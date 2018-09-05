Green Beret Sniper And His "Military Friends" Are "Pissed" Over Kaepernick Nike Ad

Legendary Green Beret sniper and ex-UFC star Tim Kennedy says he's boycotting Nike following their decision to spotlight former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick - as many in law enforcement and the military have taken offense to the ad's tag-line of "Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything."
Kennedy - who is currently participating in a military school course at Fort Bragg in North Carolina, told TMZ that Nike's ad is disrespectful to the US flag as well as to the men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces.
"When I walked into the team room this morning, there were some people who were fuming," Kennedy tells TMZ Sports ... "I'm not gonna speak for them, but there was no one happy about it." -TMZ
Kennedy says that every member of the special forces in his team room had lost at least 10 friends who had "sacrificed everything."
"You can’t go around that room [in Fort Bragg] and not ask a guy if he could list on his two hands friends that have died from Special Forces," said Kennedy, adding "I'm talking about REAL heroes and I'm surrounded by a bunch of them right now."
Kennedy and his military friends aren't the only group to take offense to Nike's ad; the National Fraternal Order of Police has issued a press release, which reads in part:
"Since 2016, 381 cops have been killed in the line of duty. They believed in something and sacrificed everything as did the families they left behind. All of the men and women in law enforcement believe in something and are prepared to sacrifice everything."
Perhaps Nike founder Phil Knight, who wouldn't comment on Nike's notorious child labor sweatshops, can opine on why they chose an anti-American spokesman?
September 4, 2018
does this guy know about the ZOG? someone should tell him, it's important.
ZOG?? Isn't he buddies with the one bank?
Just Do It,,,
If you like punching old white people in the head, trying to knock them out,,,
Just Do It,,,
If you like having 10 kids, with 6 different baby mommas...
Just Do it,,,
If you like having a felony criminal record, before you can legally buy cigarettes,,,
Just Do It,,,
If you like throwing away, a potentially lucrative football career,,,
Just Do It,,,
Not sure I would categorize those in the military as 'heroes'. The military is little more than the strong arm of the political, corporate and financial classes who use these men and women to enforce their control of resources and wealth, usually by invading sovereign lands and sowing chaos. Sure, there are some amongst the military who perform 'heroic' acts but being in the military does not automatically make one a hero, especially if the military 'intervention' they are involved in is at the behest of the arms manufacturers, bankers, and politicians.
https://olduvai.ca
The whole shitshow is wrapped pretty tight around the axle.
@Tim Kennedy: If this news to you then so be it; you're fighting an undeclared war. In the words of Major General Smedley Darlington Butler, "War is just a racket... I believe in adequate defense at the coastline and nothing else."
You want to talk about hero's Kennedy? Stand down, leave your post and go home to your family and defend the homeland because the enemies of the Constitution are not in the sands of Iraq or Afghanistan but right in your own country, smiling at you in every television appearance.
“I spent 33 years and four months in active military service and during that period I spent most of my time as a high class muscle man for Big Business, for Wall Street and the bankers. In short, I was a racketeer, a gangster for capitalism. I helped make Mexico and especially Tampico safe for American oil interests in 1914. I helped make Haiti and Cuba a decent place for the National City Bank boys to collect revenues in. I helped in the raping of half a dozen Central American republics for the benefit of Wall Street. I helped purify Nicaragua for the International Banking House of Brown Brothers in 1902-1912. I brought light to the Dominican Republic for the American sugar interests in 1916. I helped make Honduras right for the American fruit companies in 1903. In China in 1927 I helped see to it that Standard Oil went on its way unmolested. Looking back on it, I might have given Al Capone a few hints. The best he could do was to operate his racket in three districts. I operated on three continents.” - Major General Smedley Darlington Butler
Why are Army snipers so emotionally fragile, and why does the general public even have to care about their fee-fees?
The rest of the military is out there fighting for our rights and defending the Constitution. I have one hell of a lot more respect for the average E1-3 grunt, sailor, marine, or airman than these special snowflakes.
Snipers should devote energies to SOUTHERN BORDER!
Shoot•••••••••••••••••••••••••all ILLEGALS wearing NIKE's!
I hope TK will have the luck to intersect CK in a back alley without too much public ...
Hey, Nike knows where its bread is buttered. Who the hell cares; you don't like their position great, don't buy their products. but who in the hell has time to go make a stupid youtube video, post it, and then jack off to the # of views they get because a clothing company picks a dipshit for it's spokesman?
Really.
Mercs are not heroes. Never have been, never will be. Machiavelli wrote about this a few centuries ago.
Snipers should be deployed to Washington and it declared it a free fire zone.
How, exactly, are they fighting for our rights by subjugating Iraq and Afghanistan? There's going to be another false flag in Syria, and this time they're going to go in there and subjugate those vile Syrians denying us our rights. At about the same time or shortly thereafter they are going to do the same to those horrible Venezuelans. By God, they'll make Venezuela safe for Exxon or die trying. That the military is fighting for our rights or defending us abroad is one of the lies they tell you and you've heard it so often you don't even question it. They are certainly fighting for someone's vested interests. Sadly not ours. Major conglomerates are coveting their natural resources. How dare they live on top of our oil and rare earths?
In reply to Why are Army snipers so… by Tom_Pain
Just come home.
In reply to Not sure I would categorize… by skbull44
One man’s “hero” is another man’s “thuggy bitch m.f”
How can anyone actively enforcing that central bankers’ racket be a “hero?” Military, PMC, police, whoever they are - they’re just hired guns.
I chose not to re-enlist once I understood what was really going on. I only wish now that I had understood it much, much sooner.
