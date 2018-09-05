How People Become Easily Controlled By Tyrants

Authored by Brandon Smith via Alt-Market.com,
The question often arises in liberty movement circles as to how we get to the point of full blown tyranny within a society. There are numerous factors that determine this outcome, but through all the various totalitarian systems in history there are common denominators – elements that must be there for tyrants to prevail. When we can identify these common elements in an objective manner, we make it far more difficult for despotic structures to stand.
This is a very complex issue, but I’ll break it down as best as I’m able…
The Psychology Of The Tyrant
To come to terms with how tyrants control society, we must first examine how the mind of a tyrant operates, because these people do not in most cases think the way average human beings think. It is one of the few cases in which I would encourage people to “otherize” another group. Tyrants are psychologically abnormal to such an extreme that is is difficult to classify them as human.
I believe the key to understanding the motivations of tyrants and where these people come from rests on our understanding of narcissistic sociopathy. I wrote about this extensively in my article ‘Global Elitists Are Not Human,’ so I will only give a summary here.
Narcissistic and sociopathic traits, like many psychological traits, are inborn. They are present in about 5% to 10% of any society at any given time. In the vast majority of cases, these traits remain “latent” and do not affect a person’s actions or relationships to a great extent. In a minority of cases, however, narcissism and sociopathy become the defining factors of a person’s psyche. This occurs in less that 1% of a population.
To be clear, not all narcissists are sociopaths and not all sociopaths are narcissists. There are people who are low level narcissists who excel in society and retain a conscience. There are low level sociopaths in society that serve important functions in careers that empathetic people would find difficult, such as certain jobs in the military, or in the medical field. What I am referring to here are HIGH LEVEL narcissistic sociopaths – the kind of people that become murderers, rapists, pedophiles, and yes, tyrants.
A sociopathic narcissist is motivated by personal desire only. They are incapable of empathy for others and see people as a kind of food and fuel source rather than fellow travelers in life. They consider their lack of conscience as an evolutionary advantage; a tool that helps them to survive and thrive by trampling, stealing, manipulating and killing if necessary without guilt or regret.
You would think these creatures would be easy to pick out in a crowd, but it is not always so simple. They have the ability to mimic behaviors of those around them in order to appear more human. Sometimes this does give them away because they can’t help but parrot or steal behaviors and mannerisms from people they meet to the point of obviousness. For those inexperienced with narcissistic sociopaths, though, the tactic works for a time, because what people think they see is someone just like them; a reflection. Imagine it as a survival mechanism, like a chameleon.
For some tyrants, the ability makes them endearing to the public for a time. They can be many things to many groups, and their ability to lie convincingly is exceptional. They climb the ladder of success quickly, and build systems that allow them to prosper. They do have doubts and weaknesses, though.
They are in most cases cowardly. They prefer to get what they want through subversion and trickery, and they run from direct confrontation. They prefer to use other people (useful idiots) as weapons or shields rather than risk facing off with their ideological opponents. As parasites, they focus on the weak minded or the fragile.
They desperately want admiration from the very people they victimize. Therefore, they are constantly forced to play roles in order to appear normal. They do not like this. They feel that it is below their station in life to pander, and they are convinced that they should be worshiped as they are, not worshiped for the fraudulent image they have constructed. They want to “come out of the closet,” in a sense, as a narcissistic sociopath, but if they do under a stable social climate they will be shunned or burned at the stake. They sometimes band together for protection, and are willing to work with each other as long as there is mutual benefit.
Thus, these “people” seek to create chaos, and then to reorder society to act more like they act, or think more like they think. When the masses have been convinced to abandon conscience, then the monsters can come out into the light of day without fear.
Here is how they achieve this goal, and how average people help them do it...
False Assumptions
Almost all bad situations start with false assumptions based on bias rather than facts or evidence. The most dangerous assumption when it comes to tyranny is to say “we are in the right, therefore we are not supporting tyranny.” The question that needs to be asked, though, is are they really "right" according to the facts? If the answer is “no,” then they are probably fueling a tyrannical system.
