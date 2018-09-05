Facebook Is Building A "War Room" To Monitor Midterm Elections In Real-Time

Authored by Joseph Jankowski via PlanetFreeWill.com,
Facebook is gearing up for the upcoming midterm elections by building a physical “war room” in order to fight off “bad actors” who wish to influence voters.
Facebook’s head of civic engagement, Samidh Chakrabarti, told NBC in an interview published Tuesday that the company was in a better place than it was in 2016 in regards to fighting “misinformation” and “fake news.”
“I think we are in a much better place than we were in 2016. But it is an arms race. And so that’s why we’re remaining ever vigilant, laser-focused to make sure that we can stay ahead of new problems that emerge,” Chakrabarti said.
According to the top executive, the social giant has become effective over the past two years in “combating foreign interference” and blocking and deleting unwanted “fake accounts.”
Facebook is taking it’s “responsibility” (as Mark Zuckerberg put it) to battle these potential bad actors so serious that it will have in place a physical “war room” wherein real time the company will hope to guarantee fair elections.
The command center of sorts will be composed of people of different trades who will be able to “take quick and decisive action” if needed.
When asked what some of the tactics and strategies that his company was using to detect malicious activity, Chakrabarti admitted that Facebook is “just one small part of a much bigger puzzle” that includes governments and “security experts” around the world.
“We’ve been working with governments around the world, with security experts around the world, with civic society around the world to share information about threats that we see. And we bring those together and we put our best intelligence investigators on it to find that kind of activity on our platform and take it down,” the Facebook head would say.
The interview provides no elaboration on what security experts Facebook has been consulting, a lack of detail which caused RT to mention:
… its partnership with the Atlantic Council is a good indication of precisely how ‘unbiased’ one can expect them to be. The Council is basically an academic arm of NATO which frequently hosts lively debates between assorted Russophobes. It also has a dedicated team of couch investigators who are skilled in detecting so-called “Russian bots” among social media users based on imperfections in their English.
NBC described Facebook’s goal in fighting misinformation as a way to “prevent another 2016,” referring to company claims that 126 million American’s received Russian-backed content on its platform during the run-up to Trump’s election victory.
Chakrabarti also confirmed close cooperation between Facebook and other tech media giants, revealing that the recent social media ban wave was a result of “exchanging information.”
“As an example, with the takedowns that we did just a few weeks ago, we’ve been working with our industry partners on this, exchanging information. And that has really yielded a lot of benefits. The benefit that we see is we are able to get more information about particular bad actors and then we’re able to take them off of the platform. And we can similarly, reciprocally, provide that kind of help to others in the industry.”
When asked directly if Facebook discriminates against conservatives, the head of civic engagement denied any bias, saying that the platform is “agnostic of people’s political views.”
As a report revealed in the New York Times last week, dozens of Facebook employees have organized against what they call the company’s “intolerant” liberal culture.
Under the pretense of monitoring for "foreign meddling", they will end up meddling in the elections.
Double think is reality.
What amazes me is how much these low consciousness reptiles in power covet the fetish of power, and are willing to do anything for it. At a time when skepticism of government should be at an all time high, they are trying to justify even bigger government.
their definition of election meddling is anyone who doesn't vote for their candidate.
In reply to Under the pretense of… by Brazen Heist II
Piano wire. Lamp posts. Commies.
Some assembly required.
In reply to their definition of election… by spastic_colon
They forgot to mention FB's new elections war room will be located in Langley, VA.
In reply to Piano wire. Lamp posts… by HopefulCynical
Can they check the citizenship status of registered voters in areas of heavy illegal immigration?
Cuz no one else will.
In reply to They by mtl4
Why do they need a war room if a blue wave is inevitable?
Really makes you think.
In reply to Can they check the… by Jim in MN
I wonder if they see 6 to 12 million illegal votes as a threat...?
In reply to Why do they need a war room… by tmosley
It’s just good that I never before and never would use Fakebook to be exposed to Deep State manipulation and propaganda.
In reply to I by gmrpeabody
The delusional grandeur of these people is disgusting.
"OMG, Bob made a comment about being happy about these results, but all his data shows that he shouldn't be happy."
Just another reason to stay the fuck away from any and all of these "social networks."
In reply to I by gmrpeabody
@ m,
No doubt this will be a Criminal Joint, Compartmentalized Operation.
DHS will just outright steal elections come the mid terms. They’ve been preparing & were doing the post election hacking in Georgia.
NO question they were targeted. You know by who?
D. ept.
of
H. uman.
S. acrifice.
That's who.
Brian Kemp sent a letter to DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson asking for an explanation of this attempted breach into their networks.
Cyber Scoop reported:
Georgia’s secretary of state has claimed the Department of Homeland Security tried to breach his office’s firewall and has issued a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson asking for an explanation.
