Bookies See Pence, Sessions As Front-Runners To Be NYT Op-Ed Author

Mike Pence is the bookies' favorite named insider to be the "gutless" wretch who wrote the "reckless" anonymous NYTimes op-ed from inside the 'resistance' with 2-to-3 odds according to MyBookie website.
“What tipped us off was ‘lodestar,’ “ MyBookie head oddsmaker David Strauss said of Pence.
“When you search members of the administration (who have used that word) only one name comes up – and that name is Mike Pence. He’s used in multiple speeches this year.”
Of course, Pence has vehemently denied that he is the "treasonous" insider, but there are 17 other named potential "traitors" listed by MyBookie, are: Education Secretary Betsy Devos (2-to-1), Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (4-to-1), Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (4-to-1), chief of staff John F. Kelly (4-to-1), Defense Secretary Jim Mattis (5-to-1), Attorney General Jeff Sessions (5-to-1), Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke (6-to-1), Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue (6-to-1), Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross (7-to-1) Labor Secretary Alex Acosta (7-to-1), HHS Secretary Alex Azar (8-to-1), HUD Secretary Ben Carson (8-to-1), VA Secretary Robert Wilkie (8-to-1), Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen (10-to-1), Ivanka Trump (12-to-1) and Jared Kushner (12-to-1).
At 2-to-3 odds, a winning bettor investing $1 would profit 66 cents. At 1-to-3, a gambler wagering $1 would net 33 cents with a win.
Given that NYT tweeted "he" about the author, we suspect the well-heeled gambler can discount Betsy DeVos, Ivanka Trump, and Kirstjen Nielsen.
MyBookie places "A.N.Other" as the absolute favorite with the odds of the author of the op-ed not being on the list above at 1-to-3.
Additionally, as The New York Post reports, hours after MyBookie posted numbers, Canada-based Bovada issued its own Trump-leak odds and listed embattled AG Sessions as its favorite at 5-to-2.
MyBookie also lists the odds for Trump charging the writer with treason at 1-to-2, notably more likely than Trump being impeached by 2020 at 3-to-1.
Comments
They just make this shit up
as they go along..
In reply to They just make this shit up by Cardinal Fang
It is actually Sarah Jeong, the hating SJW. The NYT cares not one whit about the truth.
In reply to as they go along.. by shankster
Best fiction 'fit' to print
In reply to It is actually Sarah Jeong,… by TeamDepends
Wouldn't be surprised if this is all a LARP from Q. Chaos and smoke prior to #UnRedact, keep your eye on the prize, this is noise. BIGGER events coming soon!!
In reply to Best fiction 'fit' to print by shankster
This is divide and conquer at its most incompetent.
In reply to Wouldn'tr by TahoeBilly2012
My money is on it's a complete fake story made up by the desperate New York Slimes.
In reply to This is divide and conquer… by El Vaquero
How AWESOME would it be to see the poster child for the deep state, Mike Pence, hanged for TREASON? That would be a popcorn moment for sure!!!
One can dream...
In reply to My money is on it's a… by CheapBastard
Is Pence the poster child for the Deep State? I had never even heard of him until he became Trump's running mate.
In reply to How AWESOME would it be to… by Jtrillian
Next up the NYT will insist that Trump was abducted by aliens (of the space sort).
In reply to My money is on it's a… by CheapBastard
Sessions has his own weird code of honor, so he wouldn't do anything sneaky. He just wouldn't do anything as per normal.
Pence is tied in with Trump in the public's mind. He is too much of a politician to taint his own brand.
In reply to Wouldn'tr by TahoeBilly2012
Pence will be the next president so there's zero chance it was him if anyone.
i still think it's an underhanded attempt to divide the wh. There is no such person. It's a carefully created fiction like everything else the dems do.
However, since it IS a national security risk, the NYT should be compelled to reveal the name if there is one even if they do it behind closed doors to a judge.
In reply to Sessions has his own weird… by Whoa Dammit
McCain's last stab in the back from the grave.
In reply to Best fiction 'fit' to print by shankster
LOL!
