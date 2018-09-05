US Tech Wrecks, Cryptos Crash As Global Contagion Spreads

Just keep buying, everyone else is...
Bad night for Chinese stockholders...No afternoon National Team BTFD effort!!
European stocks tumbled to their lowest since early April as EM contagion spread on fears of soaring exposures...
And US Equities were mixed - The Dow clung to unchanged all day as Nasdaq was battered (supposedly on regulatory concerns from the Congressional hearings)...
Futures had dipped overnight - mainly during the European session, then NASDAQ snapped at the US Cash open...
Tech is notably underperforming financials in September...
Is this the start of stocks' catch down to VIX...
FAANG Stocks were ugly...
Amazon is no longer a trillion dollar company...
With both NFLX and GOOGL below their 50DMA...
TWTR tumbled on the day as Dorsey spoke...
And TSLA dropped another 3% to 3-month lows... and TSLA bonds hit a new low...pushing the bond's yield above 8% - almost as bad as Turkey!
Despite stock weakness, Treasury yields are up once again...
The Dollar ended the day lower - breaking a four-day win streak
Cable spiked and dropped on headlines about Germany's attitude towards Brexit documents...
EM FX bounced modestly today...
Yuan remains stable...
Cryptos were smacked with the ugly stick today after headlines reported Goldman Sachs delaying its plans for a crypto trading desk...ETH is down 15% this week!
Knocking Bitcoin back below $7000...
And Ethereum plunged to its lowest since Sept 2017...
WTI Crude slipped lower (below $69) ahead of tonight's inventory data but PMs and copper limped higher on a modest USD drop...
Gold futures managed to scramble back above $1200...
Gold buys the most silver in a decade...
So is this is the start of the meanest reversion in US stocks to the reality of many other global markets?
HAPPY [getting] HUMP[ed in the ass by the bankers] DAY!
I keep searching for a heart of bits... and I'm getting old.
As tech companies are being caught red handed trying to control the world, people will lose faith in crypto.
I like crypto, this isn't to knock crypto, it's just an is.
BTFD!!
The SNB can print allot more than you can remain solvent.
This Is The Largest Systemic Fraud Of The Century – Dwarfing The Mortgage Crisis
Yep - got gold?!?
Yeah you bet there's a wave coming.
Wave 3.
Down
markets???
hilarious...
Face it Kaiser, there are very few people left on here who even know what an actual market is.
yep...ignoring reality in favor of fairy dust & chocolate covered dog shit...
The Matrix has so many...
It's like calling a square dance:
Hooray, hooray, you're going the wrong way,
Hooray, hooray, go back the other way...
Not markets. An experiment that wandered off into the wilderness of bewilderment.
The two most important concepts required for an understanding of stock index action, past & present are as follows:
1) Prior to 2000 (dot com crash) markets, for nearly a century, exhibited a high level of serial autocorrelation, meaning directional trends were omnipresent, and tended to continue. This marked the heyday of ‘technical analysis,’ the majority of which (especially chart ‘patterns’), we now know, was completely useless, save the few tools tied to trend (moving average crosses, stochastic/MACD combos, etc.). Thus, ‘analysts’ incorrectly attributed success to their own genius, rather than strong trends, and assumed these methods, along with fundamental ‘stories’, would work perennially. Since 2000, the efficacy of both fundamental and classic TA has been dismal, with blame, incorrectly, completely falling on “The Fed” or “HFT” (which deals more in sub-penny, sub-second shenanigans, NOT major moves).
2) After 2000 serial autocorrelation collapsed, and markets became mean-reverting. Attributed reasons might include: a) Activist central bankers, attempting to eliminated business cycle troughs, created boom-bust action through their meddling; b) Rise of computing power evened the playing field, leading to quicker ‘rotation’ amongst industry groups to ‘beat’ competitors; c) globalization had major impacts on industries, adding complex connections to associated markets; d) ***The move by both individuals and institutions to ‘passive’, perennially-long investing [401(k)s and the decline in defined benefit pensions], along with Fed volatility suppression, allowed a new class of quant-based traders, many of medium size but collectively comprising the most active traders intraday, to clean the clocks of naïve technical and fundamentalists alike through a move to mean-reversion as the dominant strategy.
I’ve given d) asterisks to signify its paramount importance in creating the current equity price action, fully in force for nearly two decades, but rarely, if ever, mentioned in popular consumer-driven sites, cable shows or magazines (or, sadly, ZH’s ‘guest’ financial articles, which are rooted in mid-60s technical gibberish).
From time to time, starting in a month or two, I may provide a few more detailed posts for those interested in viewing price action through the new quant lens. (Today was a classic example of Daily Chart mean-reversion from volatility stops, successful in SPY & IWM, attempted and failed in COMP due to the news cycle.)
Until then, Happy Trading. KCS
Even Houdini would be amazed at the levitation.
one must wonder who exactly rushed at exactly 3:53 to save the Dow Jones Propaganda Index from suffering a minuscule down day??????
WHO, WHO, WHO???
They must be some money hoarding tribe specially chosen by god himself
Long K-Y.
fang took it up the poop chute today.
This isn't even October. Look out below. Tech wreck just starting. What balloons up eventually gets the October prick and sinks back down.
Crytos didn't crash, really. It's just a transfer of funds to PM's. Cryptos will return once the sirens stop.