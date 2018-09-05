"High Treason" - Deranged Dallas Man Repeatedly Rams Fox Building

A man crashed a pickup truck into the offices of a Dallas-based Fox Affiliate station on Wednesday before backing up and repeatedly ramming his vehicle through the station's floor-to-ceiling windows before getting out and accusing the station of "high treason," according to the New York Times. While nobody was hurt in the assault, the station said that its employees had been evacuated, according to the station, KDFW-TV.
A Dallas police spokesperson said the man appeared to be upset about an officer-involved shooting elsewhere and left flyers at the scene that were "mostly rambling." He has been charged with criminal mischief.
Numerous photos and video of the incident circulated on twitter.
An employee at FOX4 tells me a truck crashed into their building twice this morning. Papers all over the ground. He says the driver got out screaming about treason. Employees have been evacuated. I have more details I’m trying to confirm. Standby. @wfaa pic.twitter.com/n0jrsgBygE— Tiffany Liou (@tliou) September 5, 2018
Two DPD officers examining truck driven by man who repeatedly crashed into FOX4 building early Wednesday and then began ranting. No reported injuries. https://t.co/W2eCeyjr3v pic.twitter.com/sZiup6zgzT— FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) September 5, 2018
The uncertainty continues in downtown Dallas at Fox 4 pic.twitter.com/9rYMdsWwou— Shaun Rabb (@shaunrabbfox4) September 5, 2018
I have been riveted watching my co-workers cover this story at the station. Relieved everyone is safe. Suspect ranting about “high treason.” Great. https://t.co/W9VnwRNirN— Steve Eagar (@steveeagar) September 5, 2018
Scary moment this morning when a man drove his truck into our building. We evacuated while the bomb squad is investigating. pic.twitter.com/fnbDopcJFb— Shannon Murray (@ShannonMFox4) September 5, 2018
According to Fox, photojournalists at the affiliate filmed the man as he placed several boxes next to the side of the building. A bomb-squad unit was called in to investigate, but found that they were "filled with stacks of paper." Some of the flyers ended up strewn across the sidewalk. Police have since finished investigating the scene and have confirmed that there are no additional threats.
