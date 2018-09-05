EU Enters "Final Stage" Of Crafting Bill Forcing Big Tech Censorship

Authored by Joseph Jankowski via PlanetFreeWill.com,
The European Union is in the final stages of crafting legislation that will force big tech and internet companies to censor “extremist” content and cooperate with law enforcement, Reuters reports.
The bill is expected to be released by the end of the month and will absolutely require companies such as Google, Facebook, and Twitter to swiftly remove any content considered terroristic from their platforms.
EU Commissioner in charge of Justice, Consumers and gender equality, Věra Jourová , speaks at a news conference on a second monitoring of the illegal online hate speech code of conduct in Brussels, Belgium, 1 June 2017. [Olivier Hoslet/EPA]
In March, the European Commission told such companies that they had three months to show they were removing “extremist” content more rapidly or face legislation forcing them to do so.
EU recommendations were sent out at the time regarding the speedy removal of all content including terrorist content, incitement to hatred and violence, child sexual abuse material, counterfeit products, and copyright infringement.
The threat eventually led to the creation of an online “code of conduct” aimed at fighting racism and xenophobia across Europe, an effort both the EU and big tech collaborated on.
According to European Justice Commissioner Vera Jourova, that an existing code of conduct to counter hate speech could remain voluntary.
“(But on) terrorist content, we came to the conclusion that it is too serious a threat and risk for European people that we should have absolute certainty that all the platforms and all the IT providers will delete the terrorist content and will cooperate with law enforcement bodies,” Jourova said on Wednesday.
“Yes, this is in the final stage,” she added, addressing the new bill.
While details of the new legislation remain hidden, the Financial Times in August learned that law enforcement will be in charge of flagging content for censorship.
EU security commissioner Julian King also had mentioned last month that the bill will “likely” turn the agreed upon “code of conduct” into mandatory law, placing the prediction by Jourova that it will remain voluntary on shakey grounds.
The big tech – EU code of conduct establishes “public commitments” for tech companies, including the requirement to review the “majority of valid notifications for removal of illegal hate speech” in less than 24 hours. It was also crafted to make it easier for law enforcement to notify firms directly of any unwanted content.
Within the code is a narrow explanation of “hate speech,” being defined as “all conduct publicly inciting to violence or hatred directed against a group of persons or a member of such a group defined by reference to race, colour, religion, descent or national or ethnic origin.”
The nature of enforcing censorship based on a narrow and subjective term such as “hate speech” is likely to keep suspicions high that these types of decision aren’t about creating a safer world, but rather a world in which superstates like the EU control the content people see online for political purposes.
Comments
Commies!
Cucks, everyone of em. Woman in picture just shit a cupcake.
In reply to Commies! by Rubicon
The jews are tightening the noose.
This week they forced the leader of the opposition party (Jeremy Corbyn) to accept a definition of anti-semitism which includes the clause that any criticism of ISrael constitutes anti-semitism=crime.
THAT IS - If any official were to say something like "Israel has shown it's moral bankruptcy by financing terrorists to achieve political aims in another country" THAT IS ESSENTIALLY A CRIME
If you say "Israelis have an overwhelming influence over U.S foreign policy" THAT IS A FUCKING CRIME!
Now lets apply that shit to the internet
Liberals = jews
Commies = jews
Neocons = jews
Bankers = jews
In reply to Cucks by tenpanhandle
Right on all points you are. You're going to have to get rid of the Satanic Jews ladies and gentlemen. They will be removed from all positions of power as their Satanic religion is burned down to the ground. You'll need some help for that. It is coming. Rapidly.
Everybody unplugged from the television and media will see that the Jews were colluding against the entire world. Their modus operandi was lies, murder, mind control, and general dumb loser Satanic tactics. Their time which they think is coming, is actually their time coming to an end.
Watch.
In reply to jews by Scar Bro
You can't talk about the Jews, do you see? Do you see why? The Jews hate the non-Jew so much they want to rule and wipe out the non-Jew. That would be, most of you. So the Jews don't want you to be able to defend yourself as they destroy you.Your hate speech is Jew speech. It is naming the crimes of the lying murdering lousy black magic cult of Jews.
