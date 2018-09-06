Bitcoin Plunges For Second Time In One Day As Cryptocurrency Turmoil Deepens

The selloff across cryptocurrencies accelerated late on Wednesday, when bitcoin and other digital tokens dropped for the second time in less than 24, sinking to a nine-month low amid growing concern broader adoption of digital assets will take longer than some anticipated following an earlier report that Goldman was suspending its cryptocurrency trading desk plans.
Bitcoin tumbled as much as 10% percent and was trading at $6,408 on Thursday morning, down 7.8%. The Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index, a gauge of the largest digital assets, traded near its lowest level since November 2017 as rival coins Ripple, Ether and Litecoin also tumbled in sympathy.
The recent plunge has resulted in the biggest two-day drop in the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index since June.
The Goldman decision to pull back from trading crypto followed more bad news last month, when the SEC rejected another round of Bitcoin ETF proposals.
“Their name carries weight across the globe,” said Ryan Rabaglia, head trader at digital asset brokerage OSL in Hong Kong, referring to Goldman Sachs. "When people see their name, their eyes may light up, and they say: OK, we’ve finally made it -- the bigger players are going to start to enter."
Separately, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday that enthusiasts drawn to Bitcoin’s original promise of anonymity and freedom from government control were also dealt a blow when veteran Erik Voorhees’s trading platform ShapeShift AG said it will begin asking users for personal information.
While the decision may dispel users that prioritize anonymity, it may also help ShapeShift attract users that trade larger amounts of funds that tend to prefer regulated venues, said Vijay Ayyar, the Singapore-based head of business development at Luno, a cryptocurrency exchange.
“Regulators are never going to be OK with not knowing the identities of who’s doing what and who’s buying crypto,” Ayyar said.
And while Bitcoin has plunged before, for now any hopes of broader retail participation (ETFs) or institutional pick up appear to have been indefinitely delayed. Furthermore, even as many banks and institutional investors are dipping their toes into the world of cryptocurrencies, concerns over everything from market manipulation to regulatory uncertainty have prevented institutional adoption. The result has been a 75% collapse in the market cap of virtual currencies which hit a January peak of $202 billion.
What happens next? Technicians are already pointing to $5000 as the next key level for Bitcoin. According to Oanda's head of Asia Pac trading Stephen Innes, a drop below that threshold may cause losses to accelerate.
Meanwhile, others believe the key support is even closer: if Bitcoin loses $6,000 the bottom will drop out of everything, writes the Investing in Chinese Stocks blog, adding that below the $6,000 level, everyone buying Bitcoin in the last 11 months will be underwater.
Comments
According to the "experts"(on the radio) you should buy and HODL.
BTC $40,000.00 to $ 60,000.00 by this Christmas.
New Gold.
http://www.invtots.com
Put a fork in her larry
I would be willing to bet a lot more people have lost money in cryptos than those that have made money.
Tulipmania .. the tulips they are the new gold~
LOL what ridiculous cunts
Central banks won't let this idiotic digital "currency" fad continue.
Unless they gain full control over it.
Growing lack of confidence due to scammers and manipulations...
I'd say so. Whales are one thing. They at least have some skin in the game. But bankers using free Fed $$ to toss the market around via the futures, that will scare away a lot of people.
Go figure things would head south when the Vampire Squid comes around.
Tulips on the ledger nobody controls - stored forever - try to beat that kind of immutability
Long bitcoin dicks.
True, even as an early HODLer, I admit that anyone who got into crypto after the summer of 2017 is fvcked.
The CB kabal is manipulating it now, just like PM or any other commodity. The days of 100-500x gains, or even 5x gains are over.
Time for some Dick Eating!
Order #69, John McAfee, your order of fricassee dick is ready to go.
I doubt the SEC is going to allow any more of this crap to proceed until they have cleared out the massive in your face fraud in the markets. Assert some control.
How's bcash going?
