Over Half Of America Suffering Drought As Lake Powell, Lake Mead Drop To "Dangerous" Low Levels

Authored by Michael Snyder via The American Dream blog,
The worst drought in years in the western half of the United States has sparked hundreds of wildfires, has crippled thousands of farms, and has produced what could ultimately be the worst water crisis in modern American history.
As you will see below, Lake Powell and Lake Mead have both dropped to dangerously low levels, and officials are warning that we may soon be looking at a substantial shortfall which would require rationing. Unfortunately, many in the eastern half of the country don’t even realize that this is happening. The mighty Colorado River once seemed to be virtually invulnerable, but now it doesn’t even run all the way to the ocean any longer. Demand for water is continually increasing as major cities in the Southwest continue to grow, and this is happening at a time when that entire region just keeps getting drier and drier. To say that we are facing a “water crisis” would be a major understatement.
I have written quite a bit about the drought in the Southwest in recent months, and it just keeps getting worse. According to Forbes, more than half the nation is now experiencing some level of drought…
Drought conditions across the United States have worsened throughout the summer, culminating in more than half the country experiencing abnormally dry or drought conditions by the end of August.
The latest update of the United States Drought Monitor shows that more than half of the country—nearly 56 percent—is abnormally dry or mired in a full-on drought. More than a third of the country is experiencing drought conditions, and almost eight percent is in an extreme or exceptional drought.
Of course most Americans don’t really care as long as water keeps coming out of the taps. And for the moment, nobody is going without water.
But that could change if this drought continues to intensify.
According to the Denver Post, Lake Powell and Lake Mead have both dropped “to dangerous levels”…
Water levels at Lake Mead and Lake Powell are dropping to dangerous levels, reflecting the Colorado River’s worsening “structural deficit,” scientists said.
A “structural deficit” is simply a very fancy way of saying that we are using water faster than it is being replenished.
Lake Powell is being steadily drained to support Lake Mead, and at this point the water levels in both lakes have fallen to levels that are unprecedented…
“I want people to know that what’s going on at Lake Mead is very, very closely tied to what’s going on Lake Powell,” Doug Kenney said, the group’s chair and a professor at the University of Colorado. “We’re draining Lake Powell to prop it up.”
Lake Powell is about 48 percent full, and Lake Mead is about 38 percent full. By the end of the year, Powell’s levels are projected to fall 94 feet (29 meters) below where the reservoir stood in 2000 when it was nearly full.
Many Americans don’t realize how exceedingly important these two lakes are.
Approximately 40 million people in Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Wyoming and northwestern Mexico rely on water from the Colorado River basin, and it has been steadily drying out for about 20 years…
The Colorado River basin, which feeds the two reservoirs, has been drying out over the last two decades, scientists said. With the demands from farms and cities exceeding the available the water supply, the strains on the river and reservoirs are being compounded by growing population, drought and climate change.
The Colorado River and its tributaries support about 40 million people and more than 7,800 square miles (20,200 square kilometers) of farmland.
If things don’t change, and there is no reason to believe that they will, we will soon have a shortfall.
What that means is that certain areas would have their water allocations reduced, and Arizona and Nevada would be at the top of that list…
The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation said the chances of a shortfall in Lake Mead, the river’s biggest reservoir, are now 57 percent, up from the 52 percent projected in May.
If the surface of Lake Mead drops below 1,075 feet (330 meters) above sea level, some deliveries would be cut under agreements governing the system.
Arizona, Nevada and Mexico would have their shares reduced first in a shortage.
Are you starting to understand how serious this is?
Scientists tell us that the 20th century was an unusually wet period of time for the southwestern United States. For most of human history, a bleak and barren desert dominated most of the region, and it appears that we may be headed back in that direction.
During the Dust Bowl days of the 1930s, vast numbers of Americans migrated to other areas due to heat, drought, massive dust storms and a lack of water.
Now Dust Bowl conditions are returning, and it is entirely possible that we could see a new wave of migration in the years ahead.
Despite all of our advanced technology, we haven’t discovered a way to defeat drought, and the devastating drought that is currently gripping the Southwest seems to be getting worse with each passing day.
Comments
Check this out . https://carlbherman.blogspot.com/2018/09/51701-sealed-federal-indictments-trust.html
We, here in the midwest Great Lakes region, have plenty of water.
Suck your tits dry and this what happens. I bet if you dig deep enough, there is some fucking tree-hugger, eco bullshit as the base cause. That, and no rain.
In reply to Check this out . https:/… by chubbar
Weather warfare accounts for the no rain part
In reply to We, here in the midwest… by Gert_B_Frobe
It wouldn't be a proper Depression without a Dust Bowl incident.
In reply to Weather warfare accounts for… by Solosides
Trumps colluding with the weather ;-)
In reply to It wouldn't be a proper… by NoDebt
Desalinate & 350 miles of canal. Problem solved.
