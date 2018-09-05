Trump Slams "Discredited" Woodward, Asks Why "Politicians Don't Change Libel Laws?"

Wed, 09/05/2018 - 07:58

As we anticipated, President Trump wasn't thrilled about some of the allegations included in Watergate reporter Bob Woodward's upcoming book - and he's taken to twitter to express his outrage in predictably Trumpian fashion. After taking his first swipe at the Washington Post editor last night, President Trump chimed in this morning by questioning why politicians in Washington don't "change the libel laws" in the US to make it easier for private citizens and public officials to sue journalists.

"Isn’t it a shame that someone can write an article or book, totally make up stories and form a picture of a person that is literally the exact opposite of the fact, and get away with it without retribution or cost," Trump tweeted. "Don’t know why Washington politicians don’t change libel laws?" Trump made similar remarks back in January during a cabinet meeting when he said his administration intends to "take a strong look at the libel laws" and called them a "sham and a disgrace." Before that, Trump famously said during the campaign that, if elected, he would "open up" the libel laws."

Fortunately for journalists, defamation laws are largely "a creature of state law, not federal law" and it would be very difficult for Trump to change them.

Yesterday, Trump issued more than half a dozen denials of Woodward's claims, tweeting statements from Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Chief of Staff John Kelly, as well as the White House communications office's official denial.

 

 

 

 

 

Woodward and the Washington Post published an audio recording of his phone call with President Trump where Trump repeatedly denied being told about Woodward's desire for an interview. Surprisingly, Trump hasn't resorted to the vicious personal attacks he employed last month against Woodward's Watergate colleague Carl Bernstein. However, with more leaks likely to come ahead of the book's official publication, we imagine this isn't the last we've heard from Trump or the White House.

TeethVillage88s DuneCreature Wed, 09/05/2018 - 08:22 Permalink

Break up Amazon and his grip on WaPo.  Break up the big tech companies and their grip on DC.  Lobbying is taking us down to permanent Banana State status as we try to hold on to Empire and WRC Status with faulty USD.

Bill Still has a couple of good ones on Themtube.  Jimmy Dore does 2 good ones on Amazon and the octopus control.

lester1 Wed, 09/05/2018 - 08:04 Permalink

Dishonest liberal media have lost their minds and are still doing everything they can to stop President Trump and his America First agenda.

It's sick how anyone could vote for democrats!

 

DaveTraDamus Wed, 09/05/2018 - 08:06 Permalink

..."literally the exact opposite of the fact, and get away with it without retribution or cost."  Precise description of the media. Can't Trump just start charging all these liars with treason?

The Terrible Sweal Wed, 09/05/2018 - 08:08 Permalink

Woodward's allegations lack any kind of ring of truth.

Would junior staffers expose themselves to accusatiins of insubordination, sedition and treason to protect an administration from itself when they believe that administration is so faulty? It's nonsense.

Would senior staffers tolerate denigration and the presumed loss of reputation just to cling to the "worst job ever"? Absurd.

The behaviour Woodward would have us believe is just not consistent with human motivation.

SnatchnGrab Wed, 09/05/2018 - 08:15 Permalink

High time PDJT had a "Department of two Vito's "

"Vito's,  it would not upset me if something untoward happened to Woodward"

And sometime in the next week you hear that Woodward drowned in his bathtub or shot himself in the back of the head three times.

AKA Arkansas suicide

RubberJohnny Wed, 09/05/2018 - 08:21 Permalink

There has been a long list of these so-called bombshell, tell all insider books aimed at  the President and his colleagues.

These books are financed entirely by the opposition and pumped out 24/7 by the MSM as God's truth when in reality these "authors" were paid handsomely up front and no one gives a shit if they don't even sell one copy.

Pure unadulterated propaganda shouted from the rooftops in an endless hatchet job to bring the White House down.