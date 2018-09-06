1 In 4 Facebook Users Delete Facebook App As Millennial Exodus Continues

Americans’ relationship with Facebook has shifted to “It’s Complicated.”
Facebook bears have been having a fantastic third quarter as the stock has wiped out more than $130 billion in market cap. And for anybody brave (or foolhardy) enough to short the FAANG heavy weight, their year was only made better by Wednesday's Congressional testimony by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg. During the hours-long ordeal (Unlike Sandberg, Dorsey attended two hearings), Senator Mark Warner's threats of looming regulation - "Congress will have to set social media regulation" - weighed on the Nasdaq as Facebook and other major constituents sunk like a stone.
While Sandberg projected an aura of poise for the duration of her grilling by the Senate Intelligence Committee, she made several notable flubs (particularly her clumsy handling of Kamala Harris's prodding questions about Facebook's efforts to contain hate speech), which only furthered the market's distress. And in the latest sign that the furor ignited earlier this year by the Cambridge Analytica scandal has yet to die down (and indeed may have permanently damaged Facebook's brand), the Pew Research Center made the bombshell claim that one in four Facebook users have now deleted the company's mobile app from their phones. The claim was made in a study published Wednesday.
What's worse, that number becomes much more significant when the focus is on 18-29-year-olds - 44% of that demographic say they've deleted the app. Declines among older users were much lower (12%). But of course young people are the most treasured demographic for social media firms because of their reputation as trend-setters. In another sign that Cambridge Analytica has made Americans more privacy-conscious (and thus more likely to deprive Facebook of valuable user data), the study claimed that just over half of Facebook users age 18 or older - 54% - said they have adjusted their privacy settings in the past 12 months, according to Pew, which collected the survey data between May 29 and June 11. Meanwhile, 42% of users say they've taken a break from checking the platform for a period of several weeks or more.
All told, some 74% of Facebook users say they have taken at least one of these three actions in the past year. And while Republicans and conservatives are (justifiably) more skeptical of bias exhibited by Facebook and other social media giants, the data show that both Democrats and Republicans were equally likely to have deleted Facebook's app or slowed or stopped their usage of the platform.
To be sure, Facebook's problems began even before the user-privacy scandal: User-engagement data collected by Cowen's showed a significant drop in engagement during the first quarter - a sign that users are spending less and less time using Facebook. Of course, the teens have long since migrated to Snapchat and (Facebook owned) Instagram. This latest study is just another discouraging sign that one of the pioneers of the social media landscape is finally seeing its luster fade.
Don't have to delete something I never downloaded or used (how is that for smarmy superiority?). I am thinking that 25% is probably a reasonable churn for Facebook. However, the CIA has to be wondering if their investment deserves a few more years. But in all honesty, I am not their target audience. I am not a kid, a woman or gay.
I just keep an account to cyber-stalk womyn.
Delete FB, do NOT buy Nike and never ever watch the NFL.
Nike Goes From Sweatshops To Hiring Kaepernick...You Know, For 'Equality'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ex-EK_BAba4
Done.
Wait, I already was doing this.
The very thing young people want to escape, which is advertisements and forced thought experiments, is why they embraced social media in the first place. It empowered them.
But fakebook and the likes have morphed into the same BS that network TV is dying from: That is, force feeding advertising and opinions.
Writing is on the wall for farcebook.
I deleted my facebook several years ago, but even before i deleted it all together I deleted the app off my phone and just used a tab in my browser. If, for some dumbass reason, you insist on maintaining a facebook profile, just leave a tab open on the browser of your phone.
What's a facebook?
Better check what FB knows about you, since they already cashed in on your identity.
There is no exit door to anonymity.
Fakebook is a blue pill circle jerk for normies.
Delete this shit and do your part in ending voyeurism and extending concentration spans again!
Facebook is one component of a pervasive police state tracking and control system that the human earth cattle have accepted and voluntarily submit to.
Affirmative Action.
Sorry, not familiar with that. What can YOU tell me about it?
You just enter their name into the search thingy... then it shows you pictures of that bitch who broke your heart in 2003 with another man!! Then you sweat profusely, gear up and go visit her for one last time!!
Yah...Well cutitout! You keep coming up on my farcebook page with all those sexual antics! Eww! I'm not a woman!
j/k I don't do Farcebook:)
."I am not a kid, a woman or gay."
You have 50 more genders to refute.
hmmm- So 1 in 4 have a rooted phone? What I am saying is it is very unlikely for a average person to be able to delete facebook from their phone. Maybe delete their account but the app is installed on all Android phones along with all the "other" agencies apps. Also with a locked bootloader you can't root, no root - no uninstall system apps. Facebook is a system app.
A nice phone lately with unlocked boot loader is 1+6, just sayin
Just re-upped my Tracphone for two years. $162 with about 3,000 minutes that I'll never use half of. Best part? No Aps. Still, it stays in my desk drawer half the time.
BURN, baby burn!
Delete Fagbook.
Now that would be God's work
I know a few Hawaiians who would delete Zuckerbook if they came across him on a empty beach on Kauai.
Would that do?
I haven't had an account in years.. facefuck is for losers
anyone who is really an associate or friend I have in my contacts and cell phone
facefuck is for cunts
If someone tells you about facefuck you don't say anything you just snicker about it later
I only have ZH friends that clicked on send this user a friend request, But then I can't figure out WTF that actually does!