So it becomes hateful to say the truth you see. For the truth is the final and permanent ruin of the sick Satanic Jews. THE JEWS CANNOT SURVIVE WHEN THEY COME INTO CONTACT WITH THE TRUTH. AND THE TRUTH IS THAT: They are the ones who hate. Mostly themselves. Their flagrant superiority psychosis stemming from an astounding inferiority complex.
In reply to Cucks by tenpanhandle
The EUSSR sewer in Brussels is rampant with swamp critters owned by NAZI Soros and the global Satanic pedovores. Identify these critters and neutralize their anglozionazi agenda.
Soros Prostitute register of swamp rats in the EUSSR.
https://legacy.gscdn.nl/archives/images/soroskooptbrussel.pdf
https://needtoknow.news/2017/11/leaked-document-reveals-soros-hundreds-…
In reply to Commies! by Rubicon
censorship designed by jews, enforced by law and zerohedge failed to report on the utter travesty that took place this week featuring jews pummelling Jeremy Corbyn AND THE REST OF THE WORLD into accepting that any criticism of Israel is a crime.
Now they'll apply that to you and me and no one will be able to say anything against Israel.... Handy!
In reply to Commies! by Rubicon
Censorship of the internet to prevent info such as this too:
1) "BREAKING NEWS: CHINESE MILITARY ENTERS SOUTHERN AFRICA AND AFGHANISTAN - IS WW III IMMINENT?":
http://www.thecommonsenseshow.com/breaking-news-chinese-military-enters…
STARTS:
I have been in contact with a former South African pastor, Abri Bracken, who relocated to New Zealand in order to escape the persecution of whites in South Africa.
Last night around 1030pm Pacific Pastor Bracken sent me the following email:
2) "CHINESE IMPERIALISM THREATENS TO PULL THE WORLD INTO WW III":
http://www.thecommonsenseshow.com/chinese-imperialism-threatens-to-pull…
STARTS:
More Than Just Africa
This is not just a Chinese phenomenon in Africa. Please consider, as examples, the many examples of Chinese incursions into the United States.
At this point, it is important to connect some dots. Reflecting back on a phrase in Pastor Brancken’s email, he stated: “China is moving into Southern Africa for the fertile quality of agricultural land in order to produce food for China”. This is the same CALEXIT strategy being employed by the Chinese in California, and yes, people like Paul Preston have identified an active Chinese presence in the CALEXIT movement.
In great numbers, California farmers have been forced off of their land by a combination of EPA and California state regulations (eg San Joaquin Valley denial of irrigation water to ostensibly done to protect a 2 inch smelt fish.). Now that the damage has been done, water is being returned to many of the impacted areas. And guess who facilitated the buy-up of these distressed farms and ranches? It was none other than Richard Blum! Who is Richard Blum? He is the husband of Senator Dianne Feinstein. Blum has been busy moving Chinese nationals into these distressed properties all over California. Senator Feinstein recently had a Chinese spy outed that had been “unknowingly” embedded on her staff for two decades. Again, are you connecting the dots yet?
These repossessed California farmlands are resold to Chinese interests and the food is being sent to China. This is precisely what we are seeing unfold in South Africa. Same Chinese strategy, different country.
This is abject treason! However, on a larger scale, this is more detail and more proof which represents the embedding of Chinese nationals on American soil, presumably for some future call-to-arms-action....
In reply to censorship by Scar Bro
There is nothing fine about FeinStein. And her husband, another lousy Jew too. Blum. They don't care about any country except for the lousy about to fall to the ground proxy nation of Rothschild's Satanic Judaic "Israel"—a sick farce of murder that will not be allowed to continue.
You will have to remove all Jews from positions of power America and the world ladies and gentlemen. Every single one. The Jewish "religion", always just a sick Satanic cult of world collusion—must be burned down to the ground. The correction must come in the stupid books they used to read. And it is coming. You bet your life.
www.21stcenturyworldmessage.com
In reply to Censorship of the internet… by Expendable Container
"zerohedge failed to report on the utter travesty that took place this week featuring jews pummelling Jeremy Corbyn AND THE REST OF THE WORLD into accepting that any criticism of Israel is a crime."
