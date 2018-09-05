'Left' Befuddled Over "Young Men Of Color" Joining "White-Supremacist Groups"

Authored by Arun Gupta via TheDailyBeast.com,
Patriot Prayer’s leader is half-Japanese. Black and brown faces march with the Proud Boys. Is the future of hate multicultural?
Outfitted in a flak jacket and fighting gloves, Enrique Tarrio was one of dozens of black, Latino, and Asian men who marched alongside white supremacists in Portland on Aug. 4.
Tarrio, who identifies as Afro-Cuban, is president of the Miami chapter of the Proud Boys, who call themselves “Western chauvinists,” and “regularly spout white-nationalist memes and maintain affiliations with known extremists,” according to the Southern Poverty Law Center. Last month, prior to the Patriot Prayer rally he attended in Portland, Tarrio was pictured with other far-right activists making a white-power hand sign. Last year, he and other Proud Boys traveled to Charlottesville, Virginia, for the Unite the Right rally that ended with a neo-Nazi allegedly killing an anti-fascist protester.
Patriot Prayer + Proud Boys in Vancouver night b4 Aug 4 Portland rally many fear will end in violence. Tusitala "Tiny" Toese and others make an apparent "White Power" hand gesture. T-shirts read, "Pinochet Did Nothing Wrong." pic.twitter.com/7LI4BbA6za— Arun Gupta (@arunindy) August 4, 2018
Tarrio and other people of color at the far-right rallies claim institutional racism no longer exists in America. In their view, blacks are to blame for any lingering inequality because they are dependent on welfare, lack strong leadership, and believe Democrats who tell them “You’re always going to be broke. You’re not going to make it in society because of institutional racism,” as one mixed-race man put it.
If racism doesn’t exist, I ask Tarrio, how would he explain the disproportionate killing of young black men by police?
“Hip-hop culture,” he says. It “glorifies that lifestyle… of selling drugs, shooting up.”
Because of that, “Obviously you’re going to have higher crime rates. Obviously you’re going to have more police presence and more confrontations.” (Police kill black males aged 15 to 34 at nine times the rate of the general population.)
Elysa Sanchez, who is black and Puerto Rican, attended the “Liberty or Death Rally Against Left-Wing Violence” in Seattle on Aug. 18, joining about 20 militiamen open-carrying handguns and semi-automatic rifles.
Sanchez says, “If black people are committing more murders, more robberies, more thefts, more violent crime, that’s why you would see more black men having encounters with the police.”
Also in Seattle, Franky Price, who said he is “black and white,”wore a T-shirt reading, “It’s okay to be white.”
They are among nearly a dozen black, Latino, and Asian participants at far-right rallies on the West Coast interviewed by The Daily Beast recently. They represent the new face of the far right that some scholars term “multiracial white supremacy.”
The Proud Boys and Patriot Prayer, which overlap, embrace an America-first nationalism that is less pro-white than it is anti-Muslim, anti-illegal immigrant, and anti-Black Lives Matter.
Daniel Martinez HoSang, associate professor at Yale University, co-author of the forthcoming Producers, Parasites, Patriots: Race and the New Right-Wing Politics of Precarity, says “Multiculturalism has become a norm in society” and has spread from corporations and consumer culture to conservatism and the far-right.
Indeed, Patriot Prayer’s leader is Joey Gibson, who is half-Japanese and claims Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., as a hero. But his agenda is the opposite of King’s. Gibson’s rallies have attracted neo-Confederates and neo-Nazis.
His right-hand man is Tusitala “Tiny” Toese, a 345-pound Samoan American who calls himself “a brown brother for Donald Trump” and is notorious for brawling. By bringing diversity to what is at heart a white-supremacist movement, people of color give it legitimacy to challenge state power and commit violence against their enemies.
David Neiwert, author of Alt-America: The Rise of the Radical Right in the Age of Trump, says, “The ranks of people of color who show up to these right-wing events are totally dominated by males.” He says the alt-right targets white males between the ages of 15 and 30 with a message of male resentment, which ends up attracting black, Latino, and Asian men as well.
