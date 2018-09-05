Russia's Alleged Skripal 'Assassins' Caught Breaking The Laws Of Physics

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 09/05/2018 - 15:35

As we detailed earlier, in what appears to be the latest escalation in the UK government's campaign to blame Russia for the poisoning of former double agent Sergei Skripal, his daughter Yulia Skripal and three other seemingly random Britons (one of whom succumbed to the deadly Novichok nerve agent used in the attacks), British prosecutors are saying they have "sufficient evidence" to charge Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, both Russian nationals, with conspiracy to murder Skripal, as well as the attempted murder of his daughter and police detective Nick Bailey, according to Reuters.

The news comes nearly two months after investigators said they had identified the suspected perpetrators of the Novichok attack by crossing referencing CCTV feeds with records of people who entered the country around that time.

Russians

There's just one thing... About that CCTV feed!

Authored by Craig Murray,

Russia has apparently developed an astonishing new technology enabling its secret agents to occupy precisely the same space at precisely the same time.

These CCTV images released by Scotland yard today allegedly show Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Borishov both occupying exactly the same space at Gatwick airport at precisely the same second. 16.22.43 on 2 March 2018. Note neither photo shows the other following less than a second behind.

There is no physically possible explanation for this. You can see ten yards behind each of them, and neither has anybody behind for at least ten yards. Yet they were both photographed in the same spot at the same second.

The only possible explanations are:

1) One of the two is traveling faster than Usain Bolt can sprint

2) Scotland Yard has issued doctored CCTV images/timeline.

Will any mainstream media organizations question this publicly?

PrezTrump Wed, 09/05/2018 - 15:36 Permalink

wow thats all you can come up with tyler, lmao!

CLEARLY there are 2 different cameras, look at the angles, and their times were off, perfectly normal.

NEXT PROPAGANDA PIECE

beemasters bismillah Wed, 09/05/2018 - 16:01 Permalink

Clearly they are different cameras...perhaps on different floors. Easily debunked articles like this shouldn't even be published. It just muddies the water.

The big question is: is this failed poisoning substantial enough to warrant a sanction or even a possible war? And how does this compare to the USS Liberty incident where 34 were killed and perpetrators not held accountable to this day?

The_Dude FullHedge1 Wed, 09/05/2018 - 16:10 Permalink

I agree that these could be different cameras...

But I do have a question that I have not seen answered.

Assuming the Russians were trying to kill them, What were the Skripal's up to to prompt this?  It is very rare to see this level of spycraft.  They must have been up to some serious shit for the Russians to have decided it was worth wacking them.

Kafir Goyim Adolfsteinbergovitch Wed, 09/05/2018 - 15:48 Permalink

Yes, what if there were ... and the positions of both men were synced so that each man appeared to be at same relative position in their respective corridor at that exact second, as the other man was in his?  

Russia's Olympic Rhythmic Gymnastic team should recruit both of them, for such flawless synchronicity.

The timestamp on the camera(s) has obviously been doctored.  They told some junior tech what timestamp to doctor the film to ... and he just followed orders ... for both of them!  These people are stupid.

Scipio Africanuz Mr.Sono Wed, 09/05/2018 - 16:09 Permalink

It doesn't matter! The entire narrative is bunkum!

In other news, Vladimir Vladimirovich, as you accrete honor and possibilities, let me avail you of an old story thus:

Africa, is a continent of spirituality, joined at the hip with its twin, South America. The Chinese, have tried, but have derailed by supporting corrupt oligarchs, thinking it better, that the Africans should have access to better than they do, but neglecting the fact that Africa, suffers not from a lack of knowledge, or capabilities, but a lack of integrity!

Why am I telling you this Vladimir Vladimirovich? Because of a prophecy, or better yet, an informed forecast, that when the Russians come, in humility, Africa will rise!

So what am I telling you? I'm telling you to go back! They're ready to listen to you, to listen to stratagems of development, coming from those who have stared into the abyss like them, and survived!

The kernel of Africa's resurrection, is not Nigeria, but in Nigeria! It is in the city of Jos, in the Nigerian state of Plateau, right in the center of the country. There, you'll find a people, amenable to resurrection, and a place, amenable to your climate, and remembrance of your erstwhile efforts. From there, you can boost the country, and thus, the continent, and by extension, its twin, South America, and thus, cement your crown of glory!

Go to Africa Vladimir Vladimirovich, return to complete the work started decades ago. Return to Eden, and stabilise the world! Stability in the global south, is unification of humanity! Avoid the administrative capital Abuja, or the economic capital Lagos, go directly to the center of gravity Jos, a place familiar to old timer Russians, and do your magic there, you won't regret it, cheers..

Good luck, God speed, and God bless...

notfeelinthebern Wed, 09/05/2018 - 15:37 Permalink

Why would they cover this. They Limey's are not going to let this thing die. Same as refusing to cover Operation Crossfire Hurricane. Gotta keep the cold war bullshit going. Don't think the average person is paying attention though.