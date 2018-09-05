"Treason?" - Trump Trashes "Gutless" Writer Of "Pathetic, Reckless, Selfish" NYT Op-Ed

The White House Is furious after The New York Times published an anonymous op-ed purporting to be from a senior White House official that exposes the reality of Trump's White House.
President Trump was the first to speak as he met with NYC law enforcement, calling it a "disgrace," adding “Anonymous. Can you believe it? Anonymous. Meaning gutless. A gutless editorial.”
The Failing New York Times! pic.twitter.com/SHsXvYKpBf— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2018
"The New York Times is failing... The New York Times and CNN and all these phony media outlets will be out of business."
Which was followed shortly by a strongly-worded statement from WH Press Secretary Sarah Sanders:
Statement from the Press Secretary Regarding Anonymous New York Times Op-Ed:
Nearly 62 million people voted for President Donald J. Trump in 2016, earning him 306 Electoral College votes — versus 232 for his opponent. None of them voted for a gutless, anonymous source to the failing New York Times.
We are disappointed, but not surprised, that the paper chose to publish this pathetic, reckless, and selfish op-ed.
This is a new low for the so-called "paper of record," and it should issue an apology, just as it did after the election for its disastrous coverage of the Trump campaign.
This is just another example of the liberal media's concerted coverage of the Trump campaign.
This is just another example of the liberal media's concerted effort to discredit the President.
President Trump has laid out a bold and ambitious agenda. Every day since taking office, he has fulfilled the promises he made. His accomplishments in less than two years have been astounding. The individual behind this piece has chosen to deceive, rather than support, the duly elected President of the United States. He is not putting country first, but putting himself and his ego ahead of the will of the American people.
This coward should do the right thing and resign.
Social media is on fire with responses:
There’s a difference between containing a leader’s personal failings in service of *his* agenda, and doing so in service of *your* agenda. Whoever wrote the anonymous op-ed seems to fall into the latter camp because it addressed policy direction and not just behavioral issues.— Jeff Giesea🌿 (@jeffgiesea) September 5, 2018
Tbh the anonymous op-ed in the NYT is a nothingburger. Trump administration staffer attempts to show there are “adults in the room” and cover for misconduct while supporting almost all of Trump’s agenda. Big whoop. If the anonymous official had any guts, he or she would resign.— Evan O'Connell (@evanoconnell) September 5, 2018
I firmly believe the intention of the anonymous op-ed in @nytimes is to push Trump over the edge. However, it’s a coward move. FINISH HIM— Andrea Kuszewski 🧠 (@AndreaKuszewski) September 5, 2018
So a complicit coward who wants to look like a hero wormed their way onto the NYTimes editorial page...— G O L D I E. (@goldietaylor) September 5, 2018
The individuals behind this piece have chosen to deceive, rather than to support, the duly elected @POTUS They are not putting the country first by undermining the people who elected him. This is arrogance, ego and elitism! These cowards should do the right thing and resign.#maga https://t.co/W8AIHA9mci— Katrina Pierson (@KatrinaPierson) September 5, 2018
As soon as I saw that the New York Times op-ed was written by an "anonymous" person, I stopped reading or giving it any credibility.— Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) September 5, 2018
This is the same tired 25th amendment "Trump is crazy" commentary we've seen once a month since he's been elected.
Of course, the big question is - who wrote it?
In the post-McCain malaise of neoconia, none other than Bill Kristol tweeted two words..."Kevin Hassett"
"John McCain put it best....We will always have his example—a lodestar for restoring honor to public life & our national dialogue. Mr. Trump may fear such honorable men, but we should revere them."— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) September 5, 2018
Hassett, McCain's top economic adviser in 2000, was a guest at Saturday's service.
We suspect this is more about being divisive than pinning a tale on someone.
We give President Trump the last word... just one word: "TREASON?"
