Putting Jeff Bezos' Record Fortune In Context

As Amazon's market capitalization surged yesterday, it became the 3rd company in history to top the trillion-dollar level.
While 3rd (after PetroChina and Apple) is not bad, CEO Jeff Bezos is on his own in first place in terms of global net worth - almost lapping the next richest person. Bezos epic horde is $70 billion more than Bill Gates and almost double that of Warren Buffett.
Bezos net worth, according to Bloomberg, stands at around $167.7 billion as of last night's close (up $67 billion or almost 70% year-to-date).
Here are six ways to put that $67 billion gain into context (via Bloomberg):
-
It’s more than the entire market capitalization of FedEx Corp.
-
Bezos’s gain this year alone would make him the seventh-richest person on Earth, ahead of Mexico’s Carlos Slim and Alphabet Inc.’s Larry Page and Sergey Brin.
-
It’s about the equivalent of Walt Disney Co.’s blockbuster bid for most of the assets of 21st Century Fox Inc.
-
His wealth has increased by an average of about $8 million an hour in 2018.
-
It’s roughly 10 times Amazon’s total net income since it went public in 1997.
-
The 499 other billionaires on the Bloomberg ranking have added a net combined $8.3 billion to their fortunes this year.
But, Pine Capital's Taylor Mann has succeeded in putting Bezos' stunning total personal wealth in context?
The Amazon CEO's fortune is over 2 million times the net worth of the median US household...
That is twice as high as during the so-called 'Gilded Age'.