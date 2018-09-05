Theresa May Threatens New Sanctions After UK Charges 2 Russians In Skripal Case

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 09/05/2018 - 08:07

Update: In her remarks to Parliament about the charges brought against two Russian nationals earlier today, UK Prime Minister Theresa May said the two men indicted by British prosecutors are Russian military intelligence, and that the attack was sanctioned by the Russian state. An EU arrest warrant has been issued, she said

She also added that the UK would press a "new sanctions regime" on Russian chemical weapons. "Russia seeks to undermine our security," May said. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who also spoke, praised the work of investigators who linked the attack to Russia.

Watch the spectacle live below:

* * *

In what appears to be the latest escalation in the UK government's campaign to blame Russia for the poisoning of former double agent Sergei Skripal, his daughter Yulia Skripal and three other seemingly random Britons (one of whom succumbed to the deadly Novichok nerve agent used in the attacks), British prosecutors are saying they have "sufficient evidence" to charge Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, both Russian nationals, with conspiracy to murder Skripal, as well as the attempted murder of his daughter and police detective Nick Bailey, according to Reuters.

The news comes nearly two months after investigators said they had identified the suspected perpetrators of the Novichok attack by crossing referencing CCTV feeds with records of people who entered the country around that time.

Russians

Per the BBC, the Crown Prosecution Service said both men, who were identified by the suspected aliases they used to enter the country, flew in from Moscow two days before the poisoning. Both are also around the age of 40. In a statement released after the charges were announced, a spokesperson for the Russian government said the names "don't mean anything to us."  UK Prime Minister is expected to give a statement later today.

Of course, Russia has denied any involvement in the poisoning, though Russian officials aren't the only ones who have been skeptical of the UK government's claims. Tory MP and UK Security Minister Ben Wallace declared that "I think this story belongs in the 'ill informed and wild speculation' folder"after investigators said they had identified the suspects. While the Skripals survived the poisoning,  Dawn Sturgess, who fell ill around the same time as her boyfriend, Charlie Rowley, eventually died. Police say the latter two victims encountered residue from the Novichok used in the Skripal attack. Bailey, who purportedly encountered the nerve agent during the investigation, eventually recovered.

We imagine Russia will not be pleased if two of its citizen are arrested for a crime considering the serious doubts that have been raised about the evidence. Allies of the UK, including the US, expelled dozens of diplomats following the accusations, which emerged just before Russia hosted the World Cup - an inopportune time to instigate a global diplomatic crisis. While the UK has been content with jumping to conclusions, Russian involvement in the operation would mean they targeted a former MI6 spy, who they released from prison eight years ago, using an ineffective, slow-operating, "military grade" nerve agent, which could be easily traced back to them.

But none of this has deterred the UK so far. However, assuming the men are no longer in the UK, we imagine prosecutors will likely have a difficult time extraditing them to face these charges.

Law Crime

Shemp 4 Victory BritBob Wed, 09/05/2018 - 06:35 Permalink

We still have no evidence that can independently verify that the Skripals were ever actually poisoned. All we have to go on are the rantings of Theresa May and an OPCW analysis (which was not conducted to treaty-specified protocols) of samples of dubious provenance due to chain-of-custody issues.

Nothing from the Skripals' pets either, as they were conveniently cremated and disposed of. This they will regret. The ritual murder of the Skripals' cat is the beginning of the end of Anglo-Saxon civilization.

God is angry and has deprived them of reason. Their entire ruling class has descended to the primitive mental level of the Ukrainian government.

British Ukropo-Banderovites, Buckingham junta, English failed state...

Unknown User Shemp 4 Victory Wed, 09/05/2018 - 07:41 Permalink

Brits do not want to resolve this case, they only want to make accusations against Russia. Next they will stage a poison gas false flag attack in Syria hoping to bring US in conflict with Russia. And then they will restart the war in Ukraine to pull Russia into that conflict with NATO.

The bottom line, UK needs a big war to rescue their worldwide banking empire.

 

giovanni_f Unknown User Wed, 09/05/2018 - 07:49 Permalink

I heard James Bond personally helped to hunt them down. CNN and BBC just reported that he, James, had travelled to a caribbean (Lolita) island to find out who was behind it (Putin, helped by Assad, as it turned out). There he also met a beautiful (probably Ukrainian) woman standing at a beach bar who was somehow involved (she was a bit depressed) but ultimately innocent (a true ally). Ignoring Bill Clintons invitation to a u derage sex party he, James, moved on to have sex with her (not mentioned by CNN for political reasons but she did anal), he rescued her and several others (also doing anal) in the process and in the final scene jumped out of a F-35 (after having shot down myriads of the newest Russian hypersonic technology gadgets (Russia btw violated the territorial sovreignity of the UK) and safely landed onto London bridge (waving the Union Jack during the flight with both hands looking a bit like Boris Johnson here) where he handed the data about two Russians over to two MI6 agents (who just happend to be there to investgate the crime scene where an Amish tourist had stabbed a couple of Usbek young male minors while shouting "will of god").