But if I was a betting man I would suggest the fellow who is in BOLD:
Is Syria Next on the Neocons' Hit List?—Two Views—Robert Novak, Uri Avnery Washington Report on Middle East Affairs, June 2003, pages 20-23
Some members of Congress, apparently upset that the Pentagon's civilian leadership seems to be vying for the title of chief saboteur of America's standing in the world, have weighed in to support efforts to make Syria the next target in the War to Make the World Safe for Israel, and to throttle efforts to restart the Middle East peace process.
As senior administration members—led by Deputy Defense Secretary Paul Wolfowitz, but also including Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld, Secretary of State Colin Powell, as well as President George W. Bush himself—were leveling accusations and unveiled threats toward Syria, Reps. Eliot Engel (D-NY) and Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (R-FL) seized the moment to introduce an expanded and toughened version of the Syria Accountability act that died with the 107th Congress.The new bill, H.R. 1828, aims to "hold Syria accountable for the serious international security problems it has caused in the Middle East."Its short title is the "Syria Accountability and Lebanese Sovereignty Restoration Act of 2003," with 45 co-sponsors. In addition to Engel and Ros-Lehtinen the other Reps. are:
***
Killing of Rachel Corrie Prompts Dueling Resolutions
When word got around the House that Rep. Brian Baird (D-WA) planned to introduce a resolution expressing sympathy for the loss of Rachel Corrie, a constituent of Baird's who was run over by an Israeli bulldozer in the Palestinian village of Rafah, Israel's supporters, led by Lantos and Rep. Phil Crane (R-IL) leapt into action.As soon as Baird introduced his resolution, H.Con.Res. 111, which simply expresses sympathy to Corrie's family and calls on the U.S. government to "undertake a full, fair, and expeditious investigation" into her death, Crane and Lantos introduced H.Con.Res. 112, later superceded by H.Con.Res. 119, "condemning attacks on United States citizens by Palestinian terrorists."H.Con.Res. 119 is identical to 112, except that 112 claims 41 U.S. citizens were killed by Palestinians in Israel, but 119 claims only 38.Neither says how many of those listed held dual citizenship and were living in Israel as Israeli citizens.
44 Representatives Condemn Palestinian Attacks on Americans
The 44 representatives who responded to the killing of Rachel Corrie by co-sponsoring H.Con.Res. 119, condemning Palestinian attacks on "U.S. citizens," were the following Reps.:
Neil Abercrombie (D-HI)
Gary Ackerman (D-NY)
Robert Aderholt (R-AL)
Todd Akin (R-MO)
Roscoe Bartlett (R-MD)
John Boehner (R-OH)
Michael Burgess (R-TX)
Max Burns (R-GA)
Eric Cantor (R-VA)
Steve Chabot (R-OH)
Chris Chocola (R-IN)
Phil Crane (R-IL)
Joseph Crowley (D-NY)
Jeff Flake (R-AZ)
Mark Foley (R-FL)
Trent Franks (R-AZ)
Martin Frost (D-TX)
Virgil Goode (I-VA)
J.D. Hayworth (R-AZ)
Joseph Hoeffel (D-PA)
Steve Israel (D-NY)
Sam Johnson (R-TX)
Walter Jones (R-NC)
Peter King (R-NY)
Steve King (R-IA)
Tom Lantos (D-CA)
Donald Manzullo (R-IL)
James McGovern (D-MA)
Michael McNulty (D-NY)
Jeff Miller (R-FL)
Marilyn Musgrave (R-CO)
Sue Myrick (R-NC)
Anne Northup (R-KY)
Doug Ose (R-CA)
Mike Pence (R-IN) Current VP under Trump
Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (R-FL)
James Sensenbrenner (R-WI)
John Shadegg (R-AZ)
Mark Souder (R-IN)
John Sullivan (R-OK)
Patrick Toomey (R-PA)
Robert Wexler (D-FL)
Joe Wilson (R-SC)
Lynn Woolsey (D-CA).
In reply to It is actually Sarah Jeong,… by TeamDepends
If the world was laughing at us before, they're ROFL now.
In reply to They just make this shit up by Cardinal Fang
The Left wants Pence OUT. They think they have Trump dead to rights via mueller....they believe it. But putting a hard core social conservative in the Office is worse (to them). So I would not be surprised to see Pence framed for something or another....
and "lodestar" is too obvious for Pence to write it. Seems more like a trap than a tell.