TREASON?— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2018
Comments
See the pattern here?.. First Russia, that fell apart, then President Trump was mentally ill, then the porn stars again fell apart, now President Trump is erractic. There is a consistency to this garbage and the source of the the stench is the New York Times with their "anonymous sources" lol
Liberal Bible NY Times are losing their minds over Trump and it's getting worse!
The deep state appointed this Trump appointee ... obviously
He only hires the best ... he told me
In reply to See the pattern here. First… by lester1
This is just a ploy by the Left to try to sow seeds of distrust, disruption, and paranoia within the Trump White House.
Hey NY Slimes, why is everything you report on these days "anonymous?"
Don't you know how to do REAL journalism?
Come back when you have something concrete with a real name attached.
Anything else is just your usual fake news.
In reply to Only hires the best by Freeze These
The porn stars were more fun. Anonymous sources lack all entertainment value.
In reply to This is just a ploy by the… by wee-weed up
is Sessions deepstate or not? what's the Trumpian useful idiot doctrine these days?
people keep talking about "deep state" without ever even specifically defining it. It's probably not the most productive type of rhetoric.
In reply to The porn stars were more fun… by Banana Republican
Deepstate: Those people who use the power of the state entrusted to themselves or others, to further agendas not consistent with the will of the citizens.
These people are career government insiders, both elected and non-elected, who have been part of government long enough to have large networks of fellow deepstaters they can work with to achieve their goals.
Revolving door employment between government positions, foreign lobbyist organizations, corporate lobbyist organisations, and the media, allow numerous opportunities to skirt corruption laws while still rewarding cooperative people.
The end result is a powerful network of insiders that can corrupt bad politicians, unelect or sideline good politicians, and effectively override the will of the citizens who elected representation.
There are many forces who exploit this system, but the MIC and Israeli lobby seem to be among the worst offenders.
In reply to is Sessions deepstate or not… by DingleBarryObummer
By any means necessary are the deep state and their minions in the media trying to undermine this POTUS... Expect more....
And I know that all of your Trump haters and Never Trumper's hang on every word written by these detractors, but I can assure you, we know what you are doing and none of his supporters give a shit. While you hang onto every word these dick suckers write and hope upon hope it has some sort of measured affect, we don't care because we see through your unending tactics here. No matter how many Bull Shit articles you asswipes write and how much energy you spend on it, we don't care....
In reply to Unelected government… by Kafir Goyim
# Blacklist the New Your times
# add to /etc/hosts and static DNS tables
0.0.0.0 www.nytimes.com
In reply to By any means necessary are… by Stan522
sorry, that's too binary and ambiguous to be helpful for me. I need specific names and evidence of actions, otherwise it's just a "Sasquatch" and doesn't help anything and it just rhetoric for political leverage.
In reply to Unelected government… by Kafir Goyim
We can't know who has allowed power to corrupt them and make them unresponsive to the citizens they purport to serve. I would say it's like porn. You'll know it when you see it. Comey, McCabe, Strzok, Page, Ohr should get you started.
In reply to sorry, that's too binary and… by DingleBarryObummer
you should dunk you head in a giant bucket of LSD water and hope for the best.
It's called "bread and circuses" and it's as old as the hills. nothing new here. Elites have always provided distractions for the masses, or they make their own i.e. riots etc. In the old days it was extravagant royal weddings, these days it's russian collusion
In reply to We can't know who has… by Kafir Goyim
Pssst....look over here.
Ignore how many countries currencies are crashing, the coming monetary reset and digital world currency that will enslave humanity.
In reply to you should dunk you head in… by DingleBarryObummer
You are bang on Algo. One of the few enlightened
https://id2020.org/
In reply to Pssst....look over here… by Algo Rhythm
Maybe you're right. Maybe all of history is scripted and no one in power ever fought with any other person in power, foreign or domestic. All wars, all coups, all disagreements were staged to confuse regular people -- at least the regular people who aren't smart like you.
In fact, Caesar, Hannibal, Harold, William, Richard III, Henry VII, Washington, George III, Lincoln, Davis, Wilson, the Kaiser, Hitler, JFK and Elvis are all partying on a Caribbean island right now having a laugh about it all.
