Milk: The New Symbol Of Racism In Donald Trump's America

Authored by Mac Slavo via SHTFplan.com,
In the era of social justice warriors, when racism doesn’t exist, it’s manufactured out of thin air. A sociology professor has now invented a “tool of white superiority” and it’s something most of us – regardless of our race – have sitting in our refrigerators right now.
Milk is racist, according to George Washington University Law School’s writing professor Iselin Gambert. Ignoring the fact that all human women have the ability to produce milk to feed their babies, Gambert decided to go looking for racism. She also sees milk as a tool of the patriarchy, which is incredibly unsurprising.
Milk is one of the most ubiquitous and heavily regulated substances on the planet – and perhaps one of the most contested. It is tied closely to notions of purity, health, and femininity, and is seen as so central to human civilization that our own galaxy – the Milky Way – is named after it. But despite its wholesome reputation, milk has long had a sinister side, being bound up with the exploitation of the (human and nonhuman) bodies it comes from and being a symbol of and tool for white dominance and superiority.
– Iselin Gambert, Got Mylk? The Disruptive Possibilites Of Plant Milk
According to Breitbart, who found this oddly disturbing “research” paper, the crux of arguably the dumbest research paper that Breitbart News has covered is Gambert’s argument in favor of a widespread adoption of “mylk,” a plant milk replacement that she argues has the potential to cure society’s issues with bigotry, patriarchy, and the exploitation of animals.
This article argues that while plant milk should not be legally prohibited from being called “milk,” it may not be a word worth fighting for given the entanglements of milk with the oppression and exploitation of women, people of color, and nonhuman animals.
– Iselin Gambert, Got Mylk? The Disruptive Possibilites Of Plant Milk
The paper dedicates a significant amount of its whopping 75 pages to attempting to manufacture a connection between the consumption of milk and bigotry against women and minorities. In another section of the paper entitled “Milk and patriarchy,” Gambert argues that the consumption of milk is directly related to the oppression of women, according to Breitbart.
“A number of scholars have written about Western patriarchal society’s consumption of and relationship to milk as being “rooted in gender stereotypes, inequalities, and injustices,” she writes.
While we agree that milk and even the plant-based alternatives, which are great for those suffering from a lactose intolerance, should not be so heavily regulated by the government; we also find it quite difficult to draw a line between milk consumption and bigotry or the patriarchy. It sure looks like SJWs are trying to invent outrage and manufacture racism and sexism where none exists.
Comments
got Milk?
Everyone & everything is racist!
Get the lampposts ready. Geeeeze!
Sen Tammy Baldwin, D- WI (and out n' proud lesbian) needs to address this quickly.
"America's Dairyland" needs a good, hard, lesbian spanking in order to secure her re-election in November.
In reply to got Milk? by DinduNuffin
Change posters to Chocolate Milk...problem solved.
White chick millennial guzzling it, of course.
In reply to Everyone & everything is… by zuuma
Cow milk is for Cow babies,,,
Wasn't sure about women producing milk,,, But I knows fur sure, theys got Tang,,,
In reply to Change posters to Chocolate… by Shitonya Serfs
Send this bitch to live in the snow, nature's way to oppress women.
In reply to Cow milk is for Cow babies,,, by Dougs Decks
get a bunch of supersoakers filled with milk at the next antifa rally, trigger the shit out of thoser deranged snowflakes by hosing them down with some moo juice
In reply to Send by Richard Chesler
#ChocolateMilkMatters
edit: Here's our lactose intolerant friend:
https://www.law.gwu.edu/sites/g/files/zaxdzs2351/f/styles/person_main_i…
In reply to get a bunch of supersoakers… by ted41776
Fucking bunch of whitey milk drinking pussies.
I only drink sweet black crude for breakfast.
I piss straight into my truck gas tank and sell my fart gas to NASA as rocket fuel. My shit makes the sun fucking shine. #blackcrudedrinker
In reply to #ChocolateMilkMatters by Skateboarder
"Milk is racist" was a concerted campaign the past few years by high-profile Alt-righters to get leftists to beclown themselves. Like the "It's okay to be white" campaign, leftists hit every upturned rake in the yard.
