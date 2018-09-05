"Treason?" - Trump Trashes "Gutless" Writer Of "Pathetic, Reckless, Selfish" NYT Op-Ed

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 09/05/2018 - 17:42

The White House Is furious after The New York Times published an anonymous op-ed purporting to be from a senior White House official that exposes the reality of Trump's White House.

President Trump was the first to speak as he met with NYC law enforcement, calling it a "disgrace," adding “Anonymous. Can you believe it? Anonymous. Meaning gutless. A gutless editorial.”

"The New York Times is failing... The New York Times and CNN and all these phony media outlets will be out of business."

Which was followed shortly by a strongly-worded statement from WH Press Secretary Sarah Sanders:

Statement from the Press Secretary Regarding Anonymous New York Times Op-Ed:

Nearly 62 million people voted for President Donald J. Trump in 2016, earning him 306 Electoral College votes — versus 232 for his opponent. None of them voted for a gutless, anonymous source to the failing New York Times.

We are disappointed, but not surprised, that the paper chose to publish this pathetic, reckless, and selfish op-ed.

This is a new low for the so-called "paper of record," and it should issue an apology, just as it did after the election for its disastrous coverage of the Trump campaign.

This is just another example of the liberal media's concerted effort to discredit the President.

President Trump has laid out a bold and ambitious agenda. Every day since taking office, he has fulfilled the promises he made. His accomplishments in less than two years have been astounding. The individual behind this piece has chosen to deceive, rather than support, the duly elected President of the United States. He is not putting country first, but putting himself and his ego ahead of the will of the American people.

This coward should do the right thing and resign.

Social media is on fire with responses:

Of course, the big question is - who wrote it?

In the post-McCain malaise of neoconia, none other than Bill Kristol tweeted two words..."Kevin Hassett"

We suspect this is more about being divisive than pinning a tale on someone.

We give President Trump the last word... just one word: "TREASON?"

Politics

lester1 Wed, 09/05/2018 - 17:43 Permalink

See the pattern here?.. First Russia, that fell apart, then President Trump was mentally ill, then the porn stars again fell apart, now President Trump is erractic. There is a consistency to this garbage and the source of the the stench is the New York Times with their "anonymous sources" lol

 

Liberal Bible NY Times are losing their minds over Trump and it's getting worse!

wee-weed up Freeze These Wed, 09/05/2018 - 17:45 Permalink

This is just a ploy by the Left to try to sow seeds of distrust, disruption, and paranoia within the Trump White House.

Hey NY Slimes, why is everything you report on these days "anonymous?"

Don't you know how to do REAL journalism?

Come back when you have something concrete with a real name attached.

Anything else is just your usual fake news.

Kafir Goyim DingleBarryObummer Wed, 09/05/2018 - 18:01 Permalink

Deepstate: Those people who use the power of the state entrusted to themselves or others, to further agendas not consistent with the will of the citizens.

These people are career government insiders, both elected and non-elected, who have been part of government long enough to have large networks of fellow deepstaters they can work with to achieve their goals.

Revolving door employment between government positions, foreign lobbyist organizations, corporate lobbyist organisations, and the media, allow numerous opportunities to skirt corruption laws while still rewarding cooperative people.

The end result is a powerful network of insiders that can corrupt bad politicians, unelect or sideline good politicians, and effectively override the will of the citizens who elected representation. 

There are many forces who exploit this system, but the MIC and Israeli lobby seem to be among the worst offenders.

Stan522 Kafir Goyim Wed, 09/05/2018 - 18:04 Permalink

By any means necessary are the deep state and their minions in the media trying to undermine this POTUS... Expect more....

 

And I know that all of your Trump haters and Never Trumper's hang on every word written by these detractors, but I can assure you, we know what you are doing and none of his supporters give a shit. While you hang onto every word these dick suckers write and hope upon hope it has some sort of measured affect, we don't care because we see through your unending tactics here. No matter how many Bull Shit articles you asswipes write and how much energy you spend on it, we don't care....

DingleBarryObummer Kafir Goyim Wed, 09/05/2018 - 18:04 Permalink

Deepstate: Unelected government staffers that have been in DC for 30 years and know how the game is played and how to profit from that game.

sorry, that's too binary and ambiguous to be helpful for me.  I need specific names and evidence of actions, otherwise it's just a "Sasquatch" and doesn't help anything and it just rhetoric for political leverage.

Billy the Poet DingleBarryObummer Wed, 09/05/2018 - 18:42 Permalink

Maybe you're right. Maybe all of history is scripted and no one in power ever fought with any other person in power, foreign or domestic. All wars, all coups, all disagreements were staged to confuse regular people -- at least the regular people who aren't smart like you.

In fact, Caesar, Hannibal, Harold, William, Richard III, Henry VII, Washington, George III, Lincoln, Davis, Wilson, the Kaiser, Hitler, JFK and Elvis are all partying on a Caribbean island right now having a laugh about it all.

 

Billy the Poet gatorengineer Wed, 09/05/2018 - 19:16 Permalink

The premise that all history is a staged took one look at Occam and his razor and slit its own throat.

It's far more likely that Sessions is compromised and that Trump did not know it.

Haven't you ever had an associate who turned out to be an enemy? Was that because you didn't have enough information when you began your association or because you never really had any enemies, your entire life is scripted and you and some of your friends are pretending to be your enemies in order to confuse third parties?

swmnguy Billy the Poet Wed, 09/05/2018 - 19:16 Permalink

Well, Pollard was proven to have been a spy.  All anyone has seen on Awan is hyperventilating from commentary figures.  No facts.  No dates or specifics.  Just dark insinuations.

Now, I certainly view the Awan situation as highly suspicious.  But the day we start putting people in prison because of suspicious circumstances, without clear proof that can be shared in public, is a very bad day for America.  At that point, we've repealed the Magna Carta, for Christ's Sake.  I know many on these pages support Absolute Monarchy, as long as it's the Monarch they favor, but I can't and won't.

Beatscape Prehuman Insight Wed, 09/05/2018 - 17:59 Permalink

Anyone that lionizes and sees John McCain as their idol represents the epitome of the deluded deep state and the new normal, as driven by McCain, of a state of perpetual wars. 

This person is not only a died in the wool traitor to Trump, but they are subverting the will of the country.  Trump won previous democratic strongholds of Ohio, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina and Florida.  The 2016 presidential election was a solid clear mandate. The people of the US elected Trump because he's the first president in some 75 years to clearly put America first and to stop sacrificing our own prosperity in order to benefit the rest of the world.  The post WWII ideology is officially dead, McCain's death officially marked the end of it.  The liberal media and slimy weasels like this person aren't smart enough to see the clear advantages of the doctrine of America first. 

An Shrubbery Freeze These Wed, 09/05/2018 - 18:09 Permalink

You can't get any more swampy than the new york slimes and their "anonymous sources".

 Such a pathetic attempt at controlling the narrative, It's too little too late. The cat is out of the bag. The slimes is all-in for the deep state cover-up of the ATTEMPTED COUP. 

YOU FAILED. AND EVERYBODY KNOWS IT. THE TRUTH WILL OUT.

KuriousKat Freeze These Wed, 09/05/2018 - 18:38 Permalink

The Republican Party Rejected Trump. and he beat everything they threw at him..Then Same Elements helped Finance a Dossier..and when Trump was at his most vulnerable ..The Transition period..jammed thru a bunch of spies and saboteurs busy till this day. He didnt call Woodward CIA Bob For Nothing...

MSN is the Deep Sates Organ Grinders Monkey..People Knew but were still disconnected..but it's settling in with each passing day and each attack on Trump.