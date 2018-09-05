NYT Publishes Anonymous Op-Ed By Saboteur Inside Trump White House

A senior White House official has published an anonymous op-ed in the New York Times titled: I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration (I work for the president but like-minded colleagues and I have vowed to thwart parts of his agenda and his worst inclinations.).
The Times prefaces the piece with this disclaimer:
The Times today is taking the rare step of publishing an anonymous Op-Ed essay. We have done so at the request of the author, a senior official in the Trump administration whose identity is known to us and whose job would be jeopardized by its disclosure. We believe publishing this essay anonymously is the only way to deliver an important perspective to our readers. We invite you to submit a question about the essay or our vetting process here.
I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration
President Trump is facing a test to his presidency unlike any faced by a modern American leader.
It’s not just that the special counsel looms large. Or that the country is bitterly divided over Mr. Trump’s leadership. Or even that his party might well lose the House to an opposition hellbent on his downfall.
The dilemma — which he does not fully grasp — is that many of the senior officials in his own administration are working diligently from within to frustrate parts of his agenda and his worst inclinations.
I would know. I am one of them.
To be clear, ours is not the popular “resistance” of the left. We want the administration to succeed and think that many of its policies have already made America safer and more prosperous.
But we believe our first duty is to this country, and the president continues to act in a manner that is detrimental to the health of our republic.
That is why many Trump appointees have vowed to do what we can to preserve our democratic institutions while thwarting Mr. Trump’s more misguided impulses until he is out of office.
The root of the problem is the president’s amorality. Anyone who works with him knows he is not moored to any discernible first principles that guide his decision making.
Although he was elected as a Republican, the president shows little affinity for ideals long espoused by conservatives: free minds, free markets and free people. At best, he has invoked these ideals in scripted settings. At worst, he has attacked them outright.
In addition to his mass-marketing of the notion that the press is the “enemy of the people,” President Trump’s impulses are generally anti-trade and anti-democratic.
Don’t get me wrong. There are bright spots that the near-ceaseless negative coverage of the administration fails to capture: effective deregulation, historic tax reform, a more robust military and more.
But these successes have come despite — not because of — the president’s leadership style, which is impetuous, adversarial, petty and ineffective.
From the White House to executive branch departments and agencies, senior officials will privately admit their daily disbelief at the commander in chief’s comments and actions. Most are working to insulate their operations from his whims.
Meetings with him veer off topic and off the rails, he engages in repetitive rants, and his impulsiveness results in half-baked, ill-informed and occasionally reckless decisions that have to be walked back.
“There is literally no telling whether he might change his mind from one minute to the next,” a top official complained to me recently, exasperated by an Oval Office meeting at which the president flip-flopped on a major policy decision he’d made only a week earlier.
The erratic behavior would be more concerning if it weren’t for unsung heroes in and around the White House. Some of his aides have been cast as villains by the media. But in private, they have gone to great lengths to keep bad decisions contained to the West Wing, though they are clearly not always successful.
It may be cold comfort in this chaotic era, but Americans should know that there are adults in the room. We fully recognize what is happening. And we are trying to do what’s right even when Donald Trump won’t.
The result is a two-track presidency.
Take foreign policy: In public and in private, President Trump shows a preference for autocrats and dictators, such as President Vladimir Putin of Russia and North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong-un, and displays little genuine appreciation for the ties that bind us to allied, like-minded nations.
Astute observers have noted, though, that the rest of the administration is operating on another track, one where countries like Russia are called out for meddling and punished accordingly, and where allies around the world are engaged as peers rather than ridiculed as rivals.
On Russia, for instance, the president was reluctant to expel so many of Mr. Putin’s spies as punishment for the poisoning of a former Russian spy in Britain. He complained for weeks about senior staff members letting him get boxed into further confrontation with Russia, and he expressed frustration that the United States continued to impose sanctions on the country for its malign behavior. But his national security team knew better — such actions had to be taken, to hold Moscow accountable.
This isn’t the work of the so-called deep state. It’s the work of the steady state.
