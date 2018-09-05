Stocks Ramp After NYSE "Technical Issue" Resolved

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 09/05/2018 - 10:59

Rigged? You Decide.

First this...

Then this...

And what happened to the market?

 

Hammer823 Wed, 09/05/2018 - 11:00 Permalink

85% of US market is controlled by institutional computers.  US indexes are absolutely rigged to go up.  The same pattern of intraday reversals has existed since 2009.  With every budget, pension, 401k, ira, 529, college endowment, you name it, DEPENDANT on stocks always going up.  Do you really think "they" would leave the wealth of the entire planet to the whims of a free market.  We tried that, and it didn't work out so well.  Alan Greenspan threw in the towel on free markets in 2008.  We have had manipulated markets ever since.  

Herdee Wed, 09/05/2018 - 11:16 Permalink

Central Bank computers, who else. It's all been managed and fake since the great financial crisis. We live in a fantasy market. manipulated by the trillions missing and hidden in the ESF. Central planning not by Moscow but by Washington, Tokyo and the rest of the gang. The lifeline being removed from QE will eventually collapse the market or even more QE will push the market to infinity before the reset.