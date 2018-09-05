Russia's Alleged Skripal 'Assassins' Caught Breaking The Laws Of Physics

As we detailed earlier, in what appears to be the latest escalation in the UK government's campaign to blame Russia for the poisoning of former double agent Sergei Skripal, his daughter Yulia Skripal and three other seemingly random Britons (one of whom succumbed to the deadly Novichok nerve agent used in the attacks), British prosecutors are saying they have "sufficient evidence" to charge Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, both Russian nationals, with conspiracy to murder Skripal, as well as the attempted murder of his daughter and police detective Nick Bailey, according to Reuters.
The news comes nearly two months after investigators said they had identified the suspected perpetrators of the Novichok attack by crossing referencing CCTV feeds with records of people who entered the country around that time.
There's just one thing... About that CCTV feed!
Russia has apparently developed an astonishing new technology enabling its secret agents to occupy precisely the same space at precisely the same time.
These CCTV images released by Scotland yard today allegedly show Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Borishov both occupying exactly the same space at Gatwick airport at precisely the same second. 16.22.43 on 2 March 2018. Note neither photo shows the other following less than a second behind.
There is no physically possible explanation for this. You can see ten yards behind each of them, and neither has anybody behind for at least ten yards. Yet they were both photographed in the same spot at the same second.
The only possible explanations are:
1) One of the two is traveling faster than Usain Bolt can sprint
2) Scotland Yard has issued doctored CCTV images/timeline.
Will any mainstream media organizations question this publicly?
wow thats all you can come up with tyler, lmao!
CLEARLY there are 2 different cameras, look at the angles, and their times were off, perfectly normal.
NEXT PROPAGANDA PIECE
Now that is funny. Desperation leads to mistakes.
In reply to wow thats all you can come… by PrezTrump
Another "Cover Your Ass" moment, brought to you by the deep state.
[These people are really stupid - Q]
In reply to s by Mr.Sono
Report to Scotland Yard here:
https://www.met.police.uk/contact/contact-us/contact-us-to-discuss-some…
In reply to . by MasterPo
Look closer you plebs! Not the same cam at all. One is tilted and the other isn't. Therefore, not the same spot. Even my 7 year old stepson could figure that one out. FFS
In reply to Report to Scotland Yard here… by Uchtdorf
Russia is an IMPEDIMENT to Apartheid Israhell's design for the region.
Without Russia, ASSAD would be long gone and IRAN would have been bombed to oblivion, and Greater Israhell would have been fulfilled and ruling over the MidEast.
In other words, DEMONIZING Russia is PAYBACK.
In reply to Not the same cam by FullHedge1
The CIA must be behind this ridiculous report. So silly, amateurish, unbelievable, an obvious attempt to embarrass Scotland Yard.
These are the same two guys who followed me around Los Angeles a few weeks ago. Same 1970s Soviet Spy attire, too.
In reply to Russia is an IMPEDIMENT to… by ardent
Clearly they are different cameras...perhaps on different floors. Easily debunked articles like this shouldn't even be published. It just muddies the water.
The big question is: is this failed poisoning substantial enough to warrant a sanction or even a possible war? And how does this compare to the USS Liberty incident where 34 were killed and perpetrators not held accountable to this day?
In reply to Russia must be behind this… by bismillah
Those are probably two different jet bridges... /sarc 😂
In reply to Clearly they are different… by beemasters
The photoshop skills of the young pawn doing their dirty work is not to par - details son, details. those damn little details keep getting in the way of deceiving the world.....
In reply to Those are probably two… by Klassenfeind
Who gets the luxury of boarding or disembarking a plane by themselves?
Where the heck are the other passengers?
In reply to Clearly they are different… by beemasters
Clearly they are different cameras
Explain.
In reply to Clearly they are different… by beemasters
different
ˈdɪf(ə)r(ə)nt/
adjective
not the same as another or each other; unlike in nature, form, or quality.
In reply to Clearly they are different… by Billy the Poet
So I used the right word. Thanks for the confirmation on that. Now can anyone explain why these are supposedly different cameras as I requested?
In reply to different ˈdɪf(ə)r(ə)nt/… by Tsipras the Great
You can clearly see that he's carrying a bottle of Novichok in his jacket pocket.
Guilty!
In reply to Clearly they are different… by Billy the Poet
This one has a pretty good chance of stumping Penn & Teller
In reply to Clearly they are different… by Billy the Poet
It actually looks like one of the pictures has been flipped horizontally - I flipped the bottom one in the link below- check out the angles on the small metal open gates either side. Hmmm...
http://s15.postimg.cc/e5no8wacr/flipped.jpg
In reply to Not the same cam by FullHedge1
This is no CCTV footage. Probably some guy with a selfie stick. Then fucked it up with Photoshop.
This also means these are definitely not russian agents. Everything is staged.
In reply to It actually looks like one… by medium giraffe
I agree that these could be different cameras...
But I do have a question that I have not seen answered.
Assuming the Russians were trying to kill them, What were the Skripal's up to to prompt this? It is very rare to see this level of spycraft. They must have been up to some serious shit for the Russians to have decided it was worth wacking them.
In reply to Not the same cam by FullHedge1
Same camera, different crop.
In reply to Not the same cam by FullHedge1
What if there were 2 of more corridors?
The angles are different.
In reply to Report to Scotland Yard here… by Uchtdorf
Yes, what if there were ... and the positions of both men were synced so that each man appeared to be at same relative position in their respective corridor at that exact second, as the other man was in his?
Russia's Olympic Rhythmic Gymnastic team should recruit both of them, for such flawless synchronicity.