Great! The stress test showed the mainnet can handle 23 MB blocks easily.
You sit still while we move forward. BTC will not recover from the coming collapse, while BCH will, because it is USEFUL.
You forgot what Bitcoin was about when you got dollar signs in your eyes. It was Bilderburg that put them there. You are useful to them, for now. Afterwards, they will abandon you on the street like a used condom.
I’d buy that for a dolla!
Bitcoin is eventually going to zero. It's old outdated technology. No intristic value either.
And just wait until an Amazon coin comes along. It's lights out for Bitcoin and these greedy hodlers!
"The result has been a 75% collapse in the market cap of virtual currencies which hit a January peak of $202 billion.
What happens next? Technicians are already pointing to $5000 as the next key level for Bitcoin."
~
"What happens next?" is quite predictable
Bitcoin is a bubble that has popped
if you are unsure what a bubble looks like in financial markets look at the behavior of this 'currency' in 2017 - classic parabolic rise followed by a massive drop in Dec '17 and Jan '18
ALL financial bubbles ultimately retrace their complete bubble-icious rise and typically overshoot to the downside
and, yes, the word "ALL" is correct - do a little research and you will find numerous examples of this behavior
the parabolic rise followed by a collapse has to do with the human emotions which drive all financial markets - human nature doesn't change which explains why bubbles occur in the first place and then collapse dramatically after the bubble pops
because we can predict the aftermath of bubbles accurately, the only question now is "when did the bubble start?"
I would suggest 1080 or 1320 in Jan '17 - that's when the parabolic rise started IMO based on a weekly chart
some might argue that the bubble started around 3600 in Sep '17
on a monthly chart the parabolic behavior clearly started around 1260 in Apr '17 (check out a monthly chart of Bitcoin - fantastic example of bubbly behavior)
in either case, understand that Bitcoin will reach one of those levels (3600, 1320, 1260 or 1080) and then, most likely, overshoot to the downside
~
bubble, bubble - toil and trouble
investor's dreams turn to rubble ...
Nothing GS couldn't fix
What’s the difference between bitcon and marriage?
You only lose the house, kids and half your wealth when your marriage turns to shit
you forgot, Rainman, that in marriage you get to have sex on your anniversary and, if you are very lucky, on your birthday as well
with bitcon you never get sex, but you do get fucked when the con ends
Chances are you lose your marriage along with your bitcon. So, there's hardly any difference.
At least you can melt it down and make jewelry and electronics out of it. Oh, wait...
Trying to provide cover for the GS insider trading.
"See, it always drops 8%."
McAfee must eat his own dick live on TV, this will show 6-pak Joe that this is foolish and a waste of money
Everyone finally figured out Intel Management Core and realized they bought tulips.
I see Bitcioners on here talking about the "math challenged" who don't get it.
Well how about the logic challenged Bitcoiners who don't get it?
It's a controlled demolition
Another one.
every time i see promos on cryptos, it involves some around 30 (or less) guy on a yacht with scantily dressed hotties.
reminds me of the dot smash bomb crash.
If Bitcoin were a stock, it would be screaming SELL based on the bearish charts.
HODL = lose money
Just out of interest and to establish a memorial ground zero, where did that mistyped word HODL word first appear? I am really curious.
Almost kind of like trying to find where the first case of AIDS /HIV originated.
Some of the hottest developers on the planet are working ever harder on Bitcoin.
Many of them unpaid for the love and belief of the concept.
You think they know something the pavlovian tulip screechers don't?
Or to put it another way, if the future is digital who you want on your side, brilliant developers/programmers or message board idiots that all sound the same?
I'd celebrate BTCs decline if I were you and keep slowly adding...
Good call Calculus99! Here's another one with active potential for anybody with enough counter-vision to check it out:
Blockchain provides an unprecedented ability to audit everything that happens within a network. Once a transaction is recorded, it cannot be clandestinely altered or discarded.
