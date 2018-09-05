Trump Orders NYTimes To Reveal Op-Ed Source For "National Security" Purposes

Time to get the lawyers involved...
A clearly fuming President Trump has escalated his fight with The New York Times following tonight's anonymous White-House-insider op-ed.
Trump begins by questioning whether a source actually exists: "Does the so-called “Senior Administration Official” really exist, or is it just the Failing New York Times with another phony source?"
And then comes over the top by playing the "Nation Security" threat card, demanding they hand over the source: "If the GUTLESS anonymous person does indeed exist, the Times must, for National Security purposes, turn him/her over to government at once!"
Does the so-called “Senior Administration Official” really exist, or is it just the Failing New York Times with another phony source? If the GUTLESS anonymous person does indeed exist, the Times must, for National Security purposes, turn him/her over to government at once!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2018
We can only imagine the level of liberal media mania this will cause.
While we are waiting for NYTimes' response, CNN has put together the Top 12 potential sources of the op-ed based on what we know about the various factions, likes, dislikes, motivations and ambitions within the Trump administration. These are in no particular order.
Don McGahn
We know the White House counsel is a short-timer -- planning to leave in the fall. We also know that McGahn has clashed with Trump repeatedly in the past -- refusing Trump's order to fire special counsel Robert Mueller. And McGahn has already shown a willingness to look out for the broader public good, sitting down for more than 30 hours with special counsel Robert Mueller's team to aid their investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.
Dan Coats
The Director of National Intelligence is very much a part of the long-term Washington establishment, having spent not one but two stints in the nation's capital as a senator from Indiana. Coats has also shown a tendency to veer from the Trump songbook. Informed of Trump's plans to invite Russian president Vladimir Putin for a summit in the United States this fall, Coats said "That is going to be special" -- a line that drew the ire of the President.
Kellyanne Conway
I think it is uniquely possible that someone willing to pen an op-ed this bold and critical of Trump -- and in the paper he hate-loves more than any other -- might take significant measures to cover their tracks. And Conway is someone who has survived for a very long time in the political game. And not by being dumb or not understanding which way the wind blows. Plus, there is the X-factor of her husband -- George -- whose Twitter feed regularly trolls Trump.
John Kelly
The chief of staff has clashed repeatedly with the President and seems to be on borrowed time. Kelly sees his time in the job as serving his country in the only way left to him. Might he view exposing Trump in this way as a last way to be of service?
Jeff Sessions
Sessions sticks out as a possibility for a simple reason: He's got motive. No one has been more publicly maligned by Trump than his attorney general. Trump has repeatedly urged Sessions to use the Justice Department for his own pet political concerns. And this week, Sessions found out that Trump has referred to him as "mentally retarded" and mocked his southern accent, according to a new book by Washington Post reporter Bob Woodward. Sessions is also someone who spent two decades in the Senate prior to being named attorney general by Trump after the 2016 election.
James Mattis
The defense secretary has been Trump's favorite Cabinet member. But the quotes attributed to Mattis in Woodward's book are VERY rough on Trump, though Mattis quickly denied that he ever said them. And if anyone has less to lose than Mattis -- he is a decorated military man serving his country again -- it's hard to figure out who that would be. Plus, Mattis is an ally of John Kelly (see above) and Rex Tillerson, the former secretary of state that Trump ran out on a rail.
Fiona Hill
Hill, a Russian expert who joined the Trump administration from the Brookings Institute, a DC think tank, might have reason to so publicly clash with Trump. She is far more skeptical about Russia's motives than Trump -- and was notably left out when Trump and Putin huddled on the sides of the G20 meeting in Germany in 2017. She was a close adviser to national security adviser H.R. McMaster, who was removed from the White House. And, she was also reportedly mistaken for a clerk by Trump in one of her earliest meetings with him on Russia.
Mike Pence
The vice president is all smiles, nods and quiet, deferential loyalty in public. Which of course means that he has the perfect cover to write something like this in The New York Times. Pence is also ambitious -- and there's no question he wants to be president. But would taking such a risk as writing this scathing op-ed be a better path to the White House than just waiting Trump out?
