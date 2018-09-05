Facebook Is Building A "War Room" To Monitor Midterm Elections In Real-Time

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 09/05/2018 - 08:59

Authored by Joseph Jankowski via PlanetFreeWill.com,

Facebook is gearing up for the upcoming midterm elections by building a physical “war room” in order to fight off “bad actors” who wish to influence voters.

Facebook’s head of civic engagement, Samidh Chakrabarti, told NBC in an interview published Tuesday that the company was in a better place than it was in 2016 in regards to fighting “misinformation” and “fake news.”

“I think we are in a much better place than we were in 2016. But it is an arms race. And so that’s why we’re remaining ever vigilant, laser-focused to make sure that we can stay ahead of new problems that emerge,” Chakrabarti said.

According to the top executive, the social giant has become effective over the past two years in “combating foreign interference” and blocking and deleting unwanted “fake accounts.”

Facebook is taking it’s “responsibility” (as Mark Zuckerberg put it) to battle these potential bad actors so serious that it will have in place a physical “war room” wherein real time the company will hope to guarantee fair elections.

The command center of sorts will be composed of people of different trades who will be able to take quick and decisive action” if needed.

When asked what some of the tactics and strategies that his company was using to detect malicious activity, Chakrabarti admitted that Facebook is just one small part of a much bigger puzzle” that includes governments and “security experts” around the world.

We’ve been working with governments around the world, with security experts around the world, with civic society around the world to share information about threats that we see. And we bring those together and we put our best intelligence investigators on it to find that kind of activity on our platform and take it down,” the Facebook head would say.

The interview provides no elaboration on what security experts Facebook has been consulting, a lack of detail which caused RT to mention:

… its partnership with the Atlantic Council is a good indication of precisely how ‘unbiased’ one can expect them to be. The Council is basically an academic arm of NATO which frequently hosts lively debates between assorted Russophobes. It also has a dedicated team of couch investigators who are skilled in detecting so-called “Russian bots” among social media users based on imperfections in their English.

NBC described Facebook’s goal in fighting misinformation as a way to “prevent another 2016,” referring to company claims that 126 million American’s received Russian-backed content on its platform during the run-up to Trump’s election victory.

Chakrabarti also confirmed close cooperation between Facebook and other tech media giants, revealing that the recent social media ban wave was a result of “exchanging information.”

“As an example, with the takedowns that we did just a few weeks ago, we’ve been working with our industry partners on this, exchanging information. And that has really yielded a lot of benefits. The benefit that we see is we are able to get more information about particular bad actors and then we’re able to take them off of the platform. And we can similarly, reciprocally, provide that kind of help to others in the industry.”

When asked directly if Facebook discriminates against conservatives, the head of civic engagement denied any bias, saying that the platform is “agnostic of people’s political views.”

As a report revealed in the New York Times last week, dozens of Facebook employees have organized against what they call the company’s “intolerant” liberal culture.

Comments

Brazen Heist II Wed, 09/05/2018 - 09:00 Permalink

Under the pretense of monitoring for "foreign meddling", they will end up meddling in the elections.

Double think is reality.

What amazes me is how much these low consciousness reptiles in power covet the fetish of power, and are willing to do anything for it. At a time when skepticism of government should be at an all time high, they are trying to justify even bigger government.

Chupacabra-322 mtl4 Wed, 09/05/2018 - 09:25 Permalink

@ m,

No doubt this will be a Criminal Joint, Compartmentalized Operation.

 

DHS will just outright steal elections come the mid terms.  They’ve been preparing & were doing the post election hacking in Georgia.

NO question they were targeted. You know by who?

 

D. ept.

 

of

 

H. uman.

 

S. acrifice.

 

That's who.

 

Brian Kemp sent a letter to DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson asking for an explanation of this attempted breach into their networks.

Cyber Scoop reported:

 

Georgia’s secretary of state has claimed the Department of Homeland Security tried to breach his office’s firewall and has issued a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson asking for an explanation.

 

Brian Kemp issued a letter to Johnson on Thursday after the state’s third-party cybersecurity provider detected an IP address from the agency’s Southwest D.C. office trying to penetrate the state’s firewall. According to the letter, the attempt was unsuccessful.

 

The attempt took place on Nov. 15, a few days after the presidential election. The office of the Georgia Secretary of State is responsible for overseeing the state’s elections.