It's like: I wanna be your ZH friend!.....Oh. OK!....So we are!.....Now what?
A secret friend club with no benefits but an occasional wink as you cross paths in comments? You're my fwend! I knoes! Wink;)
LMAO - it’s not complicated - it’s corrupt
Only Boomers will be left. And Russian bots.
And catatonic droolers
not boomers...it's the Gen Xers who are hooked on the fucking thing.
maybe all the people on social media are starting to realize they are the product; they provide free advertising; they provide free tracking; they provide free access to all of their contacts etc etc.
just ask FB to add a dislike button or thumbs down and see how 99.9% of the thin skinned virtue signaling narcissists leave............which would leave FB with 0 users.
Social media are parasitic.`
I get in moods to stalk celebrity accounts from time to time since they are all rabid liberal cesspits. But that gets old fast since they are just echo chambers. Not much fun when no one engages.
Rebellious youth... it's their parents that are wired into the matrix, they're probably thinking, fuck this shit, They've been brought up with a library in their bedroom, they're probably pretty savvy...imho
The same form of shaming should equally apply to using Google and Microsoft. What America needs are outside sources because every US tech company is thoroughly corrupt. Perhaps some day we might win our freedom from these extractors of money to by opting for hi-tech, media info from places like China or Russia.
We know hundreds of thousands of Europeans want these options and check diligently to see how those technological advances are developing in those two nations.
poke your grandma. [/stan's dad]
If you advertise on Facebook I won't purchase your products or services.
Facebook is evil. We have to set up a credible alternative.
I'll admit to having had a facebook account. I deleted it in 2011.
Few weeks ago signed up for Instagram (now owned by fecesbook) for my business, basically as a way to interact with customers since Instagram is the "hottest new online marketing tool". Posted pics of our work and after several weeks had built up 100 "followers"...half of the follower accounts were literally bots just trying to sell me "instagram followers" (which I'm assuming were more bot accounts). The other half of the followers were nearly all other businesspeople (mostly dropshippers) who post pics online a dozne times a day and then circlejerk ("like") each other's photos, with basically no genuine interactions on any of the posts, just other businesses commenting to say "cool" or something else stupid and vacuous.. I only had 2 or 3 accounts following me that actually seemed "legit". So I haven't updated my account for the past 10 days, now Instagram sends me emails every day saying shit like "it seems you're having a hard time logging in to Instagram to see everything you've been missing, click here to login now!"...haha just a fucking joke is all these platforms are.
ZH is no different. Datamines my email and those are the ads I see here. I don't mind ads so much but when they're reading your private correspondence to target you with ads you can't close, then ... I don't see much difference.
Point taken. I have 16 ads blocked on this page, due to Adblock Plus (free).
While ZH jumped the shark long ago...I would say 2016 was the year things went full retard with regard to the daily deluge of clickbaity articles to bring in the traffic.
My time these days is spent mainly on the geopolitical posts. I avoid all the Trump posts as it is truly depressing to see how many people have a toxic level of cognitive dissonance on full display for all to see. The voices of reason are nearly always drowned out by foam-at-the-mouth fuckwits who get off on the red/blue paradigm. ZH used to be a place where logic ruled and damn near every post was worth reading. Now I skim past the majority of the posts and just read the handful of posters who have stuck it out here over the past damn near 10 years....next February? I was here when it was still a blogspot and you know..that captcha kept a lot of these mongrels from being able to participate here...why can't we bring it back?
Sorry if I got off topic..goddamned digital dickweeds..
Maybe that "Wait three days at the door" should be brought back and enforced.
Brave.com
Free browser that doesn't need 'add-ons' to give you a clean surfing experience. No ads, no cookies, no tracking, no bs.
Previous think-tank for the mozilla project that left to go out and deliver something that truly works for the people.
Just use Brave browser, ad blocking is all built in and works just fine on mobile and PC.
It's very easy not to see ads on ZH: Disable JavaScript. I was forced to do this on my phone because browsing ZH was eating all of my bandwidth. I know that's how they monetise the site, but the amount of ad traffic was more than rude.
Going to delete my account, I envy my friends who did did it a long time ago or who never bothered with it.
Never have and never will do social media. I have a lot more time than those poor needy people that do as I don't need confirmation of my worth or opinions.....
Besides...........ZH sucks up way to much of my free time and popcorn.
Facebook will ultimately become the MySpace of this generation. It's only a matter of time.
"...(particularly her clumsy handling of Kamala Harris's prodding questions about Facebook's efforts to contain hate speech)"
Wow - prodding questions about 'hate speech'... From the sounds of it, seems like Kamala and Cheryl practiced their choreography quite well in the lounge beforehand...
Exactly what I was thinking, Consuelo.
tech-mediated relationships have always come and gone. remember MySpace? sure. FB is just another incarnation but with more bad juju under the surface... it's time has come and gone. Video-based socials will hang on a little longer, but they too will ride into some kind of sunset. hope humanity raises its consciousness before it acquires telepathic communication.
Metcalfe's law running in reverse.
"But of course young people are the most treasured demographic for social media firms because of their reputation as trend-setters."
Just say it, trend followers, aka sheep. RIP, Myspace 2.
I kind of need an account for work/networking. But fuck having an app on my phone.