Nikki Haley
The United Nations ambassador is, like Pence, one of Trump's favorites. She is also, however, someone deeply engaged on the world stage and a voice of concern when it comes to how the President views Russia and Putin. Haley, again like Pence, is ambitious and has her eye on national office. Would this service that goal?
Javanka
The combination of Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump -- Javanka! -- writing this op-ed would be right out of a soap opera. But that is sort of a perfect way to describe the Trump administration, right? Ivanka Trump said she would work to make her voice heard to her father, but there's little evidence he's listened much to her or her husband. Might this be a bit of revenge?
Melania Trump
To be clear, I don't think the first lady did this. But her willingness to send messages when she is unhappy with her husband or his administration is unmistakable. ("I really don't care. Do U?") And, if you believe this administration and Trump are governed by reality shows rules, then Melania writing the op-ed is the most reality TV thing EVER.
who's going to get voted off the island?
If you've seen the script you should know that. Do tell.
In reply to who's going to get voted off… by DingleBarryObummer
Who wants to be in government and limit its impact or role? Or act in the common good, not for one particular special interest? Not crony capitalists. Not deep state bureaucrats. Not most of the right. And the left, well it’s not even a question to be asked. So basically it’s toughest recruiting job in history. Deep State is very very very deep, inbedded, and one man hasn’t a chance.
In reply to If you've seen the script… by Billy the Poet
I'll guess Barron Trump. I bet Donald ate his ice cream.
In reply to Hard by PrintCash
Send in the military to the NYT. Having a spy in the White House is a serious matter, and NYT is only aiding and abetting treason.
In reply to I'll guess Kushner, if only… by SloMoe
How about planting a couple of spies in the Times?
In reply to Send in the military to the… by inosent
If a source existed, I don't believe it does, Nikki Haley has my vote
@SloMo that's funny and I wouldn't put it past the NY Times to run that.
In reply to How about planting a couple… by Remington Steel
Trump should send the NYT treasonous co-conspirators to Guantanamo, and waterboard them until they rat out everyone. Then have them all executed for a coup.
In reply to If a source existed, I don't… by JimmyJones
Nobody has to wait for the season to end. In a not-so-surprising twist, the source will be revealed as 'originating from Russia or China'.
In reply to Trump should send the NYT… by Unknown User
He's right. It is a National Security threat to have a traitor in the wh with access to all the Top Secret stuff.
Too bad Sessons is an Effeminate.
In reply to Nobody has to wait for the… by beemasters
Trump is so upset that he just might skip golf this weekend.
Maybe.
In reply to He's right. It is a National… by CheapBastard
The 25th Amendment need to be used against Pussy grabber
In reply to Trump is so upset that he… by Post-Truth Society
NSA...CIA...FBI...Military Intelligence...Homeland Security. ..
Trumps asks them ALL:
Q: Who's the leaker?
A: In perfect harmony "We dunno".
WTF?
In reply to If a source existed, I don't… by JimmyJones
Man am I ever f****** tired of hearing about Sessions!
Jesus Christ! IF it isn't f****** clear by now, that the only surprise Sessions is going to pull out this election cycle is to indict Republicans, then I don't know when it ever f****** will be!
Trump..fuckhead..Sessions works for you...fire his fucking ass!
There are a thousand prosecutors that would love to be the person that put Hillary and all the other f****** scum behind bars!
Hillary admitted to the crime of setting up that server to circumvent the state department oversight!
She admitted to transferring sensitive documents over an unsecured network!
She admitted to destroying the evidence; she fucking laughed about it!
A f****** fresh out of school lawyer could put her in jail!
In reply to Nnn by FireBrander
Have they ever sent or received an electronic communication? The NSA knows. I'd add the CIA, but some people think their computers were 'taken offline'.
So, all Trump needs is a FISA warrant. And heeerrree we go!!!