In reply to It wouldn't be a proper… by NoDebt
Yeah that and kick the vagrants out of Frisco so they wouldn't have to power wash the streets twice a day ;-)
In reply to Desalinate & 350 miles of… by z0na8an0z
the first mistake of this article was quoting anything in the denver post......plus the pictures are from rarely used marina's in the most northern part of powell.....the white ring of the lakes is the original fill line from 1963 and will NEVER reach these levels again by design.
In reply to We, here in the midwest… by Gert_B_Frobe
Its the Russian's fault. Putin has a Intergalactic Evaporator Weapon. And it was used with Trump's approval.
In reply to We, here in the midwest… by Gert_B_Frobe
The wife want to go southwest, I keep telling her she's nuts. In the grand scheme of things, we have rain and water up here...
In reply to We, here in the midwest… by Gert_B_Frobe
This shit keeps happening! Yet it's breaking news a decade later as it happens again. Build a city in the desert, for gamblers and whores. You may have water problems. Maybe you have drained the Colorado river to the point that it no longer reaches the Gulf of Mexico. Nice that they forget that.
Pray for a brutal Colorado winter to refill their reservoir!
In reply to We, here in the midwest… by Gert_B_Frobe
duplicate?
In reply to We, here in the midwest… by Gert_B_Frobe
@50% either half-full or half-empty?
In reply to Check this out . https:/… by chubbar
That area around Iowa, Missouri, Kansas and Nebraska have received between 7 - 12 inches of rain since September 1st and that Gulf Hurricane will drop another foot, so you better update this fear porn article.....
In reply to Check this out . https:/… by chubbar
Meaning more than half ran off rather than infiltrating the soil.
In reply to That area around Iowa,… by Stan522
I was just wondering about this list or where it might be and who had it.
Not bad. There is a guy in the law business on video saying he had heard nothing about it and was skeptical.
In reply to Check this out . https:/… by chubbar
Create the Crisis, Create the Solution. How do we know that the GOVT didn't cause the Drought or water level.
Impossible! You can suck out an infinite amount of water out of a lake in an arid area.
In reply to Create the Crisis, Create… by TeethVillage88s
Don't they use a lot of water for Fracking. Anyway Lake Navajo and others in the area have big caves that have been written about for years. The caves may flow into the Colorado river for instance and go to Mexico. Anyway I've no idea what Govt projects would give them the impulse or tech to drain these lakes. I'd need more data and surveys.
- Much of the Water in Mead goes to Las Vegas where they party with it.
In reply to Impossible! You can suck out… by spanish inquisition
Welcome to Hell.
jews are to blame
If it wasn't for whitey sucking down all the available water with his #whiteprivilege there would be more than enough water to go round for all the dindus, illegals, lefties, commies and rapefugees.
Like everything else in America it is all whitey's fault. Every. Fucking. Time.
Kill Whitey! Kill Whitey! Kill Whitey!
~ ADL, SPLC, BLM, LaRaza
Dirt happens.
Well, I`m sure marxocrats will blame it on republicans, and claim that giving them the communist dictatorship that is their hearts desire, will cure the climate.....
And dumb, free shit loving government check moochers will drink every drop of that cool aid.......
Dig a canal to the Great Lakes I guess.......
But, instead, Vegas will approve 15000 new home developments, as long as the local politicians palm is greased...
"Dig a canal to the Great Lakes I guess......"
Over our dead bodies, HOMES.
In reply to Well, I`m sure marxocrats… by surf@jm
Now I'm thirsty.
I told a friend of mine to not move to Phoenix because they are running out of water, as in right NOW, not sometime in the future.
He just said, “Not in my lifetime.”
I guess he doesn’t plan to live much longer.
There are a lot of things that can be mitigated; hurricanes, even earthquakes. But when you run out of water there is no coping procedure. You simply have to MOVE somewhere else.
Then Phoenix will not arise from ashes of dust?
In reply to I told a friend of mine to… by TrumpXVI
Ya' ever heard of desalination & a canal? Calm down chicken little.
In reply to I told a friend of mine to… by TrumpXVI
Time for a nationwide Mega (MAGA?) Pipeline. Yuge pipes connected to YUGER pumps to move water from flood areas to drought areas. Yeah, that should do it.
The price of veggies will go up...where will California get all its ORGANIC foods with no water...oh that's right..they are growing pot now
And Pot Growing can pollute the water down stream.
In reply to The price of veggies will go… by youngman
I blame Facebook and Twitter.
After all the Great Deals Trumps gives Canada, a friend, maybe assistance could be offered...........Oh wait.....Trump is clamping down on trade.......
Help....by some Canadians......Not a Fucking Chance.
Distill your milk...........We don't want the Hormones.
ROFFFFLLLL. Another fake climate doom porn article that will never materialise.
Must be a tough life to be braindead and believe all this garbage.
can you say geoengineering michael?
More taxes now or we're all gonna die!
Fill them with the surplus milk created by the Farm Bill.