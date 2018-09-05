Israel's Military Censor Removed News Report Detailing IDF Support To Anti-Assad Fighters

The Jerusalem Post has confirmed it was told to remove a story on Israel providing weapons and supplies to anti-Assad factions fighting in Syria by the Israeli army's military censor.
In a written statement to RT News, the Jerusalem Post said, “We were told by the army’s military censor to remove that part of the story.”
It's been long known that Israel has assisted armed groups seeking to topple the Syrian government, especially those operating in Syria's south and along the Golan Heights region throughout the past years of the war.
But the report, ‘IDF confirms: Israel provided light-weapons to Syrian rebels,’ is the first time the IDF publicly acknowledged the program, which involved the transfer of significant amounts of cash, weapons and ammunition to militants operating near the border with Israel. The bombshell report was removed from the Jerusalem Post's website a mere hours after publication, but can still be accessed using Google cache.
The now censored article explicitly negates prior claims by the IDF that it had not intervened in the war in Syria, and further confirmed that prior charges made by President Assad that the Syrian Army had routinely recovered weapons and supplies with Hebrew inscriptions from insurgent positions were in reality accurate even though widely dismissed at the time in international media.
The cached piece begins by highlighting that "Bashar Assad claimed that Israel had been providing arms to terror groups and its forces had regularly seized arms and munitions with inscriptions in Hebrew."
And it goes on to confirm that this was indeed the case, saying the IDF "on Monday confirmed that as part of Operation Good Neighbor Israel had been regularly supplying Syrian rebels near its border with light weapons and ammunition in order to defend themselves from attacks and a substantial amount of cash to buy additional arms."
The Jerusalem Post's statement to RT confirming the take down noted it was “for security reasons evidently.”
A prior widely circulated photograph showing IDF soldiers at a border checkpoint speaking to al-Qaeda linked (Nusra) insurgents.
The report further detailed that "Israel had been arming at least seven different rebel groups in Syria’s Golan Heights, including the Fursan al-Joulan rebel group which had around 400 fighters and had been given an estimated $5,000 per month by Israel." The IDF had called its long-running assistance to the groups, many of which have had an established history of cooperation with al-Qaeda, "the right decision".
Meanwhile, in a separate Jerusalem Post story published at the start of this week, the IDF admitted that Israel has carried out over 200 strikes on targets inside Syria during the past year and a half. The report claimed these were primarily missions against Iranian targets and assets in the country.
We just send them plumbing trucks, weapons, ect....
Are they missing their boss and head stooge McCain already?
File this one under "No Shit, Sherlock"
how come msm has no problem w israel censoring news?
“inscriptions in Hebrew."
Or USA label. Same as it ever was.
"Anti-Assad fighters"? Try terrorists! What the fuck is happening to ZH?
Boycott Israel
How about 'Genocidal Christian and Yazidi headchopping rapists/killers of American soldiers', financed by Israel, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and the US (that we know of)?
How long before the Christians of the world wake up to the fact the Global Elite want them all dead? Exterminated, and their combined Christian history wiped out forever. All traces, gone.
Then the Buddhists. At least the Buddhists have woken up. Bald-headed monks in saffron robes willing to fight and die protecting their flocks/families? With their countries backing them up. How many Christian countries/priests doing the same? A pretty small list. From an outside perspective it looks like the Pope is intentionally destroying the Catholic Church.
Next week the Jewish people will be saying their Kol Nidre prayer on Yom Kippur, asking their god to absolve them from having to honor any promise made to non-Jewish people, free to lie and cheat as long as they're not Jewish. BTW, that also works for dual-citizens in Congress, the Judiciary and any dual citizens in the White House. And the military, too.
also provided them with free nikes and toyotas.
Thanks for the heads up!
Julie, please file this under "Worst Kept Secrets in Modern History".
Ahh... those were the days, mon frere!
The daily victory parades... the gloating, bombastic barrages of bullshit floating pon these pages like turds in an alt-o-media latte...
As vacuous, disconnected, specious a pile of platitudes produced for the purpose of pleasing pissant peons of the DEATH TO AMERICA party as was ever placed pon paper.
While more sober observers predicted that Sraels aims in the Syrian Endgame had been all but achieved by that same date - Russkies forced into line, I-ranians runnin for cover... forcing Syrians to seek a new lover... in the form of accepting that only the kurds would be capable of liberating the Euphrates Valley, Urusalems' proxy-Turks given the green light to envelop northern Syria, opening a two front operation which would result in Idlib becoming the new Dagestan of the muddled east... from which Russian air bases would be serially droned as analysts droned
on about wrappin up the ninth inning and 'sending the boys home' to Caviaristan... Mike Nomads' neojournalistic 'truth in media' jihad upset the apples carts of a hundred organ-grinding monkeyshiners... once agin!
Cue: grinding molars of the bi-polar rollers whose muttering in beards will be a backdrop to the scurrying of furry feet pon private message channels and VOTAN meters!
Hurrah!
honesty has never been a virtue in jewland.
Thanks greatest ally!
ally should be spelled 'alwayslie'
joos gonna joo!
So, all the Israehelli's are willing to 'admit' to, is that they supplied cash and small arms to Syrian rebels, when in fact, they were doing a hell of a lot more than that, including training al-queda 'soldiers', treating them in Israeli hospitals, supplying rockets and drones, and all manner of illegal and immoral activities.
joos jus' doin' what ol' uncle sugar been doin' all dem years... terrists r' us
General Wesley Clark spoke about the Pentagon memo that detailed Israel's plans for a takedown of Syria many years ago.
