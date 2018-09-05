"High Treason" - Deranged Dallas Man Repeatedly Rams Fox Building

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 09/05/2018 - 11:00

A man crashed a pickup truck into the offices of a Dallas-based Fox Affiliate station on Wednesday before backing up and repeatedly ramming his vehicle through the station's floor-to-ceiling windows before getting out and accusing the station of "high treason," according to the New York Times. While nobody was hurt in the assault, the station said that its employees had been evacuated, according to the station, KDFW-TV.

A Dallas police spokesperson said the man appeared to be upset about an officer-involved shooting elsewhere and left flyers at the scene that were "mostly rambling." He has been charged with criminal mischief.

Dallas

Numerous photos and video of the incident circulated on twitter.

 

According to Fox, photojournalists at the affiliate filmed the man as he placed several boxes next to the side of the building. A bomb-squad unit was called in to investigate, but found that they were "filled with stacks of paper." Some of the flyers ended up strewn across the sidewalk. Police have since finished investigating the scene and have confirmed that there are no additional threats.

Comments

NoDebt toady Wed, 09/05/2018 - 11:13

Why do these nutbags never go after the right people?  You would think, just by accident and the law of large numbers, they would occasionally get one of the people who's actually the problem.  But no.  Never happens.

 

gwar5 Wed, 09/05/2018 - 11:05

Liberal wackadoodle.

... "Damn, if only we could get rid of Fox News nothing would stand in our way.... wait, I know what to do!"

Chupacabra-322 Wed, 09/05/2018 - 11:08

RealityCheque Chupacabra-322 Wed, 09/05/2018 - 11:26

"End War on Drugs"

This is the only one I would agree with. Stop telling people what they can and cannot put in their bodies. If you aren't directly endangering anyone in doing so, then it should be completely up to you.

On the other hand, if public safety is what its "really all about" (not corporate profiteering and protecting entrenched interests), then ban alcohol and tobacco as well as cannabis, cocaine, mushrooms etc etc. Given the amount of misery and suffering that the first two cause.

You know, think of the children!

TrustbutVerify Wed, 09/05/2018 - 11:16

Just like the Germans pre-WWII were sensitized into violence, and accepting violence against various groups at that time - so too are so many in the U.S. being similarly brainwashed by the fascist Left now.  

Dr. Black Wed, 09/05/2018 - 11:17

I'm sure this will NOT be reported on CNN or MSNBC.  Doesn't fit the narrative that all violence in the country is committed by anti-democrat white male deplorables. 

Yeah, the democrats are all rainbows, moonbeams, and snow flakes...and the occasional masked terrorist.

Bryan Wed, 09/05/2018 - 11:20

Yet another narcissistic child throwing a tantrum.  There will be a lot more of these.  We as a culture have been breeding this person for the past 3 or 4 decades.  Now that they are old enough to drive, teach and run for public office, the sh!t is hitting the fan.  Welcome to Progressivism, generation 2.