Given the instability many witnessed, there were early whispers within the cabinet of invoking the 25th Amendment, which would start a complex process for removing the president. But no one wanted to precipitate a constitutional crisis. So we will do what we can to steer the administration in the right direction until — one way or another — it’s over.
The bigger concern is not what Mr. Trump has done to the presidency but rather what we as a nation have allowed him to do to us. We have sunk low with him and allowed our discourse to be stripped of civility.
Senator John McCain put it best in his farewell letter. All Americans should heed his words and break free of the tribalism trap, with the high aim of uniting through our shared values and love of this great nation.
We may no longer have Senator McCain. But we will always have his example — a lodestar for restoring honor to public life and our national dialogue. Mr. Trump may fear such honorable men, but we should revere them.
There is a quiet resistance within the administration of people choosing to put country first. But the real difference will be made by everyday citizens rising above politics, reaching across the aisle and resolving to shed the labels in favor of a single one: Americans.
The writer is a senior official in the Trump administration.
But the deep state is just a conspiracy theory!
Holy shit!
The headline alone is full of death penalty offenses!
Sabotage?
Death penalty!
In the white house? high crimes and treason?
Death penalty!
Colluding in sabatage, high crimes, and treason?
DEATH PENALTY FOR THE ENTIRE NYT OP-ED BOARD!
In reply to But the deep state is just a… by vortmax
More BS intended to try to 'isolate' Trump some more by making him second-guess everyone around him.
Goddamn, I hope we're getting close to show-time.
In reply to Holy shit! by toady
This guy is a traitor
In reply to df by z0na8an0z
All a dog and pony show to keep the sheeple busy. Just don’t focus on the real issue. All on the top are part of the the muppet show. The central bankers control everything in the US.
In reply to This guy is a traitor by Raymond K Hessel
Bruce Ohr is still a Senior official in the Trump administration.... That title doesnt mean much.
Clearly a McCain loving Bushite, or worse an Obama holdover. Hang all these traitors working against the vote of the American People.
In reply to All by Rapunzal
Everything good from the administration, is the result of these unsung heroes. Everything bad is from those instances where our heroes were unable to throw themselves on the grenade. Got it.
I found it amusing that the writer feels that the military build-up was one of the "good things" that has resulted.
I also found it amusing that somebody from within the administration is vomiting the "anti free market" talking point. The asymmetry of preexisting trade agreements against the US is something that no person from within the administration could not be aware of. Only a democrat would go to that well.
Finally, the writer ends with his homage to NoName McCain. What more needs to be said?
In reply to Bruce Ohr is still a Senior… by TruthHammer
"While Trump's fascination with the White House still burned within him [re: 2011], he also had The Apprentice to deal with--and it wasn't as easy as you might think. He loved doing the show and was reluctant to give it up. At one point, he was actually thinking of hosting it from the oval office if he made it all the way to the White House. He even discussed it with Stephen Burke, the CEO at NBCUniversal, telling Burke he would reconsider running if the network was concerned about his candidacy." -Roger Stone
In reply to NO by Kafir Goyim
So another Anonymous source... They are recycling the same BS. Man I love this President!
The give away is the McCain quote "Senator John McCain put it best in his farewell letter. All Americans should heed his words and break free of the tribalism trap, with the high aim of uniting through our shared values and love of this great nation."
McCain was a Globalist Traitor and we all know it.
Time for some Declassification !! and Public Hangings. After hearings of course.
In reply to "While Trump's fascination… by DingleBarryObummer
Just one more leftard hell-bent on overturning the election because her hero - the cankle laden, nasty, liar, felon, Hillary(!) - LOST. Find the bitch and fire her for cause. Take away its multi-million dollar gubmint pension pension as well. Same for all of the other gubmint employees WHO NOW WORK FOR TRUMP who are actively undermining the country. "The Resistance" to liberty and prosperity. Assholes.
And now fucking COMPANIES are jumping into politics. Fuck Nike, fuck Levi's. Never buying anything from them again. THEY are the ones who decided to become political organizations over companies who sell products.
In reply to So another Anonymous source.. by JimmyJones
Enjoy!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_QRfQOiJ8-k
In reply to Just one more leftard by ThinkerNotEmoter
Is this Q?
