Stocks Ramp After NYSE "Technical Issue" Resolved

Rigged? You Decide. First this... Then this... And what happened to the market? Tags Business Finance
Comments
85% of US market is controlled by institutional computers. US indexes are absolutely rigged to go up. The same pattern of intraday reversals has existed since 2009. With every budget, pension, 401k, ira, 529, college endowment, you name it, DEPENDANT on stocks always going up. Do you really think "they" would leave the wealth of the entire planet to the whims of a free market. We tried that, and it didn't work out so well. Alan Greenspan threw in the towel on free markets in 2008. We have had manipulated markets ever since.
BTFD!!!
In reply to 85% of market is controlled… by Hammer823
It MIGHT be considered rigged if this was like the 30th time this has happened since the financial crisis in 2008.
Wait...
In reply to BTFD!!! by TheSilentMajority
Wow, even a blind man can see that the market is rigged, right Jerome Powell?
In reply to It MIGHT be considered… by Jtrillian
they call it fixed, but yeah, rigged works....
In reply to 85% of market is controlled… by Hammer823
....AAAAAND the wealth of the Buffets of the world depend on continously ramping equities.
In reply to 85% of market is controlled… by Hammer823
God, can this market crash already?
Nope!
In reply to God, can this market crash… by arkel
New law passed, no more crashes, only goes up now.
In reply to God, can this market crash… by arkel
Anyone with half a brain knows this is rigged. The curtain gets pulled back just a little from time to time.
Nooooooo! Not rigged, managed by the few for the few.
Did ya BTFD?
Probably safer to STFB.
In reply to Did ya BTFD? by Juggernaut x2
Ctrl+Alt+Del. Good as new.
Central Bank computers, who else. It's all been managed and fake since the great financial crisis. We live in a fantasy market. manipulated by the trillions missing and hidden in the ESF. Central planning not by Moscow but by Washington, Tokyo and the rest of the gang. The lifeline being removed from QE will eventually collapse the market or even more QE will push the market to infinity before the reset.
it's not rigged it's a Stampede, everybody running ever faster and further, onward and upward. we're all rich, as long as we keep moving