Perhaps ZeroHedge should rather be called ZioHedge
In reply to censorship by Scar Bro
Haha! That is almost funny! Really, the Jews are such low-life losers and so damned dumb, you almost have to feel sorry for their ugly antics. But not that sorry. Good luck with that one. Israel is the crime. Israel. It is a crime which is going to be shaken down to the very ground and forever removed from the World Stage.
In reply to "zerohedge failed to report… by Expendable Container
Here is the bottom line: Any gate, Jew owned, must be exposed and not used. Turn off Google. Turn off FaceBook. Turn off U Tube.
Where are the Non-Jewish gates? Create them. Use them. This is how you begin to take the Satanic Jew cult down. The corrupting corrosive colluding cult of the world must be firmly and forever put into place now—forever removed from the World Stage. You must take it all the way down. How? Identify them. Google: Jew owned and operated. Facebook: Jew owned and operated. U Tube: Jew owned and operated. POST IT.
The time has come to shut down all Jewish control gates and put them out of business while setting up non-Jewish gates. Step forward with non-Jewish owned gates and drop everything Jewish. The sick murdering Jews have been INTENSELY out of line for two hundred years. Shut them down. Shut down Hollywood. Shut down media. Shut down politics. REMOVE THEM. For the time has come to SET UP YOUR OWN!
In reply to censorship by Scar Bro
The big tech companies need to put those EU dictators on notice that if this law is passed, they will pull out of the EU entirely. Watch the protests when the people can no longer access, Google, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. Then watch the bastards back peddle.
Unfortunately, that won’t happen. Big tech is just as far left as these idiots.
In reply to Commies! by Rubicon
You don't get it - they are one and the same TRIBE with the House of Rothschild at its head. The World Jewish Utopia (as persistently promoted in the talmud) is the so-called 'New World Order' as quoted by Bush and Kissinger and many others, which is a Zionist World Dictatorship.
In reply to The big tech companies need… by Singelguy
Another mega reason to get out of the EU asap for anyone who values freedom of speech.
In reply to Commies! by Rubicon
What was the other ???
In reply to Another mega reason to get… by TheSilentMajority
Translation of "Commies": Murdering Protocols of Zion Jews that wiped out 66,000,000 to 90,000,000 mostly white Russian Christians. The same Jews are staging false flag events all over America to try to get your guns again, just like they did in Russia before wiping out the masses. Time to burn down the black magic plague upon the world once and for all.
In reply to Commies! by Rubicon
Darwin would be so proud
And what the purpose? When people will get fed up of censorship, they'll go elsewhere.
You mean they will go to the other internet?
In reply to And what the purpose? When… by cryptodraco
Yes the other internet. Real information exchange will go underground and the open visible internet will be a silly irrelevant Disneyland. But people always tend to gravitate towards were the real action is, so networks like Tor will greatly expand, while the visible internet will be totally disregarded as a news and communication source. I will majorly suck for all those tech companies that tried to play politics, instead of insisting they are common carriers and staying out of the censorship game.
In reply to You mean they will go to the… by chippers
But, but, but... we are authority, do as we say, not as we do!
We are authority. Forthwith you are banned from all free will and all free thinking! (only we are entitled to that).
Have you forgotten your programming? We have legislation to prevent that!
In reply to And what the purpose? When… by cryptodraco
The EU has a commissar in charge of gender equality?...nothing good is going to come from anything they propose thats for sure.
Hate Speech.
That says it all. Don't open your mouths and upset the elite. Keep toiling quietly and pay your taxes.
Nobody fears the smallest departure from civility nearly so much as a scoundrel.
In reply to Hate Speech. That says it… by Captain Nemo d…
i'm sure hating on crackas will still be okay.
That is totally Awesome, because I wouldn't want antichrist Europe to realize that Muslims are going to conquer Europe, and that as more Muslims enter EU government that the speed they conquer Europe will increase.
Isn't it ironic that the antichrist European women who want to block free speech will be forced to wear hijabs someday? And the funniest thing of all is that they are totally unaware it is coming. But that is the way of the motion of the ocean, that's the way things come out in the wash. That's also why the Bible says that things will occur, and change will come but people will not know whence it came.
One step forward, and two steps back, this kind of dance can never last. One step forward and two steps, in a little while they'll all be wearing hijabs.