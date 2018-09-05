US Trade Deficit With EU, China Hits Record

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 09/05/2018 - 08:45

The July trade deficit - a closed watched number in a time of trade wars - came in at $50.1BN, fractionally better than the $50.2BN expected, but 9.5% worse than last month's revised print of $45.7BN. This was the biggest one month move since 2015.

The deficit deteriorated as a result of less exports (-1.0%) and more imports (+0.9%). Broken down, July exports were $211.1 billion, $2.1 billion less than June exports, while July imports were $261.2 billion, $2.2 billion more than June imports. The July increase in the goods and services deficit reflected an increase in the goods deficit of $4.2 billion to $73.1 billion and a decrease in the services surplus of $0.1 billion to $23.1 billion.

Some notable highlights from the report:

  • July exports of services ($70.3 billion) were the highest on record.
  • July imports of goods and services ($261.2 billion) were the highest on record.
  • July imports of goods ($213.9 billion) were the highest on record.
  • July imports of services ($47.2 billion) were the highest on record.

Digging into the numbers, even more records were revealed:

  • July exports of industrial supplies and materials ($46.5 billion) were the highest on record.
  • July petroleum exports ($15.8 billion) were the highest on record.
  • July imports of goods ($212.2 billion) were the highest on record.
  • July imports of industrial supplies and materials ($49.3 billion) were the highest since December 2014 ($51.8 billion).
  • July imports of other goods ($9.0 billion) were the highest on record.
  • July petroleum imports ($20.3 billion) were the highest since December 2014 ($23.6 billion).
  • July imports from South and Central America ($10.8 billion) were the highest since December 2014 ($12.1 billion).
  • The July import average price per barrel of crude oil ($64.63) was the highest since December 2014 ($73.60).

But what was most important is the geographic distribution of trade, and this is where Trump will be displeased because in July the trade deficit with both China ($36.8 billion)...

... and the EU ($17.6 billion), were the highest on record.

While the number will not have much of an impact on Q3 GDP, it could have a major impact on future trade because if Trump wanted one final "sign" to slap China with $200BN of tariffs on Friday, he just got it.

Tags
Business Finance

Comments

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
DarkPurpleHaze Yellow_Snow Wed, 09/05/2018 - 09:06 Permalink

The one thing I don't like about the trade balance reports is that they don't factor in how much or many UST's were bought in that same period or how the foreign capitsls flows continue to head towards the US markets in general.

By that measuring stick the trade imbalance/deficit doesn't exist and in fact (if they allowed capital flows and UST purchases) we would be running a YUGE! surplus.

In the same way the trade deficit leaves out two huge factors I just mentioned is similar to the way the COLA/cost of living index doesn't take into account your housing or energy costs. How could they leave that out of the equation???

It's the same thing with the UST's and capital inflows.

Think about the difference both the trade balance and COLA would illustrate IF they accounted for those other factors they purposely leave out for a reason.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Warren Platts DarkPurpleHaze Wed, 09/05/2018 - 09:57 Permalink

Yeah, but that capital inflow is not necessarily a good thing. The vast majority of it is in the form of either loans or equity purchases on the stock market (already 35% foreign owned) and real estate, combined with easy credit, driving asset bubbles. Only a tiny, tiny fraction is used for green field investment in new factories. That is the dirty little secret of the trade deficit: working class blokes buy imported stuff at Walmart because that is all they can afford, the money then sloshes back providing capital gains to the wealthy. Until the asset bubbles burst, then trillions in wealth vaporize overnight. The smart money knows how to ride out and even profit from the downturn. Millions of others see their 401Ks cut in half or worse. Of the majority who don't own stocks, they will be lucky to have a job.  

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
TeethVillage88s Thethingreenline Wed, 09/05/2018 - 09:00 Permalink

Seems East Indian Families and Chinese families work together as a corporation under a matriarch or patriarch.  Kids are non-paid slaves.  I guess it is like our restaurants used to be in the Greek Town or Little Italy... on the farm.  Talk to a Chinese kid they know they don't get paid anything, but somehow they don't get the whole idea.  Then we import people from 3rd world or 2nd world and they are not quiet citizens or participants in democracy.  They don't understand context or shades of gray.  Right or Wrong.  Black or White.  You don't work you are bad.  You work that is your duty to your parents, aunts, uncles, grand parents and family.  Yeah.  Drive a long distance truck and be gone all week while your kids gets involved with gangs, drugs, tide pods, k-2, stealing cars, and being lazy all the time.  Meanwhile Bezos and Walmart get food stamps and welfare for their under paid workers.

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
LawsofPhysics Wed, 09/05/2018 - 08:50 Permalink

What are we trading/exchanging?  Real goods and services or more bullshit paper/digital promises and other financial "products" of mass destruction?

LOL!!!

 

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 1
notfeelinthebern Wed, 09/05/2018 - 08:54 Permalink

Nothings going to stop this juggernaut. Sorry Pres, I support some of your policies, but if you believe your goona upright this sinking ship, think again. I did vote for you to help manage the situation when this fucker sinks.

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 0
SJ158 Wed, 09/05/2018 - 08:59 Permalink

A country that issues the reserve currency of the world, specially when said currency is gaining on purchasing power, will always have growing deficits in payments. Thats the whole point of issuing money: get something for nothing. 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 1
SJ158 DingleBarryObummer Wed, 09/05/2018 - 09:13 Permalink

If you mean Trump he has to appeal to his voting base, also he uses tariffs as leverage to get what he wants from countries. But rest assured deep down they he knows very well what it means to the living standards of the americans getting to import whatever they want with money printed into existence(or maybe pushing other governments away from the dollar so America can start rebuilding its industrial capacity is his masterplan all along). Who knows?

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
juggalo1 Wed, 09/05/2018 - 08:59 Permalink

Trump's plans are to increase government deficits, but boost investment returns, to allow the economy to grow.  He doesn't seem to realize that both these goals will result in large investment inflows.  And as any financial semi-literate knows, investment inflows will result in a trade deficit.  Trump and his Trumptards, still can't grasp this.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
cheech_wizard Wed, 09/05/2018 - 09:02 Permalink

$50.1billion / 326,766,748 U.S. citizens = $153 per person.

Tell me you can't live without $153 of Chinese crap on a monthly basis.

Standard Disclaimer: Because maff is hard.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
AlphaSeraph Wed, 09/05/2018 - 09:04 Permalink

Currency consequences. The USD has been strengthening so much it has blown up EM balance sheets and made American exports more expensive. Pretty simple, actually.

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
Mewa Wed, 09/05/2018 - 09:09 Permalink

so who is actually winning the trade war? Time for the loud mouth to change his policies. Moron will likely just double down on destruction.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
107cicero Wed, 09/05/2018 - 09:36 Permalink

Those numbers are high as Chines based companies, many of them American subsidiaries, shove as much goods they could stuff into the US before the tariffs set in.

Next month may be the same story but September and October the deficit will be under $40 billion a month in my forecast.