In reply to Fucking bunch of whitey milk… by crazytechnician
Think I'll buy some milk and and In-N-Out burger.
Fuck you libtards.
In reply to "Milk is racist" was a… by Dindu Nuffins
The insanity coming from allegedly educated people is amazing and horrible.
In reply to dup by mkkby
"SJWs are trying to invent outrage and manufacture racism and sexism where none exists."
Leftist academia has taken this past the point of full-blown batshit crazy.
In reply to Fucking bunch of whitey milk… by crazytechnician
Lefty identity politics.
Today's Leftism only works if you can turn everybody into a victim. It means people no longer have to take personal responsibility and can pass all their woes to the State. Classic Left wing Statist divide and rule tactic.
I am a woman , left tells me I am a victim
I am a student , left tells me I am a victim
I was not a student , left tells me I am a victim
I am old , left tells me I am a victim
I am young , left tells me I am a victim
I am black , left tells me I am a victim
I am gay , left tells me I am a victim
I am trans , left tells me I am a victim
I am disabled , left tells me I am a victim
I rent , left tells me I am a victim
I am a homeowner , left tells me I am a victim
I am a (insert xxx) , left tells me I am a victim
These people are only victims of their own stupidity and weakness of mind for beleiving this Statist command and control bullshit.
In reply to "SJWs are trying to invent… by Creative_Destruct
Why can't the Straight White Male also be a victim?
In reply to Lefty identity politics… by crazytechnician
Just a guess but I would say that this broad isn't a big fan of man-milk, if you catch my drift.
In reply to #ChocolateMilkMatters by Skateboarder
Do any of those assholes realize how fed up the majority of the population is with all of the totally unhinged "social justice" and political correctness bullshit?? There's a HUGE backlash coming, mark my words.
We also keep hearing about the student loan problem in the US. A bigger problem than that is this kind of "research" is just an example of what a lot of that money is going towards. Education my ass. No student loans, and particularly no student grants, should be provided for studies outside the STEM curriculum. You want a degree in "gender studies"?? That's fine, get a fucking job and pay for it yourself.
In reply to Send by Richard Chesler
I really think they assume we're all as fucked up as they are. I think they REALLY BELIEVE they are the vast majority.
It is a symptom indicative of mental illness, a general unawareness of the affliction.
In reply to Do any of those assholes… by Dickweed Wang
Isn't snow white, and therefore 'racist' too?
On the bright side, the more they push the bounds of stupidity, the more their words become 'a tale told by an idiot, full of sound and fury; signifying nothing.'
But then ol' King Lear was probably a 'cis-hetero patriarch oppressing womyn and precious 'minorities'' despite being absolutely ruled by his wife and her ambitions...
In reply to Send by Richard Chesler
Yep, now it's Coal Black and the Seven Dwarfs - victims all.
In reply to Isn't snow white, and… by True Blue
What about cheese? It must be an affront to the transexual community in some manner.
Milk is produced and consumed in the LEAST patriarchal and LEAST dehumanizing cultures to women.
Egypt, Myanmar, North Korea, Algeria, Saudi Arabia, ME in general.....no milk, no rights for women or LGBTQRSTXXXX .
Canada, US, Switzerland, Scandinavia, Western Europe, lots of milk, lots of rights for women or LGBTQRSTXXX.
Thesis disproven.
Thank you, thank you, I'll be here all week, dont forget to tip your waitress.
In reply to Change posters to Chocolate… by Shitonya Serfs
I always tip my waitress or waiter! As for this? Give me a break. What isn't racist, now?
I am sick of the food Nazis. I don't give a fuck what you eat, or not. What I choose to put into my body isn't your fucking business, either. But damn, that peach cobbler I made, last night, went down really well with a glass of full-fat ice cold milk!
In reply to What about cheese? It must… by divingengineer
The SJWs have "Jumped the Shark".