Brian Kemp issued a letter to Johnson on Thursday after the state’s third-party cybersecurity provider detected an IP address from the agency’s Southwest D.C. office trying to penetrate the state’s firewall. According to the letter, the attempt was unsuccessful.
The attempt took place on Nov. 15, a few days after the presidential election. The office of the Georgia Secretary of State is responsible for overseeing the state’s elections.
“At no time has my office agreed to or permitted DHS to conduct penetration testing or security scans of our network,” Kemp wrote in the letter, which was also sent to the state’s federal representatives and senators. “Moreover, your department has not contacted my office since this unsuccessful incident to alert us of any security event that would require testing or scanning of our network. This is especially odd and concerning since I serve on the Election Cyber Security Working Group that your office created.”
Nothing short of Scorched Earth will suffice with these Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Santanic / Lucerferian Psychopaths.
In reply to They by mtl4
Highest Security Clearances granted across the board to Facebook employs engaged with this national task. lol Sure, let's create new classified data guys and add to the 2 Million or whatever that already have security clearances for US Govt. Probably Facebook already has 1,000 of employees with the highest clearances I guess... just like AT&T.
In reply to @ m, No doubt this will be a… by Chupacabra-322
Piano wire. Lamp posts. Commies.
Some assembly required.
Facebook is a capitalist corporation, run by a very rich capitalist, and with lots of rich capitalist investors. In other words, piano wire, lamp posts, capitalists. Some assembly required.
In reply to Piano wire. Lamp posts… by HopefulCynical
Facebook Is Building A "War Room" To Monitor (read ALTER) Midterm Elections In Real-Time
Go run the SJW political propaganda somewhere else. Fb is looking for a "do over" for the massive embarrassment that was the presidential election that they failed to secure for cankles.
This is about political subversion, nothing else
In reply to their definition of election… by spastic_colon
If we know where it is, it can be raided.
In reply to Facebook Is Building A "War… by Last of the Mi…
in re MZ's offer - thanks, azhl, but we got this
In reply to If we know where it is, it… by JRobby
FaceBook built censorship tools for China. Surely they would never use them in the U.S.
Thank God, FB is now the guardian of all our democracy.
In reply to Facebook Is Building A "War… by Last of the Mi…
We can trust our beloved capitalist daddies to protect democracy. I mean, why would people who are raping us all blind, wasting trillions on bailouts for themselves, and trillions more for imperialist wars, all while awarding themselves trillions in tax cuts not want to protect democracy?
In reply to FaceBook built censorship… by NumberNone
^^^this!
I remember a time when we didn't really care if idiots said or printed stupid shit. I guess we were simply smart enough to recognize idiots and let them (and their idiotic ideas) whither and die.
Devolution...
In reply to Under the pretense of… by Brazen Heist II
And amidst this background, its puke inducing to be paying taxes to these bottom feeders.
When the "law" becomes absurd, its no longer immoral to stand against it.
In reply to ^^^this! I remember a time… by LawsofPhysics
And I bet we never see a list of all the foreign agents in the USA in DC or Wall Street or whatever... since we have "No Need TO Know"
In reply to And amidst this background,… by Brazen Heist II
the problem is that we are running out of people that can recognize stupid shit and believe the BS.....thus making stupid shit the norm.
In reply to ^^^this! I remember a time… by LawsofPhysics
While there's no shortage of stupid people, I think the reverse is happening. The Middle of the roaders have seen how blatant the media lying has become and the censoring of social sites are forcing them to look at the left half of American as an enemy that needs to be dealt with.
They're learning that these are the handmaidens of the criminals at the top.
In reply to the problem is that we are… by spastic_colon
5th generation war is on. Watch your heart and mind.
In reply to Under the pretense of… by Brazen Heist II
I can save everyone alot of time; whenever the republicans win it will be due to Russian "meddling", whenever the dems win it'll be a legitimate expression of democracy.
Apparently, the Russians are deeply invested in the US being a free market economy with limited government, strong military, and a well armed populace. Who knew?
In reply to Under the pretense of… by Brazen Heist II
Come to think of it... I guess every country we have a Military Base in would have an interest in the US National Elections. Why wouldn't they have agents in the USA lobbying, spying, conducting influence operations. Now let's see last I heard was 177 countries total. What I need is a web data base for search of foreign Agents/Lobbyists. https://www.opensecrets.org/fara https://www.opensecrets.org/fara/countries https://www.fara.gov/quick-search.html oops: $534,833,230, Total Foreign Lobbying/Spending since 2017,
South Korea, Country with the Highest Spending since 2017,
133, Number of Active Countries since 2017
In reply to I can save everyone alot of… by brushhog
In reply to Under the pretense of… by Brazen Heist II
NATO, the CIA, and Jewish/Zionist groups will determine which news and news sources are reliable.
