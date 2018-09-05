Stocks Slammed After Tech-Regulation Looms From Congress

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 09/05/2018 - 10:35

Emerging Market turmoil and contagion? No problem.

Tumbling 'hard' US economic data? Meh.

Tightening global central bank policies? Ha.

Admit 10s of million of "ad viewers" are robots:

...and this happens...Twitter tumbles.

And fears over regulatory talk from the hearings in Congress are not going over well with investors...

Senator Mark Warner: "Congress will have to set social media regulations."

Tags
Business Finance

Comments

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Keltner Channel Surf Wed, 09/05/2018 - 10:42 Permalink

Well, not really.  The move was in the works from late yesterday (based on huge volume buys on levered short index funds), and was essentially a classic mean-revert from envelope tops seen last week (2nd order Bollingers, etc) back down to the first salient bounce point, the weighted 20/volatility stop on SPX & COMP, and the 20EMA/volatility stop on IWM. 

Evidence shows algo buys at these key leels were strong, but not overwhelming, so it remains to be seen whether we'll see the standard summer bounce back toward Unch, or a more serious breach not seen for several weeks.  Stay tuned, hexidecimal battles are unfolding as we speak ...

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
spastic_colon Wed, 09/05/2018 - 10:44 Permalink

Senator Mark Warner: "Congress will have to set social media regulations."

just because .gov suggests it does NOT mean its NOT censorship.....NOT the answer.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
surf@jm Wed, 09/05/2018 - 10:57 Permalink

Lmao!.....Well, they will have to amend the constitution......

That pesky first amendment has given many a politician heartburn.....

Mark Warner.....The marxocrat head of the ministry of truth, will protect you.....Yeah, right......

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
azengrcat Wed, 09/05/2018 - 11:01 Permalink

The FAA regulates avionics and engine control software to reduce the risk of plane crashes.

The FCC can regulate social media algorithms to prevent free speech suppression.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
11b40 azengrcat Wed, 09/05/2018 - 11:31 Permalink

They don't need to do that.  Just adjust the regs to make them decide what they are - either a content provider libel for what gets published like a TV or Radio Station, Newspaper, Magazine or they are a common carrier like a phone, email, Post Office, or FedEx, and what goes on in the conversations are none of their business and they have no right to censor.

Hint - they sure don't want to be libel.