In reply to https://www.youtube.com… by SamAdams
It is most certainly not Q.
In reply to Is this Q? by ZENDOG
My money is that it's Trump himself getting the good the administration has done printed in the paper.
Also gives hope to Dems when the hammer drops on the redacted FISA this week by letting them stake their claims and then walk them back next week.
In reply to It is most certainly not Q. by divingengineer
Swamp fuck....treasonous.
I personally think this is a ruse.
WELCOME TO THE COUP
btw: read “What I saw at the Coup”
In reply to My money is that it's Trump… by cankles' server
1. The MSM thought Hillary had it won.
3. Their honest/secret polling must not be showing a D wave.
4. All hands on deck! The D ship is taking on water.
7. "But the real difference will be made by everyday citizens rising above politics". A call to vote D this November?
11. Is this an insider or another "dossier" paid for by McCain?
18. DO NOT PUT IT PAST McCAIN TO STRIKE AT TRUMP FROM THE GRAVE!
29. FUCK YOU McCAIN!
47. FUCK YOU TO TRUMP! FECKLESS CUNT BASTARD! GO FOR THIER THROATS..IT'S NOW OR NEVER!
76. I don't believe for a second this is from an insider...walks the line between Democrat talking points and a Concerned Conservative way too sloppily.
"Trump is a rampaging lunatic, we can't contain him much longer! HELP US PLEASE! Vote D in November! "
Fuck off NYT!
In reply to Wamp fuck by IridiumRebel
The New York Times has boldly stepped into the lead position in the pantheon of "Fake News" purveyors.
"We may no longer have Senator McCain. But we will always have his example" - kinda says it all, no?
This level of crap reporting is quite an accomplishment when you consider the competition. You're gonna need a manure spreader for this one, boys.
["All the News That's Shit to Print"...]
In reply to Ggg by FireBrander
Why wait? Put them out of business now. Add this line to your /etc/hosts file (for linux anyway):
0.0.0.0 www.nytimes.com
It has done wonders for my blood pressure.
In reply to . by MasterPo
So basically Trump is doing what he was elected to do.
Thank you NYT. Occasionally you can find the truth. Not because you want to of course. Only because you don't understand the forces at work.
In reply to Why wait? Put them out of… by King of Ruperts Land
NYT trying to drum up support for the belief that the whole political universe is against crazy, demented, senile, and unpopular Trump.
I'm sure the names of the complete band of "resistance warriors" is held in some secret place, probably in the same folder as the proof of Russian Collusion documents that Mueller has.
Sorry, but this has psyop written all over it.
In reply to So basically by Gaius Frakkin'…
Lol his own appointees won’t even go to bat for him ... it’s coming folks
In reply to NYT trying to drum up… by Last of the Mi…
This reads like claptrap from the deep state of which the NY Times is a senior member.
"There are bright spots that the near-ceaseless negative coverage of the administration fails to capture: effective deregulation, historic tax reform, a more robust military and more."
So the good part of Trump is tax cuts for the rich and more money for the bloated military? Exactly what a deep-stater would say. I'd say that's the worst part of Trump. This country is so screwed.
In reply to . by MasterPo
Melania is a Strange Xenomorph
She cannot be trusted.
She uses Fizzies in obscene ways.
She secretly abhors Trump and
sharpens her stilettos while he golfs.
Trumpland is unstable and crumbling.
In reply to It is most certainly not Q. by divingengineer
Pompeo, Bolton, Sessions, Rosenstein, Wray, Ross, any one of these jerks could have said these things.
These are the people the maverick surrounded himself with.
In reply to Melania is a Strange… by Prehuman Insight
so you got 6 deepstaters and the stable genius either 1) cant figure that out, or 2) is deepstate himself and just putting on a show, while he continues Obowels mission of dividing the nation..... (hint we have never been more divided along class and race lines).
In reply to Pompeo, Bolton, Sessions,… by chunga
(hint we have never been more divided along class and race lines).
