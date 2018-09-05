Illegal Immigrant Students Now Allowed On California College Boards

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 09/05/2018 - 19:25

Authored by Grace Gottschling via Campus Reform,

California Governor Jerry Brown signed a bill into law that allows illegal immigrant students to hold elected positions on California college boards as long as they qualify for in-state tuition.

The bill, AB1887, was signed on Aug 24 and permits students, who are illegally residing in the United States, to “serve on any board or commission […] that relate to public elementary and secondary education and that includes members who are pupils or minors,” provided they are eligible for in-state tuition or are otherwise exempt from paying non-resident tuition.

In California, students qualify for in-state tuition, also known as resident tuition, provided they have resided in the state for over a year prior to admission. Non-California resident students,  including illegal immigrants, may be eligible for an exemption if they meet certain requirements, such as attending a California high school or community college for a minimum of three years, according to California Education Code 68130.

“To allow students who are currently ineligible, but would be made eligible by this act in time for appointment, and students who do not have lawful immigration status or qualify as being exempt from paying nonresident tuition to proceed in the appointment process, it is necessary for this act to take effect immediately,” the legislation, which was deemed an “urgency statute,” states.

The bill amended a law which previously restricted positions of civil office to adult California residents, including illegal immigrants. The revisions that have taken effect also allow California college students who are under the age of 18 to hold civil office within California public colleges.

Associated Student, Inc. (ASI), a student advocacy group that focuses on “high-quality service and representation” and inclusivity among the California student body, supported the bill.

“The student who was the voting student trustee last year was a DACA student,” ASI President Noel Mora, told The State Hornet. “He would have been the last undocumented and DACA student to be able to serve on the [California State University] board of trustees as a student.”

Tags
Education
Social Issues

Comments

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 3
ztack3r TBT or not TBT Wed, 09/05/2018 - 19:37 Permalink

give your daughters to the kikes (your wives are already too used for their high standards), and don't forget it is an honor and luck for them, otherwise it is acid in kike pedo island little st. james.

when the enemy makes you believe you are his greatest allies, already fooled you have been, and doomed.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
inosent JimmyJones Wed, 09/05/2018 - 19:52 Permalink

What the president needs is 100% loyalty in the sense that he needs to issue an executive order cutting off all federal funds from CA because of all the illegal alien coddling, and have every person who has anything to do with the movement of the money to CA strictly obey the order, no matter what any court says. The Trump administration, and every person working for it, must defy the courts. CA needs to be squeezed hard, even to the extent of cutting off access to interstate freeways, and possibly water supplies from other states.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 2
ztack3r Bud Dry Wed, 09/05/2018 - 19:47 Permalink

are you a kike? or do you serve them and believe they are gods made to direct your life and nation and fuck your daughter before sending her to her future husband (like corrupts kings and courts in the old days)?

forget that shit show, what is the best dma for china market ? that's the question worth trillions and more :).

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
charlewar JimmyJones Wed, 09/05/2018 - 19:43 Permalink

To qualify for in-state tuition in Kalifornia, the recipient must promise to rape less than 3 children a year, assist in cleaning shit from mosques, vote at least 3 times in each election for at least an equal number of democrats and limit welfare payments to under $100,000 annually. Do that and you qualify for tuition.

Vote up!
 9
Vote down!
 0
ted41776 Wed, 09/05/2018 - 19:26 Permalink

NYT is publishing articles about a traitor in the whitehouse and no one seems to give a shit. there really must be a lamp post shortage in this country. Trump needs to fucking grow a pair and do what needs to be done. the time for conversation, open dialogue, logic, and reason is gone. roll up your sleeves and get your hands dirty, it's what you were elected to do

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Not Too Important ted41776 Wed, 09/05/2018 - 19:39 Permalink

If they have a clearance they've signed up for lie detector tests. Simple enough, see who balks. Any patriot would want to be first in line.

There are ways to beat them, but it's a great way to start.

Unless the NYT is lying, and just trying to stir shit up. The NYT is running on fumes, so pander to the idiot class? How many more BK's can they file before they just close up shop? Even the Village Voice can't get the Commies to buy it anymore.

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 0
RagnarRedux Wed, 09/05/2018 - 19:29 Permalink

I wonder if the Chinese, Koreans and Japanese would allow illegal Latinos and Africans on their college boards. Only brain damaged egalitarian whites.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
ddiduck Wed, 09/05/2018 - 20:39 Permalink

Is it possible that Jerry Brown is a satanist pedophile? Just saying his decisions and choices seem awfully transparent? He appears to be doing things for the benefit of the globalist cabal, these ugly types are all full blown child sacrificing satanist, does anyone know what Jerry is doing in his spare time?