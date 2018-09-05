Stocks Slammed After Tech-Regulation Looms From Congress

Emerging Market turmoil and contagion? No problem.

Tumbling 'hard' US economic data? Meh.

Tightening global central bank policies? Ha.

Admit 10s of million of "ad viewers" are robots:

Twitter CEO @jack on the purpose of his platform: "For our part, we see our platform as hosting and serving conversations... but also to increase the health of that conversation as well." pic.twitter.com/N4w4j6FnnO — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) September 5, 2018

...and this happens...Twitter tumbles.

And fears over regulatory talk from the hearings in Congress are not going over well with investors...

.@MarkWarner: "The era of the Wild West in social media is coming to an end. Where we go from here though, is an open question." pic.twitter.com/GzZT6xZcNO — FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) September 5, 2018

Senator Mark Warner: "Congress will have to set social media regulations."