In reply to If the world was laughing at… by GlassHouse101
Session wrote it.
It would explain why Hillary and these deep state assholes aren't even being investigated for their many crimes!
In reply to They just make this shit up by Cardinal Fang
Sessions would be an awesome result. Trump could fire him immediately with little blowback. Although I don't think Sessions is smart enough to write an op-ed.
In reply to Session wrote it. It would… by lester1
Sessions can write?
In reply to Session wrote it. It would… by lester1
@ Lester,
I fully expect Sessions to do everything he can to cover up for this cunt.
Of course, he’s a Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopath CIA “Company Man.”
Realize this this Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopath Alphabet Agency is involved in virtually every capacity of business along with their Criminal Front Companies.
That’s exactly, what needs to be comprehended into the human consciousness.
Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopath Hillary Clinton & her co horts are only a symptom to the host.
The host being the Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths at the CIA.
In reply to Session wrote it. It would… by lester1
Best Fiction of the year!
Dovetails nicely with all the lies out of Woodward's book.
Their Russian dossier scam has collapsed and blown up in their faces so they need a new line of attack.
Fire Sessons and Rosenstein and get someone in there who will do the job.
"only the Best people" ~ teh Chump
It was Trumps alter ego.
Pence? I highly doubt it.
I don't think it is pence since he knows he is a shoe-in for the POTUS after Trump leaves. He would not ruin his chances at that imo.
Why do i get the impression this whole story is a Deep State ploy to sow dissension within the ranks. didn't Danial Boon on TV go around shooting different Indians with Different tribe's arrows. Nothing new Under the Sun, who benefits..
Not saying there are not a Lot of Pricks in the White house, 3 d chess would say it is trump himself running the ad, to pull a we need to get rid of the Weasels hat trick.
it's all fake joo stuff
Yeah, but which Jew or Zionist apparatchik is it?
In reply to it's all fake joo stuff by Omega_Man
What an absolutely absurd fucking spectacle this is.
The NYT diverts attention from the Kavenaugh hearings, depriving Democrats from their precious grandstanding TV time. Genius.
Cobra!
It must be September. Summer vacation is over. Entertain Us !!!
There is no point in wasting valuable energy speculating on this. The author must be identified and face charges of treason. The NYT must also pay the piper for playing their scummy part in it. The NYT has the stink of swamp all over it and it's time to set an example by making them pay the penalty.
Make that happen and progress will be made. Let these criminals off the hook yet again... and nothing changes.
THIS IS AN OPPORTUNITY TO TRULY CONTRIBUTE TO #MAGA. DON'T WASTE IT!!
Mattis most likely. He knows he is next on fire.
Mattis is ex Goldman Sachs.
In reply to Mattis most likely. He knows… by AG17
The op-ed is a hoax.
The Left is totally ruthless in its hounding of Trump
They will stop at nothing
Every fuckin day they will create 'incidents'
It was only yesterday they staged the heckling at Kavanaugh's hearing
Total war
Syria False Flag chemical attack to be Staged by the United States/NATO between today and tomorrow!
From Eva Bartlett and Vanessa Beeley ( Paraphrasing ), "Expect a new chemical hoax ahead of upcoming (Friday ) UNSC meeting on Friday to put pressure on Syria".
Also from Bartlett/Beeley, "According to residents of Eastern Ghouta, chemical weapons false flags produced by the 'White Helmets' are alway's planned to coincide with important UN or peace talk meetings ( Friday Nikki Haley is scheduled to chair a UNSC meeting ).
Expect a chemical false flag before that meeting.
It’s possible that google could be used to seek authors who used unique words and phrases, thus identifying who is likely to have written this.
Good luck with that. He has seven Goldman Sachs appointments around him alone (including Breitbart lol).
I would laugh my ass of of it was Kushner. You always knew Cohen would get him, but that's in the past. He is that one Berg or Stein guy that none of the Trump fans ever suspects of shit? I can't remember his position or name now. That could be your guy. It also could just be that the CIA has everything tapped.
Just when I thought I had seen it all, a whole new vista of clownish humor opens up. I wish I was a Late Night TV Host, even I could be a comic with such rich material.