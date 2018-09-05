Musk Quadruples Down on "Pedo" Claims, Calls Reporter "F**king Asshole"

Not even 7 days after we pondered what part of Elon Musk's PR genius compelled him to triple down on his claim that a British cave rescuer was a "pedo" than Musk was back at it. He has now reportedly quadrupled down on these claims, essentially going "all in" on his previous statements and labeling rescue diver Vern Unsworth a "child rapist" in an e-mail he sent to BuzzFeed news.
But wait, there’s more. As an added touch, Musk also called BuzzFeed news reporter Ryan Mac a "fucking asshole."
We're guessing that Tesla must be on its way to profitability and that Model 3 production must be through the roof, since Musk has apparently chosen to allocate his spare time in continuing to address whether or not a cave diver who helped save a youth soccer team trapped in a cave in Thailand is, in fact, a pedophile.
Having previously labeled cave diver Vern Unsworth as "pedo guy" in a Tweet, Musk made these new claims in an email to BuzzFeed news, calling Unsworth a "child rapist" who had moved to Thailand in order to take a child bride "who was about 12 years old at the time". Musk wrote:
“I suggest that you call people you know in Thailand, find out what’s actually going on and stop defending child rapists, you fucking asshole,” Musk wrote in the first message. “He’s an old, single white guy from England who’s been traveling to or living in Thailand for 30 to 40 years, mostly Pattaya Beach, until moving to Chiang Rai for a child bride who was about 12 years old at the time.”
Musk then followed up by stating "I fucking hope he sues me".
Unsworth reportedly denied these accusations through his attorney to BuzzFeed.
The article notes that it is unclear why Musk believes this and whether or not he has proof of his claims. Even if he did, at this point, is this a narrative worth pursuing for the embattled CEO? Unsworth's lawyer furthered his case that these statements were actionable in a statement to BuzzFeed.
“Elon Musk can tweet his vindictive and vicious lie about Mr. Unsworth a hundred times and it will still be a lie. After deleting the initial accusation and tweeting an apology, Mr Musk has continued to republish his false and unsupportable accusation. His conduct demonstrates that his recklessness is intentional and designed to harm Mr. Unsworth."
He continued, “Today the rich and powerful seem all too ready to tweet falsities in the hope and expectation that their wealth and position will protect them. Pedophilia is too serious an issue to leave unchallenged. If Mr. Musk believes his wealth affords him protection from his lies and Twibels, he is sadly mistaken.”
A search for a criminal history on Unsworth reportedly yielded nothing.
Publicly available legal documents do nothing to support Musk’s claims: BuzzFeed News could not immediately locate any criminal records for Unsworth in the UK.
Separately, a Thai immigration official named Ploy Pailin told BuzzFeed News that an individual on a visa would likely not have it renewed if they had been found guilty of criminal activity in the country. Pailin also said that while foreigners applying for visas in Thailand do not undergo mandatory background checks, those who are found guilty of serious crimes are often blacklisted by the government and can be removed from the country.
Unsworth's longtime girlfriend of seven years, 40 year old Woranan Ratrawiphukkuh, stated that he spends part of the year in Thailand and part of the year in the UK. She "declined to comment on Musk’s allegations against Unsworth, and referred a reporter to his lawyers," according to the report.
When we last reported on Musk’s inability to stop talking about British cave diver Vern Unsworth, we noted that Unsworth was potentially preparing a libel suit against Musk for claims that he had made about the diver.
Below is the full text of the letter obtained by BuzzFeed that was sent to Musk on August 6. In it, it calls Musk's statements "false and defamatory" and points out that Musk stated, in three Tweets to 22 million followers, that Unsworth "engages in the sexual exploitation of Thai children" at the very same time "he was working to save the lives of twelve Thai children".
To date, it doesn’t appear that any lawsuit has been filed.
Musk doesn't have a clue as to the pile of crap he just stepped in... The libel / slander laws in Thailand are harsh and very real... Doesn't matter if you are speaking the truth or not, you slander someone publicly and you get prosecuted... People go to jail for what westerners consider free speech... You criticize your doctor, give a bad restaurant review, say something off color on FB, criticize the government, then you get a big fine and / or go to jail...
"If Mr. Musk believes his wealth affords him protection from his lies and Twibels, he is sadly mistaken."
It does look like Vern Unsworth has been spending lots of time in Thailand ... one of the places known for being pedos' spots.
Southeast Asia a Haven for Pedophiles
https://abcnews.go.com/US/story?id=2325416&page=1
"....Thailand, which has long seen as a destination country for pedophile sex tourists."
Yet another unwelcome innovation from Andrew Breitbart. His public meltdown in which he accused John Podesta of pedophilia started all this shit. Fortunately Breitbart's addictions killed him shortly thereafter, but without his viciousness, we wouldn't have the current cottage industry of making wild smears of pedophilia.
I'd ask what has ever happened to all the sealed indictments over the past 2 years, but what's the point. The people who embrace those dark fantasies are impervious to reality anyway. They take lack of proof and plentiful evidence to the contrary as support of their phobias.
You can't reason with people who are intentionally dishonest. Too bad about Elin Musk; he had promise at one time. Now all that's left for him is to set up housekeeping with Elizabeth Holmes, and they can feel sorry for each other.
Musk is still defending his "coffin" submarine tube that had no possibility of working against a man who actually helped with the rescue of the children.
I wonder if Musk will ever tweet about the people who have died in a TESLA, decapitated, burned to cinders, and money lost forever in a car that you can't buy spare parts for.
It is an open festering wound of shame that our constitutional system through corrupt politicians and government has not protected us from the purulent scam that is TESLA. I understand let the buyer beware but at this point political correctness has completely overridden common sense such that this con man is allowed to operate his scam openly with no consequences.
"....... this con man is allowed to operate his scam openly with no consequences. "
they must be afraid of setting precedent and opening up investigations into the fed
All of these master of the universe companies are nothing but the completion of the circle of tax payer monies that are being recycled back to organizations that can maintain the political power of those who make the decisions where to put the money.
It's a circle where taxes are spent to ensure political power. Hell, they even skipped the "entitlement" part of the vote buying in favor of "a like". These companies must be completely divorced from government in every way and closely examined for federal dollars flowing into their coffers. If even one dollar does they they should be held accountable to all principles of our society. I'm talking about constitutional rights here. Social networks, at this point, are nothing more than a way to avoid the constitution right of free speech using government money to further the SJW agenda.
With such a stable captain, I am going to take out a HELOC and buy me all the Tesla stock that I can get. Dude is a complete narcissist that couldn't handle the fact that they didn't use his tube/coffin/sub.
"Twibels" explained:
http://painepublishing.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/03/Twibel-Litigation…
Twitter libels.
Just guessing.
Here we go - https://www.urbandictionary.com/define.php?term=twibel
Twibel? - I take it to mean Twitter Libel
Twibel? - I take it to mean Twitter Libel