Also featuring Robert de Niro as John McCain. So heartwarming.

MozartIII Looney Wed, 09/05/2018 - 07:15 Permalink

"Theresa May’s poor personal hygiene."

 

In a NUT SHELL, Looney you just solved the whole issue, May's hygiene! The Russians are probably also the reason that may can not get Brexit done to save Briton from the aristocratic insanity that is the EU! Are they paying her under the table in EUR or GBP???

Calvertsbio Shemp 4 Victory Wed, 09/05/2018 - 08:27 Permalink

OMG... did you listen to the video ? It is laid out in black and white. But, 2 a Russia trump lover it is Theresa May rambling on...

This is what is so fuked up about zero, anyone can post anything and make it look educational in response to undermine any TRUE statement. The BOTS on the right will believe it because it fits their mental agenda.

Sad !

Calvertsbio Shemp 4 Victory Wed, 09/05/2018 - 08:32 Permalink

Treat specific protocol, dogs convien. Disposed of...

And May has her fingers crossed because she knows she might be lying... what other BS are u going to come up with... ? Your not a Russian ? Or how about why the Britt would go thru all this trouble ? Some conspiracy correct ? Undermine the Russian to further the cause against Trump ? There is,an angle for you...

Give everyone a break dude

RedBaron616 pc_babe Wed, 09/05/2018 - 07:27 Permalink

1> If this were nerve gas, there wouldn't be as many full recoveries as there were, especially older adults.

2> The British government jumped on the Russian nerve gas story way to early for a proper investigation to have been accomplished.

3> This is just another "Russia is the Devil" story to keep anyone from asking serious questions about NIH, Brexit, or other important matters that face once Great Britain. Divert attention by any means possible.

PrivetHedge RedBaron616 Wed, 09/05/2018 - 08:27 Permalink

Are you sure about 1> ?

Nerve gas is a switch, once the antidote is given the recovery is pretty fast unless left too late and damage has begun. I have read that a 5 minute full recovery time is not unusual.

The fact they were ill for longer points away from nerve agent, it was still probably fentanyl or a relative, the people/person Skripal met after the meal (He got so angry in the restaurant for being made late) need only have had a handshake with a glove laced with the stuff to knock them out.

IIRC the very first report mentioned fentanyl which was then obscured by heaps of Theresa May's smelly bullshit, often the first 'uncontrolled' report is more valid than the inevitable tsunami of lies that rapidly follow.

Monsantaclaws Wed, 09/05/2018 - 06:41 Permalink

Appalling narrative with the British Government at their worst . Complete garbage .
I suspect that it is being used to prolong anti Moscow prejudice in front of a US /UK Idlib False Flag incident where Russia/Assad will be accused of repeat Chemical attacks etc .

PrivetHedge Monsantaclaws Wed, 09/05/2018 - 08:31 Permalink

I suspect you are right, the deluge of bullshit is aimed at Russia, but it's such low quality bullshit that all they are doing is making themselves look like fucking morons.

Which of course, they are. Imagine the real intelligence officers in the UK, realising all they do all day is help protect fucking moron pharisees and assist them in trying to start WWIII.

Fucking morons May and fucking moron Johnson, a pathetic double act of deceit.

not-me---it-wa… Wed, 09/05/2018 - 06:44 Permalink

" who were identified by the suspected aliases they used to enter the country "

 

but last we checked, moose & squirrel say bad russians used different passports on way in and way out.  yes, that was three months ago that rodent & ungulate identified suspected suspects from airport cctv.

not sure how this relates to assad gassing his own people.

hooligan2009 Wed, 09/05/2018 - 06:44 Permalink

will they be tried "in absentia" with the evidence presented to a court that can be challenged using the usual tests for establishing the burden of proof?

somehow i doubt it.

africoman hooligan2009 Wed, 09/05/2018 - 06:56 Permalink

no no

"Shoot first...ask questions later"?

They have shot first aka pulled ff using Skripal and pin it on Russia,

now 

they are asking Q aka finding never existing evidence except for absurd, annoying and political use at home e.g Brexit

Asking evidence to the USA sanction over this 'false accusations' by other nations merely a vassal states means suicidal?

The UK initiated this from one end of the world, then the USA from another part of the world cries crocodile tears and put sanction on Russia blindly trusting in a show of sisterhood ness or are there plug pullers

 

Fuck UK and OJ, but he is already f*d when he got bankrupted, now, as a result, he was bought and is fucking the world except his bosses.