrats unleashed the crazies and are now being bluffed out of office by voters following the nut-case socialists who are promising huge disappointments and hunger..
The cunts they're laughable
Crypto.. I'll not accept it for payment for guns or food
https://www.working-minds.com/money.htm
But funny how every 3rd world dictator now is going to solve things by electric crypto.. if you buy that lie or the one about universal income you are a cunt.
"Until and unless you discover that money is the root of all good, you ask for your own destruction. When money ceases to be the tool by which men deal with one another, then men become the tools of men. Blood, whips and guns – or dollars. Take your choice – there is no other – and your time is running out."
I was watching the Dems just effectively lie during the confirmation hearings, they loved the sound of their opening statements, they loved the rhetoric and sophistry, and now the crazies have em nailed to the floor by their own testicles.. it is too funny to watch..
At the end of the day some farmer in South Africa is saying, this shit doesn't make sense and is laughing also.
"Then you will see the rise of the double standard – the men who live by force, yet count on those who live by trade to create the value of their looted money – the men who are the hitchhikers of virtue. In a moral society, these are the criminals, and the statutes are written to protect you against them. But when a society establishes criminals-by-right and looters-by-law – men who use force to seize the wealth of disarmed victims – then money becomes its creators' avenger. Such looters believe it safe to rob defenseless men, once they've passed a law to disarm them. But their loot becomes the magnet for other looters, who get it from them as they got it. Then the race goes, not to the ablest at production, but to those most ruthless at brutality. When force is the standard, the murderer wins over the pickpocket. And then that society vanishes, in a spread of ruins and slaughter.
The cunts, the ridiculous miserable cunts at the hearings.. all of em despicable..
As far as ridiculous promises one cunt promised to eat his own dick.. he should be force-fed on live TV!
Never ever put all your assets into one thing.Never.And Crypto currency? Nope.The fad of the decade.
In reply to a by Dilluminati
Nothing new, friend.
Remember this:
"If you like your plan you can keep your plan."
That was a bold faced lie Barry boasted as he ran around the country getting the Sheeple to believe him. Every insurance agent in the country knew it was a lie. At that point, there were no insurance plans that ignored pre-existing conditions. Consequently ALL plans were trashed.
“Those who don't know history are doomed to repeat it.”
― Edmund Burke
In reply to Never ever put all your… by KenilworthCookie
This is the worst part about the current crypto environment, big whale movements that come out of nowhere in a market with thin volume.
In reply to x by macholatte
Just doin' the Bartman again.
Ridiculous candles straight up, then sideways action, then ridiculous candles straight down. Harvesting shorts then harvesting longs.
Until the people responsible for this type of market manipulation are imprisoned for their massive frauds, there is no future for the crypto market. Gotta kill Tether as part of that purge.
In reply to This is the worst part about… by Brazen Heist II
The market does this at least once a week, often on a Tues/Weds.....
In reply to Just doin' the Bartman again… by tmosley
Cryptos trade like stocks, not a big deal on a drop because trading desk algos are on the scene now and it's just a return to the mean at this point.
In reply to This is the worst part about… by Brazen Heist II
Each failed nation state has some brain fart of a new currency.. McAfee ran for office, Mcafee is fucking crazy.. Mcafee pimped crypto's.. he should be force-fed on TV his own dick as a lesson to stupid people...
In reply to Never ever put all your… by KenilworthCookie
It was a fad for about 6 months.
In reply to Never ever put all your… by KenilworthCookie
Bitcoin primers: https://www.invtots.com/2018/bitprimer/
In reply to a by Dilluminati
Ah yes, if the left isnt weak, they are making false promises... Awesome angle...
In reply to a by Dilluminati
Bitcoin is a honey badger. It don't care that these bankers on Wall Street want it dead because it will be unstoppable. Mark my words they will not conquer it.
In reply to a by Dilluminati
another flash-crash-in-a-pan reported on ZH. I knew sth was missing...
Just as it went up on no news/no reason.
Whale burp
Get ready for a spike.
buttcoin and tesla...2 sure fire losers.
Is it just ringers and clingers in this crypto stuff, or does it have real value?
What! EM crashing should send that crypto "store of value" higher!
EM crises, bitcoin and metals smashed. Nothing to see here except the fact that everything is rigged
Two commercials that I have heard currently running on the AM band, for BTC by "experts" in their field.
One says BTC $40,000.00 by Christmas the other says $60,000.00.
So, no worries for bitcoiners according to these ads.
P.S. If you will pay a small fee they will show you how to get really rich.
Yes, CNBC should be replaying those video's... Put their personalities on ALERT
In reply to Two commercials that I have… by wmbz
Tried to warn you dupes living on a false dream of riches!
the thing is when gold starts to get high I see stores pop up on every corner but when bitcoin hit a market cap the same size as the DJIA I still have not seen one location that had anything to do with cryptos ….
One is physical, one isnt. One has been around a long time, one hasn't... One has been in freefall while being pumped and dumped, the other hasnt... One you can make jewelry with, the other paper hats...
In reply to the thing is when gold… by Idiocracy's Not Sure
How did you do that? I've been trying to convert my electrons to paper for months, to no avail i'll tell you.
In reply to One is physical, one isnt… by Calvertsbio
No worries... Jerome "Fed" and Stevie "Treasury" will get it back to $8,000 before the day is through to make it all better!...
a blast from the past: BTC-USD 12,022.84 -1,614.88 -11.84%
Totally liquid
Below 7,000? A “flash crash?” Come on ZH, there are other articles you could feature. Glad I didn’t waste my time reading this. Just another day in the life of BTC.
I pity the fool who holds the bag
BTFD lol