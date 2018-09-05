Putting Jeff Bezos' Record Fortune In Context

Fri, 09/07/2018 - 18:10

As Amazon's market capitalization surged yesterday, it became the 3rd company in history to top the trillion-dollar level.

While 3rd (after PetroChina and Apple) is not bad, CEO Jeff Bezos is on his own in first place in terms of global net worth - almost lapping the next richest person. Bezos epic horde is $70 billion more than Bill Gates and almost double that of Warren Buffett.

Bezos net worth, according to Bloomberg, stands at around $167.7 billion as of last night's close (up $67 billion or almost 70% year-to-date).

Here are six ways to put that $67 billion gain into context (via Bloomberg):

  • It’s more than the entire market capitalization of FedEx Corp.

  • Bezos’s gain this year alone would make him the seventh-richest person on Earth, ahead of Mexico’s Carlos Slim and Alphabet Inc.’s Larry Page and Sergey Brin.

  • It’s about the equivalent of Walt Disney Co.’s blockbuster bid for most of the assets of 21st Century Fox Inc.

  • His wealth has increased by an average of about $8 million an hour in 2018.

  • It’s roughly 10 times Amazon’s total net income since it went public in 1997.

  • The 499 other billionaires on the Bloomberg ranking have added a net combined $8.3 billion to their fortunes this year.

But, Pine Capital's Taylor Mann has succeeded in putting Bezos' stunning total personal wealth in context?

The Amazon CEO's fortune is over 2 million times the net worth of the median US household...

That is twice as high as during the so-called 'Gilded Age'.