 

“At no time has my office agreed to or permitted DHS to conduct penetration testing or security scans of our network,” Kemp wrote in the letter, which was also sent to the state’s federal representatives and senators. “Moreover, your department has not contacted my office since this unsuccessful incident to alert us of any security event that would require testing or scanning of our network. This is especially odd and concerning since I serve on the Election Cyber Security Working Group that your office created.”

http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2016/12/wth-georgias-secretary-state-oba...

 

Nothing short of Scorched Earth will suffice with these Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Santanic / Lucerferian Psychopaths.

 

TeethVillage88s Chupacabra-322 Wed, 09/05/2018 - 09:47 Permalink

Highest Security Clearances granted across the board to Facebook employs engaged with this national task.  lol  Sure, let's create new classified data guys and add to the 2 Million or whatever that already have security clearances for US Govt.  Probably Facebook already has 1,000 of employees with the highest clearances I guess... just like AT&T.

Criminal Joint, Compartmentalized

shovelhead spastic_colon Wed, 09/05/2018 - 09:25 Permalink

While there's no shortage of stupid people, I think the reverse is happening. The Middle of the roaders have seen how blatant the media lying has become and the censoring of social sites are forcing them to look at the left half of American as an enemy that needs to be dealt with.

They're learning that these are the handmaidens of the criminals at the top.

TeethVillage88s brushhog Wed, 09/05/2018 - 09:13 Permalink

Come to think of it... I guess every country we have a Military Base in would have an interest in the US National Elections.  Why wouldn't they have agents in the USA lobbying, spying, conducting influence operations.  Now let's see last I heard was 177 countries total.  What I need is a web data base for search of foreign Agents/Lobbyists.  https://www.opensecrets.org/fara  https://www.opensecrets.org/fara/countries  https://www.fara.gov/quick-search.html  oops:  $534,833,230, Total Foreign Lobbying/Spending since 2017,

South Korea, Country with the Highest Spending since 2017,

133, Number of Active Countries since 2017

 

austinmilbarge Wed, 09/05/2018 - 09:07 Permalink

“Facebook is taking it’s “responsibility” (as Mark Zuckerberg put it) to battle these potential bad actors so serious that it will have in place a physical “war room” wherein real time the company will hope to guarantee fair elections.”

 

good thing Facebook is around to guarantee fair elections. 

WTF?

Bryan Wed, 09/05/2018 - 09:11 Permalink

Facebook:  Built by and made for Leftists.

And by the way, Rush is right when he says that every election from now on into the future will have some element of 'meddling' introduced into the conversation by the Left.  If they win, it will be that they overcame and outsmarted those evil Russians or Republicans or whoever because they are so clever.  If they lose, it will be because those evil Russians or Republicans or whoever cheated and stole the election from them.  This is how narcissistic children behave, so expect it.

Condor_0000 Condor_0000 Wed, 09/05/2018 - 09:45 Permalink

As social opposition mounts, Silicon Valley and Washington step up internet censorship

5 September 2018

World Socialist Web Site

Excerpt:

As executives from Facebook and Twitter prepare to testify Wednesday on Capitol Hill, the social media monopolies are scrambling to demonstrate how far they have gone to implement censorship measures demanded by the intelligence agencies and dominant sections of the political establishment.

These actions are inevitably couched in the language of combatting “foreign interference” and “meddling” in “American democracy” via the promotion of “fake news.” However, the real target is the growth of social opposition among millions of workers and young people.

Throughout the United States, hundreds of thousands of workers are entering into struggle against low wages, the attack on social programs and the decay of social infrastructure. As the school year begins, teachers in the state of Washington have launched strike action, as the unions seek desperately to contain the anger of educators. There is overwhelming opposition among 370,000 US-based UPS workers to a new concessions contract demanded by their employers and the Teamsters union. The ruling class knows that any eruption of class struggle, in any sector, could set off a social explosion.

At the same time, popular support for socialism is growing. A recent Gallup poll showed that, for the first time, fewer than half of young people aged 18-29 have a positive view of capitalism, while more than half have a positive view of socialism.

To combat what they call “extreme” political views, the major technology companies have massively accelerated their efforts to monitor, police and control the flow of information online.

What the company means by “fake news’ and “misinformation” is shown in practice. Among the pages removed by Facebook was the official event page for last month’s anniversary protest against a neo-Nazi march in Charlottesville, South Carolina. The most recent batch of “fake” pages taken down by the company all expressed left-wing political views, including opposition to US and Israeli foreign policy and police violence.