The timestamp on the camera(s) has obviously been doctored. They told some junior tech what timestamp to doctor the film to ... and he just followed orders ... for both of them! These people are stupid.
In reply to What if there were 2 of more… by Adolfsteinbergovitch
Two dudes at the exact same spot in relation to two different cameras in two hallways leaving the same plane (I assume)?
This is idiotic. Probably made up guys to begin with.
In reply to Yes, what if there were … by Kafir Goyim
Are these guys also conveniently located outside of the UK?
In reply to Two dudes at the exact same… by pods
I wonder if Scotland Yard can find any pictures of the Skripals who miraculously managed to survive the super toxic poison.
Where the heck are they?
In reply to Two dudes at the exact same… by pods
Go Ron Paul!
In reply to . by MasterPo
These people are stupid.
In reply to . by MasterPo
indeed you are
In reply to These people are stupid. by Kafir Goyim
Really? This is the hill you want to die on? Protecting an obvious false-flag in the UK? Who does that? Are you from Israel, by any chance?
In reply to indeed you are by PrezTrump
I feel for ya, its really shameful your russian masters would instill such hate and lies in you.
In reply to Really? by Kafir Goyim
I'm not Russian. I have to say, I do notice a lot of hate being thrown around towards Russia. Can you link to any coming from it, my little Israeli friend?
In reply to I feel for ya, its really… by PrezTrump
Israeli Time Machine...
Mishle Shu'alim
In reply to . by MasterPo
oopsey poopsey. Someone has been following the libs SOP ... "Ehh, so what. Disregard the time stamp. What we say is factual and we have a source close to the situation to confirm."
In reply to s by Mr.Sono
That is certainly a little weird, but no weirder than my phone glitching all the time and doesn't change the fact that there are dozen's of other photos of them posted walking around on many other different CCTV cams.
Loads of photos here
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6133853/Wanted-Novichok-poisoni…
In reply to s by Mr.Sono
It doesn't matter! The entire narrative is bunkum!
In other news, Vladimir Vladimirovich, as you accrete honor and possibilities, let me avail you of an old story thus:
Africa, is a continent of spirituality, joined at the hip with its twin, South America. The Chinese, have tried, but have derailed by supporting corrupt oligarchs, thinking it better, that the Africans should have access to better than they do, but neglecting the fact that Africa, suffers not from a lack of knowledge, or capabilities, but a lack of integrity!
Why am I telling you this Vladimir Vladimirovich? Because of a prophecy, or better yet, an informed forecast, that when the Russians come, in humility, Africa will rise!
So what am I telling you? I'm telling you to go back! They're ready to listen to you, to listen to stratagems of development, coming from those who have stared into the abyss like them, and survived!
The kernel of Africa's resurrection, is not Nigeria, but in Nigeria! It is in the city of Jos, in the Nigerian state of Plateau, right in the center of the country. There, you'll find a people, amenable to resurrection, and a place, amenable to your climate, and remembrance of your erstwhile efforts. From there, you can boost the country, and thus, the continent, and by extension, its twin, South America, and thus, cement your crown of glory!
Go to Africa Vladimir Vladimirovich, return to complete the work started decades ago. Return to Eden, and stabilise the world! Stability in the global south, is unification of humanity! Avoid the administrative capital Abuja, or the economic capital Lagos, go directly to the center of gravity Jos, a place familiar to old timer Russians, and do your magic there, you won't regret it, cheers..
Good luck, God speed, and God bless...
In reply to s by Mr.Sono
The angles do not look different to me, the cropping of the photo's for the article is different.
In reply to wow thats all you can come… by PrezTrump
Maybe you are blind as well as stupid. Clearly, they are the same CAMERA. Fucking stupid CIA troll.
In reply to wow thats all you can come… by PrezTrump
LMAO IS IT NOT YET OBVIOUS THIS SITE IS LITTERED WITH RUSSIANS
In reply to Maybe you are blind as well… by HominyTwin
THIS SITE IS LITTERED WITH ISRAELIS.
Also, people who do the whole "lol" and "lmao" are losers who must resort to "amusing secret knowledge" when they're losing an argument.
In reply to LMAO IS IT NOT YET OBVIOUS… by PrezTrump
There are a couple of Russians on this site and they don't hide that fact.
There are some Brits here as well, and they are also open about it.
(((They))) however are secretive.
In reply to THIS SITE IS LITTERED WITH… by Kafir Goyim
There are two cameras, the mullions on the white walls are at different angles in the photos. Curious, this doesn't instill confidence in their case when they do things like this.
In reply to wow thats all you can come… by PrezTrump
For your edification I will help you if its from an official English,American or German source its 100 per cent bullshit,Canadian or Australian 70 per cent.
In reply to wow thats all you can come… by PrezTrump
Good work. The Russian bots quickly downvoted you in large numbers therefore you are undoubtedly correct.
In reply to wow thats all you can come… by PrezTrump
The angles are the same. The cropping is slightly different.
In reply to wow thats all you can come… by PrezTrump
It's camera bounce you dumb fuck, commie. Everything does match up, hand rails, distance. Have you ever exited a plane before?
In reply to wow thats all you can come… by PrezTrump
Why would they cover this. They Limey's are not going to let this thing die. Same as refusing to cover Operation Crossfire Hurricane. Gotta keep the cold war bullshit going. Don't think the average person is paying attention though.
Paging David Copperfield - please pick up the dual/time stamp phones, right on the BULLSHIT level C
Damnit Boris - they found you...!!!
Will any mainstream media organizations question this publicly? NOPE
Wo, wo, wo, it's magic.