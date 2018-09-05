One Third Of Americans Have Less Than $5,000 Saved For Retirement

Authored by Mac Slavo via SHTFplan.com,
About one in three Americans have currently saved less than $5,000 toward their retirement. That’s a terrifying number considering the instability of the Ponzi social security scheme.
According to Northwestern Mutual’s 2018 Planning & Progress Study, the vast majority of Americans, about 78 percent, say they’re “extremely” or “somewhat” concerned about not having enough money saved up for their retirement. A shocking 21 percent of Americans have literally nothing at all saved for the future, and another 10 percent have less than $5,000 tucked away, the study discovered.
According to CNBC News, overall, Northwestern Mutual found that Americans with retirement savings have an average of $84,821 saved, which is far from enough. Experts typically recommend trying to accumulate at least $1 million for a retirement nest egg. Some Americans are more prepared than others: one in four also report having $200,000 or more stashed away, while 16 percent have between $75,000 and $199,999.
Meanwhile, a new survey from Bankrate finds that 13 percent of Americans are saving less for retirement than they were last year and offers insight into why much of the population is lagging behind. The most popular response survey participants gave for why they didn’t put more away in the past year was a drop, or no change, in income.
Americans, on average, also live above their means and often struggle to just put food on the table. About 40 percent of Americans cannot buy basic necessities.
Nearly 51 million U.S. households — or 43 percent — don’t earn enough to cover their monthly bills for housing, food, childcare, health care, transportation and a cell phone, according to a report released by the United Way ALICE Project. That number includes the 16.1 million households living in poverty, along with the 34.7 million families the United Way has dubbed ALICE: Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed. Frequently called the “working poor,” the group doesn’t make enough to make it in today’s economy. –Metro
That number will continue to rise as barriers and regulations brought on by the increasing size and scope of the government continues to keep people from improving their own situation.
As nations slide closer to socialism and eventually totalitarianism, only the political elites will have any money at all. Of course, no one is placing the blame where it belongs: squarely on the government’s shoulders. All blame is on stagnant wages, which wouldn’t be a problem if the government wasn’t constantly devaluing the fiat money they print out of thin air.
Day-to-day costs continue to soar, and salaries don’t go as far as they once did to cover the necessities, author and executive director of the Economic Hardship Reporting Project Alissa Quart tells CNBC Make It. That makes it more difficult to set aside money for the future.
Those numbers seem like optimistic projections. I bet it is worse.
This actually makes me feel fairly good, having waay more than that in PMs alone. Those people will be renting from me in the near-term future methinks.
"It's a fool who dies a rich man"......
NoDebt's rule of money #3: Money can't buy you happiness but I guarantee you a lack of money can make you miserable.
Some people will ALWAYS be broke.
It's not predatory, it's not lack of money...it's that people are wired different and 1/3rd are ALWAYS going to be broke/poor.
You can't fix stupid choices, so stop trying to correct people's destiny .
With what money or currency?
When the SHTF just be prepared to take care of the people you care about and yourself. How many people could afford to take care of anyone else?
I'm never going to quit working.
Why fool myself?
If you have a decent job DON'T.
Divide and conquer..works on the most simplistic of minds.
1982
In a way your point illustrates the main point. Neo feudalism is where we are going. The middle class being strip mined little by little to the lower class. The Ghettos are just the leading edge.
Wonder what will happen when it all goes away...…….
I am spending it all now, and I will work along the way so I can spend more. Who wants to have a pile of money in an IRA account and be so old you don't know if your going to crap in your pants or make it to the toliet?
It's a free country. Feel free to work 'til you drop.
I chose the opposite approach of living below my means to save in order to retire early, but it's always good to have options.
How the hell can anyone have less than 5 grand saved for retirement, I have twice as much in my petty cash, and I am an out of work humanity mayor (without debt).
The smart ones, that know whatever they save is going to be worthless, or stolen from them.
Well done. Always make it a point in life to have a minimum of $10K as your personal savings. Never let your balance go lower than that.
Quoting "averages" in a society as grotesquely unequal as the US is a huge mistake. The "median" figures are the proper ones to quote and they are MUCH worse.
That's fine. You don't need much space cuz you can barely move and you hardly eat anything.
Life is cheap!
Corporations and the government are working hand in hand in regards to printing money and devaluing the dollar. Where do you think the “economic growth” comes from? Economic growth..people spending more money and corporations reporting the highest of “earnings.” It’s all BS.
I know a lot of people that got wiped out in and around 2008 and I am also seeing friends taking second jobs just to try and stay on top. The middle class squeeze is fuckin real.
They should have let it burn we’d be way better off IMO. Also I’m pretty sure the majority of posters here have at least $5K in PMs alone.
But I can always count on Social Security and its trust fund.
Dog, buddy, Nixon took SS out of the trust fund. If it had been compounding interest all this time, SS would never be insolvent. Nixon made SS payments go straight to the GAF. If SS is ever insolvent, it is because the mf'ers want it to be. If they can print 800 bil this year for the MIC, they can keep floating SS. As long as they want to.
I don't care how much fiat you have stashed away, or how much your portfolio is worth. All too soon, none of that will be worth shit. You better get your ass in gear and obtain hard assets. I keep telling my wife that an ounce of silver is always an ounce of silver. For god's sake, the Roman Legionnaire foot soldiers drew one ounce of silver a week from the paymasters! And all too soon, that is what an ounce of silver will be worth again; the equivalent of a week's pay for an enlisted man.
Dumbasses.
And if you saved $5,000 in fiat from 1964, you'd now be holding $391.23 - based on the price of silver.