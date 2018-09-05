US Trade Deficit With EU, China Hits Record

The July trade deficit - a closed watched number in a time of trade wars - came in at $50.1BN, fractionally better than the $50.2BN expected, but 9.5% worse than last month's revised print of $45.7BN. This was the biggest one month move since 2015.
The deficit deteriorated as a result of less exports (-1.0%) and more imports (+0.9%). Broken down, July exports were $211.1 billion, $2.1 billion less than June exports, while July imports were $261.2 billion, $2.2 billion more than June imports. The July increase in the goods and services deficit reflected an increase in the goods deficit of $4.2 billion to $73.1 billion and a decrease in the services surplus of $0.1 billion to $23.1 billion.
Some notable highlights from the report:
- July exports of services ($70.3 billion) were the highest on record.
- July imports of goods and services ($261.2 billion) were the highest on record.
- July imports of goods ($213.9 billion) were the highest on record.
- July imports of services ($47.2 billion) were the highest on record.
Digging into the numbers, even more records were revealed:
- July exports of industrial supplies and materials ($46.5 billion) were the highest on record.
- July petroleum exports ($15.8 billion) were the highest on record.
- July imports of goods ($212.2 billion) were the highest on record.
- July imports of industrial supplies and materials ($49.3 billion) were the highest since December 2014 ($51.8 billion).
- July imports of other goods ($9.0 billion) were the highest on record.
- July petroleum imports ($20.3 billion) were the highest since December 2014 ($23.6 billion).
- July imports from South and Central America ($10.8 billion) were the highest since December 2014 ($12.1 billion).
- The July import average price per barrel of crude oil ($64.63) was the highest since December 2014 ($73.60).
But what was most important is the geographic distribution of trade, and this is where Trump will be displeased because in July the trade deficit with both China ($36.8 billion)...
... and the EU ($17.6 billion), were the highest on record.
While the number will not have much of an impact on Q3 GDP, it could have a major impact on future trade because if Trump wanted one final "sign" to slap China with $200BN of tariffs on Friday, he just got it.
Comments
Tariffs: Wininnnng !!! /sarc
Anything that is "seasonally adjusted" is goal seeking.
In reply to Tariffs: Wininnnng !!! /s by Yellow_Snow
just a few short months ago people told me the chinese would be eating each other and the US would be lowering it's trade deficit.
In reply to Anything that is "seasonally… by Fester
Why is anyone surprised at this? We are a CONSUMER ECONOMY, the manufacturing is NOT coming back, lol . . We export DOLLARS.
In reply to just a few short months ago… by DingleBarryObummer
US: Make some shit that's worth buying.
And stop causing a USD shortage in the world, driving up USD priced goods.
That solves all your trade balance issues and more.
No need to bitch on twitter or throw hissy fits.
In reply to Why is anyone surprised at… by GlassHouse101
Yup. Just like removing the price of food and energy from the CPI statistics is goal seeking... fiddling with the numbers in order to be able to report the "goal they are seeking". In other words... to hide the truth.
In reply to Anything that is "seasonally… by Fester
Perhaps a lot of orders went in to beat the coming rounds of tariff increases.
Throw in the dampening effect of Chinese currency devaluation of the Yuan as well.
Trumps biggest problem is that he bit off too much in one go and does not have the right people around him to provide him with the best advice.
In reply to Tariffs: Wininnnng !!! /s by Yellow_Snow
To make up for the Chinese putting tariffs on soybeans the Orange Dotard is giving the farmers $9B to cover their losses- that sure sounds like socialism.
In reply to Tariffs: Wininnnng !!! /s by Yellow_Snow
Setting a bad precedent. He mentioned bailing out Italy too - global socialism.
In reply to To make up for the Chinese… by Juggernaut x2
Only for the upper crust. The rest of us can fuck right off. The bailout of Italy would only be to help the banks and the investors. Maybe to turn Italy into a giant MIC base, too.