In reply to Nnn by FireBrander
I author typed it up on a government computer, then a backup copy of it is sitting somewhere on a government server.
In reply to Have they ever sent or… by Not Too Important
The left thinks all of this is going to help them win, but what I'm seeing is just head shaking on the part of liberals while Republicans, trump supporters, are frothing-at-the-mouth to get into that voting booth.
In reply to I author typed it up on a… by FireBrander
The Times is already taking orders from the CIA, planting a spy how cute.
In reply to How about planting a couple… by Remington Steel
ha, that will never happen. This rhetorical blue-balls inducing bullshit will go on another 2 years at least, and you will get nothing <cue Willy Wonka rant clip>
In reply to Send in the military to the… by inosent
Btw, to answer your question on a different thread, over 2300 people were arrested in June. Maybe you should try to keep with real news.
https://www.google.com/amp/s/amp.westernmassnews.com/story/38407935/more-than-2300-suspected-sex-offenders-arrested-in-operation-broken-heart
In reply to Send in the military to the… by DingleBarryObummer
Any follow-up reporting since the initial DOJ press release? I haven't seen anything, neither has anyone on any of the PG threads.
Just asking, I hope you do. I really hope you do.
In reply to Btw, to answer your wuestion… by Bay of Pigs
Absolutely. Charge the editor(s) responsible for the article, haul them in and hold them without bail. Fuck these assholes, time for some consequences for assisting sedition.
In reply to Send in the military to the… by inosent
Go after Carlos Slim, fucking useless Beaner.
In reply to Absolutely. Charge the… by chubbar
I'll say it again.
John Bolton
In reply to I'll guess Kushner, if only… by SloMoe
He should be asking every one of them point blank.
In reply to I'll say it again. John… by freedommusic
I think you may be on to something with the "point blank" bit. Maybe tweak it a little.
In reply to He should be asking every… by chunga
I'd wager he doesn't have a single friend up there he can trust. Not one. If he has the power to declassify some major bombs on the swamp he'd get more support from deplorables than he can shake a stick at.
The longer he waits the harder it will be. Look for Mueller to pile on.
In reply to I think you may be on to… by Billy the Poet
It's almost cute that you think trump actually cares.
In reply to I'd wager he doesn't have a… by chunga
He cares more than Hillary does. And that's all that matters at this point.
In reply to It's almost cute that you… by Post-Truth Society
Yes, it's all just a ploy. Hillary wanted to lose the election, Trump wants to be impeached, Flynn wanted to lose his house, Manafort wanted to go to jail, Weinstein wanted to loss his power, Al Franken wanted to resign, Melania and Barron want constant reminders that Trump is a cheater, the list goes on and on.
In reply to It's almost cute that you… by Post-Truth Society
John Bolton is an Israeli agent/plant in the white house. he literally doesn't even try to hide it.
In reply to I'll say it again. John… by freedommusic
Another media story for us all to get angry at. "Incite the rabble", they're becoming disinterested in the DC show. Or you just settle back with a cold one and a fine smoke and just mellow out. Take your choice - media induced anger or a more natural way of living.
In reply to John Bolton is an Israeli… by DingleBarryObummer
+1
i'm just here to drop some turds into the echo chamber. I think I've helped a few people, as your (and many other people's) sensible comment has just helped me.
In reply to Another media story for us… by Baron von Bud
Do you recommend anything other than inaction? Because sitting around telling everybody how smart you are because you refuse to participate in public life doesn't seem to have much of an upside.
In reply to +1 i'm just here to drop… by DingleBarryObummer
you call this <looks around> action [edit: and participation in public life]?
In reply to Do you recommend anything… by Billy the Poet
To some degree, yes. But there is a real world beyond your computer screen. You can interact with lots of people in that space.
If your friend says that he went to a prayer meeting and someone hit him with a rock do you take that problem seriously or do you say, "The meeting was fake, the rock was fake and the blood streaming down your face is fake?"
