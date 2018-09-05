Former Congressman: "The Deep State Is Real..& They Don't Like Trump's Disruption"

Authored by Mac Slavo via SHTFplan.com,
In his new book titled “The Deep State: How an army of bureaucrats protected Barack Obama and is working to destroy Donald Trump,” Jason Chaffetz alleges that the deep state is very real.
His book, which is set to be published on September 18, details the lengths the intelligence community is going to in an attempt to undermine Trump.
“The Deep State is real,” Chaffetz wrote, according to the Salt Lake Tribune.
“They don’t like exposure, accountability or responsibility. They fight back, outlast and work the system for their advantage. And they certainly don’t like disruptive forces such as Donald Trump.”
Of course, this flies in the face of 'lying' former FBI Director James Comey, who exclaimed in May that:
“There is no deep state, but there’s a deep culture and commitment to the rule of law that runs all the way down through not just the Department of Justice and the FBI but the military services and the intelligence community. It would be interesting to see what would happen next,”
Chaffetz, a former congressman from Utah, resigned from Congress in June 2017. At the time, that was about six months into Trump’s presidency. Chaffetz then decided to take a job as a political analyst for the FOX News Channel and the FOX Business Network, according to USA Today.
Chaffetz says that the devastating Benghazi incident is what uncovered a larger problem in the corrupt government.
“Without exposing Benghazi we might never have learned that Hillary Clinton was using her private email server to conduct government business and transmit classified information,” Chaffetz wrote.
“Benghazi was a symptom of a much deeper problem at the State Department. Their decisions were based not on a security calculation, but on a political one.”
Chaffetz also tosses the Department of Justice firmly under the bus in his book as well. The DOJ is a frequent target of both Trump and the House Freedom Caucus.
“The DOJ should be protecting us,” Chaffetz wrote.
“And yet it is the federal agency that stands head and shoulders above the rest in enabling the Swamp.”
The leftists both in political positions and amongst the public see Chaffetz as going after Obama while allowing Trump to run free.
“Despite issuing a steady stream of far-reaching subpoenas during the Obama Administration, the Oversight Committee has essentially gone dormant under the Trump Administration, and Chairman Chaffetz’s successor has not issued a single subpoena to anyone, on any issue, ever,” Elijah Cummings, a Democrat from Maryland and the top Democrat on the House oversight panel said.
Comments
Should be obvious to all..,
and if it's not.., it's because you already picked your side, but for lack of balls (or sense), you don't want to admit it.
That guy should know. He either got ran out of town on a rail by the deep state or compromised by them.
Sad. We need a collapse to drain the western swamp.
In reply to Should be obvious to all... by gmrpeabody
And the endless immigrant train.
In reply to That guy should know. He… by Canadian Dirtlump
Put me down for $50 on Chaffetz in the death pool.
In reply to And the endless immigrant… by notfeelinthebern
go gettem Chaffetz!
In reply to Put me down for $50 on… by Nature_Boy_Wooooo
It's the liberals and they need to die.
The Deep State is the mid-level to executive government worker. They all have expert knowledge of their position and control or their section/department. Many of them are life long employees with complete knowledge of their job and how to manipulate for political reasons. (Lois Lerner, Ohr, Stork, Mueller etc.)
The majority of the mid-level bosses have ONLINE degrees, yet tout their vast educational expertise and supremacy. I even know a few that have quasi-online degrees from major institutions. 99% of the course work was online and they spent a long weekend or a week on campus. One guy I know brags about his Harvard degree (he went to a 2 week seminar).
Government for the last 30 years has been recruiting from liberal universities and hiring minorities for entry level workers primarily from affirmative action.
I've witnessed all of the above. Feel free to add or argue.
We need to purge the liberals. 25% cut to every department is a start, then a 10% pay cut to those remaining.
In reply to go gettem chavetz! by y3maxx
goldman sachs & and the Likud Party seem to be enjoying the "disruption"
In reply to It's the liberals and they… by sheikurbootie
Deep State = Synagogue
Yawn
In reply to goldman sachs & and the… by DingleBarryObummer
"“The Deep State is real,” Chaffetz wrote".
Shouldn't that be
“The Deep State Israel,” Chaffetz wrote."
In reply to Deep State = Synagogue … by TahoeBilly2012
Trump doesn't belong to their little club and neither do we, which is why a truly appreciate all of the bullets Trump takes combating them all......
In reply to "“The Deep State is real,”… by J S Bach
Prove it by first throwing Hillary in jail....as promised. And most importantly, cut Israhell out. Prioritizing Israhell is a huge, unmistakable sign one is part of the Deep State.
Actions speak louder than words.
