Green Beret Sniper And His "Military Friends" Are "Pissed" Over Kaepernick Nike Ad

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 09/05/2018 - 19:45

Legendary Green Beret sniper and ex-UFC star Tim Kennedy says he's boycotting Nike following their decision to spotlight former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick - as many in law enforcement and the military have taken offense to the ad's tag-line of "Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything." 

Kennedy - who is currently participating in a military school course at Fort Bragg in North Carolina, told TMZ that Nike's ad is disrespectful to the US flag as well as to the men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces.

"When I walked into the team room this morning, there were some people who were fuming," Kennedy tells TMZ Sports ... "I'm not gonna speak for them, but there was no one happy about it." -TMZ

Kennedy says that every member of the special forces in his team room had lost at least 10 friends who had "sacrificed everything." 

"You can’t go around that room [in Fort Bragg] and not ask a guy if he could list on his two hands friends that have died from Special Forces," said Kennedy, adding "I'm talking about REAL heroes and I'm surrounded by a bunch of them right now."

Kennedy and his military friends aren't the only group to take offense to Nike's ad; the National Fraternal Order of Police has issued a press release, which reads in part: 

"Since 2016, 381 cops have been killed in the line of duty. They believed in something and sacrificed everything as did the families they left behind. All of the men and women in law enforcement believe in something and are prepared to sacrifice everything." 

Perhaps Nike founder Phil Knight, who wouldn't comment on Nike's notorious child labor sweatshops, can opine on why they chose an anti-American spokesman? 

Labor

Dougs Decks Cryptopithicus Homme Wed, 09/05/2018 - 20:06

Just Do It,,,

   If you like punching old white people in the head, trying to knock them out,,,

      Just Do It,,,

   If you like having 10 kids, with 6 different baby mommas...

      Just Do it,,,

   If you like having a felony criminal record, before you can legally buy cigarettes,,,

      Just Do It,,,

If you like throwing away, a potentially lucrative football career,,,

      Just Do It,,,

skbull44 Dougs Decks Wed, 09/05/2018 - 20:11

Not sure I would categorize those in the military as 'heroes'. The military is little more than the strong arm of the political, corporate and financial classes who use these men and women to enforce their control of resources and wealth, usually by invading sovereign lands and sowing chaos. Sure, there are some amongst the military who perform 'heroic' acts but being in the military does not automatically make one a hero, especially if the military 'intervention' they are involved in is at the behest of the arms manufacturers, bankers, and politicians. 

 

https://olduvai.ca

The Juggernaut RAT005 Wed, 09/05/2018 - 20:17

@Tim Kennedy:  If this news to you then so be it; you're fighting an undeclared war.  In the words of Major General Smedley Darlington Butler, "War is just a racket... I believe in adequate defense at the coastline and nothing else."

 

You want to talk about hero's Kennedy?  Stand down, leave your post and go home to your family and defend the homeland because the enemies of the Constitution are not in the sands of Iraq or Afghanistan but right in your own country, smiling at you in every television appearance.

“I spent 33 years and four months in active military service and during that period I spent most of my time as a high class muscle man for Big Business, for Wall Street and the bankers. In short, I was a racketeer, a gangster for capitalism. I helped make Mexico and especially Tampico safe for American oil interests in 1914. I helped make Haiti and Cuba a decent place for the National City Bank boys to collect revenues in. I helped in the raping of half a dozen Central American republics for the benefit of Wall Street. I helped purify Nicaragua for the International Banking House of Brown Brothers in 1902-1912. I brought light to the Dominican Republic for the American sugar interests in 1916. I helped make Honduras right for the American fruit companies in 1903. In China in 1927 I helped see to it that Standard Oil went on its way unmolested. Looking back on it, I might have given Al Capone a few hints. The best he could do was to operate his racket in three districts. I operated on three continents.”  - Major General Smedley Darlington Butler

evoila Luc X. Ifer Wed, 09/05/2018 - 20:38

Hey, Nike knows where its bread is buttered.  Who the hell cares; you don't like their position great, don't buy their products.  but who in the hell has time to go make a stupid youtube video, post it, and then jack off to the # of views they get because a clothing company picks a dipshit for it's spokesman?

Really. 

Things that go bump Tom_Pain Wed, 09/05/2018 - 20:39

How, exactly, are they fighting for our rights by subjugating Iraq and Afghanistan? There's going to be another false flag in Syria, and this time they're going to go in there and subjugate those vile Syrians denying us our rights. At about the same time or shortly thereafter they are going to do the same to those horrible Venezuelans. By God, they'll make Venezuela safe for Exxon or die trying. That the military is fighting for our rights or defending us abroad is one of the lies they tell you and you've heard it so often you don't even question it. They are certainly fighting for someone's vested interests. Sadly not ours. Major conglomerates are coveting their natural resources. How dare they live on top of our oil and rare earths? 

Steve40th396 skbull44 Wed, 09/05/2018 - 20:49

You do realize Ted is a Green Beret and he was talking about all  his Green Beret buddies. Yes, they do some phenomenal stuff. You dont want to call them heroes, fine, thats your right. But, I am sure glad I had them on my team in the Military ,along with SEALS, Rangers, as they were the tip of the spear on missions. Heroes to me and many others.

And beleiving that we, retired, active and former military are here to enforce control for wealthy powerful people, that again is your right.. But, I bet most of us thought differently in our stance on being in the military..

Baron von Bud ztack3r Wed, 09/05/2018 - 20:02

Does anyone really get upset at the Nike ad campaign? Nike want's to reignite brand recognition and K needs a big paycheck. This is how ads and politics is done in the media age. Create a straw man enemy, get money to fight enemy, and lots of people get rich. The story line of something to get angry about is fed to you every day along with mountains of other worthless media shit. In the 1950's, Americas supposed golden age, media was a transistor radio. Get involved in real life and stay busy.

CheapBastard TBT or not TBT Wed, 09/05/2018 - 19:54

Nike is using Kapernick as leverage to try to keep blacks on the plantation. Nike thinks they will identify with the mulatto who pretends to be an athlete.

Nike could have chosen a REAL athlete like Floyd Merryweather but Floyd is a strong trump supporter so that rules him out. These millionaire Board of Directors don't like conservatives or even Americans in general. In fact, it's obvious Nike hates Americans as well as cops.

chubbar DingleBarryObummer Wed, 09/05/2018 - 20:02

It's killing me not to know what moron came up with this idea. I read all the articles, none of them have mentioned the name of the marketing firm that handles the NIKE account. I'm assuming they have a marketing firm, I suppose it could be in house. I really just want to know who the fuck is so tone deaf that they floated this idea to the bosses at Nike? Ultimately it's the folks at Nike who are responsible, but I really would like to know who the fucking retard was that originally came up with this stupidity?

rudyspeaks DingleBarryObummer Wed, 09/05/2018 - 20:48

Remember how America's right wing went bonkers when a boxer refused to participate in an illegal invasion of Vietnam? They stripped him of his title, refused to let him box, vilified him all over the media? Wow! That was worse than the Nike backlash. And how did it end? When America hosted the Olympics (in Atlanta) forty years later and America had to decide which of their 300 million citizens to honor by having him light the Olympic torch, it was Muhammed Ali, the boxer who stood by his principles! "Patriotic" outrage has a brief shelf-life...

Hubbs Wed, 09/05/2018 - 19:47

Whoever was dumb enough to buy Nike in the first place? Having to sell millions of shoes just to pay sponsors, and then heaping hypocrisy upon hypocrisy?.

New Balance, to my knowledge, does not play to this kind of BS.

Drop-Hammer Wed, 09/05/2018 - 19:48

