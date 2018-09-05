Counter-Terror Unit "Monitoring" Quarantined Emirates Flight In New York After Passengers Get Sick

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 09/05/2018 - 10:13

An Emirates plane that landed at JFK Wednesday morning has been quarantined after 10 out of the 500 passengers on board became ill - though initial media reports put the number ill at more than 100, according to NBC 4 New York.

Counter-terrorism officials are monitoring the situation, according to the NYPD.

In a statement, Emirates said passengers are being examined and those not exhibiting symptoms will soon be allowed to leave.

The Emirates A380 flight 203 from Dubai was headed to New York when at least 100 of the 500 passengers on board reported feeling ill. Some of the passengers reportedly have fevers of more than 100 degrees accompanied by coughing fits.

The flight landed at JFK Wednesday morning about 9:10 a.m. where Port Authority Police and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were waiting to check passengers in a staging area.

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio's office confirmed that the passengers had been quarantined.

One passenger posted a photo showing more roughly a dozen emergency response vehicles waiting on the runway. The passenger, Larry Coben, said passengers were warned that some people on the flight had become sick, but he said he hadn't seen any sick passengers. However, he noted that the plane contained two levels of seats.

NYPD's Counter-Terrorism unit is "monitoring" the situation...

Reports of the mysterious illness surfaced after a flight from New York to Florida earlier this year had to be diverted after passengers reported burning throats after being exposed to an unknown substance that reportedly smelled like "dirty socks." The plane, and its passengers, have been taken to a staging area in NYC where they await further inspection.

hedgeless_horseman dirty fingernails Wed, 09/05/2018 - 10:38 Permalink

 

Bibi and Theresa have be arguing all day about whether it was Russia or Iran. 

Why not both?

Today only, two false flags for the price of one!

Cannot wait to see the excellent video of the dead bodies being hauled off the plane, taken by The Five Dancing Israelis from a distant rooftop.

Never forget!

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2016-03-08/do-you-remember-five-men-bein…

Chupacabra-322 hedgeless_horseman Wed, 09/05/2018 - 10:54 Permalink

@ HH,

Of course we remember.  Here’s the Cliff Notes version. 

 

It is beyond the slightest shadow of doubt that Israeli agents had foreknowledge of the 911 attacks, and, together with scientific forensic proof of controlled demolitions of WTC 1, 2 and 7.   

 

The very first people arrested on suspicion of involvement in the 9/11 attacks turned out to be five Israeli Jews: Sivan Kurzberg, Paul Kurzberg (Sivan's brother), Oded Ellner, Yaron Shmuel and Omer Marmari. Their white Urban Moving Systems van was stopped and they were arrested within hours of the attacks, on the afternoon of 9/11/01. Sivan Kurzberg, Ellner and Shmuel had been observed by several eyewitnesses at the rear parking lot of the Doric apartment complex in Union City, New Jersey. They were seen atop the van with cameras, high-fiving, smiling, joking with cries of joy and mockery, hugging each other, and taking photographs and video of the Twin Towers within a few minutes of the first plane impact.

 

Marc Perelman of New York's Jewish weekly The Forward reported on March 15, 2002 that the FBI had concluded that at least two of the Israelis were agents working for the Mossad, and their employer Urban Moving Systems Incorporated was a suspected intelligence front. On September 14, 2001, Urban's owner Dominick Suter fled the U.S. for Israel. Perelman also tells on video of how he was able to confirm that, according to the FBI, two of the five Israelis were "Mossad agents". Christopher Ketcham says the transcripts of the Carl Cameron report were later removed from the Fox News website following pressure from Abe Foxman of the ADL, and replaced with the rather Orwellian message: "This story no longer exists".

 

When arrested, the Israelis - dubbed the "High-Fivers" by the FBI - were found to have airline tickets with immediate travel dates for destinations world-wide, and tie-ins to 9/11. Dual US-Israeli citizen Michael Chertoff, who co-authored the USA Patriot Act" and headed the Justice Department's Criminal Division in the aftermath of 9/11, is a prime suspect for pulling strings to get the Israelis released and sent home.

 

Not only is Obama a Scum Fuck Pure Evil Psychopath, he's now officially become, although he's always been, an accessory to War Crimes, Treason & Conspriacy to Muder Amercian's.

 

Its safe to say now, any Criminal Fraud CEO "President" of the Criminal Fraud UNITED STATES, CORP. INC. from here on out would have to defacto continue the Crime, swear an Oath to Treason & continue the PsyOp / False Narrative Flag of 911.

 

###

hedgeless_horseman Chupacabra-322 Wed, 09/05/2018 - 10:57 Permalink

 

the FBI had concluded that at least two of the Israelis were agents working for the Mossad, and their employer Urban Moving Systems Incorporated was a suspected intelligence front. On September 14, 2001, Urban's owner Dominick Suter fled the U.S. for Israel. Perelman also tells on video of how he was able to confirm that, according to the FBI, two of the five Israelis were "Mossad agents". 

And, so, the FBI just let them go with a, "stern talking to," while 17 years later, a bunch of Muslims are still being tortured in GITMO.

 

Chupacabra-322 BigJim Wed, 09/05/2018 - 10:51 Permalink

@ Big,

Ha, good one.

”I must break you.”

The never ending False Evidence Appearing Real FEAR Campaign. 

Remember, we’re dealing with Pure Evil.

Wouldn’t pass me to think, these sick Fucks running a Biological Attack False Flag Operation Fear Campaign.

Ultimate distraction. Problem, Reation, Solution. 

The Deep State Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths are Desperate, Terrified & back into a Corner.  

 

Scared Animals.  

 

Albertarocks junction Wed, 09/05/2018 - 10:38 Permalink

That's the plan.  First, ramp up the fear mongering about Ebola.  Next, unleash Ebola world wide so big pharma can sell more "vaccines" that don't work unless their objective is to poison the populace... in which case they work exceptionally well.  Third, make vaccines mandatory so that the entire US population can be properly infected with the worst pathogen they've developed so far in the CDC labs.