Neiwert says many young men of color in the far-right grew up on conservative traditions common in minority communities. Their journey to the far-right has been enabled by the ease of recruitment in the internet age and the endorsement of extremism by Trump.
Entry points to the far-right include male-dominated video-game culture, the anti-feminist gamergate, troll havens on 4chan and 8chan, and the conspiracism that flourishes on websites like Infowars. Libertarianism is another gateway.
“A lot of these young guys,” Neiwert says, “especially from the software world, who are being sucked into white nationalism, start out being worked up about Ayn Rand in high school.”
Andrew Zhao, 25, a software engineer, says his parents, physicists who emigrated from mainland China, “are Trump fans.” He found out about the Seattle rally from Reddit and Facebook and said, “We need more patriotism. A lot of liberals don’t like America.”
Daniel HoSang says some people of color are drawn to the far-right because they “identify with the military, with nationalism, with patriotism, with conservatism.”
Wearing a Proud Boys hat, David Nopal, 23, came to the Seattle rally alone, like others. Nopal, whose parents crossed illegally from Mexico, said, “I’m very patriotic. The U.S. isn’t perfect, but we are a hell of a lot better than other countries.”
Sanchez comes from a military family.
“They all love America. It’s a big part of the reason I’m a patriot.”
Similarly, Tarrio attributes his anti-socialist politics to his grandfather’s experience in Cuba under Fidel Castro.
They proudly identify as “American” without modifiers. In their America they’ve never experienced racism. They eagerly talk politics, but evidence of their America is scant beyond the internet. Institutional racism has been ended by affirmative action, “black privilege,” and equal protection under the law. Any remaining black inequality is caused by social welfare and liberal policies. In any case, it was Democrats who started the Klan.
People of color within the far-right play a role that “excuses white racism and bears witness to the failure of people of color,” HoSang says, adding that they make “white supremacy a more durable force.”
HoSang said the far-right is trying to broaden its appeal from a whites-only movement in a multiracial America, so it is “laying claim to the ideas of anti-racism, racial uplift, and civil-rights progress.”
HoSang says, “It’s hard for people to wrap their head around how Dr. King and civil-rights language are being used to legitimate positions approaching fascism and violence to restore hierarchy and order. But they are.”
Kanye?
The Crackers have some Brothers and Others, to help their game! The devision is real, the left if loosing it pretty quickly, quick call Soros....
In reply to Kanye? by 1982xls
“A lot of these young guys,” Neiwert says, “especially from the software world, who are being sucked into white nationalism, start out being worked up about Ayn Rand in high school.”
They read Ayn Rand in public school? Is that before or after a tranny-freindly bathroom break?
I was a liberal Democrat in high school and didn't read Rand until I was 45. So much for the premise that only silly children enjoy Rand's work.
In reply to The Crackers have some… by MozartIII
Was this article satire?
In reply to They read Ayn Rand in public… by Billy the Poet
I like this.
And it’s real.
It’s long overdue, too.
In reply to Was this article satire? by Weirdly
Maybe, just maybe, they are all conservatives and not white nationalists. Ohh, but that would go against the Progressive narrative, right? Ha! Blue wave my ass!
In reply to I like this. by bismillah
I've always been surprised there aren't a ton more Asian conservatives. They are natural conservatives...self starters,NO victim mentality, they pay a ton of taxes, not many on welfare, and affirmative action hurts them. Why the fuck rheu vote Dem I do not know.
Also, there are a lot of Mexican Americans that are social conservatives. And many Mexican-American rural country folk.
But....Most people of color are indoctrinated by the left wing media, left wing hollywood, and left wing U.S. educational system to hate conservatives though.
In reply to I like this. by bismillah
It is just more EPIC FAIL to divert Whitey.
>> Last year, he and other Proud Boys traveled to Charlottesville, Virginia, for the Unite the Right rally that ended with a neo-Nazi allegedly killing an anti-fascist protester.<<
Ratf**ker” Jack Posobiec Urges People to Donate to Heather Heyer Fund
Andrew Anglin August 11, 2018
Nicholas Goodrick-Clarke:
Koehl asks what kind of world did the victors of 1945 actually give us. What is the cultural and political record of the Allies without Hitler after fifty years? Koehl sees a world of rat-race consumerism, self-fixation, environmental devastation, pollution and race mixing.
“They altered the national demography and introduced us to integration, busing, Affirmative Action, minority quotas, sensitivity training, Black History and—the Holocaust. They gave us permissiveness, drugs, MTV and teen suicide. They gave us safe sex and unsafe streets and gun control. They gave us rock ‘n roll and rape-counseling centers. They gave us ‘alternative lifestyles,’ sodomy, AIDS, filth, perversion, chaos, crime, corruption, dumbing down and insanity of every kind.” Matt Koehl 1995
In reply to Was this article satire? by Weirdly
The 'OK' finger wave is a neo-Nazi sign now? Jeez, I'm behind the times.
So what does the middle finger currently mean? I love you?
In reply to They read Ayn Rand in public… by Billy the Poet
Rand is read in TN high schools. 💰💰
In reply to They read Ayn Rand in public… by Billy the Poet
In school isn't necessarily for school. I was introduced to Ayn Rand by a friend in high school, but it wasn't part of the curriculum.
In reply to They read Ayn Rand in public… by Billy the Poet
#Walkaway
Is the future of hate multicultural? Dumb question and where i stopped reading. The left represents hatred and divisivness and has been the force behind multiculturism. Why Tylerz do you subject us to this leftist drivel?
In reply to #Walkaway by SnatchnGrab
Know thine enemy, and know thine friends.
In reply to Is the future of hate… by apocalypticbrother
Despite what your momma told you, sometimes violence does solve problems.
In reply to #Walkaway by SnatchnGrab
It's "OK" to be anything...as long as you agree with the Ctrl-Left.
And don't fight the ((((Ctrl-p)))).
In reply to It's "OK" to be anything… by Temporalist
You win the internet today with the "Ctrl-left". Good one!
In reply to It's "OK" to be anything… by Temporalist
I believe Dave already got that covered...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JBC-9k3y1ew
We all bleed red. If you share my values you're my brother.
Said it here before, if you fight along side of me you're my brother.
In reply to We all bleed red. If you… by Uglier-n-Sin
SHLOMO...OY VEY! THE GOYIM ARE REVOLTING!!
MOSHE...... I'LL SAY, BUT WHADDYA GONNA DO?
Maybe it's because the left is full of violent assholes and you don't need to be white to see that...
"If racism doesn’t exist, I ask Tarrio, how would he explain the disproportionate killing of young black men by police?"
Well, no. Chalk it up to bad choices. Every fucking day, bad choices. Morning to night. Nigs gotta nig.
Why do you want to pretend that there is a disproportionate number of blacks killed by police? It is not smart to repeat these lefty lies.
In reply to "If racism doesn’t exist… by Duc888
I pretend nothing.
In reply to Why do you want to pretend… by apocalypticbrother
There ARE a disproportionate amount of blacks killed by police, at least when compared to their percentage of the population. Thats statement, oft repeated by the left IS technically accurate. What isn't discussed is the fact that blacks commit a disproportionate amount of violent crime as well, so you would EXPECT them to be shot in higher numbers. Taken in that context, when compared to the amount of violent crimes committed by blacks, they are actually shot less often than would be expected.
In reply to Why do you want to pretend… by apocalypticbrother
But if you take the proportion of blacks killed vs whites over the relative proportion of crimes committed by each, one finds that the police kill less black criminals proportionally, than white criminals.
In reply to There ARE a disproportionate… by greenskeeper carl
Compare population in high density low income urban neighborhoods. Basing it off total population is kindergarten level analysis.
In reply to There ARE a disproportionate… by greenskeeper carl
But the left likes diversity ?
Getcha summa DAT diversity mofos!
In reply to But the left likes diversity… by Cman5000
Gotta love the okay hand sign. I just watched Stefan's video and he mentioned the okay hand signal was created by 4-chan to troll the left. Looks like this group knew that and continued the trolling!
Yep: https://www.adl.org/blog/how-the-ok-symbol-became-a-popular-trolling-ge…
"How the “OK” Symbol Became a Popular Trolling Gesture
May 1, 2017
OK Hand Sign White Power Hoax
Updated: 9/5/18
Has the simple thumb-and-forefinger “OK” hand gesture become a common white supremacist hand sign? Not quite, but it has become a popular gesture used by people across several segments of the right and far right—including some actual white supremacists—who generally use it to trigger reactions, or what they would describe as “trolling the libs.”
This is thanks to a 2017 hoax campaign started by members of the notorious website 4chan that has since taken on a life of its own."
Funny!
"white power hand sign"? lol. It's ok to be white.
Yeah, when did the "OK" sign become racist?
Oh you guardians of political correctness: can we say or write "OK," or is that racist too?
Edit: nevermind, I missed HRH's post above. Troll on, America!
In reply to "white power hand sign"? lol… by gmak
They'll get back to us on that after they rework the No KKK, no fascist USA - or whatever attempt at a meme they are working on at the present time.
In reply to Yeah, when did the "OK" sign… by Ex-Oligarch
Clearly, it's a culture thing.
The culture of success succeeds.
It's also color blind.
If Black lives ACTUALLY MATTERED to other Blacks, they would clean fucking house and stop Black on Black murders which eclipses ANY level of Police shooting blacks, "good shoot" or not.
They be fukkin LAAAAAZY to turn the mirror around and give themselves the big Fish Eye.
Why the fuck is ZH showing more and more SJW 'perspective ' pieces.
There are brown people in 'white nationalist' movements because those movements are not white nationalist!! The movements are pro common sense and anti hurrdurr muh feelings
Do you know what you are?
You are what you is
You is what you am
A cow don't make ham
-FZ
It's such a shame that the soy took all the testosterone form the losers on the Left. They'd be much happier if they weren't neutered and actually were REAL MEN.
Those are some smart brothers.
"Southern Poverty Law Center"
Sigh.
"Entry points to the far-right include male-dominated video-game culture, the anti-feminist gamergate, troll havens on 4chan and 8chan, and the conspiracism that flourishes on websites like Infowars. Libertarianism is another gateway"
If you throw enough mud, eh?
“multiracial white supremacy.”
Mental gymnastics level: 11
Dr MacDonald at the linked article, gives links to the ADL and SPLC Law Enforcement programs that "train" law enforcement, at every level, Fed, State, Local, and this indoctrination is partly responsible for cops willing to shoot WHITES quickly, and Blacks with great hesitation and reluctance. They have been trained to see White people who CARE about what is happening as "DANGEROUS"
Jews and Jewish organizations lead the gun control campaign by Professor Kevin MacDonald
In reply to "Southern Poverty Law Center… by medium giraffe
Nationalists attempting to reverse the demise on America.
A liberals worst nightmare.
MAGA bitches.
In reply to Nationalists attempting to… by silverserfer
The ctrl-left still doesn't get it. Neither does the shift-alt-left (what else would you call the LBGTxyz radicals?)
Clayton Bigsby- "White Power!"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D7oXFmuUHLQ
#LeaveDemocratPlantation
Befuddle me this, Batman.
Maybe the groups really aren't 'white supremacist', but are merely opposed to the out of control immigration abuses that are currently taking place that are robbing Americans of all ethnicities of jobs.
I have a friend of Indian ethnicity, but US citizenship, who applied to a tech job. The company was all gung-ho to hire him (let's call him Rajit). But when they found out that Rajit was a US citizen, and did *not* need a work visa, they instantly lost interest in him.