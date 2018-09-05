"Treason?" - Trump Trashes "Gutless" Writer Of "Pathetic, Reckless, Selfish" NYT Op-Ed

The White House Is furious after The New York Times published an anonymous op-ed purporting to be from a senior White House official that exposes the reality of Trump's White House.

President Trump was the first to speak as he met with NYC law enforcement, calling it a "disgrace," adding “Anonymous. Can you believe it? Anonymous. Meaning gutless. A gutless editorial.”

The Failing New York Times! pic.twitter.com/SHsXvYKpBf — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2018

"The New York Times is failing... The New York Times and CNN and all these phony media outlets will be out of business."

Which was followed shortly by a strongly-worded statement from WH Press Secretary Sarah Sanders:

Statement from the Press Secretary Regarding Anonymous New York Times Op-Ed:

Nearly 62 million people voted for President Donald J. Trump in 2016, earning him 306 Electoral College votes — versus 232 for his opponent. None of them voted for a gutless, anonymous source to the failing New York Times. We are disappointed, but not surprised, that the paper chose to publish this pathetic, reckless, and selfish op-ed. This is a new low for the so-called "paper of record," and it should issue an apology, just as it did after the election for its disastrous coverage of the Trump campaign. This is just another example of the liberal media's concerted coverage of the Trump campaign. This is just another example of the liberal media's concerted effort to discredit the President. President Trump has laid out a bold and ambitious agenda. Every day since taking office, he has fulfilled the promises he made. His accomplishments in less than two years have been astounding. The individual behind this piece has chosen to deceive, rather than support, the duly elected President of the United States. He is not putting country first, but putting himself and his ego ahead of the will of the American people. This coward should do the right thing and resign.

Social media is on fire with responses:

There’s a difference between containing a leader’s personal failings in service of *his* agenda, and doing so in service of *your* agenda. Whoever wrote the anonymous op-ed seems to fall into the latter camp because it addressed policy direction and not just behavioral issues. — Jeff Giesea🌿 (@jeffgiesea) September 5, 2018

Tbh the anonymous op-ed in the NYT is a nothingburger. Trump administration staffer attempts to show there are “adults in the room” and cover for misconduct while supporting almost all of Trump’s agenda. Big whoop. If the anonymous official had any guts, he or she would resign. — Evan O'Connell (@evanoconnell) September 5, 2018

I firmly believe the intention of the anonymous op-ed in @nytimes is to push Trump over the edge. However, it’s a coward move. FINISH HIM — Andrea Kuszewski 🧠 (@AndreaKuszewski) September 5, 2018

So a complicit coward who wants to look like a hero wormed their way onto the NYTimes editorial page... — G O L D I E. (@goldietaylor) September 5, 2018

The individuals behind this piece have chosen to deceive, rather than to support, the duly elected @POTUS They are not putting the country first by undermining the people who elected him. This is arrogance, ego and elitism! These cowards should do the right thing and resign.#maga https://t.co/W8AIHA9mci — Katrina Pierson (@KatrinaPierson) September 5, 2018

As soon as I saw that the New York Times op-ed was written by an "anonymous" person, I stopped reading or giving it any credibility.



This is the same tired 25th amendment "Trump is crazy" commentary we've seen once a month since he's been elected. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) September 5, 2018

Of course, the big question is - who wrote it?

In the post-McCain malaise of neoconia, none other than Bill Kristol tweeted two words..."Kevin Hassett"

"John McCain put it best....We will always have his example—a lodestar for restoring honor to public life & our national dialogue. Mr. Trump may fear such honorable men, but we should revere them."

Hassett, McCain's top economic adviser in 2000, was a guest at Saturday's service. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) September 5, 2018

We suspect this is more about being divisive than pinning a tale on someone.

We give President Trump the last word... just one word: "TREASON?"