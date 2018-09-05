Cryptos Crash As Goldman Suspends Trading Desk Plans

Bitcoin is back below $7000, and Ethereum is tumbling back near its lowest since Nov 2017 as reports that Goldman Sachs is putting its plans to build a crypto trading desk on hold has sparked 'what do they know' anxiety in the virtual currency space.
Headlines from Business Insider reporting that the bank is ditching plans to open a desk for trading cryptocurrencies in the foreseeable future, according to people familiar with the matter, as the regulatory framework for crypto remains unclear, sparked an instant selling rampage across the entire crypto space.
Bashing Bitcoin back below $7000...
And pushing Ethereum back towards 2018 lows (and its lowest since Nov 2017)...
However, today's move in the context of crypto's annus horribilis is nothing...
While the reaction seems a little overdone for the headlines, we note that it was just one month ago that Goldman was reportedly creating crypto custody services and seemed gung ho towards this new space.
Did they finally come to understand the massive fraud emanating from the "central bank" of crypto--Tether, Inc?
This ain't gonna be pretty.
No they're just buying They just have their personal way of doing their shopping.
In reply to Did they finally come to… by tmosley
I'm guessing they figured out there isn't enough graft, bribery, & corruption to profit off of and front run, like they do in everything else they touch.
Or they learned that massive regulatory enforcement action was coming and that when it did, the prices would collapse as will most of the blockchains of the coins.
The ones that survive will thrive, however.
In reply to I'm guessing they figured… by vegas
It’s easier to blow up customers accounts with stocks anyway.
Let me buy fiat currency with my fiat currency. What a deal!
Goldman must already own a majority stake...
...nothing is as it seems folks. Controlling a global digital currency has been a dream of the primary dealer banks since the dawn of the computer.
The Crypto-Dupes are being played again
Sure, take your time Goldmans.
BTC isn't going away, so it will be still there (and probably stronger) when you finally realise you have no choice to get involved and open up that skimming desk, sorry I mean trading desk.
Each failed nation state has some brain fart of a new currency.. McAfee ran for office, Mcafee is fucking crazy.. Mcafee pimped crypto's..