In reply to Trump doesn't belong to… by Stan522
It's not the mid level it's the top tier, the mid level does what they are told, without the midlevel leaking the info to Trumps people they would literally have nothing to work with since the top level is the level that has had people fired or forced to resign for not turning over the docs or claiming they were lost due to a "glitch". Where do you think the info that forced them out came from?
In reply to Trump doesn't belong to… by Stan522
Chump is disrupting the deep state of course, have you got any idea of the horrible pain that the oligarchs on Wall Street are going through sseing their shares going up day in day out regardless of the news? It must be horrendous. Or what about Hillary being treated with indifference rather than being put in jail? If you are a war criminal, being ignored is a much worse punishment that being put in jail... or not?
In reply to goldman sachs & and the… by DingleBarryObummer
Both libtards and chumptards need to die, they are just two faces of the same cancer, it's called lack of brain cells.
In reply to It's the liberals and they… by sheikurbootie
Good luck with that. If you don't get that Trump is a outsider from the way the RINO's and Libs attack him daily your not watching the same thing as me.
In reply to Both libtards and chumptards… by 666D Chess
Occasionally, I think about where we'd all be if Hillzebub had won instead of The Donald. And I say a little prayer of thanks for the disruption he's causing. MAGA
In reply to Put me down for $50 on… by Nature_Boy_Wooooo
Indeed. For one thing, we haven't all perished in a nuclear war with Russia.
In reply to Occasionally, I think about… by Delving Eye
Hope Trump burns Washington to the ground....
Time to go rat hunting with my mufflered .22 WMR.
Silent but deadly.
In reply to Put me down for $50 on… by Nature_Boy_Wooooo
Look bub, you can’t threaten rats here ...
In reply to Hope Trump burns Washington… by ZENDOG
How can you muffle a 22 mag...? Well, I guess 'muffle' is the operative word here, as opposed to 'silence'.
STP filter mod...?
In reply to Hope Trump burns Washington… by ZENDOG
nvm
In reply to How can you muffle a 22 mag… by Consuelo
use the soda bottle, Sgt. Bobby Lee Swagger style . . .
In reply to How can you muffle a 22 mag… by Consuelo
You'd better wear a scuba diving wetsuit and bring a harpoon because I've heard that the swamp is overflowing since Chump went in the White House my dear chumptard.
In reply to Hope Trump burns Washington… by ZENDOG
He is popping up as a news man / pundit. My sense is he either realized he couldn't do a real fukking thing to affect change, fell for something stupid, or got a picture of his kids at school in the mail.
I'm serious when I say it's sad.
In reply to Put me down for $50 on… by Nature_Boy_Wooooo
So the Satanic child eating pedophiles aren't really Deep State, just deeply hungry?
In reply to He is popping up as a news… by Canadian Dirtlump
deep state deep dish deep dick. They like it all I guess.
In reply to So the Satanic child eating… by TahoeBilly2012
The Deep State collects blackmail data on all Democratic & Republican members that are in positions of power. That is how they are able to keep secrets and control politicians.
The entire Surveillance Infrastructure Is & was being used for one thing. .. To build blackmail 'Control Files' on thousands if not millions of Americans. ... An Extortion Tool. .. NOTHING legal about it.
The Awan Case is the biggest Criminal, Treasonous, Seditious Intelligence Political Espionage Operation of our lifetime.
And, the Awans were let off the Hook. That alone is telling of how far down the Tyrannical Lawless Espionage rabbit hole it is.
In reply to deep state deep dish deep… by Canadian Dirtlump
ROFL!!
In reply to deep state deep dish deep… by Canadian Dirtlump
like a pipe with raw sewage running into a lake.
In reply to And the endless immigrant… by notfeelinthebern
Let's make it a #1 best seller!
In reply to That guy should know. He… by Canadian Dirtlump
For those that do not know yet: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MFFBDNraxS0 he is trying to get out with his life at this point I expect.
In reply to Should be obvious to all... by gmrpeabody
“There is no deep state, but there’s a deep culture and commitment to the rule of law that runs all the way down through not just the Department of Justice and the FBI but the military services and the intelligence community." -- James Comey --
Anybody else laugh when you read that?
In reply to Should be obvious to all... by gmrpeabody
I did not laugh. I simply ran it through the translating device and got “ you bet your ass there is a fucking deep state plebeians and best you don’t forget it!”