First and foremost, many human beings want to be “right” more than they want to be correct. That is to say, they are happy to “win” arguments and conflicts regardless of whether or not the truth is on their side. This bias is the root of many catastrophes in history.
This is not to say that they don’t have a conscience. Most people in fact do have a conscience that tells them their assumptions are wrong, but they can still commit acts of stupidity and atrocity. This is where tyrannical manipulators tend to help them along.
Tyrants find great joy in creating all kinds of logical fallacies, mental gymnastics and morally relative sales pitches in order to convince a group of people that their wrong assumptions are right. The truth becomes foggy and evidence becomes unnecessary. In this state of mind, when individuals melt together into a mob, assumptions become cult dictates and “winning” becomes paramount. False assumptions and biases can be used to turn normal upstanding people into monsters, all because they refused to accept that their ideological position was flawed; all because they were afraid to feel embarrassed or admit they had been conned.
False Sides
The taking of sides in political discourse is natural and normal. Even when people are entirely honest about the facts on hand and agree on basic principles of human decency and freedom, they will STILL disagree on what solutions should be used to deal with the problems in front of them. This creates a spectrum within society that is ever present; it cannot be helped or avoided. Tyrants understand the basis of this spectrum and try to use it to their advantage to manipulate people away from thoughtful discourse and towards mindless conflict.
Tyrants exploit the masses more easily when people assume that corrupt political and social leaders are working for “their side” against the “other side.” Often these leaders can be bought or threatened into subservience. Tyrants then use them to drive the spectrum to the furthest opposites, until both sides adopt an attitude of zealotry.
This happens not only in politics, but in geopolitics, as entire nations are driven to war with each other by puppet presidents and governments over engineered conflicts that only ever benefit the cabal of tyrants behind the curtain.
Zealotry And False Narratives
I view zealotry as a kind of psychological disease that is actually communicable - it spreads like a virus through a culture until everyone is infected. Zealotry happens when a person embraces an ideology to the point that it overrides their personality and their soul, and they are no longer able to think clearly as an individual. This includes considering the possibility that they are on the wrong side of history and morality.
Zealotry on a mass scale depends on a number of dominoes set in succession. The threat of civil breakdown and economic suffering helps. Ideological opponents must be painted as an imminent and vile threat to the very fabric of society. In some cases they are a real and created threat (controlled opposition); in other cases they are a paper tiger meant to drive another group to support tyrannical measures.
Tyrants build false narratives. This is what they do best. They encourage people to unknowingly become villains, or they accuse innocent groups of villainy in order to sow division. They need all sides to see everyone else either as an ally or an enemy. There is no in-between. If a person does not conform to the views of the zealot, then he must be immediately treated as a threat. This causes an endless echo chamber which destroys all dissent or disagreement, no matter how rational.
Zealots operate primarily on fear, making them easy prey for tyrants. And as some nerd somewhere once said, “Fear is the mind killer; fear is the little death that brings total obliteration.”
Apathy And False Hope
More than anything else, tyrants desire an apathetic population. Apathy breeds complacency and inaction, and it also encourages delusional thinking. Apathetic people tend towards the philosophy of pacifism as a means to vindicate their own behavior, but this is merely a mask designed to hide their fear. They might fear suffering, they might fear loss, they might fear failure, but they certainly have fear, and it stops them from standing in the way of developments that they know are evil in nature and that require an aggressive response.
Apathy can also be bred into a society through the use of false hopes. Tyrants conjure scenarios in which the public is made to believe positive “change” is about to take place, usually through politics. But, there will be no change for the better beyond the cosmetic. Things only get worse. In this process of conditioning, tyrants raise up the hopes of the masses, and then dash them to the ground over and over, until the public gives up.