You do realize Ted is a Green Beret and he was talking about all his Green Beret buddies. Yes, they do some phenomenal stuff. You dont want to call them heroes, fine, thats your right. But, I am sure glad I had them on my team in the Military ,along with SEALS, Rangers, as they were the tip of the spear on missions. Heroes to me and many others.
And beleiving that we, retired, active and former military are here to enforce control for wealthy powerful people, that again is your right.. But, I bet most of us thought differently in our stance on being in the military..
Anyone not grossed out at least, by the Kaeperwhatisface ad.
as long as the presstitues aren't forced to eat their children alive, nothing will change. it's war, and they have to pay, with more than life.
Indonesia- Malaysia ? Hard scarf muslim
Here, I helped Nike fix their ad:
https://imgflip.com/i/2har1g
-chumblez.
P.S. Fuck the cops! They wouldn't be doing it if there wasn't a paycheck involved.
-chumblez.
as long as their pay check allows them second pass with the goy used cattle females, they are happy, they still don't understand divorce law...
Nice one chumbawamba! Amen.
"Just burn it", or "Just don't buy it" with Nike symbol upside down.
Fuck Nike with a splintery broomstick. What a rabble of virtue signaling ass-wipes.
Nicely done, chum.
And for those that care, here is the FBI's video of them murdering a man with his hands in the air.
https://heavy.com/news/2016/01/lavoy-finicum-fbi-oregon-shooting-video-…
Does anyone really get upset at the Nike ad campaign? Nike want's to reignite brand recognition and K needs a big paycheck. This is how ads and politics is done in the media age. Create a straw man enemy, get money to fight enemy, and lots of people get rich. The story line of something to get angry about is fed to you every day along with mountains of other worthless media shit. In the 1950's, Americas supposed golden age, media was a transistor radio. Get involved in real life and stay busy.
I boycot Nike already simply because I'm not an elite athlete so I don't need $130 athletic shoes. I'm not stupid enough to think that buying expensive shoes will make this white man jump any higher. Expensive gear doesn't make one an elite athlete, just as being in the military or law enforcement doesn't automatically make one a "Hero".
I haven't bought Nike since I was a teen. The shoes fell apart ridiculously fast and weren't worth the pricetag. Expensive name brand garbage
Nike is using Kapernick as leverage to try to keep blacks on the plantation. Nike thinks they will identify with the mulatto who pretends to be an athlete.
Nike could have chosen a REAL athlete like Floyd Merryweather but Floyd is a strong trump supporter so that rules him out. These millionaire Board of Directors don't like conservatives or even Americans in general. In fact, it's obvious Nike hates Americans as well as cops.
Thank you for bringing up Floyd Mayweather.
He is one fantastic human being on many levels.
I say this as a fan of Conor McGregor.
To me the ad says "Wear Nike sneakers and you can be a washed-up third-rate has-been, just like me." His football abilities were as over-hyped as Danica Patrick's auto racing abilities.
Maybe now he can afford a haircut. As Obama might say, the 1970s want that hair style back.
It's killing me not to know what moron came up with this idea. I read all the articles, none of them have mentioned the name of the marketing firm that handles the NIKE account. I'm assuming they have a marketing firm, I suppose it could be in house. I really just want to know who the fuck is so tone deaf that they floated this idea to the bosses at Nike? Ultimately it's the folks at Nike who are responsible, but I really would like to know who the fucking retard was that originally came up with this stupidity?
A good investigative reporter would looking for a leaker on the Board to discover how this anti-American campaign unfolded.
Hoping to see there stock sink to 50 before Christmas. That would be a nice present to Americans. Of course, bankruptcy would even be better.
The day this country goes full French Revolution on the one percent kaperdick will be no where to be seen. He will be unwilling to sacrifice it all. Guaranteed.
Remember how America's right wing went bonkers when a boxer refused to participate in an illegal invasion of Vietnam? They stripped him of his title, refused to let him box, vilified him all over the media? Wow! That was worse than the Nike backlash. And how did it end? When America hosted the Olympics (in Atlanta) forty years later and America had to decide which of their 300 million citizens to honor by having him light the Olympic torch, it was Muhammed Ali, the boxer who stood by his principles! "Patriotic" outrage has a brief shelf-life...
Whoever was dumb enough to buy Nike in the first place? Having to sell millions of shoes just to pay sponsors, and then heaping hypocrisy upon hypocrisy?.
New Balance, to my knowledge, does not play to this kind of BS.
I wonder if Nike will cut the $5/day wages they pay those slave children in Vietnam to help pay for Kapperprick's $50 million propaganda move?
Just saw on Yahoo that millenials are buying up Nike stock on Robinhood. Go figure.
New Balance, to my knowledge, does not play to this kind of BS.
Not only that but NB is the only one that still makes shoes in the USA.
New Balance Shoes
75% are made in Asia.
The 25% “made in USA” average about 70% US content
https://routingbyrumor.wordpress.com/2007/12/27/new-balance-shoes-made-in-usa-yeah-right/
I am surprised Under Armour or New Balance have not jumped in with an ad showing REAL sacrifice such as the soldiers landing on Normandy, or something like that where some serious sacrifices were made.
Perhaps they are frozen and scared to do anything given the whopping loss Nike took yesterday.
A lot of cars made in the US have less than 70% US made components, so what's your point? That they don't make NB shoes in New England? At least their entire shoe line isn't made by slaves in Asia like the rest of the brands out there.
I always wondered this too. Nike is so established already they could have not sponsored anyone since Jordan and I doubt their sales would have suffered.
FTP
US ghetto rats will laugh at seeing a photo of chinks doing slave labor.
You ever know a shoe to stitch itself together?
I don't care. I don't wear Nike. I don't use Nike. And I don't care what this guy, or anyone else, does or does not do about or to Nike.
