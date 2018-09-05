Counter-Terror Unit "Monitoring" Quarantined Emirates Flight In New York After Passengers Get Sick

An Emirates plane that landed at JFK Wednesday morning has been quarantined after 10 out of the 500 passengers on board became ill - though initial media reports put the number ill at more than 100, according to NBC 4 New York.
Counter-terrorism officials are monitoring the situation, according to the NYPD.
In a statement, Emirates said passengers are being examined and those not exhibiting symptoms will soon be allowed to leave.
The Emirates A380 flight 203 from Dubai was headed to New York when at least 100 of the 500 passengers on board reported feeling ill. Some of the passengers reportedly have fevers of more than 100 degrees accompanied by coughing fits.
The flight landed at JFK Wednesday morning about 9:10 a.m. where Port Authority Police and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were waiting to check passengers in a staging area.
Emirates flight crew being loaded into Ambulances at JFK Airport after about 100 become ill with temperatures over 100 degrees on flight from Dubai. Aircraft remains quarantined. pic.twitter.com/5zXrgGpBu3— Sam Sweeney (@SweeneyABC) September 5, 2018
NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio's office confirmed that the passengers had been quarantined.
One passenger posted a photo showing more roughly a dozen emergency response vehicles waiting on the runway. The passenger, Larry Coben, said passengers were warned that some people on the flight had become sick, but he said he hadn't seen any sick passengers. However, he noted that the plane contained two levels of seats.
A row of ambulances #EK203 pic.twitter.com/iXn1bbjmad— Larry Coben (@LarryCoben) September 5, 2018
Ambulances approaching the plane. pic.twitter.com/klV7Xhy0bZ— Larry Coben (@LarryCoben) September 5, 2018
NYPD's Counter-Terrorism unit is "monitoring" the situation...
Monitoring what appears to be a medical situation at JFK airport. We are working with the Port Authority and our Federal partners. pic.twitter.com/HisKnrqXst— NYPDCounterterrorism (@NYPDCT) September 5, 2018
Reports of the mysterious illness surfaced after a flight from New York to Florida earlier this year had to be diverted after passengers reported burning throats after being exposed to an unknown substance that reportedly smelled like "dirty socks." The plane, and its passengers, have been taken to a staging area in NYC where they await further inspection.