In reply to you call this <looks around>… by DingleBarryObummer
You haven't helped anyone, and this isn't a fucking echo chamber, as evidenced by the masses of downvotes I get on an ongoing basis.
In reply to +1 i'm just here to drop… by DingleBarryObummer
John Bolton is an Israeli agent/plant in the white house.
It's a toss up as to who has the darkest brown mouth ring from sucking Israeli ass - Bolton or Haley
In reply to John Bolton is an Israeli… by DingleBarryObummer
And as usual, it works.
Even ZH is speculating who the dog is.
In reply to I'll guess Kushner, if only… by SloMoe
second star to the right and straight on till morning....
In reply to If you've seen the script… by Billy the Poet
I guess Trump is asking the NYT nice.
Where else would this go? The onus is on the NYT. It's a national security matter about consipiracy to commit treason against the Office of President. What could go wrong?
Could you imagine what a shit show going into the NYT and straight up searching them would be like? It would be like the difference between the Clinton's blowing up OKC (cf: https://abeldanger.blogspot.com/2016/02/2585-clintons-8a-murrah-files-m…), where files against them were kept, or Bush & Rummy blowing up the Pentagon on 9/11 where there was 2.3 trillion missing at accounting, or even building 7 where the SEC, CIA, NSA, FBI et al were located vs. Trump storming the NYT?
This is some shit. Knock knock... Who's there? Donald Trump, motherfucker. I have a warrant. I think there is probable cause and motive established to consider an investigation of facts.
MAGA!
In reply to If you've seen the script… by Billy the Poet
The NYCrimes strikes again!
"Journalists" (*cough*). Goebbels would be proud!
In reply to who's going to get voted off… by DingleBarryObummer
"loadstar". you're welcome trump.
In reply to who's going to get voted off… by DingleBarryObummer
loanstar.... I see your schwartz is as big as mine....
In reply to "loadstar". you're welcome… by putaipan
Who at the NYT is going to go to jail for contempt or worse over a fake news story?
The NYT and Dem's just overplayed their hand. Trump has every right to investigate a treasonous national security concern.
The story is either a complete fabrication or someone inside essentially admitted there is a conspiratorial plot within the administration in place to weaken/contain/undermine the presidency.
That treason. Punishable by death btw.
In reply to who's going to get voted off… by DingleBarryObummer
Maybe OT, but somehow apropos:
"YouTuber Tracy Beanz was given permission to re-post a broadcast of Ann Vandersteel's YourVoiceAmerica show, where two Federal Agents, Robert Corona and Joshua Macias announce that a coalition of 119 (and growing) US intelligence workers from the FBI, the DOJ, the IRS, the Department of Defense, the Office of Naval Intelligence, the CIA, the National Security Agency, the National Security Council and other organizations, including former Federal Judges are launching two public websites later this week, VoterTruth.com and Report for the President, with official documents and information that should turn the tables on the Mueller Investigation and reveal criminality on the part of former Obama Administration officials."
https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/finally-the-dam-is-breaking-intelligen…
Those documents would have been classified up until, oh, a few days ago.
Mueller must have gotten wind of it because for the first time today I'm seeing reports that Mueller is thinking of ending his investigation.
In reply to Maybe OT, but somehow… by Not Too Important
Nice find. I will follow.
In reply to Maybe OT, but somehow… by Not Too Important
I always recommend taking Q with a grain of salt, but this place is loaded with data:
https://www.neonrevolt.com/
In reply to Nice find. I will follow. by Krink26
Exactly my thoughts. IF this is true; IF day after tomorrow (Friday) these guys Caron and Macias come out and are blasted via .. probably Hannity or such?, well.
We all have seen the numerous times that the Clinton campaign or Deep State got panicked over some fear they had that some huge truths were coming out very shortly, so they shipped out some Gossip worthy bullsheit that their owned Press could shriek-whisper about - so they could simply lean on the bullshit instead of showing those truths.
Perhaps that is this - once again? I dunno, but I’ve seen this many times before and from the same faction; always.
In reply to Maybe OT, but somehow… by Not Too Important