Trump On Possible Government Shutdown: "If It Happens, It Happens"

President Trump indicated on Wednesday that he would accept a government shutdown in order to press for funding for building more of the wall on the U.S.-Mexico border. "If it happens, it happens," he said about the potential for a government shutdown when the current funding expires at the end of September.
Speaking to reporters ahead of a meeting with the Republican House and Senate leadership, Trump said that “if it’s about border security, I’m willing to do anything” even as lawmakers warn that a shutdown ahead of the November midterm elections would be politically perilous. "We have to protect our borders," Trump added.
Trump has been pushing for a threefold increase in border wall funds for fiscal 2019, although some Republicans who have been noncommittal or skeptical about the increase, have taken a more favorable stance as the Sept. 30 deadline to fund the government approaches.
Earlier on Wednesday we reported that Trump is once again wielding threats of a "good" government shutdown as a cudgel to batter intransigent Democrats and Republicans who are standing in the way of his plans to build his promised wall along the US's southern border.
This isn't the first time Trump has threatened a shutdown - and at this point in the game, with the outrageous allegation from Bob Woodward's tell-all vying for dominance in the news cycle and Trump's trade war contributing to the stress in emerging markets - the president might view a shutdown fight as an advantageous distraction ahead of the Nov. 6 midterm vote. But there's also reason to believe the president could be sincere about this threat. After all, even his Republican allies in Congress have done seemingly everything in their power to avoid the issue of funding for the border wall.
Republican leaders have been eager to persuade the president to delay a showdown over border-wall funding until later in the year. Earlier Wednesday, House Speaker Paul Ryan indicated that the president understood a government shutdown wouldn’t be effective. As the WSJ notes, Congressional Republicans have worked to complete funding bills for most government departments by the time the current funding expires at end of this month, but would leave the Department of Homeland Security’s funding for later in the year.
Congress is also expected to pass a stopgap measure funding DHS and some other agencies at current funding levels until after the midterm elections.
However, given Trump's unpredictability GOP leaders have been preparing for the worst-case scenario: That Trump puts his foot down and insists on the shutdown. If he does, lawmakers will have little recourse - unless they could muster the votes to override a presidential veto.
Finally, as this morning, we note that the spread between pre- and post-fiscal-year-end Treasury Bill yields is once again spiking, signaling the market is starting to price in some anxiety across that crucial dateline.
Shut it down!
Going to shut down, not for any economic concerns.
Trust the plan.
In reply to Shut it down! by shankster
They'll Steal the Doc Off his desk, and the next day he'll be Ranting about something else...
In reply to Going to shut down, not for… by BandGap
sorry, I don't comment on kike servant.
In reply to k by BaBaBouy
You just did, dumbkoff.
In reply to he could certain use his… by ztack3r
That wall looks like a store front perfect for over-the-counter prescriptions.
In reply to You just did, dumbkoff. by 107cicero
yeah, just cut moar taxes. problem solved
In reply to Going to shut down, not for… by BandGap
In reply to Going to shut down, not for… by BandGap
government shutdown, lol...will never happen....pinkfloyd, sept 5 2018...watch and see. they might close some parks and libraries lol
In reply to Shut it down! by shankster
And keep it shut down.
In reply to Shut it down! by shankster
What? The parks and libraries and community clinics?
In reply to And keep it shut down. by Krink26
homey is going nuclear after today.
.gov dark money will keep the machinery of state humming right along, no one ever questioning.
Shades of AmeriKa’s bond auctions which never, ever fail.
No one questions.
Any news on a possible burndown?
Whatever. I'll still get my VA service-connected disability pension.
Actually I think that VA pensions and military payments have been part of the shutdown in the past. Keep some cash on hand, just to be safe.
Good for you for earning that pension. It is one government pension I don't mind paying!
In reply to Whatever. I'll still get my… by Remington Steel
During the last shutdown, waivers were made for the military. Not sure about VA pension payments though.
In reply to Actually I think that VA… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Yeah....until you dont......which isnt all that unlikely......Then how you gonna feel?
In reply to Whatever. I'll still get my… by Remington Steel
A bluff like the last time???
All that will happen is the parasites will get a paid holiday.
And we will get billions more debt.
Like we would even fucking notice... or care...
Will this shut down the post office?
i keep saying this every September....and will say it again...there will not be a shutdown. unfortunately, the cowardly republicans will sell out and give in to every one of the democratic demands (even though the democrats are in a minority in both chambers)....cannot figure that one out.
Trump will then (sadly) well go along.
we do need the wall, and many more reforms...a shutdown if unavoidable is a short term sacrifice that is worth it, for the long term gains...but it will never happen.
Why does he need money for it? I thought that tariffs on Mexican goods would provide all necessary funds.
America First = Deep State First, when funding is involved.
Anybody actually stupid enough to think Mueller would get "Laid Off?"
Can you shut parts of it down ? Like the FBI, the CIA, the NSA, the TSA, and the IRS. Don't bother reopening them.
BTW it appears that Trump's allegedly personal choice for the Supreme Court had helped the notorious torture memo author John Yoo write the proposal to expand FISA.
Just thought y'all should know, because the Tylors won't tell you.
shut down fema....lol, never happen, nor irs etc.
If Liberals win in Nov., Trump will punish them with the market crash others hoped to pin on him.
if we replaced all the government workers with people who were mentally handicapped we could sit back and watch things improve. George Carling quoting his brother
The Deep state will never allow it for more than a week or so for dramatic effect
Straight Jacket time for Trump... The annual TRump Wall Crybaby song. Trump increased the budget over Obama by over 1 trillion dollars plus a half a trillion Omnibus bill and somehow is bellyaching over 25 billion? He borrowed 1.4 Trillion to give billionaires and bankers a big RINOTAX windfall. That money just vanished. It didn't move the economy one tic.
So cry on orange blowhard... the mentally ill fruitcake that just wants to threaten and bully everyone. Americans by their nature [Trumptards excluded], HATE BULLIES!
This guy's just babbling now. He can't get Republicans in the House or the Senate to play along with this dumb Wall boondoggle. Mexico is not going to pay for it. Just as Mexico is not going to pay the tariffs Trump is using to get Mexico to agree to NAFTA again, but with a different name so he can pretend he's doing something.
So he says he'll shut down the federal government over the Wall? As if he could, all by himself. If he browbeats congressional Republicans into going along with this, right before a mid-term in which the GOP faces even more than the usual second-year bloodbath, he might lose them all but the dead-enders like Nunes, Hunter and Jordan.
I love when it shuts down all the statists come out of the woodwork, easier to identify them.
That's because most statists are just government employees--or retirees. Or they are employed in government subsidized "industries" or "industries" with government-conferred monopolies.
In reply to I love when it shuts down… by Lukacko
Sounds good to me. While he is at it, might as well shut down the U.S.-Mexico border too. Pressure the Mexicunts to cough up the money for The Great Trumpian Wall.
We've heard this one before
Oh man...... it would be such a shame for the IRS, Dept. of Education, etc., etc., etc. to all shutdown. Oh dearest me, what will I do without the big boot of government stepping on my neck!?!?!?!?
I'm enjoying the spectacle. Trump has alienated every ally and bought every enemy he could. Your droughts are your own, your debts will not be bought, and the world has singularly had enough of US bombs and bullying. You have two allies and both will betray you in a heartbeat, because they aren't friends, they're only bought and paid for until you can't afford them anymore. They will sell themselves to the highest bidder.
If there is a bidder.
Quit getting the Federal Workforces hopes up. They still bring up wild stories of their last unplanned 2 week paid vacation courtesy of taxpayers not born yet.