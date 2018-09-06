85% Of Brits Think Their Healthcare System Is Over-Stretched

The crisis in Britain's NHS has been well documented this year, with a brutal winter period exposing the vulnerability within the UK's healthcare system.

It will come as little surprise, then, as Statista's Martin Armstrong points out, that of all of the countries surveyed by Ipsos this year, the largest share of people saying their healthcare system is overstretched were in Great Britain.

The 85 percent of respondents is in the company of the 80 percent in Hungary and a fair way ahead of third placed Sweden with 74 percent.