The problem is not that things cannot change for the better, but that the public keeps playing by the rules of a game fabricated by the very people that are causing their misery. Stepping outside the constraints of that game requires us to take matters into our own hands rather than waiting around for others to make changes for us. It requires risk. If the farce of tyranny is to ever end, all awake and aware people will have to take many risks.
I have heard it argued that tyranny is a natural and inevitable product of human society. That tyrants cannot be avoided, that they will always exist and any attempt to remove them will result in them only being replaced with other tyrants. This is the pinnacle of the pathetic mindset. It is the dark void of nihilism.
One could also argue that there is no point to washing ourselves because we are just going to get dirty again tomorrow. But these people would eventually die of disease. If tyranny is a human constant, then rebellion must also be a human constant, otherwise, humanity dies or is turned into something unrecognizable.
* * *
If you would like to support the publishing of articles like the one you have just read, visit our donations page here. We greatly appreciate your patronage.
Comments
They're oblivious. Most people don't have the mindset of dominating and ruling over others. The tribe of the banksters is not "most people"... they are a very specific "chosen people" (or so they dementedly think). Were all people sheep, planet earth's inhabitants would be a rather peaceful place. But, there are wolves among us and as long as we deny that fact, we will continue to get shorn, milked and slaughtered. Every now and then, a sheep will poke its head above the masticating herd only to notice the looming cliff ahead with the wolves prodding them toward its precipice. He will bleat a warning, but his fellow ovinity ostracize him, tell him to keep his head down and keep grazing. If enough heads pop up, however, there can be a stampede in a different direction.
With that, I bawl querulously, "BAAAAA!!!! BAAAAA!!! BAAAAAA!!"
Class dismissed.
@Brandon Smith
You have nailed (((it))) yet did not name (((it))).
Good work in any case and you may continue to publish... for now.
In reply to They're oblivious. by J S Bach
This the best ZH article in weeks.
In reply to @Brandon Smith You have… by Nostradumbass
Better way, way too late, than never
In reply to This the best ZH article in… by Arising
that is a mighty good looking photo at the top of the article
In reply to When we can identify these… by francis scott …
yup, filthy "sword and shield" (((cowards and parasites )))
In reply to @Brandon Smith You have… by Nostradumbass
An increasingly larger knot is forming in my throat as all illusions fall away of a false hope. The dispondency I have for what comes next in this world is my only grasp of myself. How can any woke person feel any different? I stand gazing into this deep abyss knowing only a deep sorrow.
Cheer up Brian...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SJUhlRoBL8M&list=RDSJUhlRoBL8M
In reply to An increasingly larger knot… by DavyRoySixPack
To an emotional man this world is indeed a hell to a thinking person its a muppet show about as real as silicone boobs, but highly entertaining, the trick is to know when these 2 sentiments are about collide so you can be elsewhere.
In reply to An increasingly larger knot… by DavyRoySixPack
Why didn't I take the damn blue pill......? ? ?
In reply to An increasingly larger knot… by DavyRoySixPack
That's the way I feel when I look into the bathroom mirror every morning.
In reply to An increasingly larger knot… by DavyRoySixPack
Remove the mirror.
In reply to " I stand gazing into this… by francis scott …
JFC, you need to get over that emotional shit, and fast. If this shit goes live, you had better be ready to deal with what goes down. I don't do pity party's anymore. Waste of time. You think you are woke. Sounds like you are about half-way there. I've been on other forums and seen commenters say, in a certain scenario, they would give up or kill themselves. That is the difference between a survivor and a thriver. I don't plan on ever quitting. The day I quit is the day I am dead.
Quitting isn't an option. I acquired this mind set in the military after a 20-mile march. It's hard to explain when your mind changes, what clicks. I would have to say that is the day I learned that quitting, for me, wasn't a fucking option. I have seen people say they would quit if they didn't have toilet paper. Or if they couldn't take a shower. Most people are weak. Find other strong people. We are out here.