In reply to “There is no deep state, but… by FlKeysFisherman
The era of both Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopath Crime Syndicate families of the Bush’s, Clinton’s, Obama’s their Criminal Agents, Operatives, NGO’s & Front Companies in the Highly Compartmentalized Levels of Intelligence from around the World GCHQ is mercifully coming to an end. That’s speaking in terms of the last 29 years between the Criminal Bush’s, Clinton’s & Obama’s but more specifically the CIA ability to Infiltrate all “Intelligence” Agencies, NGO’s & Front Companies with Agent & Operatives assets over the decades. The Information Super Highway Criminal Counter Intelligence Surveillance & targeting of a Political opponent. The ramifications of where we find ourselves at this critical moment cannot be understated.
Their future can be summed up from this quote from “Poppy” Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopath Bush Senior.
"If the people knew what we had done, they would chase us down the street and lynch us." George H.W. Bush to journalist Sarah McClendon
You need to go all the way back to the days when governor Clinton allowed the CIA to run guns into Central America and sell drugs on the streets of America. He gave them top cover they game him & Hillary a lifetime pass.
In return, The American People received Tyrannical Lawlessness.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=-alL6_Oo51I
Bush Senior +Bill & Hillary Clinton + Bush Jr. (Cheany Handler) + Obama = CIA
That’s 30 years of Infiltration at all Levels of every Intel, Law Enforcement Agencies, DOJ & virtually every Level of Government, NGO & Front Companies by the aforementioned Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths at the CIA since they Executed Kenndedy.
30 + years of the Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths at the CIA inflicting Tyrannical Lawlessness upon the American People.
This, from my perspective will end very badly. Nothing less then “Scorched Earth” will surface when dealing with these Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths. And, quite frankly, I don’t have a problem with spilling their blood.
The time has come for bold leadership, fearless decision making & the absolute, total, complete Elimination of the CIA.
The National Security Elimination Act of 2018 will achieve that goal with one stroke of a pen.
The United States survived quite nicely for 130+ years with neither a Criminal FBI, CIA, IRS nor the Federal Reserve. Let's return to those better days ASAP.
As easily as The National Security Act was signed in 1947 it can & must be Eliminated.
Last time I checked.
We, the Republic owes absolutely NO alegence to any of the three Crimes Familes I mentioned or the Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths at the CIA.
Eliminate the Familes & the House of Cards Collapse.
”Let Justice Prevail or the Heavens Fall.”
In reply to “There is no deep state, but… by FlKeysFisherman
+1000, the CIA took over the office of the President with George Sr and they had it up till Trump. You are seeing a war with Military Intel vs Civilian Intel (CIA and FBI) right in front of our faces.
Clinton expanded the DOJ and stuffed it with his people, Bush Jr, didn't get rid of any of them, they are all senior people now.
In reply to The era of both Pure Evil… by Chupacabra-322
Another pedo cuck.
There you go projecting again.
In reply to Another pedo cuck. by Sliced into ribbons
Got any proof?
In reply to Another pedo cuck. by Sliced into ribbons
Proof not required. This is the fucking internets!
/s
In reply to Got any proof? by Ckierst1
Say it ain't so !
Does it even matter anymore? The majority of Americans are content with their soma of choice and nothing will change. Sorry for the cynicism, but I see no way out of the debt hole for young Americans.
Such a defeatist...
There are some very novel ideas on how to handle college debt. For one, sue the frikkin school for fraud. I think Trump should look into claw-backs for all that Federal money that was wasted on indoctrinating the utes of America. Let those useless professors pay back the loans...
In reply to Does it even matter anymore?… by Doctor Faustus
Interestingly enough, college debt was not what I was specifically referring to (though it certainly is a large, contributory portion). I was referring to the entire debt of the U.S.
And I didn't down-vote you.
In reply to Such a defeatist... There… by gmrpeabody
The great thing about being a cynic is that gallows humor is freakin' hilarious
In reply to Does it even matter anymore?… by Doctor Faustus
"I see no way around us avoiding a sovereign debt crisis"
Dr. Rudolph Penner https://www.urban.org/author/rudolph-g-penner
In reply to Does it even matter anymore?… by Doctor Faustus
Well, got nothing to add other than, BURN it...BURN it all to the ground...a fresh start at this point is the only cure for all this pervasive Tyrannical Lawlessness.
No.
It’s absolute, complete, open in our Faces Tyrannical Lawlessness.
In reply to Well, got nothing to add… by Zorba's idea
Trump's disruption? Haha. Exactly what disruption? Despite what trumptards might argue, the Illuminati agenda is on track as far as I'm concerned.
Trump is the DeepState ... you dumbass....
It's why he helped Israel and spend $717 Billions on DoD!
Let’s wait for the all but guaranteed upcoming chemical attack in Syria, and response before passing final judgement.
or not ...
In reply to Trump is the DeepState … by JibjeResearch