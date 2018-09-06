1 In 4 Facebook Users Delete Facebook App As Millennial Exodus Continues

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 09/06/2018 - 18:40

Americans’ relationship with Facebook has shifted to “It’s Complicated.”

Facebook bears have been having a fantastic third quarter as the stock has wiped out more than $130 billion in market cap. And for anybody brave (or foolhardy) enough to short the FAANG heavy weight, their year was only made better by Wednesday's Congressional testimony by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg. During the hours-long ordeal (Unlike Sandberg, Dorsey attended two hearings), Senator Mark Warner's threats of looming regulation - "Congress will have to set social media regulation" - weighed on the Nasdaq as Facebook and other major constituents sunk like a stone.

Nasdaq

While Sandberg projected an aura of poise for the duration of her grilling by the Senate Intelligence Committee, she made several notable flubs (particularly her clumsy handling of Kamala Harris's prodding questions about Facebook's efforts to contain hate speech), which only furthered the market's distress. And in the latest sign that the furor ignited earlier this year by the Cambridge Analytica scandal has yet to die down (and indeed may have permanently damaged Facebook's brand), the Pew Research Center made the bombshell claim that one in four Facebook users have now deleted the company's mobile app from their phones. The claim was made in a study published Wednesday.

Chart

What's worse, that number becomes much more significant when the focus is on 18-29-year-olds - 44% of that demographic say they've deleted the app. Declines among older users were much lower (12%). But of course young people are the most treasured demographic for social media firms because of their reputation as trend-setters. In another sign that Cambridge Analytica has made Americans more privacy-conscious (and thus more likely to deprive Facebook of valuable user data), the study claimed that just over half of Facebook users age 18 or older - 54% - said they have adjusted their privacy settings in the past 12 months, according to Pew, which collected the survey data between May 29 and June 11. Meanwhile, 42% of users say they've taken a break from checking the platform for a period of several weeks or more.

Chart

All told, some 74% of Facebook users say they have taken at least one of these three actions in the past year. And while Republicans and conservatives are (justifiably) more skeptical of bias exhibited by Facebook and other social media giants, the data show that both Democrats and Republicans were equally likely to have deleted Facebook's app or slowed or stopped their usage of the platform.

To be sure, Facebook's problems began even before the user-privacy scandal: User-engagement data collected by Cowen's showed a significant drop in engagement during the first quarter - a sign that users are spending less and less time using Facebook. Of course, the teens have long since migrated to Snapchat and (Facebook owned) Instagram. This latest study is just another discouraging sign that one of the pioneers of the social media landscape is finally seeing its luster fade.

Comments

Grandad Grumps Thu, 09/06/2018 - 18:41 Permalink

Don't have to delete something I never downloaded or used (how is that for smarmy superiority?). I am thinking that 25% is probably a reasonable churn for Facebook. However, the CIA has to be wondering if their investment deserves a few more years. But in all honesty, I am not their target audience. I am not a kid, a woman or gay.

nope-1004 pods Thu, 09/06/2018 - 18:57 Permalink

The very thing young people want to escape, which is advertisements and forced thought experiments, is why they embraced social media in the first place.  It empowered them.

But fakebook and the likes have morphed into the same BS that network TV is dying from:  That is, force feeding advertising and opinions.

Writing is on the wall for farcebook.

atlas_crumbles Grandad Grumps Thu, 09/06/2018 - 19:12 Permalink

hmmm-  So 1 in 4 have a rooted phone? What I am saying is it is very unlikely for a average person to be able to delete facebook from their phone. Maybe delete their account but the app is installed on all Android phones along with all the "other" agencies apps. Also with a locked bootloader you can't root, no root - no uninstall system apps. Facebook is a system app.