In reply to you should dunk you head in… by DingleBarryObummer
Your argument fails Occams Razor. Why would trump surround himself with so many deepstate shills if he wasnt deep state?
In reply to Maybe you're right. Maybe… by Billy the Poet
The premise that all history is a staged took one look at Occam and his razor and slit its own throat.
It's far more likely that Sessions is compromised and that Trump did not know it.
Haven't you ever had an associate who turned out to be an enemy? Was that because you didn't have enough information when you began your association or because you never really had any enemies, your entire life is scripted and you and some of your friends are pretending to be your enemies in order to confuse third parties?
In reply to Your argument fails Occams… by gatorengineer
and again.... IS SESSIONS DEEPSTATE!? make your case. He's the AG, it's kind of fucking important.
In reply to We can't know who has… by Kafir Goyim
Don't know. We'll know within the year. If we see massive arrests, then he is not. If we do not see massive arrests, than he is. There will be an answer to your question within the year.
In reply to and again.... IS SESSIONS… by DingleBarryObummer
there will be no massive arrests. that's a pipe dream to inspire you to keep going to work to slave away for your zionist bankster overlords.
Donald Trump: Conjurer of Animal Spirits – Dingle's Dungeon
In reply to Don't know. We'll know… by Kafir Goyim
Maybe wait and see before sticking your foot in your mouth? Better yet, maybe just STFU for once?
In reply to there will be no massive… by DingleBarryObummer
"...anonymous source..."
LOL
More bull shit from the lefties.
In reply to Maybe wait and see before… by Bay of Pigs
Idiot.
In reply to there will be no massive… by DingleBarryObummer
Sessions is under the control of the Deep State. There is no other explanation for his having let Awan walk away with time served for lying on a mortgage application. Awan got far better treatment than Pollard which means that he had some extremely powerful allies.
In reply to and again.... IS SESSIONS… by DingleBarryObummer
Well, Pollard was proven to have been a spy. All anyone has seen on Awan is hyperventilating from commentary figures. No facts. No dates or specifics. Just dark insinuations.
Now, I certainly view the Awan situation as highly suspicious. But the day we start putting people in prison because of suspicious circumstances, without clear proof that can be shared in public, is a very bad day for America. At that point, we've repealed the Magna Carta, for Christ's Sake. I know many on these pages support Absolute Monarchy, as long as it's the Monarch they favor, but I can't and won't.
In reply to Sessions is under the… by Billy the Poet
The OIG alleged in a September 30, 2016, presentation that "Imran Awan and his family members were logging into the servers of members who had previously fired him, funneling data off the network." The report further alleged that steps were "being taken to conceal their activity.”
In reply to Well, Pollard was proven to… by swmnguy
Clinton News Network + Jew York Times + WaPo = USSA's Pravda
The ghost of the USSR politburo is laughing.
In reply to sorry, that's too binary and… by DingleBarryObummer
Reads like a Fiction Novel. Which it is.
“The NYT toilet paper of record.”
-Gerald Celente
In reply to Clinto News Network + Jew… by Brazen Heist II
Setting up the UnRedaction, I wouldn't be surprised if this was staged by Team Trump.
In reply to Reads like a Fiction Novel. … by Chupacabra-322
John Brennan, et all.. all the circle jerking ass holes that want figure head puppets elected to sell their crony posh life as 'defending democracy' as defined by them
In reply to is Sessions deepstate or not… by DingleBarryObummer
what about Sessions?
In reply to John Brennan, et all.. all… by dark pools of soros
Could be McStain's ghost?
In reply to what about Sessions? by DingleBarryObummer
Trumplards are Hysterical With Fear
We are at the thrilling intersection of the 25th Amendment and resignation.
Trump is fully exposed as an incompetent, dangerous thug
undermined by his own hand-picked WH nematodes.
Unintelligible shrieking is heard everywhere.