"What you have, in effect, is something like an aircraft's black box recorder in every piece of software," Smith said. Like a black box recorder, blockchain allows auditors to reconstruct exactly what happened within a machine, and when.
As to one active potential where a person can be actively mining for virtually zero cost in five minutes (How's that for a great risk/reward profile?):
Core devs don't get paid in BTC.
This should tell you something.
It tells a little. How do you know Core Developers don't "ever" get paid in BTC? Even, if that's the case, it may not be the future; especially, considering that Blockchain is far more than a particular (currently most popular) crypto-coin.
Can’t take much more of this shit. Used HELOC several months ago to get BTC AND LTC and now down, but monthly payment hasn’t changed. Damn the swimmers who kept saying ‘buy BTC’. Where are those idiots now to help me? These th8 gs have ruined me! Can’t take much more of this. Any TA out there? Honest answer to where you think BTC headed over 6 m9nths, I light of recent emerging market debacle?
TTGL
Currently these are paper losses and the truth is, no-one knows how the future will unfold.
In the meantime, hang in there. Crypto technology is in it's infancy just like IBM and Microsoft and Apple once were.
"Currently these are paper losses"
classic line
in 1998 one of my relatives purchased a tech stock and watched it rise parabolically to $110
after the dot-com bubble popped, said relative continued to hold the bubbly stock because, after all, her losses where only paper losses
when the stock reached $5 she finally sold her position to end the psychological and emotional energy drain of an 'investment' gone wrong
perhaps she should have held the stock because her losses were only "paper losses"?
yep - that would have been a good strategy - it only took the NASDAQ 17 years (yes, YEARS) to return to the level it reached in the dot-com bubble
~
you have to sleep at night
when the pain of an 'investment' causes you emotional and psychic trauma, cut bait and run
life is too short to spend years regretting a bad decision
sorry to hear of your troubles.
1Tim:Those who want to be rich, however, fall into temptation and become ensnared by many foolish and harmful desires that plunge them into ruin and destruction.
The only honest answer of where these will be in 6 months will have to wait . . . . for 6 months.
First of all , address your work ethic. Everyone naturally wants to get rich without doing any useful work.
next, study some economics and history of bubbles
next study some human psychology
next study the mathematics of probability
next study the concepts of normalcy bias, and especially survivorship bias.
last but not least, study the history of money vs currency and how they intertwine with politics, war, prosperity, poverty, colonialization, etc.
Not trying to be a wise guy here. The more I read, the more I realize how unreliable, uncertain, and rigged things are. It’s a very treacherous world out there.
amen, hubbs
the only way to understand the world around us is through self-directed study
and because we are humans, our studies MUST focus on human factors like the ones you have listed
public education was thin pablum back in the (cough, cough) '80s when I was playing the high-school / college game and the "education system" has been dumbed-down dramatically since then
Everything you have said is true - what is a good investment today- what have you been successful with lately? Because FAANGs have been the place to be for 8 years along with Chipotle, Lumber Liquidators and other ridiculously overpriced companies. The old adage of a market can maintain its irrationality longer than the average guy can maintain his solvency is quite true.
When the trucker shortage begins to squeeze the margins at Amazon- we will see Wal-Mart and Target begin to outperform. That will be a signal that the tide is coming out, and the naked swimmers will be revealed. But I'm always interested to hear from others who think like you, because its actually quite refreshing.
I'll wait for a basher now- since not many will give someone a complement on this site.
Peace
I hope you're kidding, Thethingreenline
if not, I feel for ya' - we've all made bad financial decisions over the years
in my first attempt at day trading the SPX eminis I watched $3000 evaporate in less than 10 minutes
see my earlier post - based on the history of bubbles, I suggest that BTC will drop to about 1300 and then overshoot to the downside
what's bitcoin
Fall is a good time to put tulip bulbs in the ground. At least you have that. <sarcasm>