A nice phone lately with unlocked boot loader is 1+6, just sayin

Dilluminati Thu, 09/06/2018 - 18:44 Permalink

I haven't had an account in years.. facefuck is for losers

anyone who is really an associate or friend I have in my contacts and cell phone

facefuck is for cunts

If someone tells you about facefuck you don't say anything you just snicker about it later

spastic_colon Thu, 09/06/2018 - 18:50 Permalink

maybe all the people on social media are starting to realize they are the product; they provide free advertising; they provide free tracking; they provide free access to all of their contacts etc etc.

just ask FB to add a dislike button or thumbs down and see how 99.9% of the thin skinned virtue signaling narcissists leave............which would leave FB with 0 users.

nomad943 Thu, 09/06/2018 - 18:52 Permalink

I get in moods to stalk celebrity accounts from time to time since they are all rabid liberal cesspits. But that gets old fast since they are just echo chambers. Not much fun when no one engages.

Vote up!
dickcheney Thu, 09/06/2018 - 18:55 Permalink

Rebellious youth... it's their parents that are wired into the matrix, they're probably thinking, fuck this shit, They've been brought up with a library in their bedroom, they're probably pretty savvy...imho

Rubicon727 Thu, 09/06/2018 - 18:57 Permalink

The same form of shaming should equally apply to using Google and Microsoft. What America needs are outside sources because every US tech company is thoroughly corrupt. Perhaps some day we might win our freedom from these extractors of money to by opting for hi-tech, media info from places like China or Russia. 

We know hundreds of thousands of Europeans want these options and check diligently to see how those technological advances are developing in those two nations.  

Anonymous_Bene… Thu, 09/06/2018 - 19:09 Permalink

I'll admit to having had a facebook account. I deleted it in 2011. 

Few weeks ago signed up for Instagram (now owned by fecesbook) for my business, basically as a way to interact with customers since Instagram is the "hottest new online marketing tool". Posted pics of our work and after several weeks had built up 100 "followers"...half of the follower accounts were literally bots just trying to sell me "instagram followers" (which I'm assuming were more bot accounts). The other half of the followers were nearly all other businesspeople (mostly dropshippers) who post pics online a dozne times a day and then circlejerk ("like") each other's photos, with basically no genuine interactions on any of the posts, just other businesses commenting to say "cool" or something else stupid and vacuous.. I only had 2 or 3 accounts following me that actually seemed "legit". So I haven't updated my account for the past 10 days, now Instagram sends me emails every day saying shit like "it seems you're having a hard time logging in to Instagram to see everything you've been missing, click here to login now!"...haha just a fucking joke is all these platforms are. 

Anonymous_Bene… Savvy Thu, 09/06/2018 - 19:38 Permalink

Point taken. I have 16 ads blocked on this page, due to Adblock Plus (free).

While ZH jumped the shark long ago...I would say 2016 was the year things went full retard with regard to the daily deluge of clickbaity articles to bring in the traffic.

My time these days is spent mainly on the geopolitical posts. I avoid all the Trump posts as it is truly depressing to see how many people have a toxic level of cognitive dissonance on full display for all to see. The voices of reason are nearly always drowned out by foam-at-the-mouth fuckwits who get off on the red/blue paradigm. ZH used to be a place where logic ruled and damn near every post was worth reading. Now I skim past the majority of the posts and just read the handful of posters who have stuck it out here over the past damn near 10 years....next February? I was here when it was still a blogspot and you know..that captcha kept a lot of these mongrels from being able to participate here...why can't we bring it back?

Sorry if I got off topic..goddamned digital dickweeds..

Consuelo Thu, 09/06/2018 - 19:28 Permalink

"...(particularly her clumsy handling of Kamala Harris's prodding questions about Facebook's efforts to contain hate speech)"

 

Wow - prodding questions about 'hate speech'...  From the sounds of it, seems like Kamala and Cheryl practiced their choreography quite well in the lounge beforehand...

curmudgery Thu, 09/06/2018 - 19:30 Permalink

tech-mediated relationships have always come and gone.  remember MySpace?  sure.   FB is just another incarnation but with more bad juju under the surface... it's time has come and gone.  Video-based socials will hang on a little longer, but they too will ride into some kind of sunset.   hope humanity raises its consciousness before it acquires telepathic communication.

ElTerco Thu, 09/06/2018 - 19:37 Permalink

"But of course young people are the most treasured demographic for social media firms because of their reputation as trend-setters."

Just say it, trend followers, aka sheep. RIP, Myspace 2.