In reply to This is just a ploy by the… by wee-weed up
Anyone that lionizes and sees John McCain as their idol represents the epitome of the deluded deep state and the new normal, as driven by McCain, of a state of perpetual wars.
This person is not only a died in the wool traitor to Trump, but they are subverting the will of the country. Trump won previous democratic strongholds of Ohio, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina and Florida. The 2016 presidential election was a solid clear mandate. The people of the US elected Trump because he's the first president in some 75 years to clearly put America first and to stop sacrificing our own prosperity in order to benefit the rest of the world. The post WWII ideology is officially dead, McCain's death officially marked the end of it. The liberal media and slimy weasels like this person aren't smart enough to see the clear advantages of the doctrine of America first.
In reply to Trumplards are Hysterical by Prehuman Insight
What happened Prehuman, "muh Russia" conspiracy wearing thin? Mueller ready to agree to written questions? So back to the 25th amendment? Try rejuvinating emoluments clause? Wait bring back Stormy!
In reply to Trumplards are Hysterical by Prehuman Insight
Christ, one more idiot troll. You fukkers are like internet herpes.
In reply to Trumplards are Hysterical by Prehuman Insight
Has the NY Times ever written a positive article on President Trump?
Like ever?...
In reply to Only hires the best by Freeze These
I think they wrote one positive article on Trump and that was when he bombed Syria for the fake gas attack.
In reply to Trump organization has 20… by lester1
there must be a fucking lamp post shortage, that is the only logical explanation i can think of at this point
In reply to I think they wrote one… by Beowulf55
I remember when the press warmed up to Trump for a minute after that Syria bombing. That was deeply disturbing.
They also warmed up to him for a minute after his AIPAC speech. Also deeply disturbing.
Seems like there's a pattern there, but I can't quite put my finger on it.
In reply to there must be a fucking lamp… by ted41776
Just bar the faggy Times & WaPo from the White House forever.
Admit jornos from Zerohedge, Drudge and Infowars.
In reply to Only hires the best by Freeze These
You can't get any more swampy than the new york slimes and their "anonymous sources".
Such a pathetic attempt at controlling the narrative, It's too little too late. The cat is out of the bag. The slimes is all-in for the deep state cover-up of the ATTEMPTED COUP.
YOU FAILED. AND EVERYBODY KNOWS IT. THE TRUTH WILL OUT.
In reply to Only hires the best by Freeze These
The Republican Party Rejected Trump. and he beat everything they threw at him..Then Same Elements helped Finance a Dossier..and when Trump was at his most vulnerable ..The Transition period..jammed thru a bunch of spies and saboteurs busy till this day. He didnt call Woodward CIA Bob For Nothing...
MSN is the Deep Sates Organ Grinders Monkey..People Knew but were still disconnected..but it's settling in with each passing day and each attack on Trump.
In reply to Only hires the best by Freeze These
....sez the dick-bag scrotum Troll.
In reply to Only hires the best by Freeze These
Rumor going around it's Pence who's the mystery man.
In reply to See the pattern here. First… by lester1
The herd is jumping in the direction this is all fake. It's very possible that a senior white House official is saying these things to damage. At least one.
In reply to Rumor going around it's… by algol_dog
maybe trump secretly "released" it himself to rally his base around him. '
if that was the case it seems to have worked... just look around.
In reply to The herd is jumping in the… by chunga
19D chess doesn’t exist - just for the record
In reply to maybe trump secretly … by DingleBarryObummer
that's not 19D chess, it's the oldest trick in the book: all publicity is good publicity.
simple checkers
In reply to PSA: 19D chess doesn’t exist by Freeze These
At times his appointees are bashed mercilessly, often as an excuse for something Trump has done. Then other times like this one, the idea that one of them would do such a thing is dismissed out of hand.
You people from Rio Linda can look up his list of appointees, it's no secret.
In reply to maybe trump secretly … by DingleBarryObummer
i dunno...lookatdasteens.
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1037464177269514240
In reply to The herd is jumping in the… by chunga