In reply to Setting a bad precedent. He… by DingleBarryObummer
It's not tariffs, the problem is endemic has been in the making for past 30 + years.
In reply to Tariffs: Wininnnng !!! /s by Yellow_Snow
Yes..in todays world we are taught you always win..never loose...at least thats what my 5 year old learned in his first day...and what the MSM preached all day long....Market up..hey you're a winner..market down,....hey you won again...cant loose can ya!
In reply to Tariffs: Wininnnng !!! /s by Yellow_Snow
Went to buy a suit for a wedding yesterday, and was told the online price was actually jacked up due to tariffs and commodity material price increase from China.
Me: "So you're admitting that you import this fucking material from China and re-sell at 500%?"
Him: "Kind of, yes."
Me: "Well then, fuck you and China together".
In reply to Tariffs: Wininnnng !!! /s by Yellow_Snow
Try Moores Canada. Custom made suits. Made in Montreal. Hey at least it's North America.
In reply to Went to buy a suit for a… by Truther
Too late now for the wedding, but used to be able to buy on eBay stunning not worn or like new European suits or best in USA, take to tailor and get superbly fitted for a fraction of shop price. The tailor made the difference.
In reply to Went to buy a suit for a… by Truther
The one thing I don't like about the trade balance reports is that they don't factor in how much or many UST's were bought in that same period or how the foreign capitsls flows continue to head towards the US markets in general.
By that measuring stick the trade imbalance/deficit doesn't exist and in fact (if they allowed capital flows and UST purchases) we would be running a YUGE! surplus.
In the same way the trade deficit leaves out two huge factors I just mentioned is similar to the way the COLA/cost of living index doesn't take into account your housing or energy costs. How could they leave that out of the equation???
It's the same thing with the UST's and capital inflows.
Think about the difference both the trade balance and COLA would illustrate IF they accounted for those other factors they purposely leave out for a reason.
In reply to Tariffs: Wininnnng !!! /s by Yellow_Snow
Yeah, but that capital inflow is not necessarily a good thing. The vast majority of it is in the form of either loans or equity purchases on the stock market (already 35% foreign owned) and real estate, combined with easy credit, driving asset bubbles. Only a tiny, tiny fraction is used for green field investment in new factories. That is the dirty little secret of the trade deficit: working class blokes buy imported stuff at Walmart because that is all they can afford, the money then sloshes back providing capital gains to the wealthy. Until the asset bubbles burst, then trillions in wealth vaporize overnight. The smart money knows how to ride out and even profit from the downturn. Millions of others see their 401Ks cut in half or worse. Of the majority who don't own stocks, they will be lucky to have a job.
In reply to The one thing I don't like… by DarkPurpleHaze
They continue to work in the little Chinese sweat shops so we can buy.
TTGL
Seems East Indian Families and Chinese families work together as a corporation under a matriarch or patriarch. Kids are non-paid slaves. I guess it is like our restaurants used to be in the Greek Town or Little Italy... on the farm. Talk to a Chinese kid they know they don't get paid anything, but somehow they don't get the whole idea. Then we import people from 3rd world or 2nd world and they are not quiet citizens or participants in democracy. They don't understand context or shades of gray. Right or Wrong. Black or White. You don't work you are bad. You work that is your duty to your parents, aunts, uncles, grand parents and family. Yeah. Drive a long distance truck and be gone all week while your kids gets involved with gangs, drugs, tide pods, k-2, stealing cars, and being lazy all the time. Meanwhile Bezos and Walmart get food stamps and welfare for their under paid workers.
In reply to They continue to work in the… by Thethingreenline
What are we trading/exchanging? Real goods and services or more bullshit paper/digital promises and other financial "products" of mass destruction?
LOL!!!
We trade or give up citizens/voter/worker liberties and rights...