A
aka The Yinon Plan.
The Zionist Plan for the Middle East, also known as the Yinon Plan, is an Israeli strategic plan to ensure Israeli regional superiority. It insists and stipulates that Israel must reconfigure its geo-political environment through the balkanization of the surrounding Arab states into smaller and weaker states.
The reach of a “Greater Israel”, as described in the Yinon plan.
When viewed in the current context, the war on Iraq, the 2006 war on Lebanon, the 2011 war on Libya, the ongoing war on Syria, not to mention the process of regime change in Egypt, must be understood in relation to the Zionist Plan for the Middle East. The latter consists in weakening and eventually fracturing neighboring Arab states as part of an Israeli expansionist project.
“Greater Israel” consists in an area extending from the Nile Valley to the Euphrates.
Israeli strategists viewed Iraq as their biggest strategic challenge. This is why Iraq was outlined as the centerpiece to the balkanization of the Middle East and the Arab World. In Iraq, on the basis of the concepts of the Yinon Plan, Israeli strategists have called for the division of Iraq into a Kurdish state and two Arab states, one Shiite and the other Sunni.
The Atlantic, in 2008, and the U.S. military’s Armed Forces Journal, in 2006, both published widely circulated maps that closely followed the outline of the Yinon Plan. Aside from a divided Iraq, the Yinon Plan calls for a divided Lebanon, Egypt, and Syria. The Yinon Plan also calls for dissolution in North Africa and forecasts it as starting from Egypt and then spilling over into Sudan, Libya, and the rest of the region.
“Greater Israel” requires the breaking up of the existing Arab states into small states. The plan operates on two essential premises. To survive, Israel must
Small here will depend on the ethnic or sectarian composition of each state. Consequently, the Zionist hope is that sectarian-based states become Israel’s satellites and, ironically, its source of moral legitimation… This is not a new idea, nor does it surface for the first time in Zionist strategic thinking. Indeed, fragmenting all Arab states into smaller units has been a recurrent theme.
Viewed in this context, the war on Syria is part of the process of Israeli territorial expansion. Israeli intelligence working hand in glove with the US, Turkey and NATO is directly supportive of the Al Qaeda terrorist mercenaries inside Syria.
The Zionist Project also requires the destabilization of Egypt, the creation of factional divisions within Egypt as instrumented by the “Arab Spring” leading to the formation of a sectarian based State dominated by the Muslim Brotherhood.
This admission is considered a bombshell. To whom is it shocking that Israel funds terrorists?
Oh yeah, the stupid people.
Where are the Israel apologists now? I guess they will sit this one out and come back later acting like it never happened, which is typical of apparatchiks.
"In the event of a emergency, lift memory hole flap and insert truth as swiftly as possible."
- Ministry of Truth, Standard Operations Manual
Only CNN, ABC, CBS, NBC and FOXNEWS would be shocked.
How can they be shocked by something they'll ignore and pretend never happened?
Looking forward to a Hezbollah operation with 100 000 missiles from Lebanon. Yahweh and nukes cannot possibly intervene with ground war in Israel with no safety margins. Jews cannot nuke Iran either without external retaliation, checkmate.
the truth is anti-Semitic
If you are calling The Jerusalem Post antisemitic, well, damn, then thats really saying something!
It would not surprise in the least if these "Assad-Fighters" are not picking up two paychecks (double dipping), one from Israel and the other from the CIA.
Has Israel already annexed the weak-willed Saud?
Look ma...the nation that has suffered so horribly at the hands of terrorists known and unknown is a...(gasp)...chief sponsor of the global terrorism?
Geez. Things are getting curiouser and curiouser.
I just find it funny that we all knew this months / years ago. Like it's just obvious. The collective memory and understanding of regular people on this forum itself is encyclopaedic.
We know. It's really not like having special knowledge. It's all out there. It gets boring. When is it going to be taken to another level? Like what we do is high five each other for knowing the obvious?
You know, in Cincinnatti there used to be dozens and dozens of news papers printed same day years and years ago. All with their slant. In 96, 2 papers. Now in 2018 average people like us have a printing press each. Thousands and thousands of us. It's incredible. There are 6 MSM outlets? A dozen? And look: there's tens of thousands of us. Tens of thousands. Just at home in the US.
Do you know why the MSM is desperate? Because 6 against 100,000 isn't a fight. That's why. Woke people outnumber journalists. K, they didn't think of that. But we know. Everybody knows like Leonard Cohen on Pump Up the Volume from 1990. We know. We laugh about it because we get it.
The funny thing about it is we can't have a conversation without being called the same old thing. It's bad. We're bad people. We're people and we're bad, but we are not bad people. There's no shame here. That's why we bad. That a corporation as single entity (legally a person) can go two ways... It can. It's a person. But a million to 1 isn't a thang. It's a problem.
If you a corporation MSM news outlet against... how many voted for Trump? 63 millon? With 74 more electoral votes? We know. That's why we're here. We know you know we know. So dangle.
The idea that any rag printed isn't propaganda isn't the issue. It is propaganda. Fair and square. The other level is Truth. That's the other level people want and will not be satisfied without. Just the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth.
Being lied to hurts. How does hurting people make people accept it? I mean really? It's not like you can tell us not to talk about it with the internet and all that shit. I mean, you made it. Now we're not allowed to use it? Is that right? That's how it is?
Mkay. Good luck.