In reply to An increasingly larger knot… by DavyRoySixPack
One of my managers once called me a rebel and he was right,I will never be a sheep.
Rebellion maybe a constant, but it's rarely a constant large enough to get shit done.
People will always go with their best interests... which is not to anger the tyrant and wake up dead. So, unfortunately you need to take a large dump in society's punch bowl to get some action. Mess up enough people's life so much, they will have to act. But, that's not good for public relations, and as Ted Kaczynski says, revolutions rarely go the way you want. They usually end up with another tyrant, or if they fail, a jackboot on your throat.
What we need is a revolutionary and violent libertarian culture to break the paradigm. Use the best practices from the leftists, jihadists, criminals, crusaders, crazies... to create a 3% that is willing to stomp the shit out of the governments, Facebook, Nike, et al. And once in power, give it make to the masses to fuck up all over again.
Human society is like MS Windows... it can't really be fixed, but it can be rebooted to get some functionality back.
Amen to that shit Vlad !
I almost wish Hillary had won. Because she would have thrown so much chaos into the world as regular people know it. More people would have been "Red Pilled" at one time. The desire to fight back and fight against her, the CIA, the FBI, the NSA, the TSA, the IRS and the rest of the government thugs would have been galvanized.
Now with Trump in office, Conservative and Libertarians have hops. We are patiently waiting for Trump to lock someone up. Anyone. We have no rule of law in this country now. And that must change, or we have no country. We have a banana republic. Nobody even knows if Trump will come through or not.
I'm still wondering where the 3% is at. The 3% that will defend the country from all enemies, foreign and domestic. We have an active coup taking place against the president by embedded forces deep in the government.
Time for a reboot !
In reply to Rebellion maybe a constant,… by VladLenin
Well the leftist commies are kicking the ants' nest pretty damn hard, today!
In reply to Rebellion maybe a constant,… by VladLenin
Proper functionality is based upon a solid, un-hackable program of logic and order, as well as total compatibility and reliability of essential, interconnected sub-components. When the quality of the structure and interfacing elements is defective, melt-down is inevitable.
In reply to Rebellion maybe a constant,… by VladLenin
BS scoffs at those who mention "joos" in relation to the very real issues and dilemmas he identifies and discusses. And BS may well have the correct viewpoint. Who knows what lurks in the shadows, hand puppets providing entertainment, faces on the Nameless ones?
The Khazarian Mafia, the Black Nobles, the Illuminati, so many different names, so few individuals (humans?!) readily nameable. If David Rockefeller and George Soros are "cut outs", serving on the front lines, I cannot imagine who pulls THEIR strings. Even members of the Rothschild family may subsist subjected to greater powers. Preston James, Dean Henderson, and others plumb the depths of such mysteries. Brandon Smith makes do with "globalist elitists" whose psychopathology evidences a certain alien, otherworldliness suggesting ETs, Archons, or others among us from ancient times indeed, well before "Jews" entered the scene.
It would seem that Voltaire's Candide got it right, finally: Let us tend our own gardens. Get ourselves free. Help one another. Live by the Golden Rule. Love the hell out of everything.
Tyrant: I hate you, you stupid, ugly, brainless unwashed masses. I am superior to you in every respect and you will do as I tell you, or else I will kill you, eat you and shit you all and let God sort you out.
Liberal: I love you, you stupid, ugly, brainless unwashed masses. I am superior to you in every respect and I will kill you, eat you and shit you for your own good because you are endowed by God with certain inalienable human rights, such as the right to be killed by those smarter and superior to you.
Perfect article for the Zero hedge base.
Rothschild Khazarian Mafia's ultimate toxic sheep dip...Israel
"because what people think they see is someone just like them; a reflection. Imagine it as a survival mechanism, like a chameleon."
Indeed. I am always wary of anyone that doesn't like disagreements or honest debates. That is a big red flag that you are dealing with a NPD person. I know. I have a family member that is one.