The 1960s was more violent and tumultuous than today not to mention the 1860s. And if the nation really is more divided than it was during the Civil War then why would Obama and Trump have to promote any false conflict?
In reply to so you got 6 deepstaters and… by gatorengineer
I can think of at least a half dozen ways this story alone can polarize people in all different directions.
In reply to so you got 6 deepstaters and… by gatorengineer
And we all know how and when that started. This country and it's people were insane beyond belief to elect a black president. Twice. Now rthey think it is the new normal when it was a crazy, unbelievable aberration.
In reply to so you got 6 deepstaters and… by gatorengineer
As unstable as your pathetic poetic ramblings?
Nah.
In reply to Melania is a Strange… by Prehuman Insight
You dont think its the same Q that said Trust Sessions? LOL
You've been trolled dude. I believed at first as well..... Q is a deepstate Troll nothing more nothing less.
In reply to It is most certainly not Q. by divingengineer
It's Q's asshole brother Fuh Q
In reply to Is this Q? by ZENDOG
It's spelled Fah Q, honest mistake I'm sure. I do enjoy reading the Q post though I must admit, good streak of them over the weekend
In reply to It's Q's asshole brother Fuh… by Col. Leghorn CSA
The person is a traitor if he/she exists in the real world.
I'm skeptical of NYT's "anonymous sources", the modern term for "defamation", "fiction", and "fucking lies".
In reply to https://www.youtube.com… by SamAdams
There is a reason it is called the New York Slimes. Fucking rag.
In reply to The person is a traitor if… by ThanksChump
If you are too pussy to put your name to a national publication, you don't exist.
In reply to The person is a traitor if… by ThanksChump
He also DEFENDS the media (press) against Trump claims of collusion when Trump is clearly correct in this respect. I call BS.
In reply to If you are too pussy to put… by Skateboarder
Especially since when you do today to undermine Trump you are hailed as a champion in the MSM and job offers come raining down
In reply to If you are too pussy to put… by Skateboarder
Psy op.
In reply to The person is a traitor if… by ThanksChump
"I'm skeptical of NYT's "anonymous sources",
Does the NYT have any credibility left? The entire story boils down to "trust us, this letter really really is from a WH 'insider,' we promise." Coming on the heals of Woodward's book, it looks like a coordinated innuendo attack by the mockingbird media.
In reply to The person is a traitor if… by ThanksChump
The fact that they sing in concert is a give away of centralized control, free press my eye
In reply to "I'm skeptical of NYT's … by Withdrawn Sanction
Maybe their reporter is fucking this source also
In reply to "I'm skeptical of NYT's … by Withdrawn Sanction
His name is........the NY Times Editorial Board.
In reply to The person is a traitor if… by ThanksChump
John Bolton
In reply to https://www.youtube.com… by SamAdams
There are bright spots that the near-ceaseless negative coverage of the administration fails to capture: effective deregulation, historic tax reform, a more robust military and more
Nah, the MIC had no part in crafting this letter
In reply to Just one more leftard by ThinkerNotEmoter
Trump lays it down:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nSuregWhlWk
In reply to Just one more leftard by ThinkerNotEmoter
This outta get him tweeting. I bet he loves this shit. Anything to keep people talking about him.
In reply to Just one more leftard by ThinkerNotEmoter
ROger Stone has been working with him for decades. Roger stone covertly "released" his own sex tape just for the publicity.
In reply to This outta get him tweeting… by pods
No, those companies are dead to me too.
In reply to Just one more leftard by ThinkerNotEmoter
No, those companies are dead to me too.
In reply to Just one more leftard by ThinkerNotEmoter
From the Senator McCain comment at the end of the op-ed it is evident that this particular person is a holdover from Obama. Virtually all of the staff that serve in the West Wing are given their dismissal papers when the Administration turns. If one were to speculate, one would bet that this little ditty was penned by someone in the Office of Management and Budget where there would be high ranking "Administration Officials" that are through and through progressive liberals that would be resisting the President. They would also have the unbridled egos to claim that everything they were doing was right and would have pals at the NYT that would print this tripe.
In reply to Just one more leftard by ThinkerNotEmoter