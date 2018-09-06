An Army Of #Resisters: "Dozens" Of White House Staffers Say "Wish We Had Written NYT Op-Ed"

Thu, 09/06/2018 - 13:14

As was no doubt their intent, the mainstream media has succeeded in overshadowing the Kavanaugh confirmation hearing with a flurry of stories about a mutiny allegedly brewing inside the West Wing that has set more than a few tongues wagging about the possibility of Trump's cabinet invoking the 25th amendment (an eventuality that was once reportedly discussed by former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon). But while White House officials have already vehemently denied the quotes gathered by Bob Woodward in the strategically leaked (to his own newspaper) excerpts from the Watergate reporter's upcoming book, speculation is shifting to who might be the mystery author of a scathing NYT op-ed reportedly penned by a "senior administration official" that portrays Trump as unfit for office.

Fortunately for Trump, several voices of moderation have come forward to condemn the attacks (amid speculation that the Times' "senior" source may not be so senior after all). But this incipient backlash didn't deter Axios (a media org that, like the Times, is notoriously critical of Trump) from piling on with a story about President Trump's intensifying distrust of those in his inner circle. Trump, Axios claims, is "deeply suspicious of much of the government he oversees" from federal agency grunts all the way up to those privileged few with unfettered access to the Oval Office. The piece even goes so far as to quote yet another anonymous "senior administration official" as saying that "a lot of us are wishing we'd been the writer."

"I find the reaction to the NYT op-ed fascinating - that people seem so shocked that there is a resistance from the inside," one senior official said. "A lot of us [were] wishing we’d been the writer, I suspect ... I hope he [Trump] knows - maybe he does? - that there are dozens and dozens of us."

And in case you couldn't figure out why this is important, allow Axios to elaborate:

Why it matters: Several senior White House officials have described their roles to us as saving America and the world from this president.

A good number of current White House officials have privately admitted to us they consider Trump unstable, and at times dangerously slow.

But the really deep concern and contempt, from our experience, has been at the agencies — and particularly in the foreign policy arena.

In what was perhaps the most bombastic claim included in the piece, Trump reportedly once carried around with him a list of suspected leakers. "The snakes are everywhere but we're getting rid of them," he reportedly told Axios.

For some time last year, Trump even carried with him a handwritten list of people suspected to be leakers undermining his agenda.

"He would basically be like, 'We’ve gotta get rid of them. The snakes are everywhere but we’re getting rid of them,'" said a source close to Trump.

Trump would often ask staff whom they thought could be trusted. He often asks the people who work for him what they think about their colleagues, which can be not only be uncomfortable but confusing to Trump: Rival staffers shoot at each other and Trump is left not knowing who to believe.

And just in case you haven't read enough about Trump's purported obsession with "snakes" - here's some more.

"When he was super frustrated about the leaks, he would rail about the 'snakes' in the White House," said a source who has discussed administration leakers with the president.

"Especially early on, when we would be in Roosevelt Room meetings, he would sit down at the table, and get to talking, then turn around to see who was sitting along the walls behind him."

"One day, after one of those meetings, he said, 'Everything that just happened is going to leak. I don’t know any of those people in the room.' ... He was very paranoid about this."

All of this reinforces the idea that Trump truly believes that there is an organized "deep state" conspiracy to take him down. Of course, what Axios neglects to say, is that he's not wrong.

toady IridiumRebel Thu, 09/06/2018 - 13:18 Permalink

They say it publicly? Mass firings dead ahead!

Otherwise, they're a bunch of backstabbing cowards.

Hopefully this is a major step in the "drain the swamp" meme. Gotta make sure to include a "never work in/for the government again" clause.

cheoll wee-weed up Thu, 09/06/2018 - 13:31 Permalink

“Trump flopped as an owner of a professional football team, effectively killing not only his own franchise but the league as a whole... He bankrupted his casinos five times over the course of nearly 20 years. His eponymous airline existed for less than three years and ended up almost a quarter of a billion dollars in debt. And he has slapped his surname on a practically never-ending sequence of duds and scams (Trump Ice bottled water, Trump Vodka, Trump Steaks, Trump magazine, Trump Mortgage, Trump University -- for which he settled a class-action fraud lawsuit earlier this year for $25 million).”

And Kruse didn’t even mention The Donald’s sixth bankruptcy, the one he filed for the debt-ridden Plaza Hotel in 1992.

So, people, what do you think Trump, the bankrupter-in-chief, is gonna do to the good old US of A?

JimmyJones toady Thu, 09/06/2018 - 13:43 Permalink

So more anonymous sources....

"one senior official said"... oh really, why should I believe that?   When something is obvious BS, repeating it just makes you look foolish, it doesn't make it true, Hitlers propaganda play book is dated and no longer functions in the age of the internet.  At least we know that Operation Mocking Bird is alive and well.

east of eden Shitonya Serfs Thu, 09/06/2018 - 13:54 Permalink

Figures. When you are blocked from pillaging foreign nations, you of course turn to the idea of bankruptcy. You people just don't seem to understand that you are not kings and queens, but common folk and you should pay your debts, and tighten your belts. It would be relatively short term pain for long term gain.

That, more than anything else, speaks to the absence of any character in the American make up.

By the way, hate your fucking handle, prick.

cankles' server toady Thu, 09/06/2018 - 13:28 Permalink

This is Trump's swamp draining plan.  No lawsuits if people resign.

 

Can you imagine how much is saved if the gov't loses 1,500,000 million people?  500,000 people in gov't should be more than enough if we eliminate socialistic programs that haven't worked and will never work.

I Am Jack's Ma… ardent Thu, 09/06/2018 - 13:42 Permalink

Why are ZHers so zealously defending Trump...

Have you jabronis not noticed that he... not anyone else... has  filled the swamp with neocons/zionists/jews?

 

http://www.ronpaulinstitute.org/archives/neocon-watch/2018/august/29/the-neoconservative-comeback/

 

Better than Hillary, sure...  but never assume any billionaire or politician or celebrity means what they say.

 

That RPI article ☝🏻🧔🏻  is must read.

911bodysnatchers322 css1971 Thu, 09/06/2018 - 13:56 Permalink

No way! Let them stay on and implicate themselves in more crimes so that when the dragnet is deployed, though they may escape one, they may not be able to escape multiple charges

 

That's the story of the last 2 yrs.  Trump et al and his own security team have been building enormous cases against 45,000 people

 

(number may have increased since the time of this writing)