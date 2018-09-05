Stocks Slammed After Tech-Regulation Looms From Congress

Emerging Market turmoil and contagion? No problem.
Tumbling 'hard' US economic data? Meh.
Tightening global central bank policies? Ha.
Admit 10s of million of "ad viewers" are robots:
Twitter CEO @jack on the purpose of his platform: "For our part, we see our platform as hosting and serving conversations... but also to increase the health of that conversation as well." pic.twitter.com/N4w4j6FnnO— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) September 5, 2018
...and this happens...Twitter tumbles.
And fears over regulatory talk from the hearings in Congress are not going over well with investors...
.@MarkWarner: "The era of the Wild West in social media is coming to an end. Where we go from here though, is an open question." pic.twitter.com/GzZT6xZcNO— FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) September 5, 2018
Senator Mark Warner: "Congress will have to set social media regulations."
Comments
And thus we verified that wall st is a herd of morons
The "health of the conversation"? I guess that doesn't include Conservative, Republican or Libertarian voices right JACK?
Your Freedom of Speech is Unalienable. Apply that to public Commons such as Twitter, Facebook and such. Other wise they are publications and subject to regulations that they currently aren't.
Warner is a fuckstick of the highest order.
Fuck off Demo Communist Warner.
No Regulations. No restrictions. Fuck off. Let the free market work you commie prick.
THIS SITE IS A RUSSIAN PSYOP.
Run by Tylerski Durdanov?
Good thing I'm just here for the trolls.
It sure is, comrade.
pass the vodka,
you commie schwein!
Or rather, robots.
ANI robots.
don't fall for the government regulation is good ... that's what they want
breakup
Government regulating Social Media is a Cluster F*&^ in the making. If you can not regulate art from pornography how in the heck are you going to regulate conversation.
Never play politics with your business, you are asking for the wrong crowd to pay attention to you. If only the script kiddies in Silicon Valley had a clue about real life.
I suspect some very hard lessons in the near future.
Emerging Markets are in full, undeniable, meltdown mode. In the Great Recession, it started in the US and spread to the G20 and EM markets, this time it is starting in EM and coming towards us. Like a reverberation that never stopped. Cycles, man...cycles.
Expanding free speech is probably a good thing.
If you disagree, perhaps I should shut off your power and water.
The alternative is rule by the cognitive scientists at Google.
Big Tech is the most dangerous trust in human history. They MUST be brought to heel before they get AGI and kill us all.
It's the free market you Communist.
Fuck off to China if you want to interfere in the market like that.
Seriously. Get fucked.
Free market? I believe they used the word "collective".
Heil freir markt!
21st Century. Fraud. Lies. Corruption.
slammed?? really??
Warning sign: Comex Copper Smashed — maybe ignoring the global slowdown has ended and reality is starting to set in
No matter how hard they try to control the narrative they can never change the reality. Dr Copper never lies
GOOD! These frick'n tech companies need to be reigned in!
MAGA
Well, not really. The move was in the works from late yesterday (based on huge volume buys on levered short index funds), and was essentially a classic mean-revert from envelope tops seen last week (2nd order Bollingers, etc) back down to the first salient bounce point, the weighted 20/volatility stop on SPX & COMP, and the 20EMA/volatility stop on IWM.
Evidence shows algo buys at these key leels were strong, but not overwhelming, so it remains to be seen whether we'll see the standard summer bounce back toward Unch, or a more serious breach not seen for several weeks. Stay tuned, hexidecimal battles are unfolding as we speak ...
Senator Mark Warner: "Congress will have to set social media regulations."
just because .gov suggests it does NOT mean its NOT censorship.....NOT the answer.
Slammed is when these overbloated pigs all drop 30%+ in a session.
Just get the CIA out then they'll have to be competitive.
Somebody get me a bucket for my crocodile tears ... fuck all of these authoritarian assclowns.
OH NOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!, not the dreaded 2minute chArt!
That's like...the worst one, man.
Lmao!.....Well, they will have to amend the constitution......
That pesky first amendment has given many a politician heartburn.....
Mark Warner.....The marxocrat head of the ministry of truth, will protect you.....Yeah, right......
omg do i live on this planet or in a parallel reality?
The FAA regulates avionics and engine control software to reduce the risk of plane crashes.
The FCC can regulate social media algorithms to prevent free speech suppression.
Are social media networks really THAT important to society?
I'm only asking because I personally feel life, relationships, social events and politics were MUCH, MUCH, MUCH less fucked up before they came along.
I wouldn't mind seeing the whole phenomenon get dust-balled.
They don't need to do that. Just adjust the regs to make them decide what they are - either a content provider libel for what gets published like a TV or Radio Station, Newspaper, Magazine or they are a common carrier like a phone, email, Post Office, or FedEx, and what goes on in the conversations are none of their business and they have no right to censor.
Hint - they sure don't want to be libel.