We get plastic stuff in return
In reply to What are we trading… by LawsofPhysics
U.S. Trade stats by country and product for 2017
https://thistimeitisdifferent.com/us-trade-2017
And January to June 2018
https://thistimeitisdifferent.com/us-trade-h1-2018
In reply to What are we trading… by LawsofPhysics
Census data is better... looked like you show total of like $200 B deficit? https://www.census.gov/foreign-trade/Press-Release/current_press_releas…
EDIT1: No, you have good data set there. I like it.
In reply to U.S. Trade stats by country… by the_river_fish
"What are we trading/exchanging?"
Real goods which will end up in landfill after the US consumer bores of them.
In reply to What are we trading… by LawsofPhysics
Medical devices and other such nonsense few people use or need.
In reply to What are we trading… by LawsofPhysics
must be all those nike's coming off the line..............trade calculation rejigger coming soon? /s
Table B https://www.bea.gov/system/files/2018-08/intinv118_0.pdf
- No not that one https://www.census.gov/foreign-trade/Press-Release/current_press_releas… ($807 Billion)
Not Winning. Not Good!
And so many new records... crazy, huh???
Dumpf is an economic illiterate; what remains of his team might conveniently be spoken of as useful idiots.
Nothings going to stop this juggernaut. Sorry Pres, I support some of your policies, but if you believe your goona upright this sinking ship, think again. I did vote for you to help manage the situation when this fucker sinks.
A country that issues the reserve currency of the world, specially when said currency is gaining on purchasing power, will always have growing deficits in payments. Thats the whole point of issuing money: get something for nothing.
so surely the whitehouse admin understands this, so what gives?
In reply to A country that issues the… by SJ158
If you mean Trump he has to appeal to his voting base, also he uses tariffs as leverage to get what he wants from countries. But rest assured deep down they he knows very well what it means to the living standards of the americans getting to import whatever they want with money printed into existence(or maybe pushing other governments away from the dollar so America can start rebuilding its industrial capacity is his masterplan all along). Who knows?
In reply to so surely the whitehouse… by DingleBarryObummer
Looting is what gives. An economic policy set by Goldman is only going to fuck us harder.
In reply to so surely the whitehouse… by DingleBarryObummer
Trump's plans are to increase government deficits, but boost investment returns, to allow the economy to grow. He doesn't seem to realize that both these goals will result in large investment inflows. And as any financial semi-literate knows, investment inflows will result in a trade deficit. Trump and his Trumptards, still can't grasp this.
$50.1billion / 326,766,748 U.S. citizens = $153 per person.
Tell me you can't live without $153 of Chinese crap on a monthly basis.
Standard Disclaimer: Because maff is hard.
Like some weird freek swallowing a few acid tabs, 20 beers and a handfull of barbs and visiting Harrods with a credit card.
The New American Dream.
See you after the hangover - maybe? Police assist happy customer into paddy wagon.(Photo A.P.).
In reply to $50.1billion / 326,766,748 U… by cheech_wizard
One tab was always good enough for me. And maybe a bong hit or two here and there when coming down.
In reply to Like if i swallowed acid, 20… by webmatex
One tab is an unknown quantity until you've dropped it.
Rather like the credit card tab, but they didn't have credit cards in those days.
In reply to One tab was always good… by notfeelinthebern
Chump change compared to the treasure wasted by the most infamous government in the history of the world.
Currency consequences. The USD has been strengthening so much it has blown up EM balance sheets and made American exports more expensive. Pretty simple, actually.
so who is actually winning the trade war? Time for the loud mouth to change his policies. Moron will likely just double down on destruction.
Most hilarious are the ignorant fckwits that think that the tariffs are being paid by the Chinese..Trump included probably...
Those numbers are high as Chines based companies, many of them American subsidiaries, shove as much goods they could stuff into the US before the tariffs set in.
Next month may be the same story but September and October the deficit will be under $40 billion a month in my forecast.
I'm old enough to remember when the trade deficit number with JAPAN was a huge deal. When the Japanese actually produced stuff in Japan.
Git r dun Donald.