For anyone younger than myself, I'll assume you don't know what that means and link to an explanation.
https://g.co/kgs/hSXkLA -Wiki
In reply to I always tip my waitress or… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
+1000 for the peach cobbler reference.
I tip my hat to you!
In reply to I always tip my waitress or… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Hey, does that mean drinking egg nog spiked with brandy at Christmas time makes you a baby killer ?
I sure am glad all these experts came along with their non existent credentials and documented research to explain how fucked up our world actually is.
I hope they all go kill themselves in despair at the state of the planet, and let ordinary people live out their lives creatively, and productively.
In reply to Change posters to Chocolate… by Shitonya Serfs
I love a tall glass of whole milk. None of that skim or 2% crap.
It does a body good.
In reply to Change posters to Chocolate… by Shitonya Serfs
only Flouridated water for the little ones
In reply to Everyone & everything is… by zuuma
Keep africa for africans, keep asia for asians, keep europe and murica for Europeans.
simple as that.
In reply to got Milk? by DinduNuffin
Dude, they drink milk in Africa. They also know how to get the most milk outta dem cows too.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n8PYozPB-8I
(NSFW, you will either puke, giggle uncontrollably, or both)
In reply to Keep africa for africans,… by TheSilentMajority
Anyone who gives Cows Milk to a kid is a complete Idiot.
Are your kids coming home with black eyes?
In reply to Anyone who gives Cows Milk… by ZENDOG
I prefer chocolate milk. Does that make me racist?
Only if it comes from a brown cow,,
In reply to TI prefer chocolate milk… by Slippery Slope
You may have chocolate milk only if you are Afro-American (Yes, this is the PROPER term; not African-American).
If you are any other race, it is Chocolate Milk Appropriation.
In reply to TI prefer chocolate milk… by Slippery Slope
I'm a big believer in diversity. I prefer my Chocolate Milk cut in half with White Milk and poured into my glass in the morning by a young women of Northern European descent Blond will do put prefer true Red.
In reply to TI prefer chocolate milk… by Slippery Slope
When a train jumps the tracks - well, you know...
Mmm.. milk that issue!
I want some milk.
My daughter drinks chocolate milk. That should make em happy.
You know what else is a tool of the patriarchy... Cultivation.
You fucking SJWs should go back to living in trees and chasing squirrels so you won't be oppressed by the patriarchy any longer.
Electricity is perhaps the single greatest contrivance of the patriarchy...evah!
They should live in caves, shivering in the dark, chasing squirrels as you suggest to really free themselves of the yoke of imperial patriarchy and the exploitation of non-human mineral and ore bodies.
In reply to You know what else is a tool… by The_Dude
You mean work? Get dirty? Go out in the sun? Hahahaha. Dude, tell me another story!
In reply to You know what else is a tool… by The_Dude
Cause, you know ... it's white
Milk is racist, according to George Washington University Law School’s writing professor Iselin Gambert.
This time, they have REALLY lost it! WTF are they high on this time ???
The whole "milk is racist" thing is a 4chan troll. As usual, the leftist ideologues fell for it hook line and sinker.
In reply to Milk is racist, according to… by passingthroughtown
Look, these are the same retards that just a few weeks ago were saying that parents need to get an infants OK in order to change their diaper, I'm not fucking kidding, do a search. What else does anyone really have to say? These people are so fucking lost we'll probably have to fight them to save our country, they can't go back to being reasonable people after jumping the shark like that, I'm sad to say.
In reply to Milk is racist, according to… by passingthroughtown
These people are so fucking lost we'll probably have to fight them to save our country . . .
I'm convinced that as a society if we don't get together and put a stop to this kind of crazy bullshit that's exactly what's going to happen. The clock is running out though.
In reply to Look, these are the same… by chubbar
The author of this paper needs dick. Good hard big dick. Twice a week at minimum. That should cure her.
In reply to Milk is racist, according to… by passingthroughtown
Interesting, since women of all races can produce milk, the milk they produce is white in color, and is healthier for infants than any plant-based liquid.
just another reason to drink more milk !
I draw the fuckin' line at milk