Which means you should only rely on unreliable sources.
In reply to Under the pretense of… by Brazen Heist II
Exactly.
If they're looking for election meddlers, they should start by looking in the mirror.
Fucking hypocrites.
In reply to Under the pretense of… by Brazen Heist II
(((war room)))
In reply to Under the pretense of… by Brazen Heist II
Define"threat". You guess!
"threat" in this case means "investigative journalism"
In reply to Define"threat". You guess! by Ban KKiller
LMFAO!!! My God, the truth really is stranger than fiction these days!!!
In State Capitalism, Corporations have War Rooms just like Zaibatsu, the Media are no different... they are just organs of the Lobbying Class/Donor Class.
In reply to LMFAO!!! by LawsofPhysics
Propoganda and censorship room is more like it...
What would Zuck's life have been if Al Gore had invented the internet? Radio Shack manager?
He'd just steal the batteries.
In reply to What would Zuck's life have… by 0valueleft
“Facebook is taking it’s “responsibility” (as Mark Zuckerberg put it) to battle these potential bad actors so serious that it will have in place a physical “war room” wherein real time the company will hope to guarantee fair elections.”
good thing Facebook is around to guarantee fair elections.
WTF?
Facebook needs to declare itself a foreign agent and relocate to Kiev or Riyadh.
In reply to “Facebook is taking it’s … by austinmilbarge
Facebook war room = Fox guarding the henhouse
The Technocracy is here. The Democrats are going on "I-Jihad".
Why Technology Favors Tyranny
"Artificial intelligence could erase many practical advantages of democracy, and erode the ideals of liberty and equality. It will further concentrate power among a small elite if we don’t take steps to stop it."
https://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/2018/10/yuval-noah-harari-…
And persons still use FarceBook???
Facebook: Built by and made for Leftists.
And by the way, Rush is right when he says that every election from now on into the future will have some element of 'meddling' introduced into the conversation by the Left. If they win, it will be that they overcame and outsmarted those evil Russians or Republicans or whoever because they are so clever. If they lose, it will be because those evil Russians or Republicans or whoever cheated and stole the election from them. This is how narcissistic children behave, so expect it.
Why pretend this government has any legitimacy left whatsoever? It's time to start slaughtering these tyrants.
In reply to Facebook: Built by and made… by Bryan
moron. facebook is a propaganda tool for the 0.1% not for the left.
In reply to Facebook: Built by and made… by Bryan
Facebook: Built by and made for Leftists
Moron-dude, Facebook is a capitalist (i.e., right-wing) corporation.
In reply to Facebook: Built by and made… by Bryan
As social opposition mounts, Silicon Valley and Washington step up internet censorship
5 September 2018
World Socialist Web Site
Excerpt:
As executives from Facebook and Twitter prepare to testify Wednesday on Capitol Hill, the social media monopolies are scrambling to demonstrate how far they have gone to implement censorship measures demanded by the intelligence agencies and dominant sections of the political establishment.
These actions are inevitably couched in the language of combatting “foreign interference” and “meddling” in “American democracy” via the promotion of “fake news.” However, the real target is the growth of social opposition among millions of workers and young people.
Throughout the United States, hundreds of thousands of workers are entering into struggle against low wages, the attack on social programs and the decay of social infrastructure. As the school year begins, teachers in the state of Washington have launched strike action, as the unions seek desperately to contain the anger of educators. There is overwhelming opposition among 370,000 US-based UPS workers to a new concessions contract demanded by their employers and the Teamsters union. The ruling class knows that any eruption of class struggle, in any sector, could set off a social explosion.
At the same time, popular support for socialism is growing. A recent Gallup poll showed that, for the first time, fewer than half of young people aged 18-29 have a positive view of capitalism, while more than half have a positive view of socialism.
To combat what they call “extreme” political views, the major technology companies have massively accelerated their efforts to monitor, police and control the flow of information online.
What the company means by “fake news’ and “misinformation” is shown in practice. Among the pages removed by Facebook was the official event page for last month’s anniversary protest against a neo-Nazi march in Charlottesville, South Carolina. The most recent batch of “fake” pages taken down by the company all expressed left-wing political views, including opposition to US and Israeli foreign policy and police violence.
In reply to Facebook: Built by and made… by Condor_0000
Does internationalist jewish involvement count as foreign involvement?
I'm going to piss myself laughing when the leftist pull a seattle employment tax
https://www.forbes.com/sites/beltway/2018/05/09/seattles-misguided-tax-…
I'm not trading a single fucking grain of rice, not an item from my garden, for a broken promise.
subsidies and regulation go hand in hand
https://www-mercurynews-com.cdn.ampproject.org/v/s/www.mercurynews.com/…
This reads as "Facebook will be running interference during elections"
We need to get rid of Facebook.