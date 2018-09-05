Milk: The New Symbol Of Racism In Donald Trump's America

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 09/05/2018 - 16:45

Authored by Mac Slavo via SHTFplan.com,

In the era of social justice warriors, when racism doesn’t exist, it’s manufactured out of thin air.  A sociology professor has now invented a “tool of white superiority” and it’s something most of us – regardless of our race – have sitting in our refrigerators right now.

Milk is racist, according to George Washington University Law School’s writing professor Iselin Gambert.  Ignoring the fact that all human women have the ability to produce milk to feed their babies, Gambert decided to go looking for racism. She also sees milk as a tool of the patriarchy, which is incredibly unsurprising.

Milk is one of the most ubiquitous and heavily regulated substances on the planet – and perhaps one of the most contested. It is tied closely to notions of purity, health, and femininity, and is seen as so central to human civilization that our own galaxy – the Milky Way – is named after it. But despite its wholesome reputation, milk has long had a sinister side, being bound up with the exploitation of the (human and nonhuman) bodies it comes from and being a symbol of and tool for white dominance and superiority.

Iselin Gambert, Got Mylk? The Disruptive Possibilites Of Plant Milk

According to Breitbart, who found this oddly disturbing “research” paper, the crux of arguably the dumbest research paper that Breitbart News has covered is Gambert’s argument in favor of a widespread adoption of “mylk,” a plant milk replacement that she argues has the potential to cure society’s issues with bigotry, patriarchy, and the exploitation of animals.

 This article argues that while plant milk should not be legally prohibited from being called “milk,” it may not be a word worth fighting for given the entanglements of milk with the oppression and exploitation of women, people of color, and nonhuman animals.

Iselin Gambert, Got Mylk? The Disruptive Possibilites Of Plant Milk

The paper dedicates a significant amount of its whopping 75 pages to attempting to manufacture a connection between the consumption of milk and bigotry against women and minorities. In another section of the paper entitled “Milk and patriarchy,” Gambert argues that the consumption of milk is directly related to the oppression of women, according to Breitbart.

  “A number of scholars have written about Western patriarchal society’s consumption of and relationship to milk as being “rooted in gender stereotypes, inequalities, and injustices,” she writes.

While we agree that milk and even the plant-based alternatives, which are great for those suffering from a lactose intolerance, should not be so heavily regulated by the government; we also find it quite difficult to draw a line between milk consumption and bigotry or the patriarchy. It sure looks like SJWs are trying to invent outrage and manufacture racism and sexism where none exists.

Social Issues

zuuma DinduNuffin Wed, 09/05/2018 - 16:51 Permalink

Everyone & everything is racist!
 Get the lampposts ready.  Geeeeze!

Sen Tammy Baldwin, D- WI (and out n' proud lesbian) needs to address this quickly.
"America's Dairyland" needs a good, hard, lesbian spanking in order to secure her re-election in November.

crazytechnician Creative_Destruct Wed, 09/05/2018 - 17:36 Permalink

Lefty identity politics.
Today's Leftism only works if you can turn everybody into a victim. It means people no longer have to take personal responsibility and can pass all their woes to the State.  Classic Left wing Statist divide and rule tactic.

I am a woman ,  left tells me I am a victim
I am a student ,  left tells me I am a victim
I was not a student ,  left tells me I am a victim
I am old ,  left tells me I am a victim
I am young ,  left tells me I am a victim
I am black ,  left tells me I am a victim
I am gay ,  left tells me I am a victim
I am trans ,  left tells me I am a victim
I am disabled ,  left tells me I am a victim
I rent ,  left tells me I am a victim
I am a homeowner ,  left tells me I am a victim
I am a (insert xxx) ,  left tells me I am a victim

These people are only victims of their own stupidity and weakness of mind for beleiving this Statist command and control bullshit.

Dickweed Wang Richard Chesler Wed, 09/05/2018 - 17:13 Permalink

Do any of those assholes realize how fed up the majority of the population is with all of the totally unhinged "social justice" and political correctness bullshit?? There's a HUGE backlash coming, mark my words.

We also keep hearing about the student loan problem in the US.  A bigger problem than that is this kind of "research" is just an example of what a lot of that money is going towards.  Education my ass. No student loans, and particularly no student grants, should be provided for studies outside the STEM curriculum. You want a degree in "gender studies"??  That's fine, get a fucking job and pay for it yourself.

True Blue Richard Chesler Wed, 09/05/2018 - 17:39 Permalink

Isn't snow white, and therefore 'racist' too?

On the bright side, the more they push the bounds of stupidity, the more their words become 'a tale told by an idiot, full of sound and fury; signifying nothing.'

But then ol' King Lear was probably a 'cis-hetero patriarch oppressing womyn and precious 'minorities'' despite being absolutely ruled by his wife and her ambitions...

divingengineer Shitonya Serfs Wed, 09/05/2018 - 17:01 Permalink

What about cheese? It must be an affront to the transexual community in some manner. 

Milk is produced and consumed in the LEAST patriarchal and LEAST dehumanizing cultures to women. 

Egypt, Myanmar, North Korea, Algeria, Saudi Arabia, ME in general.....no milk, no rights for women or LGBTQRSTXXXX . 

Canada, US, Switzerland, Scandinavia, Western Europe, lots of milk, lots of rights for women or LGBTQRSTXXX. 

Thesis disproven. 

Thank you, thank you, I'll be here all week, dont forget to tip your waitress. 

SILVERGEDDON Shitonya Serfs Wed, 09/05/2018 - 17:02 Permalink

Hey, does that mean drinking egg nog spiked with brandy at Christmas time makes you a baby killer ?

I sure am glad all these experts came along with their non existent credentials and documented research to explain how fucked up our world actually is. 

I hope they all go kill themselves in despair at the state of the planet, and let ordinary people live out their lives creatively, and productively. 

The_Dude Wed, 09/05/2018 - 16:53 Permalink

You know what else is a tool of the patriarchy... Cultivation.

You fucking SJWs should go back to living in trees and chasing squirrels so you won't be oppressed by the patriarchy any longer.

passingthroughtown Wed, 09/05/2018 - 16:56 Permalink

Milk is racist, according to George Washington University Law School’s writing professor Iselin Gambert. 

This time, they have REALLY lost it!   WTF are they high on this time ???

chubbar passingthroughtown Wed, 09/05/2018 - 17:16 Permalink

Look, these are the same retards that just a few weeks ago were saying that parents need to get an infants OK in order to change their diaper, I'm not fucking kidding, do a search. What else does anyone really have to say? These people are so fucking lost we'll probably have to fight them to save our country, they can't go back to being reasonable people after jumping the shark like that, I'm sad to say.

Hikikomori Wed, 09/05/2018 - 16:56 Permalink

Interesting, since women of all races can produce milk, the milk they produce is white in color, and is